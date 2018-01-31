Liberty Quote
Without property rights, there is no way to solve or to avoid a hopeless chaos of clashing views, interests, demands, desires, and whims.— Ayn Rand
Meta
Wednesday Forum: January 31, 2018
455 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 31, 2018
As Twostix points out, what the ABC has done is a serious criminal offence.
One reason they do this habitually is that Liberal governments never prosecute them.
I don’t believe for a minute these file safes were accidentally sold to an antiques shop, by the way.
That’s total bullshit.
Democrat response to State of the Union presented by Kim Jong Kennedy.
I nearly vomited when he brought in the sick kiddies line. Now he’s speaking Spanish!
A Kennedy talking about the abuse of power by the privileged. Uncle Ted would be so proud.
Trump’s SOTU was perhaps the best I’ve ever witnessed and I’ve been watching them for decades.
Excellent delivery. Stayed on message. Even pulled Democrats to their feet to applaud more than a few times. Disciplined. He resisted the temptation to talk about the House Intel Committee memo he’s about to approve release of, knowing that its time will come.
“American Dreamers” – brilliant tactic to de-fang the Dem meme.
Can’t wait to see two things tomorrow, the opening of the NY Stock Exchange and the release of the memo.
Now watching Joe Kennedy deliver the Dem response…. boiler plate ‘you working poor are being abused by the rich elite at the top’. The Dems still haven’t figured out that simplistic meme doesn’t fly anymore except among the rusted-ons. And oh by the way Joe, next time makeup does your lips have them wipe the edges so you don’t look like you are drooling.
Better to be knee-deep than in over your head … like Mary Jo Kopechne.
What is the total Kennedy drown/rape/murder toll since 1960?
Kennedy addresses Dreamers in Spanish, then translates:
“To all the Dreamers watching tonight, let me be clear: Ustedes son parte de nuestra historia. Vamos a luchar por ustedes y no nos vamos alejar.
Im sure that will go down well with the deplorables.
It took the government postal monopoly three days to deliver a replacement modem for the Cat cartoon service from a warehouse 50 kilometres away after Dickhead Dan’s 19th century electricity service blew it up on Sunday night. So here is a sneak preview of the return of the Cat cartoon service tomorrow morning.
Presumably, credit card or other receipts exist showing who sold the file cabinets.
Is the AFP on to this?
Did the ABC’s investigators pursue this with the shop?
”Critical risks” is usually bureaucratese code for ”neither we nor you know we are getting ourselves into because the whole thing is rushed and has not been thought through.”
Johanna, if I recall correctly, the whole ‘detailed’ Pink Bats project was slapped tother by a couple of middle mangers in the Department of the Environment over the March 2009 Canberra Day long weekend.
Though Environment employees, they were working to a senior manager in PM&C and under orders not to tell their own department what they were up to.
Both were later promoted.
He just ordered three vegetarian tacos with extra guacamole.
Apparently Kennedys backup crowd were rushed across from a David Duke rally.
Cabinet documents aren’t stored in the same safe from one administration to the next. There’s no way a Rudd era cabinet brief would ever be in the same safe at the same time as an Abbott era cabinet brief.
Not only are they lying, it’s a dumb ignorant lie. Laura Jayes believes it though.
One drink every time she says “racist”, “sexist”, “hater” without providing any example of those activities.
“Presumably, credit card or other receipts exist showing who sold the file cabinets.
Is the AFP on to this?
Did the ABC’s investigators pursue this with the shop?”
CL, I suspect that the ABC reporters have never been near the shop. What would ABC reporters or any ABC staff be doing anywhere further east than the Kingston foreshore?
Given all the implausibilities in the story that I and others have pointed out, I suggest that the kindest explanation is that someone has approached the ABC with the filing cabinet story and a whole bunch of papers and they gone along with it or perhaps eve believed it.
ABC highlights:
I kid you not.
There’s a prominent shop in fyshwick that trades in used government furniture.
johanna
#2624044, posted on January 31, 2018 at 2:48 pm
Thanks johanna. (And Des for the corroborating anecdote.)
Presumably if someone in Cabinet was naive enough to ask “what critical risks?” they would have been quickly slapped down.
He’s in a Massachusetts garage, with a car on a jack, hood up, behind him and everything.
Is it a slightly water damaged Oldsmobile?
Theres no way on gods green earth that a used goods place wouldn’t bust open a locked filing cabinet to see whats in it either.
So if the story was true there’s about 20 people in ex-gov furniture in Canberra that would need to be interviewed.
Canberra industry is a small, small place.
Jim Middleton is one of Australia’s finest journalists. A huge loss to the ABC.
It’s none of my business, however ether binges in the middle of the day can be less than productive.
Is it a sex toy shop?
You know this country is totally broken.
I turned off “Credlin” last night in anger.
1. Some Minister discussing a change in the coming jobs market, when we have “driverless trucks”.
2. Molan leaves his testicles at the door and talks of Paris and “emissions”.
3. Shorten announces an investigation into corruption.
FMD.
But this morning confirms the mess.
Courier Mail wall to wall coverage of the current crisis.
Our kids are not being taught to swim.
The solution?
The Guvvmit ought to do sumfing.
Cos the fucking parents won’t…
Yep, you are part of US history. The US kicked Mexico’s ass in the Mexican-American war and you signed the treaty of Guadalupe-Hildago (note the spanish terms).
Read that again cabron. You didn’t just lose the war to the US, you lost California, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado.
Not sure what that is supposed to mean but on face value, you can bet ‘we’ aren’t going to ‘move away’.
Erk.
They’re talking about the third world peasants that infest Brisbane now. Allergic to water.
I watched the first few minutes of Kennedy, just to get a dekko at him and his style.
Couldn’t stand any more and turned it off then. What a preppie smarmy-boy.
As I said on State of Union thread, I think Trump took a strong moral tone and delivered to his voters.
Schools will be lobbying hard for their own pools soon because swimming lessons.
Just reinstate the five week how-to-swim classes and bus the children to the local pool. It. Isn’t. That. Difficult.
Allan Ashbolt’s kindergarten again.
Harley-Davidson to close New Castalloy Adelaide factory, with 120 jobs to go
An Adelaide manufacturer of Harley-Davidson wheel rims will close, impacting about 120 local workers.
New Castalloy at North Plympton will shut down in just over a year.
The Australian Workers Union said 120 jobs would be lost.
“Apparently this has to do with sales of large motorcycles and ongoing demand for the product that is produced at the North Plympton site,” union official Peter Lamps told the ABC.
“This is not about competitiveness or cost issues. Harley-Davidson has made it abundantly clear to us that this has been more of a product mix and product demand issue.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-31/new-castalloy-to-close-with-120-jobs-lost/9377982
Joe Kennedy does the Dem response.
The Dems just can’t get past attempting dynasty politics it seems.
And our role in all of this is to promulgate our delight in providing ‘modest’ fashion.
Hang your head in utter shame, DFAT.
This will be weighed in peoples’s minds against what they have experienced this last year:
Their own paypackets have increased, companies are moving back to the US, they are hiring more, their own jobs are safe.
Who knows, maybe they will realise that when business does well, they all do.
The contrast between Obama and Trump could not be more instructive.
But the Democrats wheel out the new Kennedy with the old message. Ha!
Tell me that wasn’t young Kennedy.
Ouch!
Massachusetts is weird.
You could run a jersey cow for a Senate seat there and it would win as long as it is called Kennedy.
FRom Fairfax:
Bwahahaha!
Hey Joe, want to move to Texas?
USMC Halls of Montezuma
So what happens after the speech? Trump shoots the breeze around the congress for about an hour. Heads back to the big house and more or less does the same thing there while sipping coke. Then when that’s all over, straight onto Twitter picking fights with Jay-Z and couple of Hollywood b-listers.
He should join the Cat open forum. He’d be okay here.
Yes, and anyone who dared question the “go early, go households, go batts” policy was dismissed as a Climate Change denier trying to trip up Kokoda Kev’s grand vision.
I wonder if Michelle Guthrie approved the ABC journalists releasing these confidential Cabinet docs to the public. She must have.
My guess is those documents were peddled to the ABC by someone close to M Turnbull. Otherwise the security is just chaotic that a random person can ome across them and then get the ABC to believe them.
If you listened carefully you could hear Mary Jo gasping for breath.
I understood that most of the legal Hispanic immigrants were not very happy with the Dreamers – having made the effort to do things the right way they were not overly enamoured with people who took an easy, illegal route with no consequences, besides many of the legal immigrants now having to compete with the illegal ones.
I wonder if the Democrats have considered this obviously cynical tactic might piss off a demographic they are hoping to suck up to. Those murderous trolls from Massachusetts may well think every Hispanic is a Dreamer.
I actually think he might be.
I think he is IT.
All that stuff about being in the bag for Ted Cruz during 2016 and spitting chips at Trump was just a blind to protect his identity.
Stay out of Dallas.
… and Ted desperately ringing the cops (nine hours later).
The actual original language of the American South West was Apache and Comanche and Navajo.
For the democrats to insist on using the Spanish language of the failed European colonial occupier, that was unable to deploy sufficient power to displace the original language groups, outside of fortified outposts is the wrong side of history.
The American Southwest was only drawn on a map as part of Mexico, it was never developed Mexican.
Gun sales increased?
Trump was first. Shit-hola.
The Lion Of The Senate as the Dems and many Repubs referred to him as.
Sick.
HRC failed. Now time for another Kennedy. Previous Joes didn’t make it. RFK met a Pal in a kitchen.
Joe Kennedy was succinct, I’ll give him that.
He briefly outlined why the Democrats won’t be in office for a long time.
I think it was signed ‘Kopechne’.
Wow, what is the current list of Democrat presidential hopefuls … Oprah and a Kennedy. No doubt Hillary is still in the frame too. Other “honourable” mentions are Chelsea Clinton and Michelle Obama. Then consider that Nancy Pelosi is their leader in the Reps.
FMD talk about an emasculated rabble. Scraping the bottom of the barrel doesn’t even begin to describe it.
Thanks for the update Mike.
South Africa’s Farm Murders: Jeanine’s Story
Heartbreaking stuff.
I see at Wiki that young Joe Kennedy’s college nickname was “Milkman” on account of the fact that he is a teetotaler. That pretty much closes the circle for the family founded by a ballsy saloon keeper and liquor trader on the Boston docks.
“To all the Dreamers watching tonight, let me be clear: Ustedes son parte de nuestra historia. Vamos a luchar por ustedes y no nos vamos alejar.
Translation:
“F$ck up trimming my hedges again and you wetbacks will be back over the border before you can say taco!”
WHOA. – CHAPSTICKAQUIDDICK: Joe Kennedy III Rebuttal Suffers From Major Makeup Malfunction
As the headline suggests, it’s already being dubbed Chapstickaquiddick.
And what was the deal with that car in the background??
Joe Cunningham
@JoePCunningham
Yeah, the worst part of the rebuttal speech was putting a Kennedy in front of a wrecked car.
Disaster all around. Which is what you have come to expect from the Democrats.
Indeed.
The natives can’t govern themselves; I’m not even going to argue with anybody about that.
Chapstickaquiddick.
Looks like he’s blown a seal.
A real Dem jack up.
The Reality of South African Farm Murders
It’s no exaggeration to conclude that a genocide is occurring presently in South Africa with a wink and a nod of the South African government and the subject of the genocide are white people.
This is part of an amazing series by Lauren Southern.
Trump Puts The Focus On ‘We’ Over ‘I’ In First SOTU
President Trump placed the emphasis on “we” over “I” in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
A review of the president’s prepared remarks by The Daily Caller reveals he used the word “we” more than four times as many times as he said the word “I.”
President Trump used the word “I” 29 times in his speech, while using “we” 129 times. Another communal word used often by the president: “our,” which he used 104 times.
“As long as we are proud of who we are, and what we are fighting for, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” Trump said near the end of his speech. “As long as we have confidence in our values, faith in our citizens, and trust in our God, we will not fail.”
“As long as we have confidence in our values, faith in our citizens, and trust in our God, we will not fail. Our families will thrive. Our people will prosper. And our Nation will forever be safe and strong and proud and mighty and free.”
Lets not forget the origin of the family fortune. Big Joe ran booze through the blockades in violation of the law and made big bucks.
It took a tax evasion charge to put one of his mates, Al Capone, away. For some reason ($$$) Kennedy never got charged with anything.
Kennedy was teflon before teflon was invented.
I only briefly saw that Kennedy kid whining about something.
He looked like a Goddamned Commie.
I’m now confused. Whose turn will it be in 2020? Kennedy the younger, Oprah, or Hillary because she missed a turn?
Comments on Joe Kennedy III in WSJ on SOTU
“Fourth generation rum runner millionaire kid. Great uncle drowned Mary Jo at Chap-a-quick-dip and walked. This Kennedy rambled incoherently with a little Espanol thrown in. Did he say anything? He did insinuate that POTUS Trump is a bully, I hope the kid won’t melt over it.”
“Joe Kennedy had drool-mouth and he looked and sounded like a freshman running for class president. It was a “rebuttal” speech that ignored the SOTU speech. He was vague and failed to offer anything of substance that the Democrats would do differently. It was a pathetic response…”
God Bless the United States of Trump.
Good on him. He had balls.
Wait I thought “Dreamers” were as american as apple pie, having grown up there and everything.
But they prefer Spanish?
Uhoh.
The Democrat media apparatchiks are now painting anyone who is not on the Trump Resistance Train as a Wussian operative:
‘Warranted’ to Ask If Devin Nunes Is Compromised by the Russians
Any one else getting recorded messages surveying “How Important is the Governments Clean Energy to you – I pressed 4 Not important, then 1 voted Liberal, 1 Voted Labor and then survey stops.
Now when I press 4 not important – stops survey
The Number to ring and annoy the survey is 0243127230 – be interested in anyone trying variants on m answers
Calls have come on landline and mobile
The Kennedys like a drink.
It provides a “can’t remember” alibi in the unlikely event that one of them is accused of drowning and/or raping someone.
Joe was also a big fan of Hitler, and while ambassador to the UK (how much do you reckon that gig cost?) recommended a peace deal with the nazis. There’s little worse than ignorant bog Irish with money.
‘Ustedes son parte de nuestra historia. Vamos a luchar por ustedes y no nos vamos alejar’
And he’s right. On the ground the real debate is whether they should teach Mexican specific or the broader Hispanic studies.
Texas board considers Mexican-American studies
‘Some board members pushed back on whether creating a Mexican-American studies course was the right move, as opposed to a broader Latino or Hispanic studies course. Board member Marty Rowley, R-Amarillo, said he wondered if creating a Mexican-American studies course would be “ideological” and exclusionary, in not focusing on the contributions of “other Latinos to Texas history or American history.” ‘
https://www.texastribune.org/2018/01/30/texas-board-considers-mexican-american-studies-course-after-two-failed/
Any one else getting recorded messages surveying “How Important is the Governments Clean Energy to you – I pressed 4 Not important, then 1 voted Liberal, 1 Voted Labor and then survey stops.
The hotline is a business and JC needs to run it at a profit. This means occasionally taking on Government jobs.
Big Joe ran booze through the blockades in violation of the law and made big bucks.
Good on him. He had balls.
Well, ok on that.
But he was also a close associate of the powers-that-be in 1930’s Germany, including giving them advice on public relations in regards to their six million program, and he did a lot of that liaising with them during the early part of WWII when he was the USA’s ambassador in the UK – i.e. abusing his diplomatic position to help the war efforts of the enemies of the nation giving him diplomatic hospitality.
It genuinely is creepy how exhausted, dead and replaced establishments are drawn to Russia, figuratively, and literally, to die.
What is that?
That is far more damning that his sly-grogging and stockmarket racketeering.
twostix – MSM can’t admit the snafu.
Spanish is ubiquitous in the US; it’s an open sore.
Easy, they are what they accuse others of.
Always.
Whatever they accuse others of, they bare doing it.
The more they scream, the more guilty they are of what they are screaming about.
It works with race, Russia, “equalidy” corruption, etc.
Joe Kennedy was right that Britain was no match for Hitler.
His pacifism as regards US involvement was Protestant orthodoxy in the US at the time.
Times changed rapidly and he got caught with his pants down.
The lack of self-awareness of the fucking Dems is breathtaking.
They no doubt have strategy committees to determine their relative strengths and weaknesses vis-a-vis the opposition they are up against.
So, in an election campaign involving a Clinton, what are the two themes they decide to run with?
(1) Sexual misconduct; and
(2) Improper relationships with foreign governments.
And not one person in the room dares to say, “Wait a minute. Do we have an Achilles heels here?“
And then there was Trump.
Winning …
CBS: 75% APPROVE OF SPEECH.
LOL
That’s all they’ve got left. I’ve seen 3 year olds with their hands in the bickie bin with a more plausible excuse than that.
Devin Nunes (R-CA) is a Russian agent.
I don’t know about Russian, but that name sounds ethnic.
Mexican maybe.
Joe Kennedy was right that Britain was no match for Hitler.
40 million Brits up against 90 million German/Austrians, 40 million Italians plus others (Romania i think?). Plus Europe eventually working in munitions factories for the Germans. Plus Ireland declaring neutrality was not a help. It is amazing Britain lasted as long as it did.
Mike;
It’s a long march, Mike.
But every mile is made of 5280 feet. That’s bloody long caterpillar.
Castalloy.
From my limited knowledge of casting one of the key inputs is power … and lots of it.
And one thing you don’t want is the juice dropping out when you have a pot of molten on the boil.
But good to see the union flunky is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Weatherdill and giving the finger to the wukkers.
Bullshit!
Judging by the finger-webbing and the neck scars he is clearly a Martian.
Don’t be fooled peoples.
It’s an interesting question for me.
Do you think Britain and her commonwealth forces, and the Russians would have won eventually if the States didn’t supply troops but still supplied arms etc?
Eventually, that is.
I bring this up, because without her colonies and Commonwealth countries, there would have been no way they would have won against Hitler.
The reason I bring this up has very much to do with our History here.
If England had stepped out of the race against it’s enemies to colonise lands, and let the Germans or even the French or Dutch or Spanish to claim this land and other Commonwealth “acquisitions”(someone was going to) than she would not have had the support of her colonies against Hitler in WW2.
Thank god England colonised countries.
It helped beat Nazis.
Let’s celebrate next Australia day, as a founding of a nation to strengthen a righteous nation against future evil warmongers.
If you’re against Australia day, you support Nazis!!!!
Fuck me.
They poured the old piss-pot out of the place every night at midnight.
The days he spent on the floor of the Senate sober you could count on …
Nah, I’m joking.
There weren’t any.
The true curse of the Kennedys was that Bobby and Jack bought the farm early but Teddy was spared.
struth – without AIF, France would have probably fallen to the Kaiser. Then England would have had Germany just across the Channel in 1916.
Harley Davidson aren’t going to pay the highest electricity prices in the world for an intermittent supply.
They’ll make those wheels a lot cheaper in the United States of Trump.
That’s just a token supplier to help create good relations to sell bikes down under.
Who’s buying Harleys these days in Australia?
No one has money.
There’s no feeling of “easy rider” freedom with the cops absolutely insane teenage boy behaviour around them when ever they hear and see one.
The roads are rough.
Ethnics can’t drive cars around you and young girls are having head ons with you because they were tweeting at the time.
Rego is through the roof
etc etc etc.
Further to Des D on the cabinets of “overlooked” documents.
The filing cabinets were described as “heavy”. The contents allegedly included Top Secret material. The keys supposedly could not be found.
Given the weight and TS material, they were probably B Class cabinets with combination locks. The chance of someone deciding that the combos had been lost, so just put them in store before sale, and without confirming that they were empty are zilch.
There are ways of opening such items, the whole story sounds like a “cover story” for a deliberate leak.
Agreed , but you get my point, I hope.
Those on the left that see all their enemies as “NAZIS” can be told, quite correctly, if England hadn’t settled Australia, and colonised an empire, Hitler would have won.
It just helps explode heads.
Viewers approve of Trump’s first State of the Union address – CBS News
Views of the speech
Three in four Americans who tuned in to President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight approved of the speech he gave. Just a quarter disapproved.
How did the speech make you feel?
Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it. Two-thirds said the speech made them feel proud, though just a third said it made them feel safer. Fewer said the speech made them feel angry or scared.
We’ve reached peak stupid …
This is what the Australian MSM refer to as “embattled”.
Must agree with Des and others that the story about the ‘filing cabinet’ full of Cabinet documents doesn’t pass the sniff test.
In my Department anyway, there were hardly any hard copies of Cabinet documents around after about 2005. You could either view them online in the Cabinet Secretariat and take notes, or read hard copies which were circulated securely to SES officers and had to be signed and dated before being returned to the Secretariat.
What’s more, every copy was numbered and had other security features to enable tracking if any of them escaped.
Senior SES could retain hard copies, which were kept in safes, but again, they were numbered and tracked. It is almost inconceivable that one of these safes would be disposed of unopened.
Either the ABC is telling porkies (perish the thought) or someone who once worked in a Minister’s office has gone to a lot of trouble to blow smoke in their eyes.
They’re learning from the master.
Joe Kennedy was right that Britain was no match for Hitler.
His pacifism as regards US involvement was Protestant orthodoxy in the US at the time.
Times changed rapidly and he got caught with his pants down.
I don’t think that very many American Protestants were giving the Germans advice on how to spin the way they were treating a certain minority group.
Some realistic Indonesia studies would be good here.
Unfortunately nothing that the Left’d put in the syllabus would be remotely accurate.
The real stuff is ‘way too scary for the Cause.
Apologies if this has been raised and discussed before. I’m time poor caring for Mrs Mak Siccar.
I received this several days ago and nearly vomited.
Un-bloody-believable!
Even in Politico:
Was that drool coming out of Joe Kennedy’s mouth?
Ahahahahaha.
I would have thought a prime story for an ABC Investigative journalist would be how these documents came to be in the public domain, who was responsible and the potential security implications (not to mention the potential risk to our security standing in the eyes of our allies).
Perhaps I’m being too hopeful or naive.
Spooky coincidence but the ANC in South Africa have also recently announced they are strongly committed to rooting out corruption. Maybe some kind of joint effort would make sense? We would need the UN to help coordinate the process — just to be sure.
Presumably the seller of the file cabinets was paid and records exist.
It should be easy to find out who sold them and trace provenance back from there.
If no such records of a transaction exist, it would start to look like a fencing operation.
Correct, Des. The Canberra Day weekend is in March, and the document quoted by the ABC is early April, so that fits.
Nobody had any idea what was going to happen, and the PM was warned, but it was typical of Kevni’s chaotic and dictatorial regime that no-one took a blind bit of notice.
Presumably the person who designated the file cabinets as surplus was paid and records exist.
That’s where any serious investigation should start.
As soon as Germany was fighting a war on two fronts they were doomed.
They were under blockade and even though they managed to take France by surprise, there are no oilfields in France and most of the French food production could not be deployed so occupying France ended up just consuming manpower. Once the UK got into a position of being able to relentlessly bomb key infrastructure the German war effort was paralyzed. Probably a lot more people would have died if the end had been long and lingering though.
An assertion believed only by the very gullible or the very stupid.
Then we can go document by document and see who signed for them.
For Filingcabinetgate watchers, Bolt has painfully returned to his keyboard this arvo:
ABC CLAIMS LEAK PROVES I PLOTTED
Quite a lot of interesting stuff.
Ooopps sorry, I apologize for juxtaposing that note alongside the name “Bill Shorten”.
A madness took me! There’s not the slightest similarity.
Who cares what Americans think of Trump’s speech? All I want to know is what Fairfax and the ABC think and what criticisms they have of him snubbing the transgender community or some such.
No it was only an ice cream
These Cabinet cabinets smell like Pyneoclean.
Strange that an anti-Abbott leak ended up at…… the ABC.
Nothing to see here.
I don’t know what caused those white patches but someone has laid the makeup on with a shotcrete sprayer. Bullets would bounce off his face. He looks like he just starred in the original Thunderbirds.
Do you think Britain and her commonwealth forces, and the Russians would have won eventually if the States didn’t supply troops but still supplied arms etc?
Eventually, that is
Possibly…
But youd have to assume a few things either did/didnt happen for it to fall either way.
Yanks didnt move their convoy/escort border to greenland, a huge blow to the Allies & Russia.
Tech swap program between USA & UK didnt happen, big drop in quality of some of the more exotic stuff like radar, which the Poms more or less had down pat, but couldnt produce enough of.
Im my thinking nearly everything hinged on the sub war, if the Poms had lost that then both they, and Russia would have been on the bones of their arse trying to supply thier own armies.
Russia advanced to Berlin on American motors.
http://www.historynet.com/russias-life-saver-lend-lease-aid-to-the-ussr-in-world-war-ii-book-review.htm
Without Western aid, during the war the Soviet population would have been in danger of sharing the fate of those trapped in Leningrad and the earlier victims of collectivization. Even with the American aid, many Russians died from lack of food. Equally important was Lend-Lease’s contribution to transportation. It would have been impossible for the Red Army to move the masses of troops and supplies on the primitive roads to the front lines without American Studebaker trucks, which also served as the launching pads for the dreaded Soviet rocket artillery.
Joe Kennedy v Chelsea Clinton? I wonder who’ll get a bullet in the head first?
#filingcabinetgate
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.
“The Lion Of The Senate as the Dems and many Repubs referred to him as.”
Wrong spelling I.T. they mean “The Lyin’ Of The Senate”
In the meantime it’s costing me a pile of money for the tyre fitters to ‘dispose’ ahem of my old tyres.
If I can find my regrooving tool I’ll tell them to throw them into the back of the truck and I’ll ‘dispose of them myself.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/30/drool-on-rep-joe-kennedys-mouth-distracts-from-dem-response-to-trumps-state-of-the-union/
It is obvious that he is a droid who missed his last scheduled service and it is the hydraulic leaking from his mouth.
Alan?
He’s aged well.
Many now do.
They litter parking bays and the sides of roads everywhere.
In great piles.
They were trying to get rid of Richie Cunningham, er Kennedy’s freckles, ……….sad really.
Gruinaid busy trying to stoke up a race war in Australia.
They really are as dumb as dogshit.
The audacity of anger
They tell us to have ‘hope’. But hope doesn’t get us anywhere. As a black woman I can’t afford to be anything but angry
It would seem she’d had enough of having to explain the absolute absurdity of holding the country’s national day of celebration on the anniversary of invasion. At the rally, in the heat of the moment, Onus-Williams declared, “Fuck Australia, hope it burns to the ground”. Well, turns out that got a few Aussies angry. So angry that they quickly abandoned their love of free speech and mounted a campaign to have the government defund an organisation that she is affiliated with (not representing, mind you, but affiliated with) while also targeting their social media accounts.
Such is the gaslighting of black women in the colony, that black women are not allowed to be angry, yet at the same time we can never be cast as anything but the “angry black woman”.
There should be a revival of the painted tyre swan garden ornament movement
Haha Gaslighting! Talk about talking yourself into a corner. If the cap fits eh
Castalloy was a subsidiary of corporate trainwreck Ion Ltd. HD picked up the foundary from the receivers for a keen price and preserved their supply chain. Once SA committed electron harakiri it’s days were numbered.
The full truth of the Ion debacle has never been told, nor those responsible properley held to account.
http://www.smh.com.au/news/business/harleydavidson-to-take-over-ion-foundry/2006/08/29/1156816880479.html
‘Some realistic Indonesia studies would be good here’
In the early 90s NTU tried to develop an East Timor studies course, a world first which was shot down by the Right. In particular the xtian right the late P.Webb Dean of the Faculty. Even brought out an ET academic. After a couple of months doing nothing much in Darwin he pissed off. Paul was good on Burma [Karen] – his place was hq for the small group of Burma activists and he hosted refugees, inexplicable hostile to catholic ET considering he left his proddie denomination as a protest against female ordination. He didn’t want his Indonesia focus endangered by human rights. He bought a property near mine in Fog Bay, both being hit hard by storms at the moment.
Oh? So Lefties are saying this is wrong ? Worth remembering when they do it.
Has anyone noticed how all the Dem spokesliars looked like they’re high as kites?
Schiffty, MuddyWaters, Pelonium, BookerC and now Kennedy.
Um, no.
She can say what she likes, but we shouldn’t be forced to pay her to say it.
Sounds like so many leftist campaigns which have gone before (Christians banned from holding meetings in pubs, retailers selling Australia day T-shirts, brewing companies hosting a civilized discussion about a social issue, anyone daring to hold a public meeting about immigration / moozleys).
‘So angry that they quickly abandoned their love of free speech’
Tarneen’s little rant is comparable to Capt Franklin’s ABC @5thQuadrant. One claimed satire the other metaphor – both are disingenuous and both risked inciting unstable fixated elements to violence. I looked for a sign of Capt Franklin’s solidarity on IstandwithTarneen but alas.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/IstandwithTarneen?src=hash&lang=en
So I hear Trump gave a sensational speech. I didn’t hear it but have heard all the snidey-snide whinging about it on the news.
Tareen Onan the Scot, famous for hating Australia. Yeah, she’ll go down in history. *smirk*
Many now do.
They litter parking bays and the sides of roads everywhere.
In great piles.
Another grand green scheme that costs Joe Public and ends up with the opposite result intended…
‘What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop’
Julie is busy in the rag trade. Never mind the quality feel the ideology.
It’s what you get when you merge Trade with FA, give the monster a mercantilist mandate to promote Aust businesses, abolish Ausaid wrecking the little soft power we had in the South Pacific and Melanesia, and give the Ausaid budget to the mercantilists. What an absolute disaster she has been for this country. The Chinese must love her. No wonder they set up the Julie Bishop Glorious Foundation.
I wonder how many people have been named Elvis? It’s really quite an unusual name; seems to be of Scandinavian origin.
Zatara, even that is not necessary.
All Cabinet documents of that era are numbered and have other security features which I won’t detail. It would be very easy to find out whose copies they were.
The AFP has every legal right to seize them. I suppose TheirABC will claim that the freedom of the press is at stake or somesuch, so the real question is whether the government has the intestinal fortitude to insist.
I’m not holding my breath.
#InTheQueueAtMcDonald’s
Blair of course. 😀
My suggestion Tarneen start with her own house, car and money when she gets around to burning stuff has been removed.
Oh the huge maniitee!
Another response.
Imagine if we lived in the sort of world Tarneen wanted.
An angry Aboriginal person would use violence as a means of persuasion (which seems to be the thrust of this argument) and people would either have to capitulate to the demand, not because it was just, right, or good, but because of the threat of more.
Scenario 2 is they attempt to use violence as a tool of persuasion and people choose to allow the state to use its own capacity for violence to stop them. Again the argument may be right, just or good but there will be no change because to “give in” promises more of the rhetoric of hate and threats of violence.
You take it far enough and you end up with sectarian violence and deaths with a touch of anarchy, or a strengthened state whos oppression against a group is legitimized by that groups violence.
Its all very well to LARP at being an angry revolutionary, but just think how crap life would be if people actually took you at your word and chose to preempt your threats.
Nothing good will come of this, its an intellectual and social dead end.
Hahahahahah!!!!
It was the “fuck you” to Donald Trump that cost the Australian Labor party $14,500.
The United States Federal Election Commission fined the ALP the amount following an investigation into the behaviour of Labor party delegates volunteering with Bernie Sanders’s unsuccessful 2016 Democratic primaries campaign.
In 2017 the US electoral watchdog found “probable” cause to believe the ALP had breached US election rules, by paying for the flights and associated costs for ALP delegates to volunteer with the Sanders campaign.
Its findings may change how such trips are funded into the future, with the FEC viewing Labor’s practice of paying for the trips as an “overseas contribution”, which is considered a breach of US electoral rules.
The ALP rejects the argument that paying for flights and travel costs for delegates to observe sister party elections is an infringement of FEC regulations but has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $14,500 to settle the matter.
It is understood the conciliation agreement the Labor party executive entered into with the FEC contains no admission of liability by the ALP.
“We were surprised that the FEC decided to pursue it at all but it’s not worth having the fight over, so we’re just ending it,” a senior Labor source told Guardian Australia.
“All parties send observers to overseas elections. It has happened for decades. This is a new and very strict interpretation. We don’t believe any rules were broken.”
The FEC is expected to release the details of the agreement in March.
A complaint was filed with the FEC after a former Australian National University Labor Club president, Ben Kremer, made headlines in the US and Australia in February 2016. Kremer was identified on tape by an undercover conservative campaign group while attempting to vandalise then Republican candidate Donald Trump’s election signs.
Kremer’s name featured prominently in the Project Veritas recording, where others identified as Australian volunteers were heard bragging about receiving taxpayer funds to volunteer on the campaign while attempting to tamper with Trump’s signage. At one point the voice identified as Kremer’s declares: “Fuck you, Donald.”
There’s only one original Gab. Bless the great man, sniff…
Please god, let it happen. Please.
Push for Wayne Swan to run for Labor national presidency
This is pure americanism. These people – the anglo journalistic leftwing classes – have mentally become american leftists because all they do all day long is marinate in leftwing american pop-culture, pop-politics, twitter and blogs.
twostix
The actual article is worse than that, it quotes African Americans music, poetry, civil rights struggle, slavery & celebrities extensively..
Sorry to hear that TP.
A TL course would be good too. Much interesting history between the spice era, Portuguese navigators, the post WW2 period and the Indo/Fretilin fight. Given the proclivities of the Left again you’d never get a decent course: the communist Fretilin and the post colonial Indonesia being an awkward friend-on-friend controversy, especially in light of the history of Indo and Malaya.
I wish that history could be de-politicised as there’s so much of interest (I’ve been reading European history of the 17thC recently, it is pretty gory) but the drive by the Left to spin everything is really tiresome.
Bolt had some piss poor questions for the ABC.
Better ones would be:
Why did the ABC need to buy very old useless second hand filing cabinets when their budget and fitouts are always using new products?
Why did the ABC need filing cabinets at all given every single business is moving to electronic storage?
If the ABC had a genuine need to filing cabinets where is the tender documents for this public expense of funds?
If the ABC had a message to buy these particular cabinets, who provided that message?
Given State secrets were in the documents, was ASIO or the AFP informed of this crime and given the documents? (LOL)
Why did you not report this crime to the authorities?
On what basis does the ABC decide what is able to be published and not according to their understanding of what may put others at risk? What government security classification and checking was done?
Here is a question for the govt / AFP – why have you not obtained these documents from the ABC and sought Court injunctions to limit further publication?
Amazing negligence all round.
The Australian labor party interfering in Amican democracy hmmmm?
It would be better for everyone if he became Labor’s national Treasurer.
They are rootless cosmopolitans with no identity of their own.
Pathetic.
How about kill the grid day. Aka The dark side of Earth Day. Turn everything on.
From the Oz. More SJW’s jumping on the “backlash bandwagon.”
So, it turns out that Australian political operatives illegally interfered in the US elections.
Still no news on Russia, though.
Dem Russkies is demmed sneaky, eh?
They are so very low.
ABC PM introduces the Trump speech with the scuttlebutt about porn star, Stormy Daniels, supposedly paid off to keep Melania on side.
The stroppy bitch who poses as a journalist then states he read the speech off a Tele prompter.
Is Barry Cassidy listening to this rumour fest? What say you Barry?
Ahahahahaha funniest thing I’ve heard all week. Ahahahahaha
Obama sent a pack of operatives to help the ALP in our election.
Weren’t fined as far as I know.
Or deported to Yemen, which they deserved.
‘A TL course would be good’
It would have been at the time. It would’ve been a world first. Campus TL Studies at the moment are heavily skewed towards development, understandably so. I’d like to see a broader course like Lusophone Studies, which the aborted NTU course could have evolved into. Another great supporter was the late Kevin Sherlock, the best and most internationally recognised historian Darwin has produced. Kev lived in a block of flats on Mitchell St used for post Tracy public servants, and bought one when they were sold. His private library had a steady retinue of visitors from across the globe, each searching for that elusive piece of history or anthropology that would unlock the wunderkammer to their research. Of course, Kevin’s goodwill was routinely abused and many others took the credit for his work.
You couldn’t make this shit up, could you?
So it’s true that Russia did interfere in the USA elections.
They sent their brown bag Australian representatives from the Australian labor pardee.
Oh Victoria.
You really are a shithole.
Defund the ABC now. Lock its severed bits in filing cabinets and put them up for public auction.
Hang on a bit. So collective guilt is wrong e.g Sudanese but white male collective guilt is OK and thriving?
Earth to SJWs..gofarkyerselves
There was a protest the other day at the Alice Springs Town Council office, relating to the proposed appearance of Jacinta Price – who recently said Aborigines should move on, forget about Australian settlement and to make their own way in the world like everyone else.
Price, like her pollie mother Bess is a Walpiri woman. The Walpiris actually agreed with her (largely). The protest was by a group of Arrente women – the two tribes share a common border in the town’s rough vicinity. The Arrente accused Price of being “uppity” and threatened to kill her. Two points here:
1. Tribal rivalry and warfare will always be a part of Aboriginal life; and
2. Women always start the best fights.
LOL The yanks imported some local yokels and they lost the election. Very funny in a Keystone Cops way.
New SA license plate slogan.
” SA. Where everyday is Earth Day ”
I wish I could draw cartoons….
Who released the files and to embarrass whomever? Which department secretary resigns first?
Jordan Peterson for Pope!
JC Are you pining for Swanstein? I’ll look out for him next time I visit hipster Nundah..
Now we know where Sinc’s top secret instruction manual detailing how the Waffleroach could achieve “actual grateness” ended up. That’s one mystery solved. No wonder the munchkins at the ALPBC were so happy, at least until Fatty Trump had to go and spoil the party (again).
Mmmmyaaas – so collective guilt is wrong in the case of the South Sudanese, but perfectly acceptable in the descendants of those Europeans, who established the colonial settlement that Onus Williams has her (ample) knickers in a twist about?
I don’t care that the ABC is an echo chamber in a very small basement in a remote place.
I object to my taxes funding it.
TP – Sounds like an interesting guy: visited TL and one thing led to another. A true historian – just collect and read everything you can get a hold of on the topic! People like Mr Sherlock are amazing. Another like that is the blogger E.M. Smith who is an ordinary guy seemingly interested in everything. Credentialism misses people like Mr Sherlock and Mr Smith.
🙂
For Stimpy…
Super blue blood moon: where and when to see rare lunar eclipse
Blue moon, super moon and blood moon will all coincide in 2018 for the first time since 1866
He’s the hairy-handed gent who ran amuck in Kent
Lately he’s been overheard in Mayfair
You better stay away from him
He’ll rip your lungs out, Jim
I’d like to meet his tailor
Aaoooooo
Werewolves of London
Aaoooooo
EvilElvis makes some good points (albeit crudely).
Funnily enough my delivery is hampered by lack of time and doing 99.9% of my posting on a phone, although I do enjoy an expletive laden rant at times.
I am curious how other people post, are you in front of a computer working all day? Is it a multi window thing covering several pages? Or is it a quick commentary blurt out?
Intrigued. Asking for a friend…
Blockchain is the answer to all this, n’est-ce pas?
Looks like the Nambour TAFE have blackballed his honorary PhD then.
Usually, when there are serious breaches of security, the Pavlovian reaction is to send in Plod and without delay. So far with this ABC breach – nothing. But I do picture in my mind Trumbull, at this very moment, dancing around a veritable minefield. That Guthrie Panzer Stab 43 is the one to avoid at all costs. Besdies an arm and a leg, it could cost you an election.
RTWT.
This is great advice. Rather than twitter rampages, Don needs to do a weekly televised show. He’s a screen star and people need to see him.
https://nypost.com/2018/01/31/trump-just-took-telling-ordinary-americans-stories-to-a-whole-new-level/
This filing-cabinet-gate reminds me of the time that an ASIO office was burnt out because ‘a computer caught on fire’ and destroyed all the records that were going to be investigated.
Maybe Johanna or Des may remember but it occurred in or about 1995.
I had occasion to access that office, along with some other folk, and it was the most amazing thing I had ever seen.
The building used to be, memory alludes me exact position, what is now or even was then Treasury.
And the ceiling is quite high.
‘They’ showed us where the computer had caught fire smack dab in the centre of the office.
But if you were a tad cynical you had to wonder why the entire office was completely gutted, blackened walls to ceiling height and blackened parts of the ceiling.
One could almost think that ‘someone’ had came in with a fore runner of the Elon Musk flame thrower.
Couple of y7ears later I socially met the ‘dude’ that had signed off on the computer fire biz.
He was an emotional wreck.
Who says there is no ‘Deep State’ in Australia!
Yes, but that what makes the fat orange fuck so funny. Always be escalating.
His tweets serve a purpose. He could do both.
Remind me again.Where did the Kennedy fortune come from?
A worthwhile enterprise that gave lots of consumers enjoyment and merriment. Why?
This is great advice. Rather than twitter rampages, Don needs to do a weekly televised show. He’s a screen star and people need to see him.
Indeed, it is. We’re in a non-literate, audio-visual age where narrative speaks to people much more than abstract policies. Trump may have used Twitter successfully in the election campaign to reach over the media to the people, he could do even more with a TV show.
This is from some years ago but is the current Joe Kennedy the Kennedy that was outed for taking his child up North to shoot seal pups?
Him not tweeting drives the left insane.
He has barely tweeted this week and he is on fire.
The irony, Kennedy’s reply was in a car warehouse of some sort, it’s Trump who is reviving such industry.
All that pumping…
Claim: Bangkok Brothels Causing the Thai Capital to Sink
Lots of sucking too.
k.d. wong?
JC..he was also an interesting share trader ..
Secret Memo Hints at a New Republican Target: Rod Rosenstein
Spent the last eight years of his life in a wheelchair, and outlived four of his children.
The abc should be raided, and would be if turdball had balls instead of crusty, withered bon bons.
Why does the TWU need to import a Deliverroo courier all the way from London to tell a credulous SBS television ‘journalist’ how evil the local Deliverooo operation is?