What the French Health Minister told the Assemblée Nationale

France introduced plain packaging in 2016. January 2017 marks the first complete year of operation of that policy. On November 29, 2017 the French health minister Agnes Buzyn was asked as to the efficacy of the policy. Her reply:

Luckily google translate provides an English version (emphasis added):

When I wrote the 2014-2019 cancer plan, I had difficulty getting a chapter dedicated to the fight against smoking. After arbitrations at the highest level, I obtained what was later called a national smoking reduction program, supported by Marisol Touraine and in which it was clearly chosen to introduce the neutral package rather than increase the price of tobacco. However, this one, we know, does not allow smokers to stop smoking. Its only interest is to “demarketise” the image of tobacco among young people who would start to smoke, the latter being very sensitive to brands and the image they convey.

Unfortunately, in 2016, official sales of cigarettes increased in France: the neutral package did not reduce the official sale of tobacco. We do not have a typology of those who continue to smoke and therefore do not know if the neutral package has been effective in keeping young people out of smoking – I am waiting for the data from the observatories. At the time, I advocated, desperately I would say, the rise in the price of tobacco against the introduction of the neutral package. The choices and arbitrations had been different. Now that I am a minister, I am pleased to defend a proposal that I fundamentally believe.