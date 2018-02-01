Freedom quotes from Thomas Sowell

A bit of a blurb and 25 quotes.
Born in North Carolina in 1930, Sowell grew up in Harlem, New York. He dropped out of high school at age 17 due to financial difficulties and problems at home, but went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Following the war, he received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1958. The following year, he received a master’s degree from Columbia University. In 1968, he earned a Doctorate in Economics from the University of Chicago.
In a righteous world he would have been the first black President.
I purchased his book “Economic Facts & Fallacies” recently, and am saving my pennies for more of his works. Common sense isn’t dead, it has simply been redefined.
Thanks for this post Rafe
I love the Common sense of Thomas Sowell and his quotes which is how I first discovered him. I gave a talk at U3A using his quotes and recommend him to young people with one of his witicisms.