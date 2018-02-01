What they said: s44 edition

We have a strict vetting process. There is no cloud over any of our people. The constitution has been around, it is not a surprise note which we have just discovered, they should have done their homework.
I am unable to disprove that I am a dual citizen. I have today written to the Speaker of the House of Representatives resigning as an MP, effective immediately.
Bill Shorten is a total dickhead and hasn’t a clue about real leadership. Why anyone would give him their support to be PM is a mystery. Of course the same applies to that treacherous fool Turnbull. We’re buggered unless the MPs in both parties show some commonsense and dump them. Then the big question will be who in the hell has the brains and the gonads to run this nation sensibly.
Re Bill Shorten’s statement — so much for Bill’s credibility.
The pardee has the job in front of it winning the by election , the demographics have changed ,the old rusted on alp voters are dying out due to age .they are n]being replaced by young indoctrinated gangrenes ,they won Northcote in the state election recently ,and run local councils ,the old days of Marn Ferguson are gone comrades .
Their billy won the media cycle, when it was big and exciting he could politically remove the turnbullites ability to govern.
The countdown to their shorten looting cartel taking over the country is on, every week and month shorten can confuse and cripple the ability of the current rabble to limit his ability to shortenise the country is a golden victory.
The whole summer has been gay marriage, dual citizens in parliment and privatisation causing blackouts.
Shorten has removed turnbulls ability to govern on any agenda except that of outflanking shorten to the left.
Comrades.
“I did, but the dog ate it”, says David Feeney.
Would that be the same dog that ate his rental property records?
Fido must have a cast-iron stomach.
Maybe it’s all innocent, but i’d like to see the newspapers do a FOIA with the Home Office to see how many Candidates have renounced British Citizenship shortly before the Poll, but haven’t provided enough evidence of British Citizenship, so that the Home Office writes back saying Renunciation can’t proceed.
Susan Lamb, who defeated Roy Wyatt in Longman [Qld] in 2016 looks like one, but are there, or have there been, any others?
It appears Shorten himself sat as a British Citizen from 2007 to 2010, so unless he’s been suffering from amnesia, his claim above is laughable.
“unable to disprove” is a “victim of a witch-hunt” dogwhistle.
No – he renounced after being pre-selected.
Shorten is a liar and an idiot. Hold the front page.
“unable to disprove” is a “victim of a witch-hunt” dogwhistle.
Welcome to the world you and your political and media mates have created, Dave, where we’re all presumed guilty unless we can prove ourselves innocent.