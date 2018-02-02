Media will be media

So we’ve all had a giggle had the government’s misfortune at disposing of filing cabinets full of government documents. I expect there will be an investigation and several individuals will be tendering their notices and pursuing other interests and/or spending time with their families.

Over at Quadrant the always interesting Geoffrey Luck poses some questions regarding this apparent breach of national security:

When did the ABC first receive the documents?

Did the ABC buy them from the person who legally acquired the filing cabinets?

Who made the decision to evaluate the documents for news value, instead of handing them to a government agency?

How were decisions made on the order in which stories were published?

How did the ABC convince ASIO that the documents were its property?

Why were some documents dispersed to Brisbane?

Why are the original documents not available for public inspection on its website, as the ABC has boasted, only summaries?

What qualifications do ABC reporters have to decide what is, or is not a risk to national security?

Now some of these questions are interesting stories in and of themselves and I’m sure other media organisations will pursue those questions in the coming days and weeks. Yet the thrust of the article is that the ABC has done something wrong. Now as a working assumption that is a good place to start, but I’m not convinced.

Now we can moan and groan, and wring our hands, and carry on about evil lefties, and what-not until the cows come home. The fact of the matter is that the government abandoned those documents into the public domain. Whether those documents represent a security risk to the nation is not the ABCs problem – or any other media outlets problem – it is the government’s problem.

Potentially news-worthy documents became available to a media organisation and they were assessed for their news value. That is what the media does – that is what Australian taxpayers pay over $1 billion to the ABC to do. Now I’m convinced that we don’t get much value for that $1 billion, but that isn’t the point here.

So in answer to this question:

How did the ABC convince ASIO that the documents were its property?

They probably produced a receipt. If the government wishes to appropriate that property I imagine they would have either buy it back, or produce court orders, or something similar.

This question is meaningless:

What qualifications do ABC reporters have to decide what is, or is not a risk to national security?

Journalists makes decisions every day about the benefits and risks of running any particular story. We can all agree that very often that get those trade-offs quite wrong, but that is a value-judgement on our part. Again, however, I can’t go past the fact that the government abandoned those documents into the public domain.

To my mind, here is the story:

Somebody chose to file those documents into a simple lock-up filing cabinet.

Somebody lost the keys to that filing cabinet.

Somebody decided to dispose of the filing cabinet despite not knowing the contents yet knowing the cabinets were full of documents (full filing cabinets are heavy).

Somebody or the somebodies did it twice (there being two filing cabinets).

Now this isn’t a failure of the current executive (as some are wont to suggest). This is a failure of government process. Now how is it that the same organisation that cannot keep its own secrets, is “trusted” to keep our details secure?