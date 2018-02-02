Media will be media

So we’ve all had a giggle had the government’s misfortune at disposing of filing cabinets full of government documents. I expect there will be an investigation and several individuals will be tendering their notices and pursuing other interests and/or spending time with their families.
Over at Quadrant the always interesting Geoffrey Luck poses some questions regarding this apparent breach of national security:
- When did the ABC first receive the documents?
- Did the ABC buy them from the person who legally acquired the filing cabinets?
- Who made the decision to evaluate the documents for news value, instead of handing them to a government agency?
- How were decisions made on the order in which stories were published?
- How did the ABC convince ASIO that the documents were its property?
- Why were some documents dispersed to Brisbane?
- Why are the original documents not available for public inspection on its website, as the ABC has boasted, only summaries?
- What qualifications do ABC reporters have to decide what is, or is not a risk to national security?
Now some of these questions are interesting stories in and of themselves and I’m sure other media organisations will pursue those questions in the coming days and weeks. Yet the thrust of the article is that the ABC has done something wrong. Now as a working assumption that is a good place to start, but I’m not convinced.
Now we can moan and groan, and wring our hands, and carry on about evil lefties, and what-not until the cows come home. The fact of the matter is that the government abandoned those documents into the public domain. Whether those documents represent a security risk to the nation is not the ABCs problem – or any other media outlets problem – it is the government’s problem.
Potentially news-worthy documents became available to a media organisation and they were assessed for their news value. That is what the media does – that is what Australian taxpayers pay over $1 billion to the ABC to do. Now I’m convinced that we don’t get much value for that $1 billion, but that isn’t the point here.
So in answer to this question:
How did the ABC convince ASIO that the documents were its property?
They probably produced a receipt. If the government wishes to appropriate that property I imagine they would have either buy it back, or produce court orders, or something similar.
This question is meaningless:
What qualifications do ABC reporters have to decide what is, or is not a risk to national security?
Journalists makes decisions every day about the benefits and risks of running any particular story. We can all agree that very often that get those trade-offs quite wrong, but that is a value-judgement on our part. Again, however, I can’t go past the fact that the government abandoned those documents into the public domain.
To my mind, here is the story:
- Somebody chose to file those documents into a simple lock-up filing cabinet.
- Somebody lost the keys to that filing cabinet.
- Somebody decided to dispose of the filing cabinet despite not knowing the contents yet knowing the cabinets were full of documents (full filing cabinets are heavy).
- Somebody or the somebodies did it twice (there being two filing cabinets).
Now this isn’t a failure of the current executive (as some are wont to suggest). This is a failure of government process. Now how is it that the same organisation that cannot keep its own secrets, is “trusted” to keep our details secure?
Sinclair, you assume that the reported events are fact. I’m skeptical.
When the government sent the filing cabinet for sale, did it intend that the contents be sold?
Do the documents retain their protected status under the law?
When the person who opened the cabinet found the documents did they contact the police? The government?
If you purchase a cabinet at auction and discover a diamond bracelet in a drawer do you keep it or hand it in to the police to await a claim of ownership?
What does the law say about appropriating property that is known to have been mistakenly sold?
What happens to someone who is mistakenly credited with funds by a bank and who rushed out to spend it before the bank wakes up?
Journalists ensure they are not breaking laws before they publish.
Macspee – those are all good points. I once ran after someone who had left money in an ATM and simply walked off. We’ve all returned stuff that we know that people are misplaced or lost, etc. Yet we are not media organisations who get to deal with people wanting to keep secrets all the time.
Join the club and with the government signing an agreement with TheirABC to protect its source, we’ll never know the real story.
The whole thing stinks, on both sides.
See section 79 of the Crime Act 1914. I think the requirements of paragraph (1)(c)(ii) are met here.
How do you know that?
How do you know that?
Too much of this story doesn’t pass the smell test.
Trust no one.
There are of course no locksmiths in the ACT to open the cabinets ? Surely the PS muppets could have borrowed a skliied cracksman from the ACT s very costly jail. ? As Sinclair said a full filing cabinet is extremely heavy . This event is evidence of the lack of public trust in politicians and beaurocrats these days ,when the majority of people think it’s a Put Up job done to discredit opponents of someone in office .
Their ABC.
Go to bed one night and their ABC are totally against men in blue ties and like, totally cheering “Women for Gillard”.
Wake up in the morning and, (although a little conflicted) their ABC are, like totally, fully united behind their ruddfilth to make sure Tony Abbott never becomes prime minister.
Their ABC were proud political activists when these documents were filed, why would we expect honest reporting when their ABC choose to reveal the documents when they obtain them?.
Any embarrassing Julia moments to come out, d’ya reckon?.
We trust Their ABC? Of course! Mark Aarons still work there? Allan Ashbolt did. The staff collective still in control?
Oh, yes it is!
The ABC is a public sector organisation. Public sector employees knowing and improperly accessing and disseminating sensitive government documents?
That question brings into sharp focus the ambiguous nature of ABC journalism and journalists, enjoying the benefits and security of Public Service taxpayer-funded employment while simultaneously claiming the fearless independence of their colleagues in the commercial media.
Will the ABC release all their employees’ private details? Medical etc? As public servants there should be no secrets.
Produce the person who “bought” the filing cabinet or be charged under espionage laws as receiving classified documents. The person who “bought” said cabinet must produce said receipt and said cabinet for identification or will be charged with espionage against the commonwealth. The person who “obtained” said cabinet from auction must produce receipts and auction lot documents or be charged for espionage…the person who authorized disposal…the head of department…
And the single biggest furphy…cabinet documents from five separate governments in the one file???? REALLY? Are we that gullible?
Charge ’em with treason.
How can a distributed filing cabinet approach ever work effectively for secure document storage? Given the amount of public service position changes, re orgs, retrenchment, retirements, outsourcing and just plain incompetence (setting aside those with bad intent). Corporate memory and maintenance of process across a number of sites would rapidly approach zero
Its a nonsense , and any attempt to do it would fall apart in a few years (or less) with random results.
‘ The fact of the matter is that the government abandoned those documents into the public domain’
Sinclair how stupid can you get? For a start to accept what the ABC allege as the events shows even further your ignorance. How in the world can an act of unorthorised release by an employee of the Commonwealth whether by act or omission be taken that the ‘ government abondoned those documents into the public domain’
Your logic on this matter is in the same class of the journalists involved ‘ trust us we’re doctors’.