Support Peter Ridd and freedom of speech

And keep your eye on this site Intellectual Takeout for a change of pace from the MSM.
Jo Nova on Peter Ridd.
Karl Popper on freedom of speech. The Poverty of Historicism section 32.
How could we arrest scientific and industrial progress? By closing down or controlling laboratories for research, by suppressing or controlling scientific periodicals and other means of discussion, by suppressing scientific congresses and conferences, by suppressing Universities and other schools, by suppressing books, the printing press, writing, and, in the end, speaking.
Thanks Rafe, I have contributed to Peter Ridd’s GoFundMe campaign.
First go fund me donation for me. Worthy cause.
Done.
There’s some big names already on the donor list – Anthony Watts, John Roskam, Leif Svalgard…
Even a “Sandra Harding” gave ten bucks – let’s hope the million-dollar-a-year Vice-Chancellor of JCU of the same name also gives (commensurately with her bloated salary, of course).
Done.
Over $51,000 in 24 hrs – looks like Peter Ridd is well on his way to his $95,000 target.
Good work.
440 donations a short time ago. ~$52000. Go Peter!
Past $60K at about 17:30 Friday AEDT.
Peter Rid’s GoFundMe site
Over $68,000 in such a short time. I wish him all the best. Professor Ridd passes the integrity test with flying colours – he refuses to be compromised.
Don’t forget Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull! Malcolm donated!!! He’s on the list of donors.
10 bucks. Yep, t.e.n. bucks.
Hey Malcolm, seeing as you seem to be a bit short – electricity costs for the Air Con at the mansion must be a living hell – tell ya what. I’ll refund you your ten, and donate another ten on top of my first donation to Riddy!
Whatdoyasay?