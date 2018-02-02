Support Peter Ridd and freedom of speech

And keep your eye on this site Intellectual Takeout for a change of pace from the MSM.

Jo Nova on Peter Ridd.

Karl Popper on freedom of speech. The Poverty of Historicism section 32.

How could we arrest scientific and industrial progress? By closing down or controlling laboratories for research, by suppressing or controlling scientific periodicals and other means of discussion, by suppressing scientific congresses and conferences, by suppressing Universities and other schools, by suppressing books, the printing press, writing, and, in the end, speaking.