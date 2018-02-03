Chile the success story of South America

Dan Mitchell examines the progress Chile has made towards joining the first world in the last 40 years. Interesting contrast with Cuba, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

I’ve had many people tell me that personal accounts are bad because they were implemented during Pinochet’s reign. But that’s a silly argument, sort of like deciding to be against free trade because the dictatorial Chinese government opened up to the global economy.

As far as I’m concerned, tyrannical leaders are awful and should be condemned, but if they happen to grant citizens a slice of economic liberty, that’s a silver lining to an otherwise dark cloud.