Katie Hopkins reports from South Africa
Some Cat had this story the other day. Whites are not news.
A lavatorial pit?
I say deport the Sudanese gang members and their families, the Islamists and their families, and other anti-Australian newcomers back to their respective hell-holes, and let’s instead fill our refugee quota with these South African farmers.
In yarragrad. disarming the racist settlers of rural areas is a boiling the frog situation.
Unwarranted unannounced right of entry to search houses of legal gunowners is a thing.
Their vicpol are hiring fifty percent wymynsys, to search social media for unsound views, typed by legal gunowners.
Once the State succeeds in centrally storing all firearms in State gunvaults and makes it a thoughtcrime to consider using violence to defend yourself against home invasion, the rural wastelands of Zimbostralia are ripe for the plunder.
Lock yourselves in your panic rooms, while the home invaders kill your dogs and burn your house down around you, their vicpol will be out examine security camera footage in the morning to see if they can issue a warrant.
As in Zimbabwe, the upshot will be increased impoverishment and suffering for the majority of poor blacks who do not get to sup at the table of the ruling junta.
Revolutionary socialism is the bane of the modern world (dating from 1789).
The architects of Apartheid believed the natives were too murderous and backward to be allowed to run the place. You’re going out on a limb to say they were wrong.
Katie, you need to leave South Africa. Take what you can, convert it to gold, and move to a safe (still at this point) country where whites or Asians dominate. I have several white South African friends and all of them are great business people and entrepreneurs – maybe not at the Elon Musk level (yes lefties, Elon Musk escaped violence and racism in South Africa) – but all are successful.
What is happening in South Africa today is what happened in Zimbabwe in the late 90s. Unfortunately, the left protested and railed against white Zimbabweans being permitted to immigrate to Australia (I fail to see how they could not have been considered refugees in fear of their lives) and unfortunately only a few thousand managed to make it here. Don’t wait too long – get out of there now and brings as many of your farmer friends as you can.
repeating myself, I was met with howls of derision at the time when I suggested that Nelson Mandela’s rainbow nation victory gave most everyone a warm inner glow and that the rest of the world would be sending food parcels within 20 years.
As I mentioned previously I have an associate who lives in Cape Town in a compound with high walls topped with razor wire and signs that lethal force will be used to deter invaders.
I haven’t been there for a few years and the situation was unstable then. Out of the city, the situation was precarious. JoBurg was a dump the last time I was there so I only mention it to be inclusive.
Bloody shame
Thank you Rafe. Of course we are all supposed to think that SA is a happy little rainbow nation where everyone holds hands and sings hymns to the glory of diversity. Reverting to the classical African mean (low IQ, no future-time orientation, no impulse control, mindless violence) isn’t part of the official fiction. And to think the ones we have imported are even worse, from even more shitholey countries (if that’s possible).
Ain’t African culture grand!
Nothing new to those of us from South Africa. Well remember once a Kiwi saying to me “Now that Mandela is in power everything must be right” . Yeah sure! I still have family back in SA and go back periodically. Some of the family are farmers and others left Zimbabwe for SA. 25 years ago around any braai there was the debate about whether to leave or not. All of us knew people or were related to people who had been murdered, robbed and even raped. Today it’s far worse than it was when we lived there but the rest of the world cares little as now the majority are in power.
I have South African friends who have fled for their lives. One particular couple was held hostage in a home invasion/robbery by a particular group of blacks that always murders the occupants on the way out. By some miracle, on this one occasion, they didn’t. But they were their own worst enemies. I asked them why, if they knew the dangers, didn’t they keep or carry guns. They said guns were bad and only hurt people. Some people just never learn.
The great heroes of the left ,the KGB puppet ,Mandela and the terrorist fascist Mugabe were given power by the Polliemuppets the West ,now look at the bloody mess they made of two viable states ,typical of socialists they have the Schmidis tout has,everything they tout has turns to shit, like our own idiots turnbull and shortass . Communist u.n.socialist fascism is a virulent fatal disease and should be totally eradicated without mercy .
Katie is a prominent Brit who travelled to SA to publicise the horrors happening there. She’ll be back home soon.
Shocking levels of racism amongst black people, it cripples them.
The grand decolonisation push did not end with Kenya and British East Africa and Rhodesia and South Africa and Hong Kong and the Middle East.
The dedication to the decolonisation of the Pacific is just as unwavering, it will just take longer to eliminate the last clinging outposts of colonialist settler racist Nazis.
South Africans wishing to flee can go to a country of first refuge, closer to them than Australia, and register with UNHCR. I’m sure Dutton would agree.
Lock yourselves in your panic rooms, while the home invaders kill your dogs and burn your house down around you, their vicpol will be out examine security camera footage in the morning to see if they can issue a warrant.
Most likely a warrant for your arrest for asserting that the home invaders belonged to a particular ethnic group.
Had South African neighbours a few years ago. British origins and J3wish. Lovely people, came over for dinner a few times, who said those they left behind accused them of being part of ‘the chicken run’. I think that idea is now one that has had its day as more and more people see what has happened in Zimbabwe, especially to white farmers, and want to leave. They now think that the idea of South Africa as a rainbow nation is well past its use-by date. The stage is set for a major fight though, a civil war if you want to call it that, because the Boer population often don’t want to flee, have no intention of doing so, as they trace their histories to a time anterior to the Zulu and other black populations that moved in later on the small indigenous hunter groups. South Africa was once probably more like Australia in indigenous population terms. Boer groups have already fought strongly and suffered much for this land, which is now ‘in their blood’. It will be bloody. And sad.
I agree with Lurker that if we could turn back the clock and not have the populations here that we have received as refugee settlers and exchange them for people more culturally suitable, that would be good. It’s politically unlikely that we can do that; many would not even want to consider such an option. What we should do now though is make immigration to Australia much easier for white populations from South Africa who want to leave, and restrict letting in those people whose skin does not make them an obvious target for black on white racial aggression. Prioritise, that is the name of the future immigration game.
As is the young Canadian female reporter Lauren Coulter; check out her reportage online too.
Some absolutely horrifying atrocities have taken place, the ones which involve children being particularly barbaric. It makes the Vikings seem civilized.
One thing I heard online too is that Islamic slave traders took around 13 million black African slaves for use in the middle east during the early modern period circa 1600-1750, far more than were taken to the Americas (can’t vouch for veracity of these figures). There is little physical evidence of them though because all male slaves were castrated on capture. I don’t know about female slaves; presumably some survived, were raped and had children. There may have been very few of them and there are many reasons too why children do not survive, infanticide being one of them.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-02-03/zimbabwes-exiled-farmers-urged-to-return/9392322
Not only did they send competent people running in fear of their lives, but they continue to claim ownership over these “capital resources” and now demand they come back.
There you go… hey ZK2A, how does it feel to be “intellectual property” owned by a government on the other side of the world? You probably feel kind of special.
The Christians tried to end slavery… seems like Zimbabwe and the ABC didn’t get the memo.
Bob Menzies was absolutely correct that a homogenous population is the way to go.
This doesn’t apply to South Africa of course, however everywhere we look we are seeing the effects of diversity and it’s not a pretty site.
Mr Black, the world is full of lovely, gentle people who, if the government phoned them this evening and said a bus would call at 7:30 AM tomorrow to take them to a death camp, would simply ask “what should I pack”.
“Clearly, the formulas deployed then, left a lot of bad feeling. And more importantly, the intellectual property, left our borders,” Mr Nyabadza said.
You think?
I suppose murder and rape will do that.
South Africans wishing to flee can go to a country of first refuge, closer to them than Australia, and register with UNHCR. I’m sure Dutton would agree.
It makes a lot of sense, culturally and linguistically, for South Africans to seek refuge in Australia, just as it made a lot of sense for Sri Lankan minorities to seek refuge in southern India.