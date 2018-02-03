Open Forum: February 3, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, February 3, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  5. zyconoclast
    #2626550, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:05 am

    U.S. asylum system facing rampant ‘fraud and abuse’ from illegals

    Homeland Security has reached a “crisis” in the asylum system with illegal immigrants gaming the system, the department said Wednesday, announcing new changes to try to speed things up so undeserving applicants can be deported.

    The backlog reached 311,000 cases as of Jan. 21, “making the system increasingly vulnerable to fraud and abuse,” said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency within Homeland Security that handles legal immigration.

  6. zyconoclast
    #2626560, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Inside a Public School Social Justice Factory
    The city of Edina has changed the way it approaches public education, putting social justice above learning.

    For decades, the public schools of Edina, Minnesota, were the gold standard among the state’s school districts. Edina is an upscale suburb of Minneapolis, but virtually overnight, its reputation has changed. Academic rigor is unraveling, high school reading and math test scores are sliding, and students increasingly fear bullying and persecution.

    The shift began in 2013, when Edina school leaders adopted the “All for All” strategic plan—a sweeping initiative that reordered the district’s mission from academic excellence for all students to “racial equity.”

    “Equity” in this context does not mean “equality” or “fairness.” It means racial identity politics—an ideology that blames minority students’ academic challenges on institutional racial bias, repudiates Martin Luther King, Jr.’s color-blind ideal, and focuses on uprooting “white privilege.”

    The Edina school district’s All for All plan mandated that henceforth “all teaching and learning experiences” would be viewed through the “lens of racial equity,” and that only “racially conscious” teachers and administrators should be hired. District leaders assured parents this would reduce Edina’s racial achievement gap, which they attributed to “barriers rooted in racial constructs and cultural misunderstandings.”

    As a result, the school system’s obsession with “white privilege” now begins in kindergarten. At Edina’s Highlands Elementary School, for example, K-2 students participate in the Melanin Project. The children trace their hands, color them to reflect their skin tone, and place the cut-outs on a poster reading, “Stop thinking your skin color is better than anyone elses!-[sic] Everyone is special!”

    Highlands Elementary’s new “racially conscious” elementary school principal runs a blog for the school’s community. On it, she approvingly posted pictures of Black Lives Matter propaganda and rainbow gay-pride flags—along with a picture of protesters holding a banner proclaiming “Gay Marriage Is Our Right.” On a more age-appropriate post, she recommended an A-B-C book for small children entitled A is for Activist. (Peruse the book and you find all sorts of solid-gold: “F is for Feminist,” “C is for…Creative Counter to Corporate Vultures,” and “T is for Trans.”)

    At Edina High School, the equity agenda is the leading edge of a full-scale ideological reeducation campaign. A course description of an 11th-grade U.S. Literature and Composition course puts it this way: “By the end of the year, you will have . . . learned how to apply marxist [sic], feminist, post-colonial [and] psychoanalytical . . .lenses to literature.”

    The primary vehicle in the indoctrination effort is a year-long English course—required of all 10th-graders—that centers, not on reading literature and enhancing writing skills, but on the politicized themes of “Colonization,” “Immigration” and “Social Constructions of Race, Class and Gender.”

  7. zyconoclast
    #2626565, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Birth Rate Hits 10-Year Low in Russia

    Russia’s birth rate has fallen to the lowest level in a decade, with just 1.69 million births recorded last year, despite government efforts to reverse the demographic trend, according to official data.

    The government plans to spend $8.6 billion over three years to encourage Russians to have more babies starting this election year. The measures include mortgage subsidies and payments to new and growing families.

    The country’s state statistics agency Rosstat registered 203,400 fewer births in 2017 compared to 2016, a drop of 10.7 percent, according to data published Monday. This marks the lowest birth rate since 2007 when 1.6 million births were recorded.

    Despite a fall in the number of deaths by since last year, the population declined by 134,400 people in 2017. A year prior, Russia’s population grew by 5,300 people.

    “The number of potential mothers is small, so the number of births is also falling,” the RBC business portal cited social analysis expert Ramilya Khasanova of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

    Khasanova said birth rates would continue to fall in the next 15 years because the majority of women of child-bearing age were born in the 1990s, a period of extremely low birth rates.

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626567, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:17 am

    When are you xunts going to stop the windmills?

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2626569, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:19 am

    And Leigh came upon the new thread and saw that it was good.

  12. overburdened
    #2626571, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:20 am

    I thought you were going to bed

  15. zyconoclast
    #2626575, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:26 am

    English Brokeback Mountain (or Mutton)

    God’s Own Country (2017)

    Review:

    This takes place in a rural farm in Yorkshire. Johnny Saxby (Josh O’Connor) lives with his mom and dad and helps work the farm. He’s secretly gay and desperately unhappy. Then his dad hires a Romanian man named Gheorghe (Alec Secareanu) to help Johnny. Johnny hates Gheorghe but they quickly fall in love with each other.

    This is one of those movies that has LONG sequences of dead silence while we watch characters do farm work. It gets boring quickly. There’s also shots of animals giving birth, being gutted and buggered. Gets sick and disturbing real quick. There’s not much dialogue which is a blessing because the thick accents make people almost impossible to understand. On the plus side it is well-directed with beautiful cinematography. Also O’Connor and Secareanu are good in their roles. They’re also handsome and in great shape. The sex scenes are explicit yet tasteful. It all leads to a happy ending that I didn’t buy for one minute…but I’m glad they had it. This is just another overpraised gay indie. It will be forgotten by this time next year.

  16. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626576, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:28 am

    I thought the subsidies for solar panels was the greatest theft I had seen but they are nothing to the absolute theft of windmills.

  17. zyconoclast
    #2626578, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Bundeswehr breakdown: What’s gone wrong for Germany’s army?

    The Bundeswehr, one of NATO’s largest militaries, is now a steady source of news about planes that can’t fly, tanks that break down and troops that admire the Nazis. So what exactly has gone wrong in Germany’s army?
    It emerged last week that the German military can’t find enough money to fund a long-awaited modernization of its newest Puma infantry fighting vehicles – which to many didn’t exactly come as a surprise.

    Indeed, the news added to a steady stream of stories describing how poorly the Bundeswehr is performing, both in peacetime and during overseas deployments in conflict zones. Local newspapers are full of accounts about combat aircraft that lack vital parts or suffer technical failures, tanks and armored vehicles that can’t operate, or soldiers that sympathize with the Third Reich and its armed forces, the Wehrmacht.

  18. Arky
    #2626579, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Is it safe back on here?
    Have the old women stopped talking about dicks?

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2626580, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:32 am

    soldiers that sympathize with the Third Reich and its armed forces, the Wehrmacht.

    Well here’s a surprise.
    This was unexpected.
    No one could see this coming.
    Etc etc….

  20. zyconoclast
    #2626581, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:33 am

    California overreacts and presumes every homeschooling parent is a child abuser

    California is seeking to treat homeschool families as presumptive child abusers. Lawmakers in that state have indicated plans to categorically require homeschool parents to prove — through home visits, interviews, and other government oversight — that indeed the parent is not abusive if they choose to exercise a legally protected and valid option for school choice. This measure would shift the burden to the parent to prove to the government’s satisfaction his or her parental fitness.

  21. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626582, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:35 am

    And f*king Russia and China are paying scum filth in Australia to stop our development!

    I want to stop every single coal fired power station for 96 hours starting Monday, 5th of February so we can know how wonderful Wind and Solar Power helps us.

    The Greens were set up by a communist called Bob Brown.

    They have communists as members.

  22. Muddy
    #2626583, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:37 am

    From the tail end of the old fred:

    Diesal
    #2626577, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Yes, I remember Metalstorm. The tech was clever, but never made much sense to me for practical military purposes. OK, shooting a thousand rounds a second or whatever it was is cool, but it means you’ve run out of ammo in about the time it takes to blink. Unless you are in a large ship or fixed fortification.

    I could never understand the ballistics, your barrel length changes with each round so your muzzle velocity will also keep changing, which makes keeping on target difficult to say the least.
    Reloading would also be a nightmare. Better to spend your money on EM weapons, cumbersome reloading has been the bane of high rate of fire weapons systems since the Mitrailleuse.

    Last-chance, close-range shipboard anti-missile defence? There wouldn’t be time to reload anyway.

  23. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626584, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:39 am

    overburdened
    #2626571, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:20 am

    I thought you were going to bed

    Why are we not storming South Australia and cutting them off at the border.

    Failing that then just call each cap city a state and leave the rest of the country alone you fucking city shits.

  24. Arky
    #2626585, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:40 am

    And f*king Russia and China are paying scum filth in Australia to stop our development!

    ..
    Needs to be said over and over again until it sinks in.
    The current lot are corrupt to the core.

  25. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626586, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:42 am

    If you put bollards on the North and South access to Canberra they would starve.

  26. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626587, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:45 am

    And for security you would have to put bollards across the runways at the airports.

  27. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626588, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:48 am

    overburdened

    I was fed up with the crap.

  28. jupes
    #2626589, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:48 am

    First game of AWFL last year attracted 24,000 curious Victorians (aka idiots). First game this year attracted 19,000.

    Still a lot more than you would think but I like the way this is heading. Hey AFL, how about starting to charge for attendance at these ridiculous spectacles.

    You’ve got to do it at some point.

  29. jupes
    #2626590, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Check out the scores:

    CARLTON 2.1 3.1 3.4 3.4 (22)
    COLLINGWOOD 1.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 (14)

    So in a whole HALF of football ONE POINT WAS SCORED!!!!!!!

    FMD

  30. jupes
    #2626591, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Okay it was four points.

    My exclamation of surprise still stands.

  31. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626592, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:58 am

    jupes

    I want to fix the inequitable subsidy that mining is granted for off road activities.

    I want the entire Excise Duty provision removed from the Australian Constitution.

    Until they do that just remember that the fuel you use in your power generator is exempt from excise duty.

    Off road.

  32. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626593, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:01 am

    jupes
    #2626590, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Check out the scores:

    CARLTON 2.1 3.1 3.4 3.4 (22)
    COLLINGWOOD 1.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 (14)

    So in a whole HALF of football ONE POINT WAS SCORED!!!!!!!

    FMD

    Surely this was the wamen teams!

    Surely!

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2626594, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:04 am

    The Associated Press

    BREAKING: US employers added 200,000 jobs in January, paychecks rose at fastest pace in 8 years

    Cutting taxes and regulations is the worst thing you can possibly do.

  34. jupes
    #2626595, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:08 am

    OWG, I think you are one of the few posters who drink more than I do while posting. Keep up the good work.

    I want the entire Excise Duty provision removed from the Australian Constitution.

    Who doesn’t (though I’m not sure it’s in the constitution but I get your point). And not just for fuel, but beer and spirits too. And let’s not leave the Wine Equalisation Tax out of this. 29 fucking %!

  35. jupes
    #2626596, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Surely this was the wamen teams!

    You think?

  36. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626597, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:16 am

    jupes
    #2626595, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:08 am

    OWG, I think you are one of the few posters who drink more than I do while posting. Keep up the good work.

    I want the entire Excise Duty provision removed from the Australian Constitution.

    Who doesn’t (though I’m not sure it’s in the constitution but I get your point). And not just for fuel, but beer and spirits too. And let’s not leave the Wine Equalisation Tax out of this. 29 fucking %!

    You reckon we drink!

    These arseholes suck in and piss against the wall something like AUD$13.5Billion dollars.

    Fark them.

    And yes it is a provision in the constitution.

    Mind you a decent human being could reduce the rate to ZERO%.

  37. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626598, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:18 am

    jupes
    #2626596, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Surely this was the wamen teams!

    You think?

    Then I best have more to drink.

  38. Pete of Perth
    #2626599, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Only a few totally pissed “1st nations” types staggering around North Bridge tonight. Place is packed with lefties off to see the Fringe Festival.

  39. Pete of Perth
    #2626600, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Missed podium on this thread. Damn.

  40. Dave in Marybrook
    #2626601, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Just you wait for Yagan Square, Pete.

  41. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626602, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2626594, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:04 am

    The Associated Press

    BREAKING: US employers added 200,000 jobs in January, paychecks rose at fastest pace in 8 years

    Cutting taxes and regulations is the worst thing you can possibly do.

    I totally agree.

    That is why we all have to vote Green Labor so that China and Russia get value for money.

  42. Mindfree
    #2626603, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Ok I’ve been missing

  43. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626604, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Pete of Perth
    #2626599, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Only a few totally pissed “1st nations” types staggering around North Bridge tonight. Place is packed with lefties off to see the Fringe Festival.

    Inner city Perth and Northbridge in particular is scarier than most Asian cities.

  44. Armadillo
    #2626605, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Mens only thread. About time.

  45. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626606, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:38 am

    Though I was in Townsville one time and some black arsehole started swinging at me out of the blue.

    When I went to Perth I didn’t let the cultural brothers come near me, except once.

  46. egg_
    #2626607, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Is it safe back on here?
    Have the old women stopped talking about dicks?

    Is this the big dick fred?
    How high did they set the bar?

  47. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626608, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Armadillo
    #2626605, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Mens only thread. About time.

    LOL

    Want to bet?

  48. Armadillo
    #2626609, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Nemkat and Monty will be along shortly to ruin this bliss.

  49. egg_
    #2626610, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:44 am

    Grig’s mum might post whilst riding a giraffe?

  50. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626611, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:49 am

    egg_
    #2626610, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:44 am

    Grig’s mum might post whilst riding a giraffe?

    LOL

    Enough.

    How about the Atlanta Fed predicting 5.4% growth in America.

    What can any of our politicians do?

    And I don’t care any longer which pardee we talk about.

    If the fuck arses cannot at least get rid of excise duties then what?

  51. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626612, posted on February 3, 2018 at 1:52 am

    That AFLW women’s final score is remarkably similar to the scores we used to post when I was playing.

    In the Minis.

    In 1980.

    Jesus Christ this concept needs to sliced off at the knees and set on fire.

  52. Armadillo
    #2626613, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:01 am

    [Shudder]. Change of subject. Good.

    I reckon that the USA is now on the cusp of changing the world. Again. If 5.4% growth is sustainable, which I think it is, that’s phenomenal. Plenty of growth to steal off the Chitcoms, and sadly Australia.

    Hopefully it’s all for the good. Australians need a good kick up the arse to realise they have been fucked over by the leftists. Go Trump.

  53. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626614, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:04 am

    I know we have ASIO but I wonder how many know we have a thing called ASIS?

    ASIO = Australian Security Intelligence Organisation

    ASIS = Australian Secret Intelligence Service

  54. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626615, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Armadillo
    #2626613, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:01 am

    [Shudder]. Change of subject. Good.

    I reckon that the USA is now on the cusp of changing the world. Again. If 5.4% growth is sustainable, which I think it is, that’s phenomenal. Plenty of growth to steal off the Chitcoms, and sadly Australia.

    Hopefully it’s all for the good. Australians need a good kick up the arse to realise they have been fucked over by the leftists. Go Trump.

    We need to burn down the inner city ‘universities’ and release the currently wasted land as well as restricting what courses/degrees will be funded.

  55. stackja
    #2626616, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:09 am

    OWG – ASIS was secret until MSM decided to help KGB again.

  56. stackja
    #2626617, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:11 am

    OWG – Gough legacy again.

  57. Seco
    #2626618, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:12 am

    CARLTON 2.1 3.1 3.4 3.4 (22)
    COLLINGWOOD 1.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 (14)

    So in a whole HALF of football ONE POINT WAS SCORED!!!!!!!

    FMD

    One for the ages Jupes.

  58. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626619, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:16 am

    stackja
    #2626616, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:09 am

    OWG – ASIS was secret until MSM decided to help KGB again.

    OWG – Gough legacy again.

    I know.

    I talked about a burnt out ASIO office.

    I think ASIS are good folk and I have much respect for what they do.

  59. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626620, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:28 am

    Also have made limited comment about AFP.

  60. stackja
    #2626621, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:32 am

    OWG – much not known by many. MSM not helping.

  61. Armadillo
    #2626622, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:44 am

    A crash in property prices in Australia is inevitable. It’s ridiculous in Sydney and most other Capital cities. Put simply, the Government is pulling the rug under the real wealth creation that funds it all. Energy and agriculture. We’re stuffed once Trump deregulates those two markets in the USA, let alone everything else.

    The “knowledge economy” is bullshit. All it has produced is SJW’s and tax hooverers. The “financial hub” can never compete with Asia and America. It’s all based on the strength our mining, agriculture and more importantly, good governance.

    You MUST have something to sell, for your people to do well.

    Simple. Time immemorial. If you can’t sell (trade) something, you don’t survive and thrive.

    The Left’s mantra (Labour through to Greens) is “self sufficiency”. Everything from grow your own veggies through to make your own cars and FREE energy.

    It’s utter bullshit. It’s the romantic vision of milking your own cow, or the milkman delivering a gallon or two of milk. Or Julia Gillard knitting a Kangaroo. Again, utter bullshit.

    Trade your skills. Trade your intellect. Trade your resources.

    And look after yourself and your family. The Government won’t. They are doing the same thing, but at your expense.

  62. stackja
    #2626623, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:56 am

    Armadillo – Australia bought the Gough dreams. Then kept electing ALP expecting a different result. Again MSM not helping.

  63. Serena at the Pub
    #2626624, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:03 am

    Blair has posted a photo of the steak sandwich.
    He’s gone over to the dark side.
    It has cheese (in a sandwich?… Jihad!)
    and for some reason, perhaps cultural cringe, there is no beetroot.

  64. notafan
    #2626625, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:07 am

    I was intrigued by the 16th century castles that dot the coast line here in Liguria, and wondered why such comparatively late fortifications were required in the region, turns out it was same old same old, Turk and Berber slave takers.

    The annual reenactment in Montessore must be getting a bit awkward with so many muslims moving in.

    a little Ligurian history

  65. Serena at the Pub
    #2626626, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:09 am

    Can’t see the cooked onion either, perhaps I’m blind.
    Surely no Australian would make a steak sandwich without onion?

  66. Armadillo
    #2626627, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:12 am

    Someone mentioned that IT “had never told the truth” on this blog. I disagree.

    A “shit stained toilet” was pretty accurate. The rest was a bit “over the top” (but hilarious).

    Speaking to an old lawn bowler today, we used to have over 1 million members here in NSW, mostly veterans from WW1 and 2 + others. Now we have less than 250,000.

    Most of those are Sheila’s chasing the “swinging dicks” judging by the last thread.

    How times change.

  67. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626628, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:14 am

    stackja
    #2626621, posted on February 3, 2018 at 2:32 am

    OWG – much not known by many. MSM not helping.

    stackja

    MSM doesn’t and wouldn’t have a clue.

    There have been 3 commissions investigating their activities.

    Unfortunately Julie Bishop is the current minister that has the rains as it comes under ‘Foreign Affairs’ and I note that their ‘front’ door is in the DFAT building.

  68. Armadillo
    #2626629, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:15 am

    Serena, this is a “Mens Only” thread. Ladies bar is out the back.

  69. notafan
    #2626630, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:15 am

    I do recall not so long ago Van seeking dates with men, purely for research purposes mind, but this little story is like the big reveal.

    Or does ‘my partner’ feature prominently in her essays these days?

    I only looked because Stimpy said van’s child and I was totally flabbergasted.

    Is he older, much older, Van doesn’t say?

    Vans main purpose in life nevertheless is hovering over her Twitter account to block ‘right wing trolls’ I do recall lastly five seconds after giving her stick.

    Does the guardian pay her for her childishnesses?

    a heartwarming story from Van

  70. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626631, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:19 am

    Serena at the Pub
    #2626624, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:03 am

    Blair has posted a photo of the steak sandwich.
    He’s gone over to the dark side.

    That’s it.

    I’m going to make a steak sandwich with fried onion but no beetroot on hand.

  71. Armadillo
    #2626632, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:19 am

    Air Conditioner is excused for entering the “Men’s Only” thread. She’s in a foreign country, possibly wearing a burka.

  72. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626633, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:22 am

    If your steak sanga falls to bits because there’s beetroot in it, that’s because the bun isn’t stale enough.

  73. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626634, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:25 am

    Vikings is on up here. A quality and highly underrated show.

    Very few fat chicks on it as well, and roughly historically accurate. Very few downsides.

  74. Serena at the Pub
    #2626635, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:26 am

    I’m going to make a steak sandwich with fried onion but no beetroot on hand.

    Well spotted.
    There can be one or the other, but not both in the same sandwich.
    I stand corrected.

    KD, beetroot is only soggy if you pour the juice from the tin all over the sandwich. 😉

  75. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626636, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:26 am

    notafan
    #2626625, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:07 am

    I was intrigued by the 16th century castles that dot the coast line here in Liguria, and wondered why such comparatively late fortifications were required in the region, turns out it was same old same old, Turk and Berber slave takers.

    What amazed me that they would harvest southern parts of England for slaves.

    The US Marines earned their spurs by taking out the slavers on ‘the shores of Tripoli’.

    Fact is that the majority recognized Muslim countries were only pressured into ‘nominally’ stopping slavery in about the 1960’s.

    Peace and love man!

    It’s probably why the Shah of Iran got kicked out.

  76. Serena at the Pub
    #2626637, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:28 am

    Armadillo: A million members, just in New South? Not a bad effort.
    That would have been what, one third of the population at the time?

  77. Armadillo
    #2626638, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:33 am

    Eat direct from the BBQ plate.

    I noticed a comment on the last thread about blokes occasionally washing up or something. Pretty disgraceful.

    We won’t be having any talk of that rubbish on the Men’s thread.

  78. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626639, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:36 am

    Armadillo
    #2626638, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:33 am

    Eat direct from the BBQ plate.

    I noticed a comment on the last thread about blokes occasionally washing up or something. Pretty disgraceful.

    We won’t be having any talk of that rubbish on the Men’s thread.

    Totally agree.

  79. notafan
    #2626640, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:42 am

    OWG

    I’ve read they also took entire Icelandic villages, well the killed the men, took the women and children then tipped the children overboard as soon as they were far enough from land.

    In Giles Milton’s book White Gold that I could not finish.

    Another case of white privilege.

    Thanks ‘dillo. No burka here though if it gets cold enough I put on a hat.

    A hijabi perched precariously on the bus next to my son, carefully avoiding contacting male clothing, first available seat next to female kafir was quickly appropriated.

    Life’s tough at the top.

  80. Serena at the Pub
    #2626641, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:43 am

    Why the silence? Did all these men get burned tongue from licking the barbeque plate as they were eating their steak “directly from the plate”?

  81. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626642, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:43 am

    Armadillo,

    Correct. Cutlery is generally for nonces.

    Also, I make it a point of honour never to have used, nor tried to use, chopsticks. I believe most Chinese food is based on a dare.

  82. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626643, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:48 am

    Nota,

    ‘tipped the children overboard as soon as they were far enough from land’

    Sounds like the more current nonsense going on in the Mediterranean, except the survivors’ intended hosts would become the slaves.

  83. Armadillo
    #2626644, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:49 am

    Easter grog ban in particular, Serena.

    Look at all the old Bowlos around the place. Built on booze. We can still provide a beer if there is a “tournament on”. Most “Leagues Clubs” and “Services Clubs” were built around that loophole. Greens are now redundant due to greedy publicans demanding earlier opening hours and poker machines.

    But you wouldn’t understand that being a Sheliah and all.

  84. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626645, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:51 am

    notafan

    Mauritania outlawed it in 1981.

    Sudan, Somalia and those shithole countries are rife with it.

  85. Serena at the Pub
    #2626646, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:56 am

    Arma, I’m not all that familiar with the NSW liquor act, except there used to be 6pm closing, & then more recently the regular closing time was 11pm.
    And picnic race meetings couldn’t sell liquor on the same block of land as the races were held on, or something.

  86. Armadillo
    #2626647, posted on February 3, 2018 at 3:59 am

    No worries, A/C.

    Serena, you seem much more “bitchy” since you transformed from Salvadore (previously Steve).

    Stimpy seems to know a bit about drugs. Ask him. His judgement seems sound.

    It’s either that or ask IT (not recommended)

  87. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626648, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:00 am

    nota

    your son was fortunate.

  89. notafan
    #2626650, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:01 am

    Oh yes owg

    Entertaining to watch though.

  90. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626651, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:02 am

    Armadillo

    What’s the biz about an Easter grog ban?

  91. Armadillo
    #2626652, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:05 am

    And picnic race meetings couldn’t sell liquor on the same block of land as the races were held on, or something.

    LOL. The bar tends to be fairly close to the nearest paddock.

  92. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626653, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:07 am

    notafan
    #2626649, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:00 am

    still a reality in Mauritania

    And this is the mind set that their elites are bringing into Australia.

    LOL.

    I wonder if they will try to enslave Australian Aboriginals?

    The big men seem to have done it.

  93. Diesal
    #2626654, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:16 am

    Vikings is on up here. A quality and highly underrated show.

    It was good to begin with, but is now just a load of PC shite, still not as bad as the horror story that was Punisher. I was so looking forward to that but I abandoned it after a couple of episodes as I just got sick of the relentless PC crap. Same with Startrek, it was always a bit PC, not as good as Babylon 5 but now just a load of old crap.

  94. Armadillo
    #2626655, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:17 am

    What’s the biz about an Easter grog ban?

    All pubs/clubs used to be banned from selling booze over Easter and Christmas. Bowling clubs were an exception if they were holding a bowls tournament. Everyone wanted to be a member, regardless of skill level. Still holds to this day. If our club wants to hold a tournament @ 9am in the morning (despite a 10am licence), we can still sell booze. When the Government “opened it up” to all comers, it dramatically changed the ball game. Part of the reason bowling clubs are in decline.

  95. Armadillo
    #2626656, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:20 am

    Serena, don’t mention “monopolies”. Women shouldn’t be on this thread. It’s men only.

  96. Diesal
    #2626657, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:21 am

    Last-chance, close-range shipboard anti-missile defence? There wouldn’t be time to reload anyway.

    On the metal storm thing, you need to knock down incoming missiles at more than 500m, otherwise risk of an explosion stripping your radar and other unhardened (delicate) equipment is too high. The other thing I missed out on mentioning is directed energy systems (lasers), no ballistic calculations just point and shoot.
    I suspect the people in the know estimated that the time to maturation on laser CIWS is soon enough to be viable.
    Not ever tried shooting down a missile doing 1000km/hr but a stationary deer at 500m is bloody difficult. So I would suspect that the problem is somewhat magnified.

  97. Serena at the Pub
    #2626658, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:21 am

    I didn’t know that Arma, thank you.
    I’ll have to catch up with my father, he came from down in NSW, he’ll remember the exact provisions relating to picnic races & grog.

  98. Serena at the Pub
    #2626659, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:25 am

    I think it was liquor could only be exchanged for tickets, & the tickets couldn’t be sold on the same title of land as the tickets were exchanged for beer.

  99. Armadillo
    #2626660, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:26 am

    Glad to see you asking a man for advice, Serena.

    Pity you didn’t heed the “MEN ONLY” sign I placed on this thread. Monty and Nemkat had the courtesy to do so.

  101. Serena at the Pub
    #2626662, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:30 am

    Arma, I spend all day putting uppity men in their place.
    I’m hardly going to be pushed around out of hours by only One mere male.

  102. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626663, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:34 am

    Diesal
    #2626657, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:21 am

    Not ever tried shooting down a missile doing 1000km/hr but a stationary deer at 500m is bloody difficult. So I would suspect that the problem is somewhat magnified.

    LOL.

    When I was a kid I watched a bloke with a, don’t know the name or model, rapid repeat firing armament try to shoot a kangaroo that was traversing left to right.

    We all laughed and told him to let it go which he did.

  103. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626664, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:35 am

    Thanks, Nota!

    I’ll be ordering a copy of ‘Masturbation in Pop Culture’ toot suite.

    Required reading, I would imagine.

  104. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626665, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:36 am

    notafan
    #2626661, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:28 am

    recommended men’s reading list

    nota

    I was shocked.

  105. Tom
    #2626666, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:37 am

    Breaking as we speak: The Memo has been released, outlining authorisation by James Comey and Rod Rosenstein of spying on the Trump campaign in 2016 using “research” by British spy Christopher Steele, a passionate anti-Trump partisan, to get the warrants before the secret FISA court. If you have Foxtel, tune in to channel 604.

  106. Serena at the Pub
    #2626667, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:38 am

    Being on my third post work stubbie KD, I feel obliged to remind you the correct spelling is “tout suite”.

  107. Serena at the Pub
    #2626668, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:39 am

    “Toot” suite.. .lol, have you recently been watching Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with the kids?

  108. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626669, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:41 am

    Notafan and KD

    This is via Powerline and I think they are fantastic.

    The salami bouquet took my eye

    The World’s Best Gift Boxes For Men

    http://www.mancrates.com/store/categories/gifts-for-men

  109. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626670, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:43 am

    But I was intrigued by the smoking Pipe Carving Kit.

  110. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626671, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:44 am

    Excellent. Vikings update.

    An adulterous Anglo Saxon wife just had her ear cut off, Reservoir Dogs-style.

    Good times. We could learn a lot from those people.

  111. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626672, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:48 am

    No man has ever gotten an artful arrangement of fruit and said “Holy moly, it’s exactly what I wanted!”

  112. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626673, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:49 am

    Indeed, Serena. Appreciated. Tout it is.

    Chitty was one of my faves as a tacker, though. Loved it.

    BTW there was another book of that vintage called ‘Where do the Butterflies Go when it Rains?’

    I must have read it 100 times. The thought of where they go occurred to me last week during the monsoon, although now I can’t remember the end of the book.

    And I still don’t know. It’s driving me insane. Google is no help.

  113. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626674, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:49 am

    Knuckle Dragger
    #2626671, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:44 am

    Excellent. Vikings update.

    An adulterous Anglo Saxon wife just had her ear cut off, Reservoir Dogs-style.

    Good times. We could learn a lot from those people.

    LOL.

    What channel are you watching?

  115. notafan
    #2626676, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:52 am

    I like Rees Mogg.

    He has a beautiful big family.
    Jacob Rees Mogg to replace Theresa May?

  116. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626677, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:52 am

    OWG,

    SBS HD.

    In between looking at the hot sauce making crate.

  117. Leigh Lowe
    #2626679, posted on February 3, 2018 at 5:04 am

    Can’t deduce much about The Memo.
    Bruce Ohr gets some airtime.
    Most telling … the Steele bullshit wasn’t “among things presented to the FISA court”.
    It was the ONLY thing.
    That could become a problem for someone …. BIGGLY.

  118. OneWorldGovernment
    #2626680, posted on February 3, 2018 at 5:04 am

    Knuckle Dragger
    #2626677, posted on February 3, 2018 at 4:52 am

    …..
    In between looking at the hot sauce making crate.

    I’m actually amazed it hasn’t been done in Australia.

    Missed the hot sauce making crate.

    I’ll check that out.

  127. Mike of Marion
    #2626690, posted on February 3, 2018 at 5:51 am

    good collection Tom

  128. rickw
    #2626691, posted on February 3, 2018 at 5:59 am

    The World’s Best Gift Boxes For Men

    Where the heck is the AR-15 Lower Making Crate?

    Seems to be a bit of a gap in the range given the number of knife making kits.

  129. Tom
    #2626692, posted on February 3, 2018 at 6:04 am

    I believe non-subscribers can read this — via WSJ: The Memo.

  130. Knuckle Dragger
    #2626693, posted on February 3, 2018 at 6:26 am

    Bloody hell Tom.

    The FBI will be lucky to exist this time next year.

  131. rickw
    #2626694, posted on February 3, 2018 at 6:26 am

    Tom, link to the memo works, thanks for that and the cartoons!

  133. Herodotus
    #2626697, posted on February 3, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Pointman sums it up well. Huge failure of both parties and the media to call out the Obama era for what it was, and further failure to recognise the corrections that have been applied by Trump.

  134. Tintarella di Luna
    #2626698, posted on February 3, 2018 at 7:10 am

    a Labor MP who is leaving but not yet –
    Labor MP quits of ‘yesterday’s ideas’ for aboriginal problems (more fake news)

    A Labor backbencher who grew up in the bush has concluded that the Northern Territory’s political class is invested in prolonging rather than fixing indigenous disadvantage and will abandon politics at the end of his government’s first term.

    Scott McConnell, who was raised with Aboriginal people in Central Australia and who won more than 75 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote in a 2016 ­battle against the then community services minister, Aboriginal woman Bess Price, will not recontest his seat in 2020.

    Mr McConnell is understood to have shocked caucus colleagues by revealing the news at a private meeting this week, and later confirmed it to The Weekend Aus­tralian. “I’m deeply committed to bettering outcomes for indigenous people, those people that I grew up with, that were aspiring to be stockmen or to own their own stations when I was young,” he said.

    “I feel a debt to those people, and I’m not able to repay that debt in this role that I’m in now.

    “I’m deeply upset about that, but I also have to be realistic … we are trying to solve tomorrow’s problems with yesterday’s ideas.”

    Mr McConnell, who represents the vast outback seat of Stuart, covering almost the entire area between Alice Springs and the Top End coastline, said he was not quitting Labor and would serve out his term as a backbencher; he also ­denied trying to damage the government of Michael Gunner.

    “I bring a very, very different perspective: I’m a white person who grew up in a truly co-cultural environment … that’s why Labor preselected me and why my constituents voted for me,” he said.

    “I was selected as an opportunity but now I’m an incumbent, I seem to be regarded as a risk … the problem is that too many people are invested in the status quo.

    “When people are invested in the status quo and have the power to stifle change, they will do so.”

    Mr McConnell said Darwin was on an “unsustainable trajectory” of boom-bust cycles and heavy public spending on urban voters. He attacked the sprawling bureaucracy, which consumes the lion’s share of budgets, and said the territory would not find a stable footing “until we get indigenous land and labour participating in the economy”.

    He blamed both sides of politics equally. Mr McConnell was briefly a Country Liberal Party member before losing faith in the Giles government and running for office for Labor.

    “The lack of vision is not on the part of my constituents. My constituents often talk about wanting to have their own industries, their own business, to ensure that their children are better educated. It’s the machinery of government that’s failing to keep up,” he said.

    “Some people say blackfellas need to start doing more for themselves. I absolutely agree, and that’s why we have to grab their ­aspiration by the horns and move forward with it, but we’re not doing that right now.

    “We can’t keep saying that we need another 120 police or a new Don Dale. We do need 120 more police and a new Don Dale, but those are not going to fix the underlying problems.”

    Chief Minister Mr Gunner said Mr McConnell would “remain as the member for Stuart and as part of the territory Labor team until the 2020 election”.

    “I thank Scott for his contribution to the government’s achievements and policy agenda,” Mr Gunner said, adding that he ­respected his decision.

  135. Tom
    #2626699, posted on February 3, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Wow. Obama was right: the left lives in an alternate reality. Watching CNN’s version of The Memo, it’s just a scurrilous attempt by Trump and his lackeys to discredit American law enforcement. FMD.

  136. Dianeh
    #2626700, posted on February 3, 2018 at 7:47 am

    On the memo. Number of commentators saying that one of the important issues is how much the granting of the FISA warrant relied on the fake dossier.

    I think they are missing the point. Why include information (the dossier) if you don’t need and critically when that information could derail any future investigation and cost you your job?

    To me that indicates they needed the dossier to get the warrant and couldn’t get the warrant without it. Even if it was only included on the last application, this still holds true.

    It could be that the culprits felt safe in the sure knowledge that Hillary would be president but it is still a risk that any sensible person wouldn’t take if you didn’t need to.

    Can’t wait for the rest to play out.

  137. Oh come on
    #2626701, posted on February 3, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Where art thou, m0nty? lol

  138. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2626702, posted on February 3, 2018 at 7:55 am

    The left live in a state of mental illness, whose primary goal is universal squalor and poverty.

  139. Oh come on
    #2626703, posted on February 3, 2018 at 7:59 am

    We do need m0nty to pop on in and hose it all down as a big nothingburger, no Dem dodginess, no sir-ee!

  140. Crossie
    #2626704, posted on February 3, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Herodotus
    #2626697, posted on February 3, 2018 at 7:07 am
    Pointman sums it up well. Huge failure of both parties and the media to call out the Obama era for what it was, and further failure to recognise the corrections that have been applied by Trump.

    The sainted Obama can do no wrong and that damned Trump can do no right seems to be the media mantra and I don’t mean just the US media but throughout the West.

  141. Crossie
    #2626705, posted on February 3, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Tom
    #2626699, posted on February 3, 2018 at 7:12 am
    Wow. Obama was right: the left lives in an alternate reality. Watching CNN’s version of The Memo, it’s just a scurrilous attempt by Trump and his lackeys to discredit American law enforcement. FMD.

    The clearest portent of a coming civil war in the US. Half of the population is being fed lies which they are happy to swallow while the other half who are not convinced are being dared by “Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?”

