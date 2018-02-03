Liberty Quote
The greatest productive force is human selfishness.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Crossie on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Crossie on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Oh come on on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Oh come on on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Dianeh on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Herodotus on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Pointman on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- 2dogs on What they said: s44 edition
- rickw on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- rickw on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Mike of Marion on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- Boris on Media will be media
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- notafan on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- notafan on Open Forum: February 3, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- So far so good but this is only Year One
- Support Peter Ridd and freedom of speech
- Media will be media
- Tax system and regulation are stifling productivity growth
- Freedom quotes from Thomas Sowell
- What they said: s44 edition
- They are coming for us again
- Documents in filing cabinets
- Jo Nova reports on power prices
- What is wrong with this country in 1 sentence
- What the French Health Minister told the Assemblée Nationale
- State of the Union
- Wednesday Forum: January 31, 2018
- … and that’s bad?
- What you need to know about Bitcoin
- Tony Thomas for quiet achiever of the year
- “Donald Trump is delivering on economic leadership, that’s for sure”
- For a Doctor He Is
- Natural social monopolies
- Q&A Forum: January 29, 2018
- Dealing with anti-social-media monopolies
- Trouble in Paradise. Power short in Victoria
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: Against Libertarian Brutalism
- “Stay out of the United States …”
- Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Questions that demand answers
- Excessive house prices: land use regulation and not immigration is the solution
- US economy surging in spite of some economists’ despondency
- C’mon, who’s really clueless about trade?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: February 3, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
2
3
Remittance Flows Worldwide in 2016
$138,165,000,000 in remittances was sent from United States to other countries in 2016
Interactive map and table.
U.S. asylum system facing rampant ‘fraud and abuse’ from illegals
Homeland Security has reached a “crisis” in the asylum system with illegal immigrants gaming the system, the department said Wednesday, announcing new changes to try to speed things up so undeserving applicants can be deported.
The backlog reached 311,000 cases as of Jan. 21, “making the system increasingly vulnerable to fraud and abuse,” said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency within Homeland Security that handles legal immigration.
Inside a Public School Social Justice Factory
The city of Edina has changed the way it approaches public education, putting social justice above learning.
For decades, the public schools of Edina, Minnesota, were the gold standard among the state’s school districts. Edina is an upscale suburb of Minneapolis, but virtually overnight, its reputation has changed. Academic rigor is unraveling, high school reading and math test scores are sliding, and students increasingly fear bullying and persecution.
The shift began in 2013, when Edina school leaders adopted the “All for All” strategic plan—a sweeping initiative that reordered the district’s mission from academic excellence for all students to “racial equity.”
“Equity” in this context does not mean “equality” or “fairness.” It means racial identity politics—an ideology that blames minority students’ academic challenges on institutional racial bias, repudiates Martin Luther King, Jr.’s color-blind ideal, and focuses on uprooting “white privilege.”
The Edina school district’s All for All plan mandated that henceforth “all teaching and learning experiences” would be viewed through the “lens of racial equity,” and that only “racially conscious” teachers and administrators should be hired. District leaders assured parents this would reduce Edina’s racial achievement gap, which they attributed to “barriers rooted in racial constructs and cultural misunderstandings.”
As a result, the school system’s obsession with “white privilege” now begins in kindergarten. At Edina’s Highlands Elementary School, for example, K-2 students participate in the Melanin Project. The children trace their hands, color them to reflect their skin tone, and place the cut-outs on a poster reading, “Stop thinking your skin color is better than anyone elses!-[sic] Everyone is special!”
Highlands Elementary’s new “racially conscious” elementary school principal runs a blog for the school’s community. On it, she approvingly posted pictures of Black Lives Matter propaganda and rainbow gay-pride flags—along with a picture of protesters holding a banner proclaiming “Gay Marriage Is Our Right.” On a more age-appropriate post, she recommended an A-B-C book for small children entitled A is for Activist. (Peruse the book and you find all sorts of solid-gold: “F is for Feminist,” “C is for…Creative Counter to Corporate Vultures,” and “T is for Trans.”)
At Edina High School, the equity agenda is the leading edge of a full-scale ideological reeducation campaign. A course description of an 11th-grade U.S. Literature and Composition course puts it this way: “By the end of the year, you will have . . . learned how to apply marxist [sic], feminist, post-colonial [and] psychoanalytical . . .lenses to literature.”
The primary vehicle in the indoctrination effort is a year-long English course—required of all 10th-graders—that centers, not on reading literature and enhancing writing skills, but on the politicized themes of “Colonization,” “Immigration” and “Social Constructions of Race, Class and Gender.”
Birth Rate Hits 10-Year Low in Russia
Russia’s birth rate has fallen to the lowest level in a decade, with just 1.69 million births recorded last year, despite government efforts to reverse the demographic trend, according to official data.
The government plans to spend $8.6 billion over three years to encourage Russians to have more babies starting this election year. The measures include mortgage subsidies and payments to new and growing families.
The country’s state statistics agency Rosstat registered 203,400 fewer births in 2017 compared to 2016, a drop of 10.7 percent, according to data published Monday. This marks the lowest birth rate since 2007 when 1.6 million births were recorded.
Despite a fall in the number of deaths by since last year, the population declined by 134,400 people in 2017. A year prior, Russia’s population grew by 5,300 people.
“The number of potential mothers is small, so the number of births is also falling,” the RBC business portal cited social analysis expert Ramilya Khasanova of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).
Khasanova said birth rates would continue to fall in the next 15 years because the majority of women of child-bearing age were born in the 1990s, a period of extremely low birth rates.
When are you xunts going to stop the windmills?
Despoliation!
And Leigh came upon the new thread and saw that it was good.
Greece Fights Back: Antifa Buildings Torched Amid Europe’s Largest Ever Nationalist Rally
I thought you were going to bed
Twenny
Support Peter Ridd
English Brokeback Mountain (or Mutton)
God’s Own Country (2017)
Review:
This takes place in a rural farm in Yorkshire. Johnny Saxby (Josh O’Connor) lives with his mom and dad and helps work the farm. He’s secretly gay and desperately unhappy. Then his dad hires a Romanian man named Gheorghe (Alec Secareanu) to help Johnny. Johnny hates Gheorghe but they quickly fall in love with each other.
This is one of those movies that has LONG sequences of dead silence while we watch characters do farm work. It gets boring quickly. There’s also shots of animals giving birth, being gutted and buggered. Gets sick and disturbing real quick. There’s not much dialogue which is a blessing because the thick accents make people almost impossible to understand. On the plus side it is well-directed with beautiful cinematography. Also O’Connor and Secareanu are good in their roles. They’re also handsome and in great shape. The sex scenes are explicit yet tasteful. It all leads to a happy ending that I didn’t buy for one minute…but I’m glad they had it. This is just another overpraised gay indie. It will be forgotten by this time next year.
I thought the subsidies for solar panels was the greatest theft I had seen but they are nothing to the absolute theft of windmills.
Bundeswehr breakdown: What’s gone wrong for Germany’s army?
The Bundeswehr, one of NATO’s largest militaries, is now a steady source of news about planes that can’t fly, tanks that break down and troops that admire the Nazis. So what exactly has gone wrong in Germany’s army?
It emerged last week that the German military can’t find enough money to fund a long-awaited modernization of its newest Puma infantry fighting vehicles – which to many didn’t exactly come as a surprise.
Indeed, the news added to a steady stream of stories describing how poorly the Bundeswehr is performing, both in peacetime and during overseas deployments in conflict zones. Local newspapers are full of accounts about combat aircraft that lack vital parts or suffer technical failures, tanks and armored vehicles that can’t operate, or soldiers that sympathize with the Third Reich and its armed forces, the Wehrmacht.
Is it safe back on here?
Have the old women stopped talking about dicks?
soldiers that sympathize with the Third Reich and its armed forces, the Wehrmacht.
Well here’s a surprise.
This was unexpected.
No one could see this coming.
Etc etc….
California overreacts and presumes every homeschooling parent is a child abuser
California is seeking to treat homeschool families as presumptive child abusers. Lawmakers in that state have indicated plans to categorically require homeschool parents to prove — through home visits, interviews, and other government oversight — that indeed the parent is not abusive if they choose to exercise a legally protected and valid option for school choice. This measure would shift the burden to the parent to prove to the government’s satisfaction his or her parental fitness.
And f*king Russia and China are paying scum filth in Australia to stop our development!
I want to stop every single coal fired power station for 96 hours starting Monday, 5th of February so we can know how wonderful Wind and Solar Power helps us.
The Greens were set up by a communist called Bob Brown.
They have communists as members.
From the tail end of the old fred:
Diesal
#2626577, posted on February 3, 2018 at 12:28 am
Yes, I remember Metalstorm. The tech was clever, but never made much sense to me for practical military purposes. OK, shooting a thousand rounds a second or whatever it was is cool, but it means you’ve run out of ammo in about the time it takes to blink. Unless you are in a large ship or fixed fortification.
I could never understand the ballistics, your barrel length changes with each round so your muzzle velocity will also keep changing, which makes keeping on target difficult to say the least.
Reloading would also be a nightmare. Better to spend your money on EM weapons, cumbersome reloading has been the bane of high rate of fire weapons systems since the Mitrailleuse.
Last-chance, close-range shipboard anti-missile defence? There wouldn’t be time to reload anyway.
Why are we not storming South Australia and cutting them off at the border.
Failing that then just call each cap city a state and leave the rest of the country alone you fucking city shits.
..
Needs to be said over and over again until it sinks in.
The current lot are corrupt to the core.
If you put bollards on the North and South access to Canberra they would starve.
And for security you would have to put bollards across the runways at the airports.
overburdened
I was fed up with the crap.
First game of AWFL last year attracted 24,000 curious Victorians (aka idiots). First game this year attracted 19,000.
Still a lot more than you would think but I like the way this is heading. Hey AFL, how about starting to charge for attendance at these ridiculous spectacles.
You’ve got to do it at some point.
Check out the scores:
CARLTON 2.1 3.1 3.4 3.4 (22)
COLLINGWOOD 1.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 (14)
So in a whole HALF of football ONE POINT WAS SCORED!!!!!!!
FMD
Okay it was four points.
My exclamation of surprise still stands.
jupes
I want to fix the inequitable subsidy that mining is granted for off road activities.
I want the entire Excise Duty provision removed from the Australian Constitution.
Until they do that just remember that the fuel you use in your power generator is exempt from excise duty.
Off road.
Surely this was the wamen teams!
Surely!
Cutting taxes and regulations is the worst thing you can possibly do.
OWG, I think you are one of the few posters who drink more than I do while posting. Keep up the good work.
Who doesn’t (though I’m not sure it’s in the constitution but I get your point). And not just for fuel, but beer and spirits too. And let’s not leave the Wine Equalisation Tax out of this. 29 fucking %!
You think?
You reckon we drink!
These arseholes suck in and piss against the wall something like AUD$13.5Billion dollars.
Fark them.
And yes it is a provision in the constitution.
Mind you a decent human being could reduce the rate to ZERO%.
Then I best have more to drink.
Only a few totally pissed “1st nations” types staggering around North Bridge tonight. Place is packed with lefties off to see the Fringe Festival.
Missed podium on this thread. Damn.
Just you wait for Yagan Square, Pete.
I totally agree.
That is why we all have to vote Green Labor so that China and Russia get value for money.
Ok I’ve been missing
Inner city Perth and Northbridge in particular is scarier than most Asian cities.
Mens only thread. About time.
Though I was in Townsville one time and some black arsehole started swinging at me out of the blue.
When I went to Perth I didn’t let the cultural brothers come near me, except once.
Is this the big dick fred?
How high did they set the bar?
LOL
Want to bet?
Nemkat and Monty will be along shortly to ruin this bliss.
Grig’s mum might post whilst riding a giraffe?
LOL
Enough.
How about the Atlanta Fed predicting 5.4% growth in America.
What can any of our politicians do?
And I don’t care any longer which pardee we talk about.
If the fuck arses cannot at least get rid of excise duties then what?
That AFLW women’s final score is remarkably similar to the scores we used to post when I was playing.
In the Minis.
In 1980.
Jesus Christ this concept needs to sliced off at the knees and set on fire.
[Shudder]. Change of subject. Good.
I reckon that the USA is now on the cusp of changing the world. Again. If 5.4% growth is sustainable, which I think it is, that’s phenomenal. Plenty of growth to steal off the Chitcoms, and sadly Australia.
Hopefully it’s all for the good. Australians need a good kick up the arse to realise they have been fucked over by the leftists. Go Trump.
I know we have ASIO but I wonder how many know we have a thing called ASIS?
ASIO = Australian Security Intelligence Organisation
ASIS = Australian Secret Intelligence Service
We need to burn down the inner city ‘universities’ and release the currently wasted land as well as restricting what courses/degrees will be funded.
OWG – ASIS was secret until MSM decided to help KGB again.
OWG – Gough legacy again.
One for the ages Jupes.
I know.
I talked about a burnt out ASIO office.
I think ASIS are good folk and I have much respect for what they do.
Also have made limited comment about AFP.
OWG – much not known by many. MSM not helping.
A crash in property prices in Australia is inevitable. It’s ridiculous in Sydney and most other Capital cities. Put simply, the Government is pulling the rug under the real wealth creation that funds it all. Energy and agriculture. We’re stuffed once Trump deregulates those two markets in the USA, let alone everything else.
The “knowledge economy” is bullshit. All it has produced is SJW’s and tax hooverers. The “financial hub” can never compete with Asia and America. It’s all based on the strength our mining, agriculture and more importantly, good governance.
You MUST have something to sell, for your people to do well.
Simple. Time immemorial. If you can’t sell (trade) something, you don’t survive and thrive.
The Left’s mantra (Labour through to Greens) is “self sufficiency”. Everything from grow your own veggies through to make your own cars and FREE energy.
It’s utter bullshit. It’s the romantic vision of milking your own cow, or the milkman delivering a gallon or two of milk. Or Julia Gillard knitting a Kangaroo. Again, utter bullshit.
Trade your skills. Trade your intellect. Trade your resources.
And look after yourself and your family. The Government won’t. They are doing the same thing, but at your expense.
Armadillo – Australia bought the Gough dreams. Then kept electing ALP expecting a different result. Again MSM not helping.
Blair has posted a photo of the steak sandwich.
He’s gone over to the dark side.
It has cheese (in a sandwich?… Jihad!)
and for some reason, perhaps cultural cringe, there is no beetroot.
I was intrigued by the 16th century castles that dot the coast line here in Liguria, and wondered why such comparatively late fortifications were required in the region, turns out it was same old same old, Turk and Berber slave takers.
The annual reenactment in Montessore must be getting a bit awkward with so many muslims moving in.
a little Ligurian history
Can’t see the cooked onion either, perhaps I’m blind.
Surely no Australian would make a steak sandwich without onion?
Someone mentioned that IT “had never told the truth” on this blog. I disagree.
A “shit stained toilet” was pretty accurate. The rest was a bit “over the top” (but hilarious).
Speaking to an old lawn bowler today, we used to have over 1 million members here in NSW, mostly veterans from WW1 and 2 + others. Now we have less than 250,000.
Most of those are Sheila’s chasing the “swinging dicks” judging by the last thread.
How times change.
stackja
MSM doesn’t and wouldn’t have a clue.
There have been 3 commissions investigating their activities.
Unfortunately Julie Bishop is the current minister that has the rains as it comes under ‘Foreign Affairs’ and I note that their ‘front’ door is in the DFAT building.
Serena, this is a “Mens Only” thread. Ladies bar is out the back.
I do recall not so long ago Van seeking dates with men, purely for research purposes mind, but this little story is like the big reveal.
Or does ‘my partner’ feature prominently in her essays these days?
I only looked because Stimpy said van’s child and I was totally flabbergasted.
Is he older, much older, Van doesn’t say?
Vans main purpose in life nevertheless is hovering over her Twitter account to block ‘right wing trolls’ I do recall lastly five seconds after giving her stick.
Does the guardian pay her for her childishnesses?
a heartwarming story from Van
That’s it.
I’m going to make a steak sandwich with fried onion but no beetroot on hand.
Air Conditioner is excused for entering the “Men’s Only” thread. She’s in a foreign country, possibly wearing a burka.
If your steak sanga falls to bits because there’s beetroot in it, that’s because the bun isn’t stale enough.
Vikings is on up here. A quality and highly underrated show.
Very few fat chicks on it as well, and roughly historically accurate. Very few downsides.
Well spotted.
There can be one or the other, but not both in the same sandwich.
I stand corrected.
KD, beetroot is only soggy if you pour the juice from the tin all over the sandwich. 😉
What amazed me that they would harvest southern parts of England for slaves.
The US Marines earned their spurs by taking out the slavers on ‘the shores of Tripoli’.
Fact is that the majority recognized Muslim countries were only pressured into ‘nominally’ stopping slavery in about the 1960’s.
Peace and love man!
It’s probably why the Shah of Iran got kicked out.
Armadillo: A million members, just in New South? Not a bad effort.
That would have been what, one third of the population at the time?
Eat direct from the BBQ plate.
I noticed a comment on the last thread about blokes occasionally washing up or something. Pretty disgraceful.
We won’t be having any talk of that rubbish on the Men’s thread.
Totally agree.
OWG
I’ve read they also took entire Icelandic villages, well the killed the men, took the women and children then tipped the children overboard as soon as they were far enough from land.
In Giles Milton’s book White Gold that I could not finish.
Another case of white privilege.
Thanks ‘dillo. No burka here though if it gets cold enough I put on a hat.
A hijabi perched precariously on the bus next to my son, carefully avoiding contacting male clothing, first available seat next to female kafir was quickly appropriated.
Life’s tough at the top.
Why the silence? Did all these men get burned tongue from licking the barbeque plate as they were eating their steak “directly from the plate”?
Armadillo,
Correct. Cutlery is generally for nonces.
Also, I make it a point of honour never to have used, nor tried to use, chopsticks. I believe most Chinese food is based on a dare.
Nota,
‘tipped the children overboard as soon as they were far enough from land’
Sounds like the more current nonsense going on in the Mediterranean, except the survivors’ intended hosts would become the slaves.
Easter grog ban in particular, Serena.
Look at all the old Bowlos around the place. Built on booze. We can still provide a beer if there is a “tournament on”. Most “Leagues Clubs” and “Services Clubs” were built around that loophole. Greens are now redundant due to greedy publicans demanding earlier opening hours and poker machines.
But you wouldn’t understand that being a Sheliah and all.
notafan
Mauritania outlawed it in 1981.
Sudan, Somalia and those shithole countries are rife with it.
Arma, I’m not all that familiar with the NSW liquor act, except there used to be 6pm closing, & then more recently the regular closing time was 11pm.
And picnic race meetings couldn’t sell liquor on the same block of land as the races were held on, or something.
No worries, A/C.
Serena, you seem much more “bitchy” since you transformed from Salvadore (previously Steve).
Stimpy seems to know a bit about drugs. Ask him. His judgement seems sound.
It’s either that or ask IT (not recommended)
nota
your son was fortunate.
still a reality in Mauritania
Oh yes owg
Entertaining to watch though.
Armadillo
What’s the biz about an Easter grog ban?
LOL. The bar tends to be fairly close to the nearest paddock.
And this is the mind set that their elites are bringing into Australia.
LOL.
I wonder if they will try to enslave Australian Aboriginals?
The big men seem to have done it.
Vikings is on up here. A quality and highly underrated show.
It was good to begin with, but is now just a load of PC shite, still not as bad as the horror story that was Punisher. I was so looking forward to that but I abandoned it after a couple of episodes as I just got sick of the relentless PC crap. Same with Startrek, it was always a bit PC, not as good as Babylon 5 but now just a load of old crap.
All pubs/clubs used to be banned from selling booze over Easter and Christmas. Bowling clubs were an exception if they were holding a bowls tournament. Everyone wanted to be a member, regardless of skill level. Still holds to this day. If our club wants to hold a tournament @ 9am in the morning (despite a 10am licence), we can still sell booze. When the Government “opened it up” to all comers, it dramatically changed the ball game. Part of the reason bowling clubs are in decline.
Serena, don’t mention “monopolies”. Women shouldn’t be on this thread. It’s men only.
Last-chance, close-range shipboard anti-missile defence? There wouldn’t be time to reload anyway.
On the metal storm thing, you need to knock down incoming missiles at more than 500m, otherwise risk of an explosion stripping your radar and other unhardened (delicate) equipment is too high. The other thing I missed out on mentioning is directed energy systems (lasers), no ballistic calculations just point and shoot.
I suspect the people in the know estimated that the time to maturation on laser CIWS is soon enough to be viable.
Not ever tried shooting down a missile doing 1000km/hr but a stationary deer at 500m is bloody difficult. So I would suspect that the problem is somewhat magnified.
I didn’t know that Arma, thank you.
I’ll have to catch up with my father, he came from down in NSW, he’ll remember the exact provisions relating to picnic races & grog.
I think it was liquor could only be exchanged for tickets, & the tickets couldn’t be sold on the same title of land as the tickets were exchanged for beer.
Glad to see you asking a man for advice, Serena.
Pity you didn’t heed the “MEN ONLY” sign I placed on this thread. Monty and Nemkat had the courtesy to do so.
recommended men’s reading list
Arma, I spend all day putting uppity men in their place.
I’m hardly going to be pushed around out of hours by only One mere male.
LOL.
When I was a kid I watched a bloke with a, don’t know the name or model, rapid repeat firing armament try to shoot a kangaroo that was traversing left to right.
We all laughed and told him to let it go which he did.
Thanks, Nota!
I’ll be ordering a copy of ‘Masturbation in Pop Culture’ toot suite.
Required reading, I would imagine.
nota
I was shocked.
Breaking as we speak: The Memo has been released, outlining authorisation by James Comey and Rod Rosenstein of spying on the Trump campaign in 2016 using “research” by British spy Christopher Steele, a passionate anti-Trump partisan, to get the warrants before the secret FISA court. If you have Foxtel, tune in to channel 604.
Being on my third post work stubbie KD, I feel obliged to remind you the correct spelling is “tout suite”.
“Toot” suite.. .lol, have you recently been watching Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with the kids?
Notafan and KD
This is via Powerline and I think they are fantastic.
The salami bouquet took my eye
The World’s Best Gift Boxes For Men
http://www.mancrates.com/store/categories/gifts-for-men
But I was intrigued by the smoking Pipe Carving Kit.
Excellent. Vikings update.
An adulterous Anglo Saxon wife just had her ear cut off, Reservoir Dogs-style.
Good times. We could learn a lot from those people.
No man has ever gotten an artful arrangement of fruit and said “Holy moly, it’s exactly what I wanted!”
Indeed, Serena. Appreciated. Tout it is.
Chitty was one of my faves as a tacker, though. Loved it.
BTW there was another book of that vintage called ‘Where do the Butterflies Go when it Rains?’
I must have read it 100 times. The thought of where they go occurred to me last week during the monsoon, although now I can’t remember the end of the book.
And I still don’t know. It’s driving me insane. Google is no help.
LOL.
What channel are you watching?
CNN on memo
I like Rees Mogg.
He has a beautiful big family.
Jacob Rees Mogg to replace Theresa May?
OWG,
SBS HD.
In between looking at the hot sauce making crate.
Can’t deduce much about The Memo.
Bruce Ohr gets some airtime.
Most telling … the Steele bullshit wasn’t “among things presented to the FISA court”.
It was the ONLY thing.
That could become a problem for someone …. BIGGLY.
I’m actually amazed it hasn’t been done in Australia.
Missed the hot sauce making crate.
I’ll check that out.
Paul Zanetti.
Michael Ramirez.
A.F. Branco.
Glenn McCoy.
Chip Bok #1.
Chip Bok #2.
Steve Kelley.
Ben Garrison.
good collection Tom
The World’s Best Gift Boxes For Men
Where the heck is the AR-15 Lower Making Crate?
Seems to be a bit of a gap in the range given the number of knife making kits.
I believe non-subscribers can read this — via WSJ: The Memo.
Bloody hell Tom.
The FBI will be lucky to exist this time next year.
Tom, link to the memo works, thanks for that and the cartoons!
Some thoughts on the released FISA memo.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/02/02/treason/
Pointman
Pointman sums it up well. Huge failure of both parties and the media to call out the Obama era for what it was, and further failure to recognise the corrections that have been applied by Trump.
a Labor MP who is leaving but not yet –
Labor MP quits of ‘yesterday’s ideas’ for aboriginal problems (more fake news)
Wow. Obama was right: the left lives in an alternate reality. Watching CNN’s version of The Memo, it’s just a scurrilous attempt by Trump and his lackeys to discredit American law enforcement. FMD.
On the memo. Number of commentators saying that one of the important issues is how much the granting of the FISA warrant relied on the fake dossier.
I think they are missing the point. Why include information (the dossier) if you don’t need and critically when that information could derail any future investigation and cost you your job?
To me that indicates they needed the dossier to get the warrant and couldn’t get the warrant without it. Even if it was only included on the last application, this still holds true.
It could be that the culprits felt safe in the sure knowledge that Hillary would be president but it is still a risk that any sensible person wouldn’t take if you didn’t need to.
Can’t wait for the rest to play out.
Where art thou, m0nty? lol
The left live in a state of mental illness, whose primary goal is universal squalor and poverty.
We do need m0nty to pop on in and hose it all down as a big nothingburger, no Dem dodginess, no sir-ee!
The sainted Obama can do no wrong and that damned Trump can do no right seems to be the media mantra and I don’t mean just the US media but throughout the West.
The clearest portent of a coming civil war in the US. Half of the population is being fed lies which they are happy to swallow while the other half who are not convinced are being dared by “Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?”