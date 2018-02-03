Renewable energy subsidies: poison to a once efficient industry, calamitous for the economy

Stating the obvious to regular Cat readers, government action has destroyed Australia’s low cost energy supply industry. It will add to the poisoning that its renewable subsidy policies have caused with further interventions designed to offset the damage those it has already inflicted upon us. At present an economic deathwish dominates policy across both major parties.
But Trump’s rejection of government activism is already bearing obvious fruit. Hopefully the lessons of the US’s triumphant resurgence will cause policy rethinks in Australia.
Here is my piece in yesterday’s Herald Sun
Nobody should believe what any Australian government minister tells them about energy.
Influencing politicians are self-interested lobbyists, and voters who have fallen for green falsehoods that the coal fired power station that supply four fifths of our electricity are dirty and no longer needed. Many politicians have themselves drunk deeply from that Kool Aid.
Their policies have led the nation into an abyss of high electricity and gas prices, with uncertain reliability.
A few years ago Australia had the world’s cheapest electricity and low cost gas. But Government programs stacked the deck against cheap coal-generated electricity and prevented the search for and development of new gas supplies.
We have just gone through two weeks of a conventional summer and, while the electricity supply had only minor outages, prices have doubled. That’s what happens when supply is reduced.
The current crisis of high electricity prices and supply shortages stems from the closures of Hazelwood Power Station in Victoria and the Northern Power Station in South Australia. The Andrews and Weatherill State Governments assured us that those closures would make no difference to power security and bring only a small increase to the price of electricity.
Commonwealth Energy Minister Frydenberg said Hazelwood’s closure would cost the average Victorian consumers $86 per annum. But that is massively short of the mark – once wholesale energy costs are passed-on the average impact will approach $500 and business users will pay far more. Meanwhile the Victorian and South Australian governments are busily subsidising new wind, solar, and batteries, and asking consumers to reduce their energy use, while spouting lies that prices will eventually fall.
The Commonwealth blames state governments but it has been equally guilty.
Labor’s hostility to coal power, the backbone of Australia’s electricity supply, has been only part of the reason for the disaster that has been created. The key instruments destroying the economics of the electricity industry are Commonwealth and State subsidies to renewables, subsidies that destroy the economics of coal and gas generators. The Liberals initiated the Commonwealth’s subsidies, though the Rudd/Gillard government massively expanded them.
Last year, governments’ electricity subsidies and regulations cost $5 billion. That’s $600 for every household.
But the costs don’t stop there.
The market distortions have brought vast spending on new wind and solar facilities – $11 billion in 2017 alone. That spending bankrupts commercial plant like Hazelwood and higher prices follow.
Far from contributing to income, the renewable energy subsidies bring wealth reductions – they are just as destructive as government grants to foster spending on the creation of computer viruses.
Government sabotage of the gas supply industry is hardly less serious. In this case the blame rests squarely with state governments, Labor and the Coalition alike. The Victorian Coalition banned all gas exploration. They justified this on spurious safety grounds with regard to fracking, even though expert advice gave fracking technology a clean bill of health and we had the experience of two million such wells in the US alone without adverse incidents.
The Andrews government has gone even further in denying consumers cheaper gas by proclaiming it is, “Banning fracking once and for all”. The outcome: Victoria with immense gas reserves now sees consumers with the highest prices in Australia.
Surely we deserve better political leaders.
Yes. But do voters?
Queensland should build a string of combo coal thermal/gas turbine power stations across the Surat basin exclusively to sell power to the benighted fools in the southern states.
Palaszczuk can still meet her 50% renewable target by not counting them in consumption as “the power is actually used by southerners”. Might as well make money from their foolishness.
It seems as though voters are immune to the impact of government decisions upon their wealth and welfare, Prior to the destruction of the electricity markets, Victoriastanis returned the Liars (admitted after a term of insipid Lieboral government) after being lumped with a CFMEU loaded $6bn construction desalination plant cost and a whole of life cost of around $18bn before a single drop of water is delivered. I understand that Victoriastanis already pay around $400 per family a year to have the thing sitting there doing nothing.
It doesn’t help that compulsory full preferential voting will only return the UniParty at the Federal level.
Cory Bernardi is a better political leader on power issues. Vote for the Australian Conservatives whenever you can. Those in the media who really care should start promoting this political party as signal to the winds of change in Australia, along with the less certain winds blowing around Pauline Hanson. I think the clean coal-fired power issue is the one he should pick to run on; it would send the message very loud and clear to the two main parties, the Liberals especially, that this is similar to the ‘carbon tax’ issue that won Tony Abbott a resounding victory; which sadly he immediately went on to destroy by becoming captive to timidity on so-called climate change.
The engineering profession and its professional bodies have remained , to their discredit, silent on this topic. As one of the few groups who actually understand the topic , and who once had credibility, they should have been loudly pointing out the suicidal nature of the current course. Excess renewables will just lead to expensive, non delivery fo power. Either cowed by, or dependent on, the green blob I guess.
I think the ridiculous lies and bullying of the leftist/green/Marxist media and union cronyism combines here to intimidate the average Australian. Many people believe in global warming etc because of the constant parade of media nonsense, plus people of terrified of being called a denier, a “phobe” because they don’t agree with lefty group think. Coal is demonised without any realistic and sensible investigation when other counties are using clean coal technology to great advantage. We are our own worst enemies when it comes to working for the prosperity of our nation and for the sake of our grandchildren and beyond.
Presently, the great economic powerhouse of coal is being atrophied by green policy. It is a testament to coal that it has persisted so long against the increased royalties (of a resource looking to be abandoned in due course. What’s the cost of that opertunity lost?)and the sapping utility of the RET. The RET forces coal, and to a lesser extent gas, to contribute to its own destruction of profits by funding the contrived competition from Renewables. It is an insidious process that will ultimately fail because the funding base of coalpower will collapse. We have been replacing generating stock with with short lived renewables that produce an inferior product which is difficult to distribute. The current policy settings can only lead to vast infrastructure wastage and development lead-time constraints are setting a course that will cost future generations their living standards. The time is rapidly approaching when this nonsense becomes irredeemable. Unfortunately, this is so by design.
Economic genocide of the racist clinging settler outposts of the Anglosphere west is merely a statistical stage towards Stalinist decolonisation.
Exporting the industrial capacity of the settler colonies to the nations of the looting cartel is something we are unwaveringly committed to, under the signed Paris conventions on decolonisation.
The veterans of this political struggle will be well rewarded.
Add up the lifetime wages of the past few prime ministers, then value their property holdings and lifestyles and put a number on the funds they were handed from overseas.
Pay to play, comrades
This experiment of unproven technologies and speculation of what might be needs to stop straight away to limit our losses.
What we need is a better constitution, one that explicitly states that the government cannot interfere in the trade and commerce of its citizens, not in any way and not for any reason. And the penalty for proposing such interference is to be declared an outlaw, stripped of all titles, rank, position and legal protection from harm.
We should demand optional preferential voting. If I don’t want to vote for X,Y or Z, I shouldn’t have to, even if they are last on my list.
Locking the gate is part of the problem with gas supply.
Gas supply/prices are also impacted by demand for fast start backup gas generation to cover for the grid impact of roonables.
Madness.
Sorry, but the power situation is going to get worse, far worse before it gets better.
Qld Premier Palacechook wants a renewable target of 50% for the Sunshine State. So now there are wind and solar farms on tye development books. Given this target, it is inconceivable that any new coal fired stations are in the development books.
Upto now coal has allowed us to turn our back on nuclear energy. If coal is deemed evil then it is time to review that policy. Low energy density supply of a randomly variable nature, such as renewables, are not of the same utility and can best fill nichés to which they are suited.
In an ideal world we’d be trying to make the most of all forms of energy.
This is the New Economy™ get use to it, get a taste for electricity-free living and love it (via Tim Blair).
Entropy, to bring you up to date, as I understand it, Queensland already has the newest, most efficient fleet of power stations in the country, and happily sells about a GW of its spare capacity to bail out NSW, VIC, SA, etc. at their high (and ever rising) prices, reaping a nice profit for the Queensland government and helping to keep Queensland residents electricity bills low. I hope it stays this way. All this despite the bald-faced hypocrisy of our Labor state government forever parroting the usual leftie line about a ‘50% renewables target’ (see Motelier’s post above for example) and pretending to stop the Adani mine, which will open up the huge high quality steaming coal resources of the Galilee Basin, creating tens of thousands of new, real jobs. Doncha love politicians?
The last coal power plant built in Australia was Kogan in 2007. Kogan is only 750 MW and Supercritical not Ultra. That’s it. This society is too dumb to survive.
The author of this pernicious tripe. One of the growing breed of spiritual lefties.
Yes BfT, that’s right. But the state could make even more profit it was prepared to build out more capacity on the Surat Basin. The coals seams are close to the surface, you can extract CSG with little trouble and no need to frac in most cases, and you can plonk the power station on top of them. Set it up with the high power
lines travelling directly over the border into exploration banned idiot states.
The only problem is the left wing is dominant in the Queensland Cabinet. Palaszczuk needs to work out how to deal with that problem first.
Not just harming Australians.
News today is that Shorten is almost certainly going to renege on supporting Adani.
So Labor now want to persecute poor Indian people, since the coal would go to India’s increasing power generation sector. And on top of that all the Adani and related infrastructure workers, who Shorten is supposed to represent, will not have good jobs because of him.
Sorry, but Palacechook is part of the problem.
And for good measure, so is the LNP.
yarpos: Sadly this is not entirely true. Engineers Australia is an enthusiastic advocate for the nonsense emerging as energy policy.
The current EA policy position on generation recommends:
Much of their membership thinks otherwise.
From the OT.
The frickin AEMC wants input on a reliable & affordable electricity supply by MONDAY, 6 FEB 2018.
Here you go girls:
1: Start Tuesday to build 3 nuc plants. WA, NSW, VIC
2: Start Wednesday to build 5 gas generation plants. WA, NT, SA, NSW, VIC
3: Start Thursday to build 5 coal gen plants as above
4: On Friday Remove the RET, cease with immediate effect ALL renewable energy subsidies.
Get your great slack arses out of your silk drawers and get ‘er done!
2 Quotes from Thomas Sowell:
“It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.”
“Mistakes can be corrected by those who pay attention to facts but dogmatism will not be corrected by those who are wedded to a vision.”
Sums up the dilemma we have with electricity.
Energy policy in Australia has gone full communism.
How on earth do they come up with the solution of more government intervention when government intervention caused the problem.
Wind turbines get moving at wind speeds ~5 m/s and only start to be efficient, as efficient as they can be, with speeds over ~12 m/s.
Nowhere in Australia do average annual wind speeds come anywhere near that except perhaps the S-W coast of Tasmania, there is no comparison with UK Denmark or even North Germany.
And that’s before any consideration of the costs of intermittency, grid connections, maintenance and replacement etc.
Are they being dumbed down/worn down by low info breaky News and nightly crap like The Project?
So they’re symbolic white elephants, hence SA usually imports power?
The base load and the Snowy Hydro Energy were built by Governments with coal sourced through reserve powers. This intervention led to the creation, for its time, of a reasonably efficient and coherent power supply system. Enter the subsidised ‘green’ power looking for a RET home. The one way grid is now a 2 way grid handling minute inputs and still expected to provide substantive base load power as output. Sheer madness given the imbalances inherent in the system. The simple resolution is for the immediate cessation of subsidies for the green power sector allied to RET and for the state governments to immediately build sufficient base load power stations (nuclear and/ or coal) to cover the recent shutdowns and then some. With the onset of the next Ice Age we will need all the heat we can get.
Correction – the Snowy should not be lumped in the same sentence as coal. Apologies but the excitement of it all did get to me.
I don’t understand how any politician of any party except the Greens, no matter how venal in other respects, can do this to their own country with a clear conscience.
Technocrats are as outwardly ‘Green’ as Bureaucrats these days IME.
I agree with the LNP being part of the problem. They are just as bad virtue signalling as the ALP are & I told them that. Not only that they instigated the legislation to ban plastic bags as of July 1 and supported the provision to ban bio degradable bags as well. I wanted to know why a alleged right of centre party even involved themselves in rubbish like this and am still waiting for an answer.
As for coal there are thousands of tonnes of sub metallurgical/PCI coal oxidising away on reject heaps all through the Bowen Basin that would be perfect for power plants. Rio Tinto even investigated how to preserve it during the boom as they saw it as a waste but couldn’t move it due to the infrastructure limitations. Build the generation near the mines, not rocket science!