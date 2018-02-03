The core question is whether it is OK for a government in power to use surveillance agencies to win elections

The details are below. The main point is that the Democrats used an obviously nonsense piece of spyware as a justification to listen in on private conversations among the Republicans both before the election and after. You care if you are worried that large bureaucratic organisations such as the FBI can be used to take down an opposition party. You don’t care if any means necessary is all the justification one needs to subvert the Constitution to ensure Democrats always win presidential elections. Sure it’s worse than Watergate. It is not just corrupt to its core by any standard but also frightening if freedom and constitutional government are to have any meaning. But that is of no concern to the Democratic Party nor the media if being done by Democrats, so where will this all go? Nowhere, my guess, but we shall see. These are the details from Breitbart. The actual memo released today is found at the link at the end.
The House Intelligence Committee released its classified memo detailing alleged abuse by senior FBI and Justice Department officials on Friday, after the president approved its release.
Among the memo’s findings are:
- The anti-Trump dossier funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee formed an “essential” part of the initial and all three renewal surveillance applications against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page;
- The political origins of the dossier were “known to senior DOJ and FBI officials,” but those origins were not included in applications to obtain the warrant;
- Also used to justify the surveillance warrants against Page was a news story supposedly corroborating the dossier, that was pushed by the dossier author Christopher Steele himself — yet the FISA application incorrectly says Steele did not provide the information in the article;
- Perkins Coie — the law firm for the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee hosted a meeting with Steele, Fusion GPS and media (this revelation makes it harder for the Clinton campaign and the DNC to deny they knew about the dossier, though Clinton and other top DNC officials at that time have denied knowing about it);
- Steele was “suspended and then terminated” as an FBI source, after the FBI learned that he made an authorized disclosure of his relationship with the FBI to liberal media magazine Mother Jones, and he lied to the FBI about his previous media contacts with Yahoo! and other outlets;
- Steele — although portrayed as a “boy scout” by Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson — had personal bias against candidate Donald Trump, telling senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr that he was “desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president”;
- Ohr’s wife Nellie Ohr assisted with the dossier, but the FBI or the DOJ did not disclose this connection in the application for the FISA warrant, even though Bruce Ohr worked “closely” with Deputy Attorney Generals Sally Yates and then Rod Rosenstein;
- At the time that the FBI used the dossier to obtain the spy warrant on Page in October 2016, head of the FBI’s counterintelligence division Bill Priestap had assessed that the corroboration of the dossier was still in its “infancy,” and after Steele was terminated as a source, an FBI unit assessed his reporting as only “minimally corroborated”;
- FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe acknowledged to the House Intelligence Committee in December 2017 that no warrant would have been sought without the dossier;
- The FISA warrant also mentioned information related to another Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, even though there was no evidence of cooperation or conspiracy between Page and Papadopoulos;
- The memo does not state what the information about Papadopoulos was, but said that information was the trigger to the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation on Russian meddling and collusion in late July 2016 (he had told an Australian diplomat at a London bar that a Maltese professor connected to Russia had told him he had dirt on Clinton in the form of emails);
- Peter Strzok, the No. 2 at the FBI’s counterintelligence division opened the bureau’s investigation on Russian meddling and collusion (text messages between him and fellow FBI official and lover Lisa Page show that he held an anti-Trump bias).
The memo was released without any of the redactions sought by the FBI and the DOJ.
This makes Watergate look like a Sunday School picnic.
Well if Kates took any notice of actual conservatives like David French he would be aware that Nunes has blown up the Trump argument. Nunes confirms that the investigation was well on track before Steele showed up. In other words the whole Trump scam abuse of the FBI is false. Fake. Just like Trump.
https://twitter.com/davidafrench/status/959481227731505152
So Obama was acting illegally prior to Steele?
Wow. Great argument.
LOL.
What happens now is what’s important.
A special prosecutor has to be appointed to begin criminal proceedings against Hillary Clinton, James Comey and Barack Obama, for starters. We must know what Obama knew and when he knew it. Given the scale of the criminality, only jail terms will do.
So well on track the Steele dossier was required for the FISA warrant.
Not happen. BO/MSM will create a protective storm.
Typo:
Steele was “suspended and then terminated” as an FBI source, after the FBI learned that he made an authorized disclosure of his relationship —
should read “unauthorised”
WaPo ‘Wood-Stein’ were unable contact ‘Deep Throat’ for further information.
Defender of the faith
You are either a dupe or a fool. A Downer-heard drunken claim from a nobody that a non-Russian businessman claimed that the Russians had some of the wiped emails from Hillary Clinton? Never an interview with the supposed informant until well after Trump elected? No checks on the supposed original supplier of that information at all?
Oh No, you are the fodder from which dictators rise. The fools who think “If only Uncle Joe knew this was going on”. If certain people cant see what a lucky break it was that this flawed character got the presidency unexpectedly (and thus the manipulators couldn’t be even more prepared to control the organs of state against discovery and reform), it could have been the beginning of the final decay of the constitutional republic known as the USA.
Clapper, Brennan, the head of the FBI, the head of DOJ. All were complicit all are furiously fighting this as they know it is the beginning of the end for them. The only pleasure I get is imagining the time on the evening of November 8 2016 when compared to the shrieking on CNN and MSNBC etc, the halls of the CIA and NSA would have been as if a graveyard.
This is far bigger than Watergate and will never be complete until it ensnares Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Remember what professor Jonathan Turley said about Obama: “Obama was the president Nixon always wanted to be”
“Nunes confirms that the investigation was well on track before Steele showed up.”
That potentially makes it a whole lot worse. That implies the FBI could have conspired with the Democrats to recruit Steel and fabricate the dossier.
In any case it does not make any difference at all in the fact that the FBI falsified the FISA application.
But this the way you guys roll, from one lie to the next, trying to find a single counter argument that might confuse the casual observer and work as a rallying cry for the faithful. Until the lie is exposed and you move on to the next one.
Nunes confirms that the investigation was well on track before Steele showed up.
No, this blows the Russian collusion meme out of the water.
If there WAS evidence that the Trump campaign was in league with the Russians, they would have used that to gain the FISA warrant – not this dodgy pile of garbage.
They didn’t, so there isn’t.
You are a moron, sir, but I admire your perseverance in trying to salvage this situation for your lefty friends.
No. Defender knows exactly what he’s doing. The handle says it all.
I admit I haven’t had time to even read much of Catallaxy lately, too much has been happening in the USA for that, but some absolutely invaluable American citizen journalists and blogs provide sterling work and will give great insights into the probkems the USA faces with these internal saboteurs.
Well known podcast types such as Dan Bongino (ex-FBI and Secret Service), but more importantly fir the initial push which Dan and others have just caught up on, goes to
https://theconservativetreehouse.com
and https://truepundit.com/
Because redfilth gillard and Julie Bishop were major donors to the Clinton crime family, using Australian debt, isn’t this an Australian funded document?.
Thanks for the leg-up MSM water carriers.
From Drudge:
Russia probe lawyers think Mueller could indict Trump
It’s a lot of unsourced commentary – will Mueller or won’t Mueller ?
But as legal scholars like Glenn Reynolds have shown, anyone can be found to have enough evidence against them to be charged under imprecise Federal laws:
The D-Rats HAVE to get Trump now or, as the apocryphal statement attributed to Killary, ‘We will all hang…’
The penultimate suggestion that Mueller will name Trump as an unindicted co-conspirator sound like a useful line of attack. Mueller creates an opening that clearly opens a constitutional crisis and walks away leaving Congress, the Supremes and the White House to sort the mess out.
The Nunes memo is just the tip of the dirty iceberg. There is much more to come.
The scale of corruption and agency weaponization is so large and deep that exposing everything all at once would be overwhelming.
Their shorten looting cartel want their integrity secret police agency, not for integrity, but to unleash State Secret Police to destroy opponents and win elections.
M Ryutin: as it happens I’m of the view that Trump is the sort of person dictators are made of. It is no accident that his supporters are always very keen to trample on the institutional barriers to radical authoritarianism. This is a case in point. Have you noticed in your study of dictators that they almost always run with packs of shouting and abusive thugs?
I would invite you and the other barracked here to inspect the link I posted above to David French and his comments. French is both credible and well informed.
The corruption is on a huge scale and unprecedented. Citizens and journalists publishing in new media have been putting much of this out there from 2016!
Previously I gave some web sites which were worth looking at (probably are already being used by Catallaxy followers) but as an example of the value of these sites to expose scenarios to scrutiny I show one from True Pundit, a journalist supposedly having contacts within the FBI itself. It relates to the Hillary Clinton investigation. Is it true? Whoi can tell right now – you have to believe “sources” again, but that merely makes it more easily refuted (which it hasn’t been):
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-fbi-used-agents-as-pawns-to-insulate-hillary-aides-clinton-foundation-from-prosecutions/
A further insight into the machinations of this conspiracy/stuff-up/bias is found in a thread by Trump Soldier who goes through the work of Senator Grassley, head of the Judiciary Committee. It is particularly good in showing how methodical they have been in exposing this (in the light of very serious stonewalling and defiance by Comey and Co).
Examples abound as to refusal to cooperate with congressional masters, from absolute refusal to even reply to requests from a Committee which has a statutory duty of oversight of the FBI and DOJ. It shows how Grassley as early as 16 August 2016 he was asking the FBI for document collections relating to the Hillary Clinton email investigation, the vast bulk of which were unclassified and thus should be sent in separated form, in classified and unclassified bundles. As he complained on 30 August the whole lot came and was under handling instructions from Comey to not be separated (The next day, the Director of Senate Security informed me that
“[t]he material delivered by the FBI on August 16 … was provided with a handling restriction that all
of the material be retained in OSS.”) meaning that they would all be treated as classified.
Republican lawmaker to seek prosecution:
Indeed.
For short-term purposes of analysis, here’s what you need to know: Trump won.
It seems that the United States of America has entered its second Civil War, albeit thus far a cold war.
Defender of the faith
#2626804, posted on February 3, 2018 at 10:31 am
M Ryutin: as it happens I’m of the view that Trump is the sort of person dictators are made of. It is no accident that his supporters are always very keen to trample on the institutional barriers to radical authoritarianism. This is a case in point. Have you noticed in your study of dictators that they almost always run with packs of shouting and abusive thugs?
I would invite you and the other barracked here to inspect the link I posted above to David French and his comments. French is both credible and well informed.
You aren’t confusing Hillary and her supporters with Trump by any chance?
Point me where the Trump supporters are “shouting and abusive thugs“?
Trump has to act, though.
First: he should address the nation from the Oval Office, telling the American public that an attempted coup has been put down and undertaking to bring all of those responsible to justice.
Get off Twitter, Mr President, and address the nation.
Citing David French the National Review Neocon… who seriously put forward Mitt Romney as a third party candidate hoping to split the Republican vote and provide back-door support for a Hillary presidency.
The Neocons are simply big government socialists, wearing the raggedy cloak of religion and systematically using cultural conservative push-button issues like abortion and gay marriage to shake money and votes out of the somewhat simple minded and trusting American Evangelicals. Each time they graciously ensure they LOSE on every issue they swore to defend, but don’t worry we started a few wars in the meantime, got a few thousand pages more pointless regulations installed, increased government spending, and found ways to be “bi-partisan” with our pals over in Democrat land. Conservatives are a bit too dopey to realize that Gramsci targeted their favourite institutions for takeover, just like all the other institutions. They hate Trump because they hate any individual with the ability to make decisions for himself, and the ability to achieve something without being owned by the Party.
http://robertringer.com/psst-conservatives-screw-you/
The best thing that could happen to National Review is perpetual obscurity and quiet derision in the shadow of Trump… and the American Evangelicals can learn to activate their own brains a bit instead of being led around.
He certainly won wussiagate, but there’s Mueller unable to find anything of note with respect to collusion is likely to go after Trump with obstruction. That’s where it’s now heading.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/02/02/trump-russia-indictment-mueller-probe-384969
Citing David French the National Review Neocon… who seriously put forward Mitt Romney as a third party candidate hoping to split the Republican vote and provide back-door support for a Hillary presidency.
David French himself was so incensed by Trump as the Republican candidate that he personally considered running for President.
Yep. No foolin.’
Consider the incredible narcissism in this, the first paragraph of his (eventual) announcement that he won’t be running after all:
After days of prayer, reflection, and serious study of the possibilities, I am not going to run as an independent candidate for president of the United States.
Yeah. Forgive me if I have serious doubts about both his impartiality and his personal judgement.
He certainly won wussiagate, but there’s Mueller unable to find anything of note with respect to collusion is likely to go after Trump with obstruction. That’s where it’s now heading.
But… but… but… Steve Kates and the conspiracy website he linked to last week assured me that Mueller was actually on Trump’s team the whole time, and was playing “the long game” to bring down the Democratic Party! Now I don’t know what to believe!
In all seriousness, that rubbish Politico story even admits at the top: “Many legal scholars doubt a U.S. vs. Trump case is possible, but two attorneys who have dealt with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team disagree.”
Whoop-de-doo. By their own admission, most lawyers think the idea is absurd – so Politico went out and found two (just two) who agree with their pre-conceived notion that Trump is about to be indicted.
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Watergate: Republicans pay small business owners to black bag Democrats.
Trumpgate: Democrats con government agencies to black bag Republicans.
It is no accident that his supporters are always very keen to trample on the institutional barriers to radical authoritarianism.
You’re talking about Obama & Lois Lerner & Eric Holder right?
Republicans should be asking the below question:
How many FISA warrants were issued that were connected to any political party during the last 10 years?
If I was a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Green, Tea Partier etc etc, this is the question that has to be answered, maid pubic & those who participated need to be pursued until they die in a federal prison situated in Bumfuck, Idaho.
French is a NeverTrumper who at one time Bill Kristol was begging to run as an Independent against Trump.
The best place to follow the goings on here is The Federalist.
https://mobile.twitter.com/seanmdav?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp
Bill Kristol should be mailed to Iraq with a sign on him saying “You can thank me for your lovely shithole”.
“The Dossier” starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks where an online journalist overcomes MSM and big Government institutions to bring down a former President and the Democrat National party. This modern day David and Goliath story will leave you breathless with intrigue, bias and double cross. The online journo puts it all on the line to bring the truth to light. Coming to a cinema near you this holiday season!
Oh wait..
If was always about obstruction. Collusion was the media wet dream.
Trump’s biggest problem is what happened at that meeting at Trump Tower with Don Jr.
Fairfax have some clown arguing that the memo release was illegal. One thing the release showed is that there was zero reason for it to be classified.
Truly this is the stupidest time in human history.
Fairfax have some clown arguing that the memo release was illegal. One thing the release showed is that there was zero reason for it to be classified.
Train of events:
“There’s nothing in the memo. It’s a Republican beat-up. Don’t bother.”
“Okay, there’s nothing OF IMPORTANCE in the memo, but we shouldn’t release it because it contains national security implications.”
“IF YOU RELEASE THE MEMO THE OLD GODS WILL RETURN FROM HELL, THE SUN WILL TURN RED WITH BLOOD, AND THE BEASTLY ONES WILL DEVOUR US ALL.”
“Pfft. The memo is a fizzer. No big deal. Let’s stop talking about, can we? Please? Please?”
It’s OK IT. Clearly the FBI have a recording of the meeting.
If the obstruction beef falls through, they’ll unleash the Consorting Squad when Ivana wears white after Labor Day.
Lindsey Graham
From Wikipedia,
Preceded by Strom Thurmond
This one from Conservative Treehouse is interesting:
Inside The HPSCI Memo – A Key Distinction Being Conflated “Title I” -vs- “Title VII”…
Ummm – if the DoJ and FBI signed off on an allegation that Carter Page was literally a Russian spy based on the DNC’s Piss-gate memo, this has to be a – errrm – ‘problem’ for the signatories surely ?
and then the unmasking:
Chortle.
IT, you are too young!
Incredible – not unbelievable given the evidence of my own eye though.
The BBC continues to give a platform to literally batshit crazy conspiracy fantasist Louise Mensch.
The obvious questions that flow on, what information did they collect and how was it used by whom?
The war room that Obama set up was not to protect his legacy it was to protect himself and his cronies.
Louise is surely taking the piss. One day she will be revealed as a performance artist.
Worth re-reading this article when the narrative was completely different
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-obtained-fisa-warrant-to-monitor-former-trump-adviser-carter-page/2017/04/11/620192ea-1e0e-11e7-ad74-3a742a6e93a7_story.html?utm_term=.4c8ac0ba9c0e
Comey has declined to discuss the details of the Russia probe, but in an appearance last month, he cited the process for getting FISA warrants as proof that the government’s surveillance powers are very carefully used, with significant oversight.
“It is a pain in the neck to get permission to conduct electronic surveillance in the United States. And that’s good,’’ he told an audience at the University of Texas in Austin.
Officials have said the FBI and the Justice Department were particularly reluctant to seek FISA warrants of campaign figures during the 2016 presidential race because of concerns that agents would inadvertently eavesdrop on political talk. To obtain a FISA warrant, prosecutors must show that a significant purpose of the warrant is to obtain foreign intelligence information.
Not a great reflection on Comey (or Andy McCabe).
The irony is that, with Russiagate now pretty much consigned to the fantasy section, Trump is apparently in the frame for obstructing the investigation of what seems to have been a perfectly reasonable removal by the POTUS of a person actively working against the interests of the US polity.
Anti-democratic scum around the world will be delighted and encouraged if Mueller jumps tracks to complete the job and indicts Trump.
Awaiting news of Christopher Steele being discovered, suicided, zipped up in a gym bag.
Awaiting news of Christopher Steele being discovered, suicided, zipped up in a gym bag
“How did he die?”
“He stabbed himself seven times in the back while shaving.”
That seems to be the position of many defenders of the Democratic Party faith. Like Donny Deutsch’s opinion of the Memo Release as expressed on an MSNBC online panel:
‘We Need to Take to the Streets … We Need a Revolution’
The terms “national security” and “personal criminal liability” are now synonymous on Planet Democrat.
The Fairfax discussion of this document is just a complete disgrace. Even by their standards.
The various topics covered are that the released facts are so selective they should be categorised as fake news (to highlight a Trump contradiction). Releasing them proves a conspiracy by Trump. Releasing it is illegal. Releasing it proves the investigation warranted.
Not once do they examine the content. None of the MSM have pointed out the pattern of behaviour that saw Obama order the IRS to investigate various conservative organizations.
You may have noticed this, too: with their childish ideology, liberals can’t win intellectual arguments, so their tactic, when they are challenged by non-left thinkers like Tucker Carlson, is simply to talk over them — and shout if necessary — while slinging Montyesque personal insults. It may well be the stupidest time to be alive, but it is also the most evil as the totalitarian left uses the news media it controls to refine Stalinist propaganda techniques first incubated in the Soviet Union nearly a century ago.
…while slinging Montyesque personal insults.
Has anyone checked on Monster, by the way?
Doesn’t the US have “Fruit of the Poisonous Tree” in relation to the law of evidence?
The FBI’s failure to disclose to the FISC that the DNC paid for Steele’s dossier, which they were using to get the warrant, means that all the wire taps become unusable in court?
If they become unusable, does that include using them as evidence to launch investigations?
After days of prayer, reflection, and serious study of the possibilities, I am not going to run as an independent candidate for president of the United States.
What a Goddamned p$ssyhat wearing p$ssy.
I bet he’s shorter than Ben Shapiro.
Hard to beat the throat crushed by the bar while lifting weights guy.
FBI used articles planted by Fusion GPS to corroborate the Steele dossier compiled by Fusion GPS, which they then leaked to produce more stories.
They used a planted Yahoo news article to support the FISA warrant against Russian ‘agent’ Carter Page.
From the WSJ editorial.
Just before this, the article explains how Steele was bigmouthing to Mother Jones. MJ is a well known Rightwing magazine. Just kidding. It’s so left it makes Michael Moore look like free market spokesman.
Here’s the problem I’m trying to work out though.
Wouldn’t the FISA court have known about Steele and the dossier at the point in the timeline described in the above para? FISA would surely have known about Steele bragging to MJ, no?
You completely misunderstand what French said and how it relates to the situation at hand. If anything it makes the left’s case even worse.
The reality of the situation is that the FBI/DOJ knowingly presented a false document as well as false testimony to a FISA Judge in order to obtain a warrant to surveil the Trump organization.
Go read up on the legal phrase “Fruits of the poisonous tree“.
Evidence is inadmissible in court if it was derived from evidence that was illegally obtained. Therefore ANYTHING developed by the investigation after that illegally obtained warrant is in violation of the 4th Amendment and inadmissable.
Manafort walks, Papadopolus walks, Flynn walks, and this ridiculous Democrat and press inspired witch hunt is over. Bet on it.
Mother Jones linkage:
Cody Shearer is a Clinton fixer.
JC
How – the FISA court is not an investigative arm ? It simply approves or not the FISA applications. If the FBI and DoJ choose not to tell the Court material matters, how would the judge know ?
MS
FISA isn’t supposed to be a rubber stamp operation to give the FBI and other agencies carte blanche to investigate anyone they want. FISA has a right to dig. I’m surprised that the MJ piece didn’t figure in the FISA request. Really surprised, as the big-noting Steele in the MJ was in the public domain. A google search away.
Heard any comments from the FISA Court Judge who signed the warrant?
His name is Contreras and oddly enough he recused himself from hearing the Mueller/Flynn case.
He wouldn’t be the first dirty Judge in history.
Yeah, why do we all assume the FISA ‘judges’ were not also in on the coup?
Why run this ‘if only they knew’ bullshit?
They’re Deep State hacks like the others.
This is so murky it’s hard to even fathom. Pun Every time you clear one nest, there’s another just behind the last one.
The murk is the left and their media trying to muddy the water JC.
It’s dead simple. They got caught lying to the Judge to get a warrant. They wasted 16 months and heaps of taxpayer money coming up with nothing. Becasue there was nothing to come up with.
Nothing that is except entraping a couple poor shmucks under repeated high pressure interrogations for issues having nothing whatsoever to do with the case at hand.
Ever heard of a Judge who was happy to be lied to and made a fool/indictable accomplice of?
Then ask yourself why Contreras hasn’t found Rosenstein, Mueller, et all in contempt of court yet.
Why Mueller, Zat?
So Catallaxy has become a Putinbot. What’s new.
Good point JC. Considering Mueller supposedly wasn’t in play yet.
But Mueller caused SWAT style break in and searches of private homes and if he didn’t know the warrant was bullshit he shouldn’t be a lawyer.
So, he might get a pass on the contempt of court charge but there are plenty of others charges handy.
‘..Nunes memo specifically says that George Papadopoulos sparked the counterintelligence investigation that ultimately led to the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and the appointment of Mueller as special counsel…
‘Even if the controversial Steele dossier and the FISA surveillance of Page had sparked the special counsel’s inquiry, this would not be the first time that politically motivated information led to a special counsel investigation. Conservative businessman Richard Mellon Scaife gave $2 million to the American Spectator in the early 1990s to investigate President Bill Clinton’s real estate investments and sexual harassment claims against him. Information from the reporting Scaife funded led in part the appointment of Kenneth Starr to investigate Clinton.’
https://theintercept.com/2018/02/02/nunes-memo-fisa-trump-russia/
You mean like Antifa? Oh wait, they work for Hillary.
Typical leftist reverse bullshit.
Let’s try an experiment (assuming Windows).
– Open the text of the Nunes memo
– Press Control + F
– Type “Flynn” into the search term
Not there is it? Not sure TP is full of shit but the tide is rising.
Flynn started getting interrogated AFTER the FISA wiretapping went into effect. Otherwise they had nothing to talk about.
However, lets talk about little Mr Papadopoulus. Now who could possible initiate an FBI investigation on a non-entity like Papadopoulus? Well looky there, it’s our favorite shithead FBI Agent Strzok. The same Strzok who would have been fired on the spot had his affair with his anti-Trump co-conspirator Lisa Page been dealt with properly by his Dem appointed superiors.
(Note that none of the disgusting FBI critters named so far were Agents in the sense that they had gone through the academy and done the hard yards with years in the agency, they were political hires in management positions.)
The question now is did Meuller know any of this sham FISA stuff when he took up his investigation, or even subsequently.
Why did he initially stack his team with a veritable beauty pagent of bent cops and prosecutors in the tank for the Democrats?
How on earth did he think he could get away with people like Strzok and Lisa Page, a Democrat dream team of crooks leading his team and that no one would notice his stacked deck? He even failed to inform the House Committee that he had sacked them for six months and subsequently tried to hide it.
Meuller’s investigation is collapsing before our eyes with virtually any evidence he has gathered now tainted, even his process crimes.
Meanwhile two minor but fascinating things that have intrigued me.
1. The biggest mistake they made with the fabricated fraudulent dossier was to include the outrageous “Golden Showers” incident which was so outrageous from the outset that no one really believed it. (Or was this delibrrate to get instant media attention over it, but a fatal mistake anyway).
2.What is the full story behind Nellie Ohrs ham radio license and did she broadcast anything including short data bursts as a way of communicating with Dodgy Christopher Steel?
There is a long way to go with this story, but Trump season 2 ep 4 one of the best so far!
3. The extent of Nellie Ohrs pre-existing relationship with the FBI
Everything the left touches always turns to shit.
The BBC continues to give a platform to literally batshit crazy conspiracy fantasist Louise Mensch.
But did you read the comments! Those morons make Mensch sound slightly sane – no wonder UK is in the class of developed shitholes
Indeed.
Defender of the Faith (along with fake conservative French, the Dem leadership and all the other complicit liars and idiots) received their talking points and are dutifully shilling for Killary just like they have been since 45 declared his run.
The reason why fabricated evidence was presented to the FISC, is prior to April 2016, the initial surviellance of team Trump (and other declared enemies of the Hussein / Uniparty crime cartel) was conducted illegally. The Traitor44 weaponised IC were conducting FISA surviellance without FISC approval, often providing contractors with direct access to 702 queries to launch fishing expeditions.
Thanks to the declassified findings, those facts are now in the public domain, albeit with redactions.
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/51117/2016_Cert_FISC_Memo_Opin_Order_Apr_2017.pdf
Once that avenue was shut down, FISC approval was required. Enter fabricated evidence constructed by Nellie Ohr and laundered via Steele. Note Steele is a jerk, but not the real villain here.
If Defender of the Faith had bothered to do some research instead of regurgitating fake conservative talking points, he would know this. Maybe he does and just decided to lie anyway, like he has on this blog ever since 45 announced his run. It’s embarrassingly stupid, but perhaps he knows he’s talking bullshit and does it anyway because he hates people and loves tyranny. Maybe he profits from it? Who knows.
As serious as it is for Americans to learn their government has been illegally spying on them, attempting to rig elections and then committing contempt of congress and destroying evidence to cover their tracks, that isn’t the big story here. The bigger story to come is how they have attempted to hide serious crimes committed by Krooked Killery Klinton and her henchpersons.
2018 will be a shockingly entertaining year.
Their ABC has spent the morning gravely spinning this as if this is the worst possible news for Trump, as it pretty much proves the Russia connection to Trump is real & this is proof of a Trump cover up, or something.
FMD.
Hmmm. Seems that the FBI and Justice Dept are now a part of the Left. Along with most Republicans.
Saw Tucker interview the beta Congressman from Cowardfornia. The screeching reached a pitch at one point where my dog Spot (not his real name) pricked his ears up thinking he could here a terrified rabbit on the run (and perhaps he could).
It is classic mUnter…
(1) there’s nothing in it; and
(2) OMG! Critical intelligence has been made public!
Soooo …. which is it?
Rosenstein will be gone by this time next week.
Ah, that explains why the Dems were so opposed to the memos’s release.
The differences are, gin-jockey, that the source of the information in the Clinton case was fully disclosed and irrefutable evidence surfaced of Bill’s dodgy property deals and rapes including threats/payoffs.
In the case of the Steele dossier the source of funding was not disclosed, the source of the “intel” was a discredited vodka-soaked mid ranking Brit fuckwit who the FBI themselves concluded within six weeks was dodgy.
Anything further fuckwit?
You are forgetting that every half hour or so a reset comes through and all their minds turn blank. This avoids the difficulty that nothing fits with anything else, because all history gets forgotten.
I always thought that George Orwell stuff about re-editing old newspapers and changing history was ridiculous… because after all people would just remember it! But now I understand that there’s people who make a special effort NOT to remember anything, as a way of proving loyalty to the cause. The point is to be able to identify disloyalty in others where the disloyalty is demonstrated when a person attempts to make sense of anything. If you seem to be thinking for yourself, then you don’t belong to the community, and you can be punished. Basically a control strategy.
How could I forget to mention?
Mueller’s entire investigation was/is illegal for yet another reason. BY LAW Special Prosecutors/Special Counsel are assigned to look into specific criminal activities of which there is some evidence, not go on fishing expeditions.
Mueller was charged with investigating “Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections including exploring any links or coordination between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government” none of which would be criminal even if they did occur.
It was a bullshit excuse to start a bullshit investigation to disrupt Trump’s term in office.
The war commenced prior to the inauguration.
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/01/12/the-deep-state/#comment-2260021
Zoe Daniels (Lurch) had a stab at recognising the existence of it all this morning, so there has been some small progress from the previous blanket ignoring of it all.
Exactly.
This has been my question from day one.
What do you mean by “interference in an election” and what crime is defined by “collusion”?
This is why we have now switched to “obstruction of justice”. If this ends up before SCOTUS I am sure the likes of Gorsuch will be asking “if there was no crime being investigated, how can justice be obstructed?”
I think the crimes of “lying to the FBI” and “obstructing a fishing expedition” might not be around after being tested before SCOTUS.
A quote from the Memo…… “The FBI and DOJ obtained one initial FISA warrant targeting Carter Page and three FISA renewals from the FISC. As required by statute (50 U.S.C. &1805(d)(1)), a FISA order on an Amerian citizen must be renewed by the FISC every 90 days and each renewal requires a separate finding of probable cause.”
They continued using the Fabricated “Pee Pee Dossier” to obtain FISA renewals….
The DNC paid Steele to find dirt on Trump. The FBI engaged Steele as a paid FBI informant and source. The Obama administrations DOJ allowed the Dossier to be used as evidence, knowing that Steele was both the source and informant and that the “Pee Pee Dossier” was paid for by the DNC and Hillary’s campaign….. Steele was in contact with Russian agents and citizens while compiling this “Pee Pee Dossier”.
Steele gave John McCain the “Pee Pee Dossier” to pass on to the FBI….. so that it was lent an air of “legitimacy”….
The whole affair is an almighty abuse of power and malfeasance of the highest order.
The thoughtcrime of obstruction of their shorten looting cartels integrity Stasi, by not immediately confessing and incriminating six other enemies of the State, will be punishable by Gulag.
Timelines are critical …
(1) The successful FISA warrant was gained on October 21, 2016 (about 3 weeks prior to the election);
(2) One week later on October 30 2016 Steele was suspended (then terminated) as an FBI source for disclosing his FBI contact to Mother Jones. Around this time (unsure of exact date) an independent FBI review concluded that Steele was unreliable and his dossier was largely fiction.
(3) Around 21 February 2017 the warrant was renewed for the first time (FISA warrants must be renewed each 90 days or they lapse).
(4) Around 21 May 2017 was the second renewal.
(5) In June 2017 Comey testified under oath that the Steele dossier was “salacious and unverified”
(6) The final renewal would have been around 21 August 2017.
(7) In December 2017 Wray testified under oath before a Congress Committee that the Steele dossier was central to the FISA warrant and it would not have been granted without it.
Question for Wray …
What happened between August 2017 (when the DoJ/FBI sought the final FISA renewal still reliant on the dossier) and December when he testified that it was both unreliable but critical to the continuation of the warrant.
Question for Comey …
Once the FBI concluded that Steele was unreliable, why did he not immediately seek cancellation of the warrant?
Why did he seek two more renewals?
Questions for both …
When did you know or suspect that the dossier was politically funded?
If this was prior to any of the renewals why did you not disclose this to the FISA court?
Hillary says she will support the election outcome.
She’s done nothing else but try to destroy the outcome since.
At The Federalist, a useful summary of the biggest political scandal in US history:
Here Are The 7 Biggest Bombshells In The House Intel Memo On FISA Abuses.
Indeed a good summary.
And, as I pointed out above, timing is everything.
Almost as soon as they got the FISA warrant they gave Steele the flick and their analysts correctly concluded that his “dossier” was horseshit.
But they didn’t advise the FISA court that a critical piece of “evidence” was bullshit, bought and paid for by Illary.
And they went back for three renewals.
A good forensic cross-examination of Wray, Comey and co would be something to behold.
It’s like virginity, it only takes one.
They lied. Done deal.
The rest is fluff for the novel.
‘The core question is…’
Not what Kates thinks it is.
Leave the partisan US stuff alone. Steele’s cover had been blown, he and his sources would’ve been regarded thereafter as potential security risks by his former Brit employer. Why a US Govt agency would pay such a compromised person with compromised sources is the question Mueller needs to answer asap. US 5Eyes partners following the Brit tradition wouldnt have. The memo just confirms a successful and ongoing Russian operation to set US partisan elites against eachother.
Horseshit. They would and do pay for whatever strokes their ideological boner.
Check out how msn (via Business Insider Australia)
reportspin this.
Wow. What an in depth analysis.
Nevertheless this was the ONLY report on the memo on the msn feed. This is all the average Aussie would know about this – a Republican hit job.
‘Horseshit. They would and do pay for whatever strokes their ideological boner’
Crap. There are two traditions in the 5eyes partners, Brit and US. The second leaks systemically and employs busted agents who’ve gone into private enterprise. The other tradition keeps them in the bureacracy as deadwood. Steele got bored being in quarantine and not beeing able to do what he’d once been good at. He knew how to fabricate and who to flog it to. Nobody else wouldve gone near his dossier.