Blockchain as a ledger

Posted on 4:46 pm, February 4, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

 

My RMIT colleagues Chris Berg, Jason Potts and I expand on that point here.

This entry was posted in Cryptoeconomics. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Blockchain as a ledger

  1. Caveman
    #2627843, posted on February 4, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Mushrooms who seriously would have thought it. Blockchain is a fancy name for a hard drive.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #2627859, posted on February 4, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Blockchain is a fancy name for a hard drive.

    More like a joined up excel spreadsheet across multiple computers.

  4. hzhousewife
    #2627861, posted on February 4, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Is it useful? (runs away…)

  5. Caveman
    #2627872, posted on February 4, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    More like a joined up excel spreadsheet across multiple computers.

    Ok so we talkin Microsoft hard drive(s).

    You and I are on the same mushroom.

  6. Rohan
    #2627882, posted on February 4, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2627859, posted on February 4, 2018 at 6:09 pm
    More like a joined up excel spreadsheet across multiple computers

    It’s Dropbox!

  7. Mark A
    #2627897, posted on February 4, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    hzhousewife
    #2627861, posted on February 4, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Is it useful? (runs away…)

    You should’ve asked “is it safe”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *