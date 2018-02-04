If you want to raise the minimum wage you need to raise productivity first

The video comes at an opportune time since this is a large part of where our next election will be fought: Business faces world’s highest minimum wage under Bill Shorten. I will also mention that the Card and Krueger study mentioned in the vid for many years played a large part in our own wage cases where I had to spend an inordinate amount of time demonstrating how inane the notion is that higher minimum wages do not cost jobs. They do. Unless productivity goes up, the only possible outcome of raising minimum wages is a fall in employment. The vid makes the case, while also establishing how out to lunch the economic establishment is in yet one more area. Thinking you can create jobs by raising the minimum wage is as stupid as believing you can increase employment through unproductive public spending. Modern economics has almost entirely lost its way, but if that’s the advice people want, there will be plenty of advisors to provide it.
The chart below is from that same article, showing the drop in the minimum wage as a proportion of the median wage which coincided with the GFC and may even have preceded it. A very old sequence, a downturn that decimates industry changes the employment pattern along with the underlying wage structure. Using averages as a measurable reality that can be adjusted by some kind of administrative policy will never ever work. If you want to raise the real wage or the minimum wage you can only do it by raising the level of real value added per employed person. That’s called leaving things to the market, a very old idea that has always worked when it has been applied, but another one of those notions economists in general have long ignored and is now all but forgotten.
Why would raising productivity raise wages instead of lowering prices?
Or does lowering prices effectively raise real wages?
If so why don’t you just point out increased productivity lowers prices and therefore raises real wages?
Venezuela has increased its minimum wage. Yay!
Venezuela: Maduro Raises Minimum Wage by 40 Percent to $2 a Month (3 Jan)
I’m sure that Shorten can learn from Maduro’s hard earned experience.
Venenezuela’s cryptocurrency should be called the flamingo and be exchangeable for the real thing around dinner time when people get hungry again.
While we’re talking economics, does anyone have anything to say about the fact that most of the economic gains have been going to people who already have the lion’s share of the wealth?
Da Union bruvvas?
Could you expand your theory here please?
Bill Shorten’s done pretty well for the son of a ‘waterside worker’.
I get that capital needs a return on investment.
I get that government needs revenue.
I get that labour needs a return on effort.
I get that markets are price sensitive.
It all seems quite simple really. I find it perplexing that they cant all find a happy medium that works. Such is life.
Yes. I do.
Extreme Poverty In Rapid Decline Worldwide (3 Feb)
Now look at the graph in the story.
I’d wager that quite a few of the remaining extremely poor people are in Venezuela.
The only fly in the ointment of – more productivity is needed to increase wages – is probably best demonstrated by asking the question of should undertakers bury more bodies, should the medical profession kill more than the 17% that die from misadventure in hospitals at present. On the other hand, why should a builders labourer on a CMFEU controlled worksite have a base salary of 155K or something near to it. There is no solution for as long as humans are around and to prove it, go to any BBQ or function and watch people, see them jockeying to be the first at the trough and get the best steak, crayfish, or whatever, and that is why communism failed miserably, because of people.
Not that that has anything to do with actual property, but what do you expect when markets are corrupted by the cosy Triumpherate of Big Government, Big Union and Big Business?
The little guys get screwed by rules set up by Big Government to favour the redundancy and large HR departments of a Big Business, further sweetened by exclusive deals with Big Union, none of the leaders of which have ever seen a shop floor and have more in common with (and sleep with) the Big Business and Big Government types that those grubby workers.
Formproperty read poverty in the first line above.q
Some would call it a normal distribution. There is nothing wrong about it. It has been going on since humanoids became vaguely sentient, probably even before that.
Those people are the ones who work at using economic opportunity to increase their wealth. They have been practicing this for generations. Some of them (and for my sins I am not one of them) have become very, very good at it.
Our son works casual on mining shuts all 0ver the West and the Top End, PNG and Indo, goes home to his wife one week in four. He has many mates doing this in mining and offshore and because they and their wives have businesses. and the boys get to surf in the good seasons.
People might not think this is a way to live, but we gave them $50k last year for a block of land at the beach at Canggu, they are building a 4br house for $50k at present with help from our daughter-in-law’s architect c0usin, due to be completed at end of march.
Meanwhile, we are spending considerably more for a 1br apartment for our daughter above our garage, on land we already own, which may be approved by mid year.
its something you never hear about, how much and all the kick backs the unions heavies get, I betcha they don’t live on the ‘ordinary’ mans suburb or send their kids to the ‘ordinary’ mans school, etc If any can do a good and proper job of completely stuffing this country, no doubt it is dear comrade Bill
“If you want to raise the minimum wage you need to raise productivity first” – a quite logical position for anyone who wants increased employee remuneration to be sustainable – but in the pursuit of necessary productivity gains we would do well to look across the economy at those sectors which have, for various reasons, been deliberately shielded (partially or fully) from genuine market forces. Likewise, we would be wise to look, in some cases afresh, at sectors which are ostensibly subject to market forces, but which, in truth, are little more than rackets and rorts dressed up as markets.
In the wondrous event that these things were done, there may well be scope to improve employee remuneration, but there should also be an easing of the hidden and unacknowledged cost of living pressures which are driving the demands for improved remuneration.
State Gummint shiny arses like Gargooglery?
Aren’t they talking about raising the level of the GST, to keep their fat arses in a manner to which they’re accustomed?
Palacechook promised them a swag in the last Election in exchange for votes (WTF = they’d vote Labor anyway?)?
Minimum wage.
What do we want? Robots. When do we want them? Now.
Unlike those really productive sectors of out economy like textiles and footwear.
So…..this new study…..bafflingly……shows that if something costs more (labour), people (employers) can afford less of it? We need a new study to explain this loco result!! (Sarc)
I was thinking, first of all, of the claim from Oxfam that “Four out of every five dollars of wealth generated in 2017 ended up in the pockets of the richest one percent, while the poorest half of humanity got nothing”. Though it turns out that if we focus just on Australia, we have our own extremes: “Top 1% of Australians own more wealth than bottom 70% combined”.
And in fact the differences become more pronounced, the higher you look. The very richest people in the world, with fortunes of around $100 billion, must exist on a completely different plane than the one on which these macroeconomic debates apply. They may be, for example, oligarchs with near-monopolies, much of whose personal fortune is locked up in volatile assets like stocks.
I don’t claim to understand how their world works, but if, as I said, most of the economic growth is going to people like them, then something is going on which has little to do with classic tradeoffs like unemployment vs inflation, or minimum wage vs productivity. Our western economies are politically dominated by the financial sector, it seems to me, and I am skeptical that the “growth” which is further enriching the ultimate rich, has much to do with any increase in concrete value, and has more to do with a kind of shifting financial power balance.
But I am really just guessing. Another thing I find striking is that the population of Earth increases by one BILLION people every decade. So it could be that the number of customers who buy “things that everyone has” is increasing numerically, and this is increasing the fortunes of those who sell those items…