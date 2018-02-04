RIP John Coleman climate skeptic

Posted on 9:36 pm, February 4, 2018 by Rafe Champion

John Coleman (1934-2018) founded the weather channel and later strongly rejected alarmism.

His message. Follow the money!

This tribute to Coleman includes a clip of Andrew Bolt talking to Garth Paltridge, Peter Ridd and the late Bob Carter.

5 Responses to RIP John Coleman climate skeptic

  1. struth
    #2628000, posted on February 4, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Another win for the Marxists is the death of this man.

    It’s only a matter of time.

  2. zyconoclast
    #2628069, posted on February 4, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    They are dying off quickly.
    Can we blame climate change?

  3. faceache
    #2628093, posted on February 5, 2018 at 12:25 am

    My sympathies to those near and dear to John Coleman. I wonder if out there in Catallaxy land there is someone with the scientific and research nous to be able to quantify the amount of “stuff” coming out of currently active volcanoes. How many active volcanoes are there at the moment? How big are they? What would be the make up of their emissions? What volume would emissions be and how would that compare to amount of emissions generated by us pesky humans? I have never seen anything along these lines in any of the literature on the subject. If Mt Pinatubo or Mt. St. Helens spewed out as much as they say then I have the feeling the emissions from a lot of smaller volcanoes could be quite substantial.And more than we humans could poke a stick at.

  4. incoherent rambler
    #2628153, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:48 am

    how would that compare to amount of emissions generated by us pesky humans?

    the human amount is currently around 3% according to a recent publication. (cant find the link)

  5. johanna
    #2628156, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Another one of the good guys gone. 🙁

