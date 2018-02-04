RIP John Coleman climate skeptic

John Coleman (1934-2018) founded the weather channel and later strongly rejected alarmism.
His message. Follow the money!
This tribute to Coleman includes a clip of Andrew Bolt talking to Garth Paltridge, Peter Ridd and the late Bob Carter.
John Coleman (1934-2018) founded the weather channel and later strongly rejected alarmism.
His message. Follow the money!
This tribute to Coleman includes a clip of Andrew Bolt talking to Garth Paltridge, Peter Ridd and the late Bob Carter.
America’s abundance was not created by public sacrifices to the common good, but by the productive genius of free men who pursued their own personal interests and the making of their own private fortunes.
Another win for the Marxists is the death of this man.
It’s only a matter of time.
They are dying off quickly.
Can we blame climate change?
My sympathies to those near and dear to John Coleman. I wonder if out there in Catallaxy land there is someone with the scientific and research nous to be able to quantify the amount of “stuff” coming out of currently active volcanoes. How many active volcanoes are there at the moment? How big are they? What would be the make up of their emissions? What volume would emissions be and how would that compare to amount of emissions generated by us pesky humans? I have never seen anything along these lines in any of the literature on the subject. If Mt Pinatubo or Mt. St. Helens spewed out as much as they say then I have the feeling the emissions from a lot of smaller volcanoes could be quite substantial.And more than we humans could poke a stick at.
the human amount is currently around 3% according to a recent publication. (cant find the link)
Another one of the good guys gone. 🙁