David Leyonhjelm on Rationalising Suicide

Suicide is a challenging topic, particularly when it involves young people with so much of their lives ahead of them. The loss of a valued friend or colleague can also be very painful.
Thankfully the days of prosecuting people for ‘attempted suicide’ are over; it seldom does much good to criminalise somebody whose only intention is to harm themselves. And the stigma of family shame and exclusion, such as burying suicides outside of church cemeteries, is a relic of the past.
But in our culture of blame we seem determined to find someone accountable. In a recent high profile case, the individual’s contemporaries were said to have bullied her via social media and there were calls for these ‘bullies’ to be held criminally responsible. The Queensland Premier plans to take a plan for a national strategy on cyberbullying to COAG.
We are regularly told, mostly by people who have no expertise in such matters, that we should be careful what we say because it might cause someone to take their own life. Indeed, this assertion is increasingly used as justification for suppressing free speech. Even the giving of evidence at Senate Estimates on questions of public importance is sometimes stifled because of such sensibilities.
Linking suicide and blame is not good. Unless we are slaves or otherwise under someone else’s total control, we are responsible for deciding whether to live or die. Taking our own life because we feel depressed, insulted or lonely, even if others have contributed to those feelings, is always a personal choice. It should not be blamed on anyone else.
Feeling grief and pain when someone we know takes their own life is a natural response. It is also frustrating, with the additional pain and exasperation arising from the question: why? In fact, ‘why?’ is a very good question to ask when dealing with examinable empirical data. Finding answers has led to great advancements in human civilization when applied to the rational things of life.
But asking ‘why?’ is of little value when dealing with a fundamentally irrational act such as suicide. Suicide cannot be rationalised because no physically healthy person, thinking and acting rationally, would deliberately take their own life. Seeking to rationalise the irrational in order to seek a form of vengeance is dangerous and futile.
The fact is, we do not understand suicide very well. We really don’t know why people take their own lives and, unless they signal their intentions, we also don’t know how to stop them.
This is apparent from the statistics. The rate of suicide has slightly increased over the last decade, from 10.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 11.7 in 2016. While they might save lives, current methods of reducing suicide, including programs such as Beyond Blue, Lifeline and Sane, are obviously not a solution.
In an age when we assume there is a medical explanation for everything, this is difficult to accept. We talk about mental illness and assign impressive names to mental states, but we are far from knowing the cause or offering an effective treatment in the same way that we have for infections and heart disease.
What we do know is that suicide rates are not evenly spread across all ages and genders. Suicide is the leading cause of death among those in the 5-17 age group, but only because deaths from natural causes are low. In fact, the rate is actually far lower than the rate for the general population; in the 5-17 age group, female suicides are 1.4 per 100,000 people while for males it is 3.1. By contrast, the rate for the overall population is 11.7. Young people overwhelmingly choose to live.
A much bigger tragedy is that, across all age groups, males take their own lives at three times the rate of females (17.8 versus 5.8 per 100,000). And nobody really knows why.
Blaming suicide on social media, bullying, or discussions about racism, sexism or homophobia is senseless, given our current state of knowledge. We cannot say that these factors are any more responsible for prompting someone to end their life than the phases of the moon. For all we know, punishing those who may have communicated with someone who ends their life might even prompt others to take their own lives. Who would we blame then?
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
A lack of faith in life.
Giving redfilth Gillard Beyond Blue as a taxfunded bully pulpit to progress fabian socialism, emilys list, femynsys identity politics and the decolonialisation of the West is simply turnbullian.
The one person who hates the high suicide rate deplorable stale pale males of Australia more than any other is given control of the department for male suicide.
Seems Orwellian, comrades.
The calls to prosecute those who bullied the girl in Queensland seem to have missed a critical point: The overwhelming number of the bullies would have been other girls of about the same age.
Children’s courts don’t hand out meaningful punishment unless the offender has committed repeated serious and violent offences, or a homicide. So then, what are the prospects for a prosecution of 14-year-old girls for posting cruel remarks online? Just a waste of time for the police and prosecutors.
Ros is simply not so. People, even healthy people, do not always accrue positive utility from living. While there is always uncertainty about what the future holds, there is no sound basis to believe that terminating one’s life is always irrational, whatever ones physical health.
As a child i had a 2-3km walk home from primary school , alone, for the most part (before i got a bike).
I recall contemplating many deep questions. At the time the concept of suicide was dealt with. It was alien to me until then, as was the concept of it being illegal. I could rationalize the concept of suicide as a youngster (though i never felt the slightest bit that way inclined), and indeed i felt it was undoubtedly an unalienable right of a living being to self terminate if that is the being’s wish. Not I, nor any one else is in a position to judge.
The question of what can be done to help those who are that way inclined is not so easy to resolve for me as i can only try to imagine the circumstances that lead to such action. I have deeply inbedded in me a very strong will to survive that does not accept such action as honourable to myself or others, given the circumstances i face. Is that resilience inate or learned, or both? Im not sure but i suspect it’s both.
How do you teach resilience? Can sufficient resilience be taught in every case?…
For those under pressure it is well to remember the wonderful quote by Keith Miller. This is an excerpt from an article in The Chronicle in 2015:
It was under the heading “Cricket legend Keith Miller remembered”.
He had just died aged 84. Apart from being a great and sometimes outspoken cricketer, Miller had been an RAAF war-time pilot. The transcript contains the marvellous passage in which famous television interviewer Michael Parkinson said, and I quote from the transcript:
“I want this quote in every dressing room of every sporting event anywhere in the world – Miller’s great quote when somebody asked him about pressure. ‘Pressure,’ he said. ‘I’ll tell you what pressure is. Pressure is a Messerschmitt up your arse. Playing cricket is not’.”
Bob of Brisbane.
Further to my earlier comment- I’ve always understood that those contemplating suicide had in mind the thought of revenge. This syndrome is strongest in those coming from a religious culture who believe in an afterlife in which they will be sitting on a cloud, looking down and gloating over the anguish they have caused to those they believe have not given them enough respect or have not loved them enough – or in the case of Muslim suicide bombers, who believe they will be leaving the present unjust world for a better life where they will be indulged with their every whim.
The advice given to Japanese kamikaze pilots as I remember being told seems to me to be more realistic and honest. They were told they will be giving their lives for their emperor and the glory of their country but there will be no suffering, they will feel nothing and afterwards there will be nothing, just blackness.
Bob of Brisbane.
And
applies broadly to the question of suicide. So what is the basis of this statement:
This is a good and virtuous statement; it is a statement affirming the value of life, and further affirming that it is rational, despite whatever circumstances, to cling to life. I agree with the sentiments; I even agree that is is rational, from my perspective of the spiritual and divine involvement in every human life.
I just don’t see how David Leyonhjelm gets to the claim, from his philosophical and ideological standpoint. He makes a value statement which he disguises as a logical assertion. Further, the “logic” of that statement has strict limits. David supports the (unlimited?) abortion licence. Yet no foetus has ever been observed to act in a manner inimical to the continuing of its own life. No suicide has ever been detected in that population. Yet the mass killing of this population is also “rational.”
Apart from all that, I agree with David in opposing attempts to increase the interference of the state in “social media” on the spurious grounds suicide prevention.
We would hear more about this “rationality” of which you speak.
As with every subject you raise David the answer is less government. Less overarching regulation and feminised departments, less tax to ease financial burdens which in turn may allow the odd bloke to prosper, less green driven feminist crap to re-energize industry, industrys that are predominantly male.
Idle hands…
“ I think a man only needs one thing in life. He just needs someone to love. If you can’t give him that, then give him something to hope for. And if you can’t give him that, just give him something to do.”
…some bloke from a movie called flight of the phoenix.
It might help too if organisations like Beyond Blue stop advertising to drum up business. Mental health is now a major defence for criminals, its endemic. Even the mincer bomb accused cites trauma due to how he was arrested! No doubt some progressive judge will take him seriously.
Males do every stupid thing three times more often than females, and occasionally end up doing something very successful that just looked stupid to all the people who never tried it.
The pay-off calculation vs risk is explained in “The Red Queen” by Matt Ridley. If you want a practical example, Genghis Khan went the full barbarian, conquered a huge empire and fathered a staggering number of children… but that kind of approach doesn’t work for everyone.
The connection you make here between publicised cases of cyber-bullying of specific young individuals (by a horde of tormenters) and the mass suicide codswallop that was concocted to prevent debate during the homosexual “marriage” saga is contrived and specious.
Those who bombard fellow minors with invocations to commit suicide and otherwise make their lives miserable – oftentimes in relation to embarrassing sexual or relationships brawls at school etc – must be considered responsible to a very large extent and be held accountable. They have no free speech right to incite suicide or defame victims. (Akubra girl was, amongst other things, subjected to ongoing, egregious defamation). That has nothing to do with leftists claiming that the marriage plebiscite would lead to a massive spike in gay suicides.
Parents should police their children’s social media use (but we know many parents today are feral imbeciles) and schools should be free to crack down hard on perpetrators.
Another “further” to my previous comments.
I was in hospital several years ago for some three weeks with septicaemia from a hard-to-treat staph infection. I was extraordinarily distressed; I couldn’t eat and I would even retch if a nurse came into the room wearing perfume. Although I fully expected that I would recover, I thought at the time that if I were to be in that condition without hope of a recovery I would not want to live and would contemplate committing suicide.
Bob of Brisbane.
Minors who steal or commit arson are not innocent of theft or arson.
Minors who murder are not innocent of murder. The standards they are held to are not the same, but they did what they did.
This kind of bullying often is centredd around a particularly toxic ‘queen bee’ in the social circle. Eliminating that individual from the setting may save more lives than one. Suicide in young people usually creates a high risk of copycats.
That really does seem to be the case.
Leyonhjelm disappears down another rabbit burrow.
I’ve heard it said that the reason that males have a higher suicide rate than females is because men are better at it. When men attempt suicide they are much more likely to succeed.
This may not be relevant to the topic but here goes…in my life I’ve met men who left school at 10 to seek work , went off to war for years , came home and took up a CP block which they started clearing by hand and dozers , married there loves and reared 2, 3, 4 children in houses they built themselves , had droughts and wets and poor market prices to contend with , yet never gave up. These men and women I’ve always admired because they have something I wish I had more of , be it grit , resolve , heart , guts .
I went to one such 97 y/o womans funeral some years ago and her 100 y/o husband cried his eyes out. These two people were made of steel. I’m sure we all know such people but what made them that way?
Yes. Either the creature is disciplined (hard to do) or the victim goes to another school. As mentioned above, parents need to monitor their children’s social groups. Harder to do with boarders, but not impossible. At the first sign of trouble, get your frame down to the school and ask questions. If they aren’t prepared to do anything, remove the child.
Been there, done that.
But in our culture of blame we seem determined to find someone accountable.
We? The media does. In some cases. To advance their agenda. More reasons to shut down their ABC.
I’ve heard it said that the reason that males have a higher suicide rate than females is because men are better at it. When men attempt suicide they are much more likely to succeed.
Doctors have told me that. Don’t know whether that explains the whole difference in the rates but it seems to be part of it.
This syndrome is strongest in those coming from a religious culture who believe in an afterlife in which they will be sitting on a cloud, looking down and gloating over the anguish they have caused to those they believe have not given them enough respect or have not loved them enough
Huh? What religion teaches anything like that? Do you have any stats on the religious or non-religious beliefs of people who commit suicide?
This is actually a left-wing observation. It’s leftists who despise accountability.
A pack of teenagers who post hundreds of messages online encouraging a girl to kill herself and calling her a slut ARE to blame and should be held accountable.
The “culture of blame” you’re conflating with this proper accountability is the one that apportions blame to individuals for things they either didn’t do or which are not blameworthy in the first place.
Because they tend to use more violent means – guns, ropes, cars and so on.
So overall David L scores -1 out of a possible 100 for this essay.
He seems to be conflating a lot of wildly varying motivations and circumstances.
He makes a ridiculously false assertion that suicide is not rational. There are plenty of varying counter instances.
Some columnists make logic fails out of leftist virtue signalling or flat out academic nitwitted adherence to theory. Some are just ignorant. Some fail to do basic research because their emoting cliches are the point of the article.
This gets a negative mark because clear thinking that David has shown in his past essays is betrayed for the radical libertarian position that suicide as a private act of autonomy.
A much bigger tragedy is that, across all age groups, males take their own lives at three times the rate of females (17.8 versus 5.8 per 100,000). And nobody really knows why.
Really?!
The multifaceted attacks on masculinity and males have nothing to do with it?!
I’ve heard it said that the reason that males have a higher suicide rate than females is because men are better at it. When men attempt suicide they are much more likely to succeed.
Succeed despite the fact that they are apparently useless to the armed forces, police and fire brigade!
That sex difference was just as true in 1968, when feminism expressed as institutional oppression of males didn’t exist.
The politicians are concerned about suicide , then they pass a law legalising voluntary euthanasia ? Isn’t voluntary taking your own life suicide ? Are those who assist complicit in the taking of a human life ?
When polliemuppets start interfering in deep things like this they never consider ALL the consequences and implications of their actions ,I mean that would involve thinking wouldn’t it
Men also day in work-related accidents at a rate 17 times that of women. And the feminazis whine about a ‘pay gap’. At least they are still alive.
Men do stupid things. I’ve never seen a woman say ‘here, hold my beer’ as she is about to do something dangerous.
The fact that anyone feels that he or she must kill themselves (and I’m undecided about terminally ill who are suffering) is a tragedy.
rickw – plenty of people know why, just hard to get the blue pill brigade to face the reality of what modern society has become.
https://therationalmale.com/2017/12/01/men-and-suicide/