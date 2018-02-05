Monday Forum: February 5, 2018

Posted on 10:30 am, February 5, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
333 Responses to Monday Forum: February 5, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628626, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    If girls want metal worker’s pay why don’t they become metal workers?

    Probably the came reason you don’t see girls rushing out to install roof trusses or frame up by hand.

  2. squawkbox
    #2628627, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Nephew works for Centrelink. My goodness, the (anonymous) tales he tells, including clients turning up for meetings drunk, drugged, abusive and/or in their pyjamas.

    Only to be expected when you call them ‘clients’. Gets the balance of power completely mixed up. The best comparison is CS Lewis’ “Screwtape Letters’ when the senior devil Screwtape calls the souls he is trying to damn ‘patients’.

  4. Chris
    #2628629, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    re this minchin ?chap. I haven’t heard any of his offerings so I can’t comment on the musicality.
    He is by all reports and quotes of his thoughts to be a complete [email protected] dick head that needs to attend the Overburdened Attitude Realignment Procedure

    He is not actually useless – or a poof. Just grown nitwittedly politically correct and full of himself. THis is fun:

    Pretty girl with fairy on her spine and butterflies on her titties

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #2628630, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    From the Steyn article linked to above …

    They’re really the two choices here: either “the world’s premier law enforcement agency” was manipulated by one freaky Brit spook, or “the world’s premier law enforcement agency” conspired with the freaky Brit spook to manipulate the judge

    Actually there is a third option.
    That is, that the judge was a willing (wink, nudge) participant.

  6. overburdened
    #2628631, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Thanks Chris. During the procedure only 2 electrodes rather than the usual 4.

  7. cohenite
    #2628632, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Nephew works for Centrelink. My goodness, the (anonymous) tales he tells, including clients turning up for meetings drunk, drugged, abusive and/or in their pyjamas.

    Sounds like a Walmart crowd.

  8. thefrolickingmole
    #2628633, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    notafan
    #2628620, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:18 pm
    If girls want metal worker’s pay why don’t they become metal workers?

    Because they dont want to work in a hotn oisy, dangerous environment, often outside or in cramped and crap conditions.

    But they have the same qualification….

  10. squawkbox
    #2628635, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Nephew works for Centrelink. My goodness, the (anonymous) tales he tells, including clients turning up for meetings drunk, drugged, abusive and/or in their pyjamas.

    Frankly, drunk, drugged, abusive and in my pyjamas sound like my ideal life. However, I’m still trying to work out an intellectual rationale for getting other people to put up with me under those conditions.

  11. testpattern
    #2628636, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    ‘Austal have done OK on shipbuilding contracts’

    Doesn’t mean they’re good boats. Austal was forced to buy a yard in Alamaba because USN handed them a long list of banned background nationalities they couldnt employ at Henderson, which wouldve been illegal had they tried to enforce it here. USN wanted just one of their design features. The LCS boats they built have since recieved so much criticism those contracts probably wouldn’t be repeated. Their Alabama yard is kept going by US military Keynesianism and the imperative to prevent the yard from downsizing and degrading the ‘industrial base.’ The same argument used here.

  12. egg_
    #2628638, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Nephew works for Centrelink. My goodness, the (anonymous) tales he tells, including clients turning up for meetings drunk, drugged, abusive and/or in their pyjamas.

    Sounds like some of the UNE Academics down at the shops.

  13. cohenite
    #2628639, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    The South African drought and imminent loss of water supply in J-Berg is being, as you would expect, by the stinking alarmists. However as this rainfall graph shows it is not lack of water which is the problem but the huge increase of people now living in J-Berg and the lack of investment in water infrastructure by the black government which is the problem.

  14. H B Bear
    #2628640, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Very disturbing to see partisan hacks from Teh Grattan Institute on Teh Dumb tonight when there are independent, respected think tanks like Teh Ponds Institute available to provide balanced social commentary and debate.

    Shame, ALPBC, shame.

  15. jupes
    #2628641, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    So why go the full FISA nuclear route on 21st October … just 18 days out from the election?

    Maybe because 11 days out from the election Comey reopened the Clinton email investigation. They knew about the emails on Weiner’s laptop weeks before and had to admit they had them at some point.

    Spying on Trump could just have been by way of apology to Hillary once she became President.

  16. Chris
    #2628643, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Isn’t it Cape Town that has the big problem cohenite? Also that facebook link is out of bounds to me.

  17. Zatara
    #2628644, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Austal was forced to buy a yard in Alamaba because USN handed them a long list of banned background nationalities they couldnt employ at Henderson

    Bullshit. The US Navy issued the request for tender with the stipulation that the ships be constructed in the US because the US taxpayers would have hung them by the balls if they didn’t.

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2628645, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    The South African drought and imminent loss of water supply in J-Berg is being, as you would expect, by the stinking alarmists

    I thought the city was Cape Town – the province dared to elect a member of an opposition party, so the A.N.C. got their own back by not spending money on the water supply.

  19. egg_
    #2628647, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Very disturbing to see partisan hacks from Teh Grattan Institute on Teh Dumb tonight when there are independent, respected think tanks like Teh Ponds Institute available to provide balanced social commentary and debate.

    To her credit, panellist Karen Middleton looks like she’s lost weight (hopefully, not due to illness).

  20. thefrolickingmole
    #2628648, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Weatherdildo making Tesla fully engorged.


    Labor offers solar panels and Tesla batteries for 50,000 South Australia homes
    ‘Virtual’ power plant will cut bills, premier says, as Turnbull attacks renewable policy at Liberal campaign launch

    A network of at least 50,000 home solar systems backed up by battery storage will create the world’s largest “virtual” power plant to cut energy bills, Jay Weatherill has said.

    The South Australian premier said a trial was already under way to install solar panels and Tesla batteries on 1,100 Housing Trust homes. The cost would be financed by the sale of electricity. The power generated by the solar panels and the batteries would not be owned directly by the households.

    The program would later be rolled out to another 24,000 public housing properties and also offered to other households with a view to having at least 50,000 Adelaide homes connected.

    A similar Liberal opposition plan involves having solar panels and batteries installed in at least 40,000 homes.

    Weatherill said the plan would essentially create a 250-megawatt power plant and participants could expect a 30% cut in their electricity bills.

    So the Libs tried to outflank labor from the left, again….

  21. Rae
    #2628650, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    The FISA Memo.

    It is, as I said two weeks or more ago, a nothingburger. Just a poor exercise in semantics attempting to discredit the FBI and the DOJ.

    Meanwhile, Mueller is getting closer and closer to the POTUS.

    Wussia, Wussia is alive and well. Who knows what the outcome will be?

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2628651, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Doesn’t mean they’re good boats.

    The competition:

    USS Little Rock, Navy’s newest ship, is stuck in ice in Montreal, the latest woe for her troubled class of ships (23 Jan)

    WASHINGTON — Christened in the northern Wisconsin town of Marinette and commissioned in snowy Buffalo in December, the USS Little Rock’s bloodlines run more Yankee than Dixie.

    Which should serve the ship and her crew well while they’re locked in the ice near Montreal. Much like her troubled class of Littoral Combat Ship, the Little Rock remains in troubled water.

    It’s been stuck for a month and you have to think it’ll be there a while yet. Global warming appears to have wandered off. The other Lockheed Martin built Freedom boats seem to be having issues too.

  23. cynical1
    #2628652, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Nicholas Reece is a muppet.

    “Daniel Andrews is leading a modern, progressive, job creating Labor gov”.*

    Blind, partisan hack.

    *Credlin.

  24. cohenite
    #2628653, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    I thought the city was Cape Town – the province dared to elect a member of an opposition party, so the A.N.C. got their own back by not spending money on the water supply.

    My bad. I’ll dig out a more accessible link to the dam graph. The point is nothing unusual is happening.

  25. Gab
    #2628655, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    C.L.
    #2628243, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:37 am
    Wanted: house-mate. Large room with en suite. Must be a WHITE Australian Christian.

    Which suburb?

    😀

  26. Baldrick
    #2628656, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Rae
    #2628650, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Kitteh stalker you’re back. Now fuck off.

  27. JC
    #2628657, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Groog

    Spending your life trolling is a truly miserable existence.

  28. jupes
    #2628658, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Looks like Melbourne now has the same rules for driving as Port Moresby.

    Yeah nah, Port Moresby has no speed cameras or breathalysers.

    That being said the potholes are a pretty effective against speeding.

  29. egg_
    #2628659, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Labor offers solar panels and Tesla batteries for 50,000 South Australia homes
    ‘Virtual’ power plant will cut bills, premier says, as Turnbull attacks renewable policy at Liberal campaign launch

    Weatherdildo uses World’s Biggest Battery to roger Lord Waffleworth?
    Who’d’ve thunk it?

  30. overburdened
    #2628661, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    rae or whatever manifestation of same may jump the queue ahead of the minchin person. It’s only fair

  31. Chris
    #2628662, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Spending your life trolling is a truly miserable existence.

    Awful.

  33. egg_
    #2628664, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Wussia, Wussia is alive and well. Who knows what the outcome will be?

    A sockfull of jizz?

  34. JC
    #2628666, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Gee, Caddie is in a big rush to get to oz.

    Cadillac coming to Australia in 2020

    They’re so immersed in Oz all their pics were taken in Soho NYC.

    and Lincoln?

    Lincoln has no plans for Australia

  35. testpattern
    #2628667, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    ‘because the US taxpayers would have hung them by the balls if they didn’t’

    You obviously havent seen the list nor spoken to management. They’re in Henderson. Go.

  36. egg_
    #2628669, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Labor offers solar panels and Tesla batteries for 50,000 South Australia homes

    Fried Housos as the guinea pigs?
    KRudd batts Mk II?

  37. Tel
    #2628670, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    “Daniel Andrews is leading a modern, progressive, job creating Labor gov”.*

    So which sectors of the economy have shown the biggest growth, Dan?

    Well, let me see, there’s beatings, mugging, robbery, carjacking, threats and intimidation are doing nicely, fencing stolen goods is up… oh yeah, and removalists are fully booked out. We didn’t plan that last one, but it’s just one of those kick on effects.

  38. squawkbox
    #2628671, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Oh fuck off grigorae. (no particular context, just felt the urge)

  39. JC
    #2628672, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    I’ve never understood why those imbeciles in Detroit never made an attempt to rebirth some of the old American marques like Packard, Studebaker, Duesenburg – even in name only.

  40. JC
    #2628674, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    So which sectors of the economy have shown the biggest growth, Dan?

    Well, let me see, there’s beatings, mugging, robbery, carjacking, threats and intimidation are doing nicely, fencing stolen goods is up… oh yeah, and removalists are fully booked out. We didn’t plan that last one, but it’s just one of those kick on effects.

    Don’t be silly, it’s the state PS showing great signs of growth. They ought to IPO it.

  42. Dr Faustus
    #2628676, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Labor offers solar panels and Tesla batteries for 50,000 South Australia homes
    ‘Virtual’ power plant will cut bills, premier says, as Turnbull attacks renewable policy at Liberal campaign launch

    Ouch.

    Liberals say their plan is better

    Opposition leader Steven Marshall promised a Liberal government would honour any contracts the Government had signed to roll out the Tesla plan, but would not commit to meeting the target of 50,000 homes.

    He repeated an earlier Liberal pledge to spend $100 million subsidising battery storage for 40,000 homes.

    “It’s not as good a policy as ours,” he said of Labor’s plan.

    I suppose that’s somewhat truthy. Labor’s plan has 10,000 more batteries in it.

  43. overburdened
    #2628677, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    left out hetero but hey

  44. thefrolickingmole
    #2628678, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    They had a very ABC piece i caught bits of between work where they invited 3 pro electric car people into a pro electric car interviewers studio to talk pro electric car things.

    His first question nearly derailed the hole thing “Do any of you own or drive an electric car”, a little bit of silence before the lady electric car enthusiast said “she was waiting for the 2 door coupe model to make others jealous”, cue some laughter and drop that subject.

    Missed large chunks but they were discussing how to make them more popular.
    Free rego/use bus lanes/lower tolls etc, in other words plebs should pay for their passion.

    I dont recognize 90% of the people on the ABC as having anything to do with normal life, its like picking up signals from an alternate universe where SSM, electric cars/safe schools/ and green left weekly are on full rotation.

  45. egg_
    #2628679, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    I dont recognize 90% of the people on the ABC as having anything to do with normal life, its like picking up signals from an alternate universe where SSM, electric cars/safe schools/ and green left weekly are on full rotation.

    Are their core audience the blue rinse set who can’t find the remote?

  46. BrettW
    #2628680, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    JC’s post at 6.55pm has to rank up there with the all time classics of this forum.

  47. Entropy
    #2628681, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Why doesn’t the navy use those Austal trimarans like HMAS Jarvis Bay?
    Someone other than tespattern please.

  48. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2628682, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Anne
    #2628572, posted on February 5, 2018 at 4:42 pm
    Trouble in Philly.

    Philadelphia Police requesting help from Homeland Security.

    Police scanner – https://www.broadcastify.com/listen/feed/4603/web

    It’s happening alright. Tweets from nine hours back.
    https://truepundit.com/super-bowl-savage-eagles-fans-already-tearing-city-apart-video/

    Reports of mobilising JTTF-1. Whois inciting this?

    The Soros army?
    https://www.trumpintelpro.com/jttf/

  49. Chris
    #2628683, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    I dont recognize 90% of the people on the ABC as having anything to do with normal life, its like picking up signals from an alternate universe where SSM, electric cars/safe schools/ and green left weekly are on full rotation.

    I thought Prius was just for people who wished they were lesbians but hadn’t plucked up the courage for the operation. Talking with my taxi owner operator this morning, he volunteered that he had changed the brake pads on his Prius this weekend. At 400,000 km and three years old, they were the originals. He was bleeding, he topped up the tank after taking only $129 in fares, and it cost him (he says) $2.57. He reckons I can go see my Mum, normally about $50, for $10 in petrol.

    OK I get the pads because regenerative braking takes the power instead of burning pads and rotors. But I thought these things were not charged from the grid, so a 4-hour country run should have the motor providing grunt for at least 3 of those hours?

  50. Snoopy
    #2628684, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Departing for Harare. No more comments from me until I get our FTTH internet service reconnected. I’m not silly enough to pay Telstra’s Zimbabwe roaming rates.

  52. H B Bear
    #2628687, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    To her credit, panellist Karen Middleton looks like she’s lost weight (hopefully, not due to illness).

    Maybe someone got her a tapeworm for Christmas?

  53. Zatara
    #2628688, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    You obviously havent seen the list nor spoken to management. They’re in Henderson. Go.

    Ah, you present the reader a choice. They can either….

    A) Believe that the US taxpayers insist USN shipbuilding dollars be spent at home putting Americans to work.

    Or

    B) Believe your most recent tranche of racist drivel.

    I didn’t say it was a difficult choice.

  54. Shelley
    #2628690, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Paul McDermott has some new show on ABC/SBS (?? I was just flicking past) – he looks like a homeless bloke who has been scrubbed up by one of the charities.

  55. JC
    #2628691, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Thanks for always thinking about me so often, Rooster.

    By the way any news on the casket scandal and the maple syrup heist, you little drama queen?

    By the way I had to laugh the other day. I took a quick looskee at your cuck hero’s blog, Michael Smith and I saw you were recently having a conversation with someone going by the handle “One Old Rooster”. How amusing.

  56. Chris
    #2628692, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    For reals Harare, Snoop dog? Would love to go and see how its going there.

  57. H B Bear
    #2628693, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Gee, Caddie is in a big rush to get to oz.
    Cadillac coming to Australia in 2020

    GM can see Holden is terminal I suspect. Time to start shuffling the deckchairs.

  58. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2628694, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Opposition leader Steven Marshall promised a Liberal government would honour any contracts the Government had signed to roll out the Tesla plan, but would not commit to meeting the target of 50,000 homes.

    He repeated an earlier Liberal pledge to spend $100 million subsidising battery storage for 40,000 homes.

    So 40 or 50 thousand useful idiots are going to have a battery in their homes. In maybe three years you’ll get squawks of ‘my battery isn’t working properly’ as the capacity rapidly falls, same as all Li batteries do. Then in eight years most of the batteries will be useless lumps of junk. The howls of ‘what, I have to pay $30,000 for a new battery?!’ will be heard from coast to coast.
    The karma will be epic!

    And that’s if there are no fires. A few house fires and the fun will really start.

  59. thefrolickingmole
    #2628695, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Cadillac coming to Australia in 2020

    So how much other peoples money are the state & federal squandermonkies going to throw at this new “Cunning plan”

  60. Snoopy
    #2628697, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Yes Chris. Not bullshitting about the FTTH either. Private enterprise. Imagine that.

  61. JC
    #2628698, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Bear

    The thing is GM had since about 2014 to prepare their lineup after the government pulled the plug on domestic production. They’ve had all that time and are only able to get Caddie here by 2020. I wouldn’t call them speed merchants by a long shot.

  62. dover_beach
    #2628699, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    The fine tuning argument for the universe is wrong.

    Maybe, but I’m not sure this paper demolishes the argument entirely.

  63. Shelley
    #2628700, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    I regret ever having purchased John Mellencamp records in the 80s. Guess he is just trying to remain relevant.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/02/03/john-mellencamp-takes-knee-black-lives-matter/#disqus_thread

  64. cohenite
    #2628701, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    The fine tuning argument for the universe is wrong.

    Too right it is. All those heavy elements have produced lefties who oppose fission energy, the best for us apes. No weak force would see no lefties and no fission.

  65. egg_
    #2628702, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    he looks like a homeless bloke who has been scrubbed up by one of the charities.

    +1

    The feral beard and the rolled-up jean cuffs is not a good look.

  66. Shelley
    #2628703, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Paul McDermott. Not funny then and not funny now.

  67. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2628704, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    he had changed the brake pads on his Prius this weekend. At 400,000 km and three years old, they were the originals.

    Chris – There’s your answer. Taxis have to drive far more than joe public drives their car, even long commuters. A Prius might get something like 5 L/100 k in the city whereas an alternative would likely be 8 L/100 k. Doing 400,000 km in three years is (8 – 5) x 400,000/100 x $1.20 = $14,400.

    Some friends of mine had a Prius. It died after about 8 years. Battery. Wasn’t worth replacing so they scrapped it. But that taxi driver in 8 years has done over a million klicks…

    Diesel electrics run all the trains on Earth pretty much for the same reason Priuses are good taxis. The motor operates steadily at max efficiency and the battery and drive motors do the acceleration/deceleration which eat up efficiency, especially in city driving.

  68. H B Bear
    #2628705, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    I expect this is GM’s Plan B. Hope they have got a couple more in the pipeline too. They might need them.

  69. Anne
    #2628707, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Trump has neutralised the Phosgene threat.

    😳

    https://youtu.be/qHE-PKCrZkw

  70. Chris
    #2628708, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Thanks BoN thats illuminating. Perhaps I will leave the secondhand Prius market to the ABC staff demographic then!

  71. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2628709, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Memo Fallout: Nine Questions About James Comey’s Role in Fueling Russia Collusion Conspiracy
    1 – Why did Comey utilize the largely discredited anti-Trump dossier as purported evidence to sign FISA documents to conduct surveillance on Carter Page, who briefly served as a volunteer campaign foreign policy adviser?

    2 – Why didn’t Comey tell the FISA court that Steele’s dossier was reportedly funded by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC)?

    3 – Why didn’t Comey tell the FISA court the dossier he allegedly relied upon to request a warrant to monitor Page was a product of the controversial Fusion GPS firm?

    4 – Why didn’t Comey tell the FISA court that Steele reportedly met with Yahoo News at the direction of Fusion GPS?

    5 – How did Comey justify relying upon the dossier to monitor Page when he personally called the information contained in Steele’s dossier “salacious and unverified” months later?

    6 – How did Comey justify relying upon the dossier to monitor Page when his own FBI determined the document was “only minimally corroborated”?

    7 –Why did Comey push back against a request from President Donald Trump to possibly investigate the origins of claims made inside the dossier?

    8 – Why didn’t Comey immediately inform Trump that the dossier was financed by Clinton and the DNC, and was compiled by the controversial Fusion GPS?

    9 – Why did Comey brief Trump and then-President Barack Obama on the contents of the dossier if he knew the document’s political origins, his own FBI determined it to be “only minimally corroborated” and Comey himself later referred to the dossier as “unverified”?

  72. Top Ender
    #2628710, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Why doesn’t the navy use those Austal trimarans like HMAS Jervis Bay?

    I was no seaman officer in the Navy. In fact distinguished myself once running one of their big workboats onto a submerged rock. Had to do a compulsory remedial navigation course which started off: “See those brown bits on the chart? Avoid them.”

    Arguments against using big trimarans as warships:
    – big radar signature
    – sonar dome is too high up – deeper on a monohull is better
    – have a peculiar rolling motion in certain heavy seas which makes a lot of people throw up
    – apparently they don’t “self-right’ very well if knocked on their side in a fight
    – why experiment with something new when monohull designs work well anyway?

    Arguments for using big trimarans as warships:
    – lotsa flat space to fly helicopters off
    – big and wide so you can fit a lot of gear onto them like missile launchers and stuff

  73. Anne
    #2628712, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Reports of mobilising JTTF-1. Whois inciting this?

    Empire, black ops, Plan B. They failed with the poison gas at the Super Bowl.

    I doubt Soros would dare pay for riots at this stage, if indeed he still has access to his assets.

    I think rather they’re taking an already excited crowd and hitting them with some kind of millimetre wave or frequency weapons to fire them up.

  74. Des Deskperson
    #2628713, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    ‘Paul McDermott. Not funny then and not funny now.’

    McDermott belongs to a previous millennium.

    And whatever happened to his mate Mikey Robbins, one of the few people who actually looked less healthy after loosing weight. His Wikipedia entry peters abut around 2008.

  75. cynical1
    #2628714, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    And that’s if there are no fires. A few house fires and the fun will really start.

    Well, it will save on disposal costs.

    Shame about the emissions, though.

  76. egg_
    #2628715, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    ‘Paul McDermott. Not funny then and not funny now.’

    Certainly lost the quick wit and repartee.
    Too many medicinal substances?

  78. Zatara
    #2628717, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Top Ender, I suggest the main advantage to the trihull is in the title the USN has given them. Littoral Combat Ships.

    If one is a nation surrounded by shoaling waters, reefs, etc., or one plans in operating in such an environment, it is a distinct advantage to not have too deep a draft.

    Would I want to ride one in the north Atlantic winter hunting U-Boats? Oh hell no. I’ve been on a flat bottomed amphibious ship there and it was hell on earth. But for zipping around areas of islands and ‘shoaly’ waters it would seem ideal.

  79. egg_
    #2628719, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Snowcone’s Sideshow Alley tonight:
    Sally Mcmanus, Chris Richardson, Heather Ridout, James Pearson, Stephen Mayne

  80. Ragu
    #2628720, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    notafan
    #2628620, posted on February 5, 2018 at 6:18 pm
    If girls want metal worker’s pay why don’t they become metal workers

    There’s a few of them out there. They are the smart ones.

    By second year they earn as much as their retail girlfriends. By the time they become tradesman they earn 10 bucks an hour more than their retail brethren, own a shit tin of tools, and can apply for a working visa anywhere in the world.

    Child Care is herding cats. Thats about as complicated as it gets.

  81. calli
    #2628722, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2628709, posted on February 5, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    If only cufflinks could speak.

  82. Shelley
    #2628723, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Child Care is herding cats

    I think you will find it is ‘Early Childhood Education’ these days, with the government chucking gazillions at it and the ‘early childhood educators’ going on strike to get more of those gazillions.

  83. calli
    #2628724, posted on February 5, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Child Care is herding cats

    Horrible job. Different when it’s your own children.

    On cat herding – not entirely true. My daughter described the scene as she picked up her two one day. Ten or a dozen toddlers sitting in a circle around “Miss” with their mouths open like little birds. Into each mouth was placed a piece of cheese with tongs.

    I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

