-
Q&A Forum: February 5, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
No thanks.
Wot he said.
Don’t be softcocks
The bidding is open for interruption lotto
I’m in at 64
Yeah, nah … had a good day so far, can do without a TIA watching that shit.
32 Thanks CJ
OK, this softcock says 38
19 please Carpe.
40, thank you, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Back again. Groan.
29 please Jugulum.
27 please Sven
Fine then, I’ll take 78.
Carpe, I am in for a 69 tonight..
Sally McManus, Secretary, ACTU;
Chris Richardson, Economist and chair of Deloitte Access Economics;
Heather Ridout, Businesswoman & former RBA board member;
James Pearson, CEO, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry;
Stephen Mayne, Crikey Founder.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
That McManus chap is on.
Sally seems an odd name for a dude?
Is it “A Boy Named Sue” thing?
As an aside i had a BCC about the size if a round 5c coin cut off my nose today so if i head off on a tangent i will be blaming the painkillers, and alcohol.
I am so, meh.
Could I have a 34 please Carpe?
‘Evenin all. 23 if I may please Carpe.
62 please
27 for me please Carpe
Jeebus, what a pack of fags.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
Harlequin Decline 34
RobK 23
Testing! It’s Elle here. Doing this on my new smart phone, but my pussy piccy doesn’t appear. Not sure why.
I could just sit back and sigh at the “softcocks”, but I would like to join in.
Oh! There it is!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
Harlequin Decline 34
RobK 23
A Reader 62
Best wishes on that Carpe.
On ABC 24 there’s some show with ‘sTan Grant and Cheryl Kernot. The horror.
21 please
Urb 27 is gone – how about 26 or 28?
No TV in my present location, but sight unseen, I will go for 31 if you please, Carpe.
That’s a winning combination. Have some more and don’t hold back.
Me, I went fishing while most of you lot were at work. Sure, I only caught two brown trout, but I did have many beers. Do I win?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
Harlequin Decline 34
RobK 23
A Reader 62
Urb –
Elle 21
So is Penny.
Sorry, 26 thanks
Cheryl Kernot. The horror.
Was that the one that looked like Sasquatch?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
Harlequin Decline 34
RobK 23
A Reader 62
Urb –
Elle 21
Pedro the Ignorant 31
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
Harlequin Decline 34
RobK 23
A Reader 62
Urb 26
Elle 21
Pedro the Ignorant 31
Dunno. Ask Gareth Evans.
29 please Carpe san.
Ok Troops – it’s that time again.
So button up your waistcoat, pomade your hair, have your hombug tilted at a rakish angle and;
llllleeeeettttssss get rrreeeaaaadddyyyyy to rrrruuuuummmmbbblllle
hahahahahahaha – homburg
29 Gone
May I have 28, please Carpe?
Firty fanks
Tony Jones has had botox!
28 please
Konbanwa Eggu
Weather dill on das projeck spruicking his giant dildo.
Is the McManus chap a trans?
33 then
This panel looks like a Labor Liars Picnic. I’ll go low Carpe San. Number 16 if you please.
I am about to break my virginity at this game. Thank Christ you do all the hard work so I don’t have to watch this shit. Cat commentary is much more interesting!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
Harlequin Decline 34
RobK 23
A Reader 62
Urb 26
Elle 21
Pedro the Ignorant 31
Egg 30
Vic and Pete those numbers are gone
Enjoying a tiger beer at present… no ice
I’m treating a bad case of lower back pain, with the same combination. Cats will forgive me if I start posting in three languages – English, Gibberish and Rubbish.
No egg, just unhugged
dickies knee 33
Trickle down economics?
Back to the future?
Since I coughed for Netflix I no longer punish myself with any FTA teev, the sooner they all go tits up the better. Including the sodding ABC, the meeja version of a drop dunny. And taxpayers are in the pit.
25 then, please Carpe.
Where is the vibrancy on the panel?
Business is stagnating. How can wages do anything but the same?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
Harlequin Decline 34
RobK 23
A Reader 62
Urb 26
Elle 21
Pedro the Ignorant 31
Egg 30
Vic in Prossy 25
Pete of Perth 33
Who knows these days?
http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/four-youths-sent-to-adult-prison-some-after-asking-to-go-20180205-h0u7zz.html
In Vic the “rehabilitation” system doesn’t seem to be going to plan?
“Trickle down” is not a policy anyone has. Progressive tax is.
This panel seems to confirm the “airheads at the top” – but thankfully away from the levers – per the general consensus on the “If you want to raise the minimum wage you need to raise productivity first” fred.
Why stay at school if you’re ready for university?
So 1st question is from a unionist who works on trains in the Hunter Valley and he classes himself as “working poor”.
When working poor is $160K he must be doing it tough – Not
What’s the audience makeup?
Trying to shout down teh Capitalist, James Pearson, CEO, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Dude from Aust Share Holders Assn is a complete dick with TDS
Thomas Sowell says that too.
Chris Richardson timidly telling the truth.
He is a Legend
Greetings Carpe et al, it’s good to be back for another scintillating year of utter tripe from the Abe Beeb Cee.
With that lot there’ll be either furious disagreement, or major harmony, given I don’t really think there’s much to separate “big business” and the unions.
May I have a 12 in the lotto stakes please Carpe.
McManus: Hate the rich.
FY
Hey Mr Jugulum,
Can’t see my lotto bid on your list. Do I have to pay an entry Fee?
Tax havens will be the losers.
Electric cars?
these people have no idea about company tax let alone corporate tax.
They just want the “evil” big business to stump up the coin.
Wallmart666
Yep. A socialist mob.
Exactly!!
vs fuel excise.
Flying electric cars?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
Harlequin Decline 34
RobK 23
A Reader 62
Urb 26
Elle 21
Pedro the Ignorant 31
Egg 30
Vic in Prossy 25
Pete of Perth 33
Exit Stage Right 16
My Apologies, missed it in the text, all fixed.
Thank you sir. I feel like a winner!
Might have missed mine too, Carpe.
12 if you please, sir.
James is being too nice, he needs to get a bit of mongrel going
Is McManus Stephen Mayne’s twin brother?
WA viewers are again forced to watch it on the internet, because they aren’t showing it on ABC24. Ripped off by the feds again.
No one has mentioned spending problem.
Heather Ridout – “we need a six year plan”.
Yes Tovarich, that works so well
Elle spotted it. Jones has definitely had some work done.
Turtle,
Regional WA gets it on sat tv.
It is that Wong Chaps bastard love child.
A common problem with modern business leaders.
She looks a bit like a slightly younger Bob Brown.
States p1ssing the GST up the wall is the biggest hole in the Economy IMHO – and there’s rumour of a rate hike.
Why is it i can work offshore at 26% tax yet doing the same job in Oz i have to pay 48%
#YouTheivingBastards
Mayne is all over the place like a mad woman’s shit. Why doesn’t he go home for ten years and grow up?
$2.4 Trillion Super invested in ruinables.
Lack of testicular fortitude
Lack of testicles.
😉 areff. Tony is all about himself.
Just got home.
G’Day Carpe and Happy New Year
I’m not watching but 52 if I may.
Why is it i can work offshore at 26% tax yet doing the same job in Oz i have to pay 48%
#YouTheivingBastards
Cause in Oz we are spending that extra tax on breeding up Muslim African refugee families. For some reason.
Grandma Keynes.
Gawd! That ‘wink’ is obscene! Sorry.
Snowcone: fact-blocker.
#2628877, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm
$2.4 Trillion Super invested in ruinables.
Well, that’ll ruin the super in due course.
So the average pay determines the cost of living according to unions. There’s logic.
You wouldn’t want global average temperatures to fall over the next decade.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 64
Mark A 32
Bruce in WA 38
Cpt Seahawks 19
ZK2A 40
Turtle of WA 29
Mark of Melbourne 27
Catfeesh 78
Pecker 69
Harlequin Decline 34
RobK 23
A Reader 62
Urb 26
Elle 21
Pedro the Ignorant 31
Egg 30
Vic in Prossy 25
Pete of Perth 33
Exit Stage Right 16
Custard 52
Maccas drive through robots, McManus.
Holy Shit – “sally” just described itself as a woman.
Did i miss a memo somewhere.
Mayne is proving he is a FW!
Wealth distribution writ large.
Shareholder nuffy wants to steal 20B from Gina R and give it to low super holding wymmins.
FMD that is a level of Uber Dumb that could power SA.
Mayne: let’s steal from the rich.
Pearl clutching.
Your Milo quote was in reference to what?
Ok, question from a “mechanical Engineer”. He is bouncing from job to job in ‘manufacturing’ , you have to be shitting me.
If this slack jawed yokel is an engineer i will eat my socks
Virtue signalling?
Metal fabricator.
Sally is sounding like trump.
Sally the man – “those corporations are thinking whats good for them”
Well, how dare they have their shareholders interests at heart, the nerve.
Beta-male virtue signalling communist. Wants a shag.
I’ll take 25.
“Up the revolution” question.
No, she’s sounding like her hero, Stalin!
Stupid phone being slow. 34
Non-Trade qualified welder
Interesting night. Now that SSM is off the table, they’re trying to get back onto economics, with some old fashioned ABC ‘vanguard of the proletariat’ crap. Bernie Sander/Jeremy Corbyn commie resentment politics.
Pearl clutching.
Your Milo quote was in reference to what?
Madam Keynes of course. Did Milo invent that phrase?
Got it.
Standard fare on Q&A.
‘Rich old white men’ syndrome.
the only way you would fv!k that is with an axe
The right to strike? Not all unions encourage it. Many frontline workers do not strike.
No, but he seems to have popularised it.
Agreed
What just happened?
Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 43.
ZK2A was closest with 40.
The arseless chaps jackpot to next week and will now include the rhinestone trim.
I’m Done
Oyasumi Nasai
That was utterly woeful. A panel to plumb the depths of disgrace.
Goodnight Cats. I wish I could say it was a hoot!!!
Promo for Wendy Harmer on Sydney Radio – scary stuff.
Yawn. I found tonight’s show dull. But thank you, Carp. Muah!
Thanks Carpe.
Thanks Carpe.
Thanks Carpe. Get well soon.
Good night all.
Carpe,
Thats how it’s done.
Are we talking Stephen Mayne, here?
To Elle at 9.30, I am most concerned at your malfunctioning phone.
Do you reckon there’s any chance you’ll get it fixed in the next couple of hours, as I have been waiting patiently to see your ‘pussy pic’, but so far I’ve only seen some mangy bloody cat.
‘Up the workers!’ My mangy cat is tired and heading to bed. Purr, lick, smooch. X
I went to bed early, now finding out if missed anything significant.
Correct.
He’s gone full retard beta male.
Mayne problem not getting enough government money?
ABC already?
Am I too late? My guess is 43.