Q&A Forum: February 5, 2018

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628747, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Don’t be softcocks

    The bidding is open for interruption lotto

    I’m in at 64

  4. Bruce in WA
    #2628749, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Yeah, nah … had a good day so far, can do without a TIA watching that shit.

  6. Bruce in WA
    #2628752, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    OK, this softcock says 38

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2628754, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    40, thank you, Carpe.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628756, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:14 pm

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628757, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:15 pm

  11. Turtle of WA
    #2628759, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Back again. Groan.

    29 please Jugulum.

  12. Mark from Melbourne
    #2628760, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    27 please Sven

  13. Catfeesh?
    #2628761, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Fine then, I’ll take 78.

  14. Pecker
    #2628762, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Carpe, I am in for a 69 tonight..

  15. Turtle of WA
    #2628763, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Sally McManus, Secretary, ACTU;
    Chris Richardson, Economist and chair of Deloitte Access Economics;
    Heather Ridout, Businesswoman & former RBA board member;
    James Pearson, CEO, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry;
    Stephen Mayne, Crikey Founder.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628765, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:20 pm

  17. Turtle of WA
    #2628766, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    That McManus chap is on.

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628769, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    That McManus chap is on.

    Sally seems an odd name for a dude?

    Is it “A Boy Named Sue” thing?

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628773, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    As an aside i had a BCC about the size if a round 5c coin cut off my nose today so if i head off on a tangent i will be blaming the painkillers, and alcohol.

    I am so, meh.

  20. Harlequin Decline
    #2628774, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Could I have a 34 please Carpe?

  21. RobK
    #2628776, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    ‘Evenin all. 23 if I may please Carpe.

  24. Catfeesh?
    #2628779, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Jeebus, what a pack of fags.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628780, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:30 pm

  26. Elle
    #2628781, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Testing! It’s Elle here. Doing this on my new smart phone, but my pussy piccy doesn’t appear. Not sure why.

    I could just sit back and sigh at the “softcocks”, but I would like to join in.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628783, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:31 pm

  29. RobK
    #2628784, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Best wishes on that Carpe.

  30. Turtle of WA
    #2628785, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    On ABC 24 there’s some show with ‘sTan Grant and Cheryl Kernot. The horror.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628787, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Urb 27 is gone – how about 26 or 28?

  33. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2628788, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    No TV in my present location, but sight unseen, I will go for 31 if you please, Carpe.

  34. Catfeesh?
    #2628789, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    the painkillers, and alcohol.

    That’s a winning combination. Have some more and don’t hold back.

    Me, I went fishing while most of you lot were at work. Sure, I only caught two brown trout, but I did have many beers. Do I win?

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628790, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:33 pm

  36. Turtle of WA
    #2628791, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Sally seems an odd name for a dude?

    So is Penny.

  38. Cpt Seahawks
    #2628793, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Cheryl Kernot. The horror.

    Was that the one that looked like Sasquatch?

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628794, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:34 pm

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628795, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:34 pm

  41. Turtle of WA
    #2628797, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Was that the one that looked like Sasquatch?

    Dunno. Ask Gareth Evans.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628800, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s that time again.

    So button up your waistcoat, pomade your hair, have your hombug tilted at a rakish angle and;

    llllleeeeettttssss get rrreeeaaaadddyyyyy to rrrruuuuummmmbbblllle

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628802, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    egg_
    #2628798, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    29 please Carpe san.

    29 Gone

  46. Vic in Prossy
    #2628803, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    May I have 28, please Carpe?

  48. Elle
    #2628805, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Tony Jones has had botox!

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628807, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    egg_
    #2628798, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Konbanwa Eggu

  51. Pete of Perth
    #2628808, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Weather dill on das projeck spruicking his giant dildo.

  52. egg_
    #2628809, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Is the McManus chap a trans?

  54. Exit Stage Right
    #2628812, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    This panel looks like a Labor Liars Picnic. I’ll go low Carpe San. Number 16 if you please.
    I am about to break my virginity at this game. Thank Christ you do all the hard work so I don’t have to watch this shit. Cat commentary is much more interesting!

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628813, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:41 pm

  57. Pete of Perth
    #2628815, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Enjoying a tiger beer at present… no ice

  58. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2628816, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    the painkillers, and alcohol.

    That’s a winning combination. Have some more and don’t hold back.

    I’m treating a bad case of lower back pain, with the same combination. Cats will forgive me if I start posting in three languages – English, Gibberish and Rubbish.

  61. egg_
    #2628820, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Trickle down economics?
    Back to the future?

  62. Habib
    #2628821, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Since I coughed for Netflix I no longer punish myself with any FTA teev, the sooner they all go tits up the better. Including the sodding ABC, the meeja version of a drop dunny. And taxpayers are in the pit.

  63. Vic in Prossy
    #2628822, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    25 then, please Carpe.

  64. Elle
    #2628823, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Where is the vibrancy on the panel?

  65. Turtle of WA
    #2628824, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Business is stagnating. How can wages do anything but the same?

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628827, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:45 pm

  67. Turtle of WA
    #2628828, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Is the McManus chap a trans?

    Who knows these days?

  69. RobK
    #2628832, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    “Trickle down” is not a policy anyone has. Progressive tax is.

  70. egg_
    #2628833, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    This panel seems to confirm the “airheads at the top” – but thankfully away from the levers – per the general consensus on the “If you want to raise the minimum wage you need to raise productivity first” fred.

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2628836, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    In Vic the “rehabilitation” system doesn’t seem to be going to plan?

    Why stay at school if you’re ready for university?

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628837, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    So 1st question is from a unionist who works on trains in the Hunter Valley and he classes himself as “working poor”.

    When working poor is $160K he must be doing it tough – Not

  73. egg_
    #2628838, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    What’s the audience makeup?
    Trying to shout down teh Capitalist, James Pearson, CEO, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628839, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Dude from Aust Share Holders Assn is a complete dick with TDS

  75. Turtle of WA
    #2628840, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    “Trickle down” is not a policy anyone has.

    Thomas Sowell says that too.

  76. Turtle of WA
    #2628842, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Chris Richardson timidly telling the truth.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628843, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Thomas Sowell says that too.

    He is a Legend

  78. Bushkid
    #2628845, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Greetings Carpe et al, it’s good to be back for another scintillating year of utter tripe from the Abe Beeb Cee.

    With that lot there’ll be either furious disagreement, or major harmony, given I don’t really think there’s much to separate “big business” and the unions.

    May I have a 12 in the lotto stakes please Carpe.

  79. Turtle of WA
    #2628846, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    McManus: Hate the rich.

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2628847, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    He is a Legend

    FY

  81. Exit Stage Right
    #2628848, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Hey Mr Jugulum,

    Can’t see my lotto bid on your list. Do I have to pay an entry Fee?

  82. RobK
    #2628849, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Tax havens will be the losers.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628851, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    these people have no idea about company tax let alone corporate tax.

    They just want the “evil” big business to stump up the coin.

  85. egg_
    #2628852, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    McManus: Hate the rich.

    Wallmart666

  86. Turtle of WA
    #2628853, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    these people have no idea about company tax let alone corporate tax.
    They just want the “evil” big business to stump up the coin.

    Yep. A socialist mob.

  87. The BigBlueCat
    #2628854, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2628851, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:57 pm
    these people have no idea about company tax let alone corporate tax.

    They just want the “evil” big business to stump up the coin.

    Exactly!!

  88. egg_
    #2628856, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Electric cars?

    vs fuel excise.

    Flying electric cars?

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628857, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628860, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Exit Stage Right
    #2628848, posted on February 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    My Apologies, missed it in the text, all fixed.

  91. Exit Stage Right
    #2628861, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Thank you sir. I feel like a winner!

  92. Bushkid
    #2628862, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Might have missed mine too, Carpe.

    12 if you please, sir.

  93. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628863, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    James is being too nice, he needs to get a bit of mongrel going

  94. egg_
    #2628864, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Is McManus Stephen Mayne’s twin brother?

  95. Turtle of WA
    #2628865, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    WA viewers are again forced to watch it on the internet, because they aren’t showing it on ABC24. Ripped off by the feds again.

  96. RobK
    #2628866, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    No one has mentioned spending problem.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628867, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Heather Ridout – “we need a six year plan”.

    Yes Tovarich, that works so well

  98. areff
    #2628869, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Elle spotted it. Jones has definitely had some work done.

  99. RobK
    #2628870, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Turtle,
    Regional WA gets it on sat tv.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628871, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    egg_
    #2628864, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Is McManus Stephen Mayne’s twin brother?

    It is that Wong Chaps bastard love child.

  101. Turtle of WA
    #2628872, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    James is being too nice, he needs to get a bit of mongrel going

    A common problem with modern business leaders.

  102. Turtle of WA
    #2628873, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Is McManus Stephen Mayne’s twin brother?
    It is that Wong Chaps bastard love child.

    She looks a bit like a slightly younger Bob Brown.

  103. egg_
    #2628874, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    States p1ssing the GST up the wall is the biggest hole in the Economy IMHO – and there’s rumour of a rate hike.

  104. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628875, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Why is it i can work offshore at 26% tax yet doing the same job in Oz i have to pay 48%

    #YouTheivingBastards

  105. Turtle of WA
    #2628876, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Mayne is all over the place like a mad woman’s shit. Why doesn’t he go home for ten years and grow up?

  106. egg_
    #2628877, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    $2.4 Trillion Super invested in ruinables.

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628879, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2628876, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Mayne is all over the place like a mad woman’s shit. Why doesn’t he go home for ten years and grow up?

    Lack of testicular fortitude

  108. Turtle of WA
    #2628880, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Lack of testicles.

  109. Elle
    #2628881, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    😉 areff. Tony is all about himself.

  110. Peter Castieau
    #2628883, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Just got home.

    G’Day Carpe and Happy New Year

    I’m not watching but 52 if I may.

  111. Cpt Seahawks
    #2628884, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Why is it i can work offshore at 26% tax yet doing the same job in Oz i have to pay 48%

    #YouTheivingBastards

    Cause in Oz we are spending that extra tax on breeding up Muslim African refugee families. For some reason.

  113. Elle
    #2628887, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Gawd! That ‘wink’ is obscene! Sorry.

  114. Turtle of WA
    #2628889, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Snowcone: fact-blocker.

  115. Bushkid
    #2628891, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    #2628877, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm
    $2.4 Trillion Super invested in ruinables.

    Well, that’ll ruin the super in due course.

  116. RobK
    #2628893, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    So the average pay determines the cost of living according to unions. There’s logic.

  117. Turtle of WA
    #2628894, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    $2.4 Trillion Super invested in ruinables.
    Well, that’ll ruin the super in due course.

    You wouldn’t want global average temperatures to fall over the next decade.

  118. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628896, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:21 pm

  119. egg_
    #2628897, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Maccas drive through robots, McManus.

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628898, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Holy Shit – “sally” just described itself as a woman.

    Did i miss a memo somewhere.

  121. The BigBlueCat
    #2628899, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Mayne is proving he is a FW!

  122. RobK
    #2628900, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Wealth distribution writ large.

  123. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628901, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Shareholder nuffy wants to steal 20B from Gina R and give it to low super holding wymmins.

    FMD that is a level of Uber Dumb that could power SA.

  124. Turtle of WA
    #2628902, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Mayne: let’s steal from the rich.

  126. Turtle of WA
    #2628908, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Pearl clutching.

    Your Milo quote was in reference to what?

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628909, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Ok, question from a “mechanical Engineer”. He is bouncing from job to job in ‘manufacturing’ , you have to be shitting me.

    If this slack jawed yokel is an engineer i will eat my socks

  128. egg_
    #2628911, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Shareholder nuffy wants to steal 20B from Gina R and give it to low super holding wymmins.

    Virtue signalling?

  129. Turtle of WA
    #2628912, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Ok, question from a “mechanical Engineer”. He is bouncing from job to job in ‘manufacturing’ , you have to be shitting me.
    If this slack jawed yokel is an engineer i will eat my socks

    Metal fabricator.

  130. RobK
    #2628913, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Sally is sounding like trump.

  131. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628914, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Sally the man – “those corporations are thinking whats good for them”

    Well, how dare they have their shareholders interests at heart, the nerve.

  132. Turtle of WA
    #2628916, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Virtue signalling?

    Beta-male virtue signalling communist. Wants a shag.

  134. RobK
    #2628918, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    “Up the revolution” question.

  135. The BigBlueCat
    #2628919, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    RobK
    #2628913, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm
    Sally is sounding like trump.

    No, she’s sounding like her hero, Stalin!

  136. classical_hero
    #2628920, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Stupid phone being slow. 34

  137. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628921, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Metal fabricator.

    Non-Trade qualified welder

  138. Turtle of WA
    #2628922, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Interesting night. Now that SSM is off the table, they’re trying to get back onto economics, with some old fashioned ABC ‘vanguard of the proletariat’ crap. Bernie Sander/Jeremy Corbyn commie resentment politics.

  139. Cpt Seahawks
    #2628923, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Pearl clutching.

    Your Milo quote was in reference to what?

    Madam Keynes of course. Did Milo invent that phrase?

  140. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628924, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    classical_hero
    #2628920, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Stupid phone being slow. 34

    Got it.

  141. egg_
    #2628925, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    commie resentment politics.

    Standard fare on Q&A.
    ‘Rich old white men’ syndrome.

  142. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628926, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Beta-male virtue signalling communist. Wants a shag.

    the only way you would fv!k that is with an axe

  143. Elle
    #2628927, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    The right to strike? Not all unions encourage it. Many frontline workers do not strike.

  144. Turtle of WA
    #2628928, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Did Milo invent that phrase?

    No, but he seems to have popularised it.

  145. RobK
    #2628930, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    No, she’s sounding like her hero, Stalin!

    Agreed

  146. Turtle of WA
    #2628931, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    What just happened?

  147. Carpe Jugulum
    #2628932, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 43.

    ZK2A was closest with 40.

    The arseless chaps jackpot to next week and will now include the rhinestone trim.

    I’m Done

    Oyasumi Nasai

  148. max
    #2628933, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    That was utterly woeful. A panel to plumb the depths of disgrace.

  149. The BigBlueCat
    #2628935, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Goodnight Cats. I wish I could say it was a hoot!!!

  150. egg_
    #2628936, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Promo for Wendy Harmer on Sydney Radio – scary stuff.

  151. Elle
    #2628937, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Yawn. I found tonight’s show dull. But thank you, Carp. Muah!

  153. Harlequin Decline
    #2628940, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Thanks Carpe.

  154. RobK
    #2628943, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Thanks Carpe. Get well soon.
    Good night all.

  155. RobK
    #2628947, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Carpe,

    Shareholder nuffy wants to steal 20B from Gina R and give it to low super holding wymmins.

    FMD that is a level of Uber Dumb that could power SA.

    Thats how it’s done.

  156. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2628950, posted on February 5, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Shareholder nuffy wants to steal 20B from Gina R and give it to low super holding wymmins.

    Are we talking Stephen Mayne, here?

  157. Up The Workers!
    #2628968, posted on February 5, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    To Elle at 9.30, I am most concerned at your malfunctioning phone.

    Do you reckon there’s any chance you’ll get it fixed in the next couple of hours, as I have been waiting patiently to see your ‘pussy pic’, but so far I’ve only seen some mangy bloody cat.

  158. Elle
    #2628974, posted on February 5, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    ‘Up the workers!’ My mangy cat is tired and heading to bed. Purr, lick, smooch. X

  159. stackja
    #2628989, posted on February 5, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    I went to bed early, now finding out if missed anything significant.

  160. egg_
    #2628994, posted on February 5, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Shareholder nuffy wants to steal 20B from Gina R and give it to low super holding wymmins.

    Are we talking Stephen Mayne, here?

    Correct.
    He’s gone full retard beta male.

  161. stackja
    #2628996, posted on February 6, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Mayne problem not getting enough government money?

  162. stackja
    #2629103, posted on February 6, 2018 at 6:08 am

    Lifelike robot gets TV news anchor gig
    The most robotic job in the world is officially going to a robot.

    It’s tough to see good jobs lost to automation, but this is one most aren’t likely to mourn.

    A robot named Erica is due to become an on-air news anchor in Japan.

    ABC already?

  163. grumpyracisthomophobe
    #2629160, posted on February 6, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Am I too late? My guess is 43.

