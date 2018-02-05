George Williams has an op-ed in The Australian this morning promoting a quick fix for the ‘problem’ of s44.
The better option is to fix the underlying problem. A solution is provided by the Constitution itself. Section 34 sets out the qualifications of members, including that they be at least 21 years of age.
It begins with the words “until the parliament otherwise provides”, meaning that these rules can be changed and updated. Australia should hold a referendum to insert these same words into section 44. This would permit parliament to rewrite the terms of disqualification to put our present problems behind us once and for all.
Of course this is predicated on the assumption that s44 is a problem. But I see no problem at all with ensuring that parliamentarians are not dual citizens. I understand perfectly that this in an inconvenience to our political classes – but it is hardly a crisis when those who deign to tell the rest of us how to live our lives have to obey the law of the land themselves. What I don’t understand is why those former (never where?) MPs who have been found to be dual citizens have not been prosecuted for making a false statement as to their eligibility to run.
Then there is is this problem:
Disqualification of dual citizens is only one part of section 44. It also excludes any person who holds an “office of profit under the Crown” or a “direct or indirect pecuniary interest in any agreement with the public service of the commonwealth”. These may yet play a larger role in disrupting the membership of parliament.
These additional grounds may be of great scope, especially if the High Court continues its strict line. An office of profit might be a local government mayor, and even small federal contracts could be a pecuniary interest.
Well – doesn’t this just tell us that the federal government is bigger and more intrusive than the constitution implicitly implies? If there were far fewer federal government contracts more people would be eligible to run for federal parliament. Mayors shouldn’t be paid, and so on.
Given the tortuous process of even determining (let alone renouncing) your citizenship of foreign countries because of your parents or grandparent’s country of birth, I think there is a problem. Particularly when all that effort and time really doesn’t benefit those of us being represented.
Might I suggest a blanket prohibition on holding a foreign passport, plus an obligation to unilaterally renounce (in parliament?) all foreign citizenship rights?
These may yet play a larger role in disrupting the membership of parliament.
Good!
Sinc beat Spart to the punch on this. Was going to post on the same thing.
Imagine the following. As part of a job application for a bank job, an average citizen signs a statutory declaration swearing/attesting that they are eligible and qualified for the role. Upon getting the role, they engage in all sorts of destructive conduct but get a comfortable remuneration. They even get to take their family on “business trips”, in business class to fabulous destinations.
Subsequently it transpires that the person falsely swore/attested their statutory declaration (either through being deliberate or careless).
Can you imagine the response of the political class? Would it be to retroactively changes the rules in the ludicrous claim for stability of the financial sector?
Hmm. Perhaps not.
And as for the advice of Professor Williams, perhaps his byline should include that he was also a unsuccessful candidate for a seat pre-selection. For the Labor Party. You know. In the interests of full disclosure.
Memo to George: Section 44 isn’t a bug, it’s a feature.
This is so typical of politicians(George Williams being a wannabe politician).
If the law is inconvenient,change it, preferably retrospectively.As to the public’s views-they can be damned!
The arrogance of partisan clowns like Williams is staggering: laws and constitutions are for other people — the little people.
Obey Australian law, cockleheads. It’s easy if your allegiances aren’t elsewhere.
I very much hope so.
Our parliamentarians haven’t just learnt that they can get into power by promising largesse to the people; they can also stay in power when they vote largesse for themselves.
As if s44 is any more nit-picky & pernicious than most of the laws and regulations we poor plebs are inflicted with.
So George wants to ask long-suffering Australian voters to allow overpaid unaccountable politicians to be let off for not following the Constitution?
Maybe it’s just me but I have this sneaking suspicion that the No vote will break every record…
I second all above comments
S44 does not go far enough; it needs to include penalties for fraud. At a minimum offenders should be required to repay with interest every cent of taxpayer funds they fraudulently took while pretending to be a member of parliament!
Excellent post. I especially like, ” If there were far fewer federal government contracts more people would be eligible to run for federal parliament. Mayors shouldn’t be paid, and so on.”
Exactly. The requirement for eligibility for election is hardly obscure. And is it too much to ask that MPs be aware of which citizenship they hold? Also: the matter of moneyed dealings is to me a very fine test. People whine on that an MP might inadvertently lease a private property to a post office. Well they might even lease an entire Canberra office building to the commonwealth audit dept too. Or inadvertently supply Hotel accomodation. Or in the case of a US politician of note they might hold chargeable events in a private resort to which government contributes the security and other cost.
Allowing the parliament to fix these rules is not a solution at all.
Was this the same “go-to George” who has got almost every prediction in Constitutional cases totally wrong?
You notice how he left out of his musings any allegiance to a foreign power.
It doesn’t say foreign government.
If a bureaucracy has an armed force, and imposes rules and sanctions on entire countries etc, what is it?
Not one single journalist has asked the AEC commissioner or the AFP commissioner why those who have sworn false declarations have not been prosecuted. If the AFP did their job we would not need ICAC.
?
All the legal aid lawyers will be kicked out thank heavens.
What’s wrong with striking out the words “be elected to” and leave “sit in” Parliament.
If this cockhead doesn’t understand why the local mayor should also not be the federal member I can’t help him. But should he have to stand down to campaign? What’s wrong with relinquishing any disqualifying offices or nationalities between election and swearing in? And if paperwork is proving difficult, the party is 1 down until they comply with their constitutional expectations.
Thanks Sinclair.
Proof that “Rule of Law” no longer exists in AU.
Laws are for little people.
“direct or indirect pecuniary interest in any agreement with the public service of the commonwealth” should preclude anybody employed in public service, Defence Force or even receiving support from the Commonwealth (e.g. working for a contractor, accepting a research grant, working for a State education department, receiving child care support), if it is applied as literally as the High Court is applying the Dual citizenship requirement. This would surely stop many of the current members from standing as well as (probably) more than half the population. Or is this being over-zealous in applying the Constitution?
Pretty sure George Williams is on the ALPBC speed dial. And usually wrong.
If the AFP did their job we would not need ICAC.
No fan of permanent Star Chambers, but in extraordinary times they are necessary to conform the powerful
and privileged to the law of the land and “encourage” agencies like the AFP to do their duty without fear or favour.
Delta A
#2628304, posted on February 5, 2018 at 11:38 am
Excellent post. I especially like, ” If there were far fewer federal government contracts more people would be eligible to run for federal parliament. Mayors shouldn’t be paid, and so on.”
Best mayor we have had in Toowoomba for as long as I can remember (since 1960s at least) did not draw a salary.
Clive Berghofer – a very successful land developer / builder who provided cheap & plentiful house building lots.
The POTUS does not draw a salary and is doing more for his country than every overpaid politician in Australia combined is doing for ours.
In fact ours are actually working against this country.
Paying them IS obviously the problem.
But it is NOT about dual citizenship (although that does disqualify you from being a member of Australian Parliament, most of the people kicked did not have dual citizenship). The criteria is being eligible for any of the privileges that a foreign citizen might have, even when you never asked for that, don’t have a foreign passport, don’t even know what you are entitled to, and in some cases where the criteria has changed randomly over time, and if you did make the appropriate applications you might discover you cannot obtain citizenship anyhow.
That is to say, the criteria covers a POTENTIAL for dual citizenship (not real dual citizenship), which is difficult to measure (you are attempting to measure in a legally rigorous manner something that does not exist, but could exist).
Thus, all that is needed to fix it up is an accepted way of formally renouncing any POTENTIAL for dual citizenship, and I believe the High Court has explained now where they draw the line, in as much as you always renounce whatever you can and you nag the guys at the other side until they accept your renouncement or else they make such renouncement impossible. Admittedly, it might be better to explain this in detail so everyone gets it… but that’s obviously not so difficult to do.
Since, I’m a full 100% in furious agreement with your comments. I like the dual citizen exclusion and if people were pursued for false statements (as they should be), it would never happen again.
It is quite obvious that some of these people (who should be above reproach as our representatives) have hedged their bets to see if they can get in and then, and only then, renounced their citizenship.
Worse still, we have some (eg Lamb) who are still resisting with worse than flimsy excuses; its intolerable.
But now that being a parliamentarian is such a good wicket, it has become a vocation and with its attractive conditions has of course attracted the ego maniacs…make it pay the average salary and then people who really want to work for the country will apply. Beside, its about supply and demand; and there is never any shortage of people on the supply side, so the salary can be cut.
And while we are at it, lets make all ‘work claims’ meet the same standards of any other employee…ATO rules please
How about an IQ and ethics test before nomination? DNA as well to prove species, I doubt too many of the current cream of the crop would pass any of these hurdles. Being a pom, wog or kiwi is far less an issue than being a nematode.
If we are going to edit the Constitution, maybe the idea that each candidate needs to sign a stat-dec on their full disclosure of all interests relevant to the seat might be the go. Penalties for “oh I forgot about that investment… how careless!” which seems to happen often. Then again, Parliament could choose to impose penalties for such breaches of conduct today if they wanted to, but strangely never seems to be much interest.
Seems entirely reasonable that a local government Mayor should resign before being able to run for a different role in Federal Parliament. I know Clover Moore managed to get two jobs for a while, but that was a NSW thing, not Federal and eventually they put a stop to that (probably for the better).
Forcing all Members of Parliament to liquidate their investments down to cash which they hold in a regular “savings account” might focus their minds on what inflation does to the economy. I’m OK with that approach.
The tragedy is that the party officials and the candidates are so stupid. The sins of omission and commission that they attempt to brush off as an oversight or moment of memory loss are a staggering indictment’.
The thought that these idiots are legislators is appalling.
Struth: this potus might well prove to be ineffectual. I doubt it. He seems to be a menace. To your specific point I’d like to mention the fact that he is the first in recent times to refuse to release his tax returns. He also happens to have a lease on a public building on Washington that is now a Hotel (suddenly very popular with foreign governments and lobbyists). As we don’t have his tax returns we cannot say what benefit he will obtain from some specific provisions of his tax bill. Etc.
If you are unsure whether or not you have privileges of a foreign citizen, make sure you don’t have, before putting your hand up to sit in parliament.
If things change during the time you are sitting in Parliament, seek immediately to deal with it or immediately vacate the seat.
Stiff bikkies to you.
Go do what you did before.
You allow one little transgression here, and planted puppet politicians for global socialists will be even worse than it is now.
You can’t become a pilot without 20/20 vision either.
I personally, would and could never have a problem being in parliament along those lines.
And if there were a few more like me in parliament, we wouldn’t be in this mess!!!!!!
Instead you get Sam Suk Dickdastardly.
Have you heard the term “clutching at straws”.
TDS sufferers do it all the time.
That’s like saying, we have no proof of collusion with Russia, therefore we can’t disregard it.
When a single man, who isn’t a bought and paid for muppet, is doing what he is doing for the west,
Exposing the corruption, and waking the west up to it’s insidious strangulation by the Left, getting investment and jobs back, putting shitful world leaders on notice there is a strong USA again, and now actually exporting power, fighting the over running of the country with shit people from shithole countries, with everyone against him except for ordinary hard working Americans, there are still those that don’t like him because of his hairstyle, and call themselves right wing!
You’d better hope for the west’s sake, that he continues to be successful.
Struth:
It’s more like saying we have no proof because Trump refuses to release relevant evidence that has been routinely released by his predecessors (for this very reason, to prevent the impression of corruption) for many decades.
He hasn’t really given a good reason for not releasing his tax returns (despite promising to do so). Makes it look like he has something to hide.
George Williams proposed ‘solution’ is incredible brazen: a form of words that effectively destroys the entire purpose of a written constitution, by making the transient whim of a particular parliament superior to the fundamental values embedded in the Constitution and protected by difficult conditions for change, as a condition of Federation.
Why limit this ‘solution’ to s44? Why not add it to every clause of the Constitution at the same referendum?
The whole approach suggests to me that Williams totally lacks any judgement: another clever/stupid academic.
Hillary probably would have shown a tax return.
Whaddaya think that would show, and how closely would the media look at it?
He knows what he is up against in these Marxist times and I totally understand why he wouldn’t show his tax returns to people out to destroy him with a fever not seen since a Japanese Zero was only given fuel for half the trip.
Not always easy. Borders change, laws change, family ‘lore’ is wrong, unto how many generations is regarded as acceptable …
The 2nd is applicable to Josh Friedeggburger – his mother was literally made stateless in 1941, and lo and behold, that law was repealed a few years ago, and his mother, and by extension Josh, all of a sudden had citizenship restored.
In my case the family lore was wrong , because of the border changes and timing of those those changes.
Then should MY grandson be excluded because MY grandfather was from a country where there is a difficult renunciation process and no exhaustion.
Or why the laws that these foreigners have voted into our parliament remain on the books.
Surely there should be a crisis over that. Why should I obey a law that was put there by foreign fucks?
Defender of the Froth;
Struth is right.
He is also a gentleman who would never call you names.
But I will, dickhead.
Clutcher of Straws indeed.
Denier of Reality.
Learn to read and understand the economic reports coming out of the USA and don’t rely on the fatuous fools of the Democrat Delirium to shape your world views.
Idiot.
And you too, Felix.
Why should he?
You could also assume that he doesn’t want to play another stupid political game. People are allowed to do that, you know.
Completely off topic but you surely don’t believe that Trump can hide his tax history from the FBI?
And from the second he learned of this he should resign if unable to relinquish it.
You cannot have a rep in our parliament making law with this kind of “out” now available to him.
People react to this as if resigning from parliament is akin to being put before a firing squad.
Thanks, but I don’t think I can live up to it.
Re “office of profit under the Crown”:
A teacher in a state school must resign in order to stand for Parliament, while a teacher in a religious or independent school need not. A nurse at a public hospital must resign in order to stand for Parliament, while a nurse in a private hospital need not. A cop must resign in order to stand for Parliament, while a private security guard or investigator need not.
It is one thing to say that there shouldn’t be any public schools or hospitals. It is another to say that anyone who works for such an establishment is unfit to stand for Parliament. It is another thing again to take the decision on the fitness or unfitness of such a person out of the hands of the voters.
And if you defend employment conditions whereby government employees who resign expressly in order to stand for Parliament can get their jobs back if they lose, then you don’t really believe in that ground of disqualification, do you?
Struth: thing is, trump isn’t successful. He hasn’t done anything. And he has both houses. Also: he undertook to drain the swamp and he’s expanded it. The man is himself a swamp rat.
People require disclosure because politicians can dole our favours and this guy thinks he can do that in every case.
Right now he is putting himself head to head with a guy who served with distinction in the military – Mueller. Trump fudged the draft. Let’s see who comes up credible in that.
Winston:
Because a long line of his predecessors have done so, to demonstrate that they won’t personally enrich themselves as a function of taking office.
Trump is the master of the political game. He spent years demanding Obama release his birth certificate. So this may well be his reason, but it would make him a hypocrite.
Winston Smith: I’ve read the original.
Well Gavin, I reckon anyone who’s a net tax recipient, whether through welfare or employment, should not only be excluded from public office but also unable to vote for same, conflict of interest and all that. May actually get a few less maggoted mariners in charge of the whippy.
One is paying taxes and not part of the government, and one receiving those taxes and already in government.
In a just world, the public servants should not be eligible to vote.
At least they can do is pull themselves from the tax payers teat to stand for parliament.
They can take the severe risk that they may lose and end up having to survive in the private sector.
Might make them think twice no?
It already does.
And good.
You’re a retard.
Sorry Winston Smith.
He’s had lefties crying on the streets and rioting, talking shit on blogs and losing their shit for a good couple of years now.
That’s brilliant.
That’s fighting political correctness, which correctly should be called Marxist correct.
A very, very, big thing and vital for the survival of the west.
All those black people now in jobs in the USA know different to you.
The manufacturers coming back know why.
I could go on but it’s not worth it.
If you think he’s done nothing, what am I doing wasting my time with you…………………
Well, Habib, the biggest conflict of interest of them all is owning property.
Many moons ago, perhaps 30 years ago, an AFP member appeared on TV and said they have no jurisdiction over the happenings in parliamentary departments, and can only act if invited to do so by the relevant department. He said that they were well aware of corruption in some depts, but their hands are tied.
Anyone more familiar with this can correct me if I am wrong.
I think one cause of the problem is that those who have possible access to another passport most often go to the pains to obtain it so as to make overseas travel and benefits easier, and this also includes our illustrious leaders.
But why tolerate dual nationality, for pollies or even commoners, in the first place. A dog cannot have two masters; polygamy is rightly condemned in our society, so for what reason should some Australians be allowed two loyalities? As long as foreigners are allowed permanent residence where applicable, we should only grant citizenship to those whose sole loyalty is to Australia.
Point 1 on citizenship …
The premise that it needs to be changed is fallacious (and possibly fellatious now that Pieman has a crisis on his hands).
I would like anyone who wishes to be able to publicly and irrevocably renounce citizenship or citizenship rights to any foreign power, irrespective 0f what the laws of the country say. That is true sovereignty.
However, it comes with a catch. the “irrevocable” bit means that the declaration of renunciation agrees that, should the candidate later seek to reactivate foreign citizenship rights, any pension, benefit (ie gold card), salary or benefit accruing as a consequence of their election to office shall cease.
Point 2 on “Office of Profit” …
This needs to be restricted to mean an office deriving “direct and significant” benefits, and would exclude someone who, say, runs a courier business and occasionally delivers a parcel for a government department. If this provision was removed completely, it might enable someone like Xenophobe, for example, to sit in the Federal and SA Parliaments simultaneously. And we wouldn’t want that would we/
Edward Carson
#2628509, posted on February 5, 2018 at 3:09 pm
For some it may facilitates collecting a pension to which one has contributed for half one’s working life.
Too many, too smart for their own good. Enforce the present Constitution. No amendments.
And as if they don’t know …………………………
if you look at court challenges, beaten candidates use section 44 as there first got to port of call to bring down the candidate who beat them.
It’s standard practice.
The parties know this.
So how did some get through?
Easy, hey your guy tries to section 44 our guy and we’ll section 44 yours.
Or we’ll show these photographs, or whatever.
That’s why there was a behind the scenes shit fight when this came up again until it all calmed down with da big mafia party bosses saying calm down, or none of us will walk out alive, put the section 44’s down slowly and easily. Everyone take a step back.
It only works mostly against the minority parties.
Court is for the big parties.
It’s a classic Mexican standoff of corruption.
But every now and then a young gun can’t help themselves…………………………….
Breathtaking arrogance from George Williams in the Oz.
Let pollies (of whatever colour tint) decide what parts of the Constitution should or shouldn’t be enforced.
That’ll work well.
Sarah Handsome Dugong would be ecstatic.
Off topic but I think you are seriously out of date:
The Australian government already supports polygamy via the social security system. There are thousands of polygamous relationships being funded by us the Australian taxpayers both in this country and overseas.
Certain religions already promote polygamy and conduct polygamous marriage solomnisation ceremonies in this country.
Australia accepts applications to migrate to this country from persons in polygamous narriages registered overseas.
It can only be a matter of time before formal recognition of polygamy is enacted in Australia. This is a logical consequence of diversity and multiculturalism.
He hasn’t really given a good reason for not releasing his tax returns (despite promising to do so). Makes it look like he has something to hide.
Did Obama ever give a good reason for refusing to release his academic records? Would they have shown he gained admission preference by claiming to be a Kenyan citizen?
struth #2628493, posted on February 5, 2018 at 2:46 pm
And maybe governments should not be competing with the private sector in areas where they act as the umpire and make the rules (hospitals and schools particularly).
That is, we need a much smaller government sector and a much bigger private sector.
Worse! They would show his grades.
Why anyone argues for constitutional changes given the difficulty of them getting up is beyond me. Maybe a directly elected head of state has a chance but I would be dubious of any proposal that will get a majority and a majority of states.
I’m with Leigh. The current law is too broad. If I invest in a superannuation funds which has invested in a property trust which leases a shop to an Australia Post office then I am technically in breach. I like Leigh’s term “direct and significant”. I am also wary of how the citizenship provisions of S44 may be applied. What if North Korea declares each and every Australian a dual citizen of North Korea, which is irrevocable? Long shot, but this is where the intent of S44 falls down.
Boambee:
If your only defence to something Trump says or does is “but Obama!”, you are merely confirming that you are a partisan hack.
I’d just like to know why 44 can apply to some but not to certain others, who probably best meet the criteria for disqualification under the wording of the Section. Oy vey.
How about, “but consistency!” do you accept that one? That would be as non-partisan as you can get.
Not sure how university grades are consistent with tax returns. One potentially highlights any conflict of interest or corruption. The other is just history.
Either way, I consistently prefer all our leaders err on the side of over disclosure.
Since the left loves to bring this up and has once again:
One of these is required by law to run for President in the US and is relevant to the topic at hand. The other isn’t.
– Release birth certificate
– Release tax returns
Guess which is which.
Struth: calling people names seems to be a staple of you Trumpistas. I notice for example that today potus has attacked the leadership of the fbi. (It’s on his twitter feed)
Would you like to bet that the pissant with the bad feet will shortly attack the multiple honoured Vietnam vet?
Also: it’s not debate when you have to use nasty words.
Multiple honoured Vietnam vet?
Surely, you jest?
https://www.unzcloud.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Unz-UR-TokyoRose-2.pdf