George Williams has an op-ed in The Australian this morning promoting a quick fix for the ‘problem’ of s44.

The better option is to fix the underlying problem. A solution is provided by the Constitution itself. Section 34 sets out the qualifications of members, including that they be at least 21 years of age. It begins with the words “until the parliament otherwise provides”, meaning that these rules can be changed and updated. Australia should hold a referendum to insert these same words into section 44. This would permit parliament to rewrite the terms of disqualification to put our present problems behind us once and for all.

Of course this is predicated on the assumption that s44 is a problem. But I see no problem at all with ensuring that parliamentarians are not dual citizens. I understand perfectly that this in an inconvenience to our political classes – but it is hardly a crisis when those who deign to tell the rest of us how to live our lives have to obey the law of the land themselves. What I don’t understand is why those former (never where?) MPs who have been found to be dual citizens have not been prosecuted for making a false statement as to their eligibility to run.

Then there is is this problem:

Disqualification of dual citizens is only one part of section 44. It also excludes any person who holds an “office of profit under the Crown” or a “direct or indirect pecuniary interest in any agreement with the public service of the commonwealth”. These may yet play a larger role in disrupting the membership of parliament. These additional grounds may be of great scope, especially if the High Court continues its strict line. An office of profit might be a local government mayor, and even small federal contracts could be a pecuniary interest.

Well – doesn’t this just tell us that the federal government is bigger and more intrusive than the constitution implicitly implies? If there were far fewer federal government contracts more people would be eligible to run for federal parliament. Mayors shouldn’t be paid, and so on.