Obamagate: Shameful and a disgrace

Suppose we start with this simple question: Is it appropriate for a president to use the powers of government to spy on the opposition party during an election?

No one will say yes to that. So let us move on to another question: Is it a form of intolerable corruption to find that a president has actually used the powers of government to spy on the opposition party during an election?

To that question, everyone will say yes. It is absolutely an intolerable form of corruption. So let us ask one further question: If there is evidence that a president has used the powers of government to spy on the opposition party during an election, do you think such a claim should be investigated?

To this question, the answer is unfortunately becoming quite quite clear, but it is not the same answer for everyone. For parties of the left, along with the media, this is the answer: if the president who is accused of spying on the opposition is from a party of the right, then the answer is yes, it should be looked into as deeply and relentlessly as our forensic tools allow; but if it is a president from a party of the left, then the answer is no, absolutely not. For everyone else, of course, the answer is yes, this should be investigated as thoroughly as possible because protecting constitutional democratic order must be our highest priority.

And that, I am afraid, that division between left and right, is the largest most intractable problem in politics today.

When I heard PDT say that the actions by the FBI and Department of Justice were that “people should be ashamed” my first thought was that shame was too weak. But then while I was thinking about the release of the memo, the thought that came into my head was that those who see nothing in all this worth worrying about, even as an abstract proposition, really were a disgrace and ought to feel genuine shame at their inability to understand what has been done and for which they are more than willing to give the all clear. The Democrats in collusion with the FBI and others were actively attempting to undermine and subvert the democratic process, the only process that gives a community its political freedom. Anyone not scandalised by such actions have shown themselves willing to let others take and hold power without the consent of the governed. They are fascists, Nazis, totalitarians. And to what purpose? In support of the most corrupt person ever to have run for president, to permit Hillary Clinton to continue the ruin Barack Obama had done so much to create.

This is the post I wrote a year ago that was recalled to life by Dr Fred Lenin. It was written on January 12, 2017, that is, even before the inauguration, even then titled, The Deep State, which must therefore have been a phrase already in use. The anti-democratic political instincts and actions of such people should deeply worry if not actually terrify anyone who values freedom and prosperity, which these people clearly do not. I am unable to discover where any compensating good for those who not just ignore these actions but actually condemn efforts to bring them to light, who are unable to see the crisis they have created by endorsing the actions of a sitting president to employ the powers a president has to destroy the democratic processes he was elected to protect. Here is the post I wrote then.

MEDIA AND CIA FALL FOR ‘GOLDEN SHOWER’ HOAX…

TAPPER, BLITZER RATTLED…

YOU’RE ACTING LIKE NAZIS, TRUMP TELLS SPY CHIEFS…

Russian tech expert named in report never even contacted!

GREENWALD: ‘Deep State’ Sabotage… The last of these comes with the actual title, “The Deep State Goes to War with President-Elect, Using Unverified Claims, as Democrats Cheer”. Here is the opening text, but I have to say this is terrifying and in no sense politics as usual, unless this really is politics as usual, although we have never before seen it revealed so openly. IN JANUARY, 1961, Dwight Eisenhower delivered his farewell address after serving two terms as U.S. president; the five-star general chose to warn Americans of this specific threat to democracy: “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” That warning was issued prior to the decadelong escalation of the Vietnam War, three more decades of Cold War mania, and the post-9/11 era, all of which radically expanded that unelected faction’s power even further. This is the faction that is now engaged in open warfare against the duly elected and already widely disliked president-elect, Donald Trump. They are using classic Cold War dirty tactics and the defining ingredients of what has until recently been denounced as “Fake News.” Their most valuable instrument is the U.S. media, much of which reflexively reveres, serves, believes, and sides with hidden intelligence officials. And Democrats, still reeling from their unexpected and traumatic election loss as well as a systemic collapse of their party, seemingly divorced further and further from reason with each passing day, are willing — eager — to embrace any claim, cheer any tactic, align with any villain, regardless of how unsupported, tawdry and damaging those behaviors might be. The serious dangers posed by a Trump presidency are numerous and manifest. There are a wide array of legitimate and effective tactics for combatting those threats: from bipartisan congressional coalitions and constitutional legal challenges to citizen uprisings and sustained and aggressive civil disobedience. All of those strategies have periodically proven themselves effective in times of political crisis or authoritarian overreach. But cheering for the CIA and its shadowy allies to unilaterally subvert the U.S. election and impose its own policy dictates on the elected president is both warped and self-destructive. Empowering the very entities that have produced the most shameful atrocities and systemic deceit over the last six decades is desperation of the worst kind. Demanding that evidence-free, anonymous assertions be instantly venerated as Truth — despite emanating from the very precincts designed to propagandize and lie — is an assault on journalism, democracy, and basic human rationality. And casually branding domestic adversaries who refuse to go along as traitors and disloyal foreign operatives is morally bankrupt and certain to backfire on those doing it. “Morally bankrupt” it most certainly is and then some. “Certain to backfire on those doing it” is very optimistic. If this is how things are, Nazi is not going too far in describing what is going on. If the evidence were not before our eyes of the way in which the media and the CIA have worked with the Democrats to undermine Trump’s authority you would think all of this is impossible.