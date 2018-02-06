Obamagate: Shameful and a disgrace

Suppose we start with this simple question: Is it appropriate for a president to use the powers of government to spy on the opposition party during an election?
No one will say yes to that. So let us move on to another question: Is it a form of intolerable corruption to find that a president has actually used the powers of government to spy on the opposition party during an election?
To that question, everyone will say yes. It is absolutely an intolerable form of corruption. So let us ask one further question: If there is evidence that a president has used the powers of government to spy on the opposition party during an election, do you think such a claim should be investigated?
To this question, the answer is unfortunately becoming quite quite clear, but it is not the same answer for everyone. For parties of the left, along with the media, this is the answer: if the president who is accused of spying on the opposition is from a party of the right, then the answer is yes, it should be looked into as deeply and relentlessly as our forensic tools allow; but if it is a president from a party of the left, then the answer is no, absolutely not. For everyone else, of course, the answer is yes, this should be investigated as thoroughly as possible because protecting constitutional democratic order must be our highest priority.
And that, I am afraid, that division between left and right, is the largest most intractable problem in politics today.
When I heard PDT say that the actions by the FBI and Department of Justice were that “people should be ashamed” my first thought was that shame was too weak. But then while I was thinking about the release of the memo, the thought that came into my head was that those who see nothing in all this worth worrying about, even as an abstract proposition, really were a disgrace and ought to feel genuine shame at their inability to understand what has been done and for which they are more than willing to give the all clear. The Democrats in collusion with the FBI and others were actively attempting to undermine and subvert the democratic process, the only process that gives a community its political freedom. Anyone not scandalised by such actions have shown themselves willing to let others take and hold power without the consent of the governed. They are fascists, Nazis, totalitarians. And to what purpose? In support of the most corrupt person ever to have run for president, to permit Hillary Clinton to continue the ruin Barack Obama had done so much to create.
This is the post I wrote a year ago that was recalled to life by Dr Fred Lenin. It was written on January 12, 2017, that is, even before the inauguration, even then titled, The Deep State, which must therefore have been a phrase already in use. The anti-democratic political instincts and actions of such people should deeply worry if not actually terrify anyone who values freedom and prosperity, which these people clearly do not. I am unable to discover where any compensating good for those who not just ignore these actions but actually condemn efforts to bring them to light, who are unable to see the crisis they have created by endorsing the actions of a sitting president to employ the powers a president has to destroy the democratic processes he was elected to protect. Here is the post I wrote then.
The last of these comes with the actual title, “The Deep State Goes to War with President-Elect, Using Unverified Claims, as Democrats Cheer”. Here is the opening text, but I have to say this is terrifying and in no sense politics as usual, unless this really is politics as usual, although we have never before seen it revealed so openly.
IN JANUARY, 1961, Dwight Eisenhower delivered his farewell address after serving two terms as U.S. president; the five-star general chose to warn Americans of this specific threat to democracy: “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” That warning was issued prior to the decadelong escalation of the Vietnam War, three more decades of Cold War mania, and the post-9/11 era, all of which radically expanded that unelected faction’s power even further.
This is the faction that is now engaged in open warfare against the duly elected and already widely disliked president-elect, Donald Trump. They are using classic Cold War dirty tactics and the defining ingredients of what has until recently been denounced as “Fake News.”
Their most valuable instrument is the U.S. media, much of which reflexively reveres, serves, believes, and sides with hidden intelligence officials. And Democrats, still reeling from their unexpected and traumatic election loss as well as a systemic collapse of their party, seemingly divorced further and further from reason with each passing day, are willing — eager — to embrace any claim, cheer any tactic, align with any villain, regardless of how unsupported, tawdry and damaging those behaviors might be.
The serious dangers posed by a Trump presidency are numerous and manifest. There are a wide array of legitimate and effective tactics for combatting those threats: from bipartisan congressional coalitions and constitutional legal challenges to citizen uprisings and sustained and aggressive civil disobedience. All of those strategies have periodically proven themselves effective in times of political crisis or authoritarian overreach.
But cheering for the CIA and its shadowy allies to unilaterally subvert the U.S. election and impose its own policy dictates on the elected president is both warped and self-destructive. Empowering the very entities that have produced the most shameful atrocities and systemic deceit over the last six decades is desperation of the worst kind. Demanding that evidence-free, anonymous assertions be instantly venerated as Truth — despite emanating from the very precincts designed to propagandize and lie — is an assault on journalism, democracy, and basic human rationality. And casually branding domestic adversaries who refuse to go along as traitors and disloyal foreign operatives is morally bankrupt and certain to backfire on those doing it.
“Morally bankrupt” it most certainly is and then some. “Certain to backfire on those doing it” is very optimistic. If this is how things are, Nazi is not going too far in describing what is going on. If the evidence were not before our eyes of the way in which the media and the CIA have worked with the Democrats to undermine Trump’s authority you would think all of this is impossible.
JFK/LBJ ‘won’ by rigging. Then MSM got Nixon/Ford. Carter employed some strange people. Reagan was the boss. Bush? Clinton? Bush? BO? DT!
“When the President does it, that means that it’s not illegal.” – Richard M. Nixon
Also from Eisenhower’s farewell address.
“…public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”
“…a government contract becomes virtually a substitute for intellectual curiosity.”
Can I ask a question out loud here.
Here’s what the memo really shows us:
First, the memo demonstrates that there is a “deep state” that does not want things like elections to threaten its existence. Candidate Trump’s repeated promises to get along with Russia and to re-assess NATO so many years after the end of the Cold War were threatening to a Washington that depends on creating enemies to sustain the fear needed to justify a trillion dollar yearly military budget.
Second, the memo shows us that neither Republicans nor Democrats really care that much about surveillance abuse when average Americans are the victims.
They didn’t want Americans to know how corrupt the surveillance system really is and how the US has become far too much like East Germany.
Finally, hawks on both sides of the aisle in Congress used “Russia-gate” as an excuse to build animosity toward Russia among average Americans. They knew from the classified information that there was no basis for their claims that the Trump Administration was put into office with Moscow’s assistance, but they played along because it served their real goal of keeping the US on war footing and keeping the gravy train rolling.
But don’t worry: the neocons in both parties will soon find another excuse to keep us terrified and ready to flush away a trillion dollars a year on military spending and continue our arguments and new “Cold War” with Russia.
Dr. Ron Paul
https://mises.org/wire/what-fbifisa-memo-really-tells-us-about-our-government
Trump is obsessive about cleanliness. Whatever his faults and quirks, “golden showers” would not be among them.
And that’s if you even take the “dossier”, with all we now know of its provenance, seriously.
The Democrat “Boss” Tweed and Tammany Hall in the mid 19th century already foreshadowed the path the Democrats have followed to this day. 50 years ago, Mayor Daley in Chicago was a great example of the continuation of this corruption in the Democratic Party, ably continued today by the present mayor and former Obama White House Chief of Staff, Emanuel Rahm.
Democrats and corruption have unfortunately long been bedfellows.
For all their flaws, it always seems to be Republican Presidents, whether Eisenhower, Reagan or, now, Trump, who have to attempt the cleaning of the Augean Stables.
The problem with the American right is that they don’t like each-other and won’t coordinate actions/cooperate. The strength of the American left is their coordination. When they want to spread BS they can instantly have 100 sources sprouting the same BS and so people (being naturally lazy) assume multiple sources must mean it’s true/news worthy even if none of them provide any evidence or even if what they say is self-evidently false. They promote each-other’s causes or, at the very least, stay out of the way. You see on the right they are on their own and often have to fend off attacks from their own side as well.
The current problem of the left of tripping over themselves is not intentional and typically comes from someone on the right (or just sick of the left) who applies their own rules against them.
Another problem is that the right seem to think a standard is an objective standard for everyone. The left only develop and apply standards for their opposition, not for themselves. At every opportunity it needs to be pointed out they don’t live up to their own standard and don’t have any intention of doing so (to counter their ‘yes I failed, but it’s still my aspiration’ argument). And by every opportunity I mean everywhere, at your home (especially with your teenagers) at your work place and in your social sphere.
‘You can’t even get your own act together but you demand I act in accordance with your ideas about how to save the world’. followed by some examples of sh*t they do in their own lives. If nothing else you might actually encourage them to clean up their own act out of spite.
The only problem with this is that it was Obama who was deliberating decimating the military and Trump who want to build it up again as a genuine fighting force.
There’s much more to it than that.
The Trump Administration is now interfering in the Russian elections.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/how_the_president_trump_is_gaining_leverage_on_putin_as_his_critics_smirk.html
the recent season of Homeland chose a newly elected female President who has a conflict over just such issues – played out much more theatrically of course, its worth a look
I do think Eisenhower was on to the nub of the problem.
An amazing farewell speech, more so on reflection. The industrial complex has slotted in seemlessly. UN health, security, IMF, media, internet, cyber tracking……the list is long. All require big government.
Buddy, you are flogging a dead horse with that one.
Eisenhower had J. Edgar Hoover. From Wikipedia;
What is old is new again.
“The only problem with this is that it was Obama who was deliberating decimating the military and Trump who want to build it up again as a genuine fighting force.”
Years 96 97 98 99 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15
Defense Budget (Billions) 266 270 271 292 304 335 362 456 491 506 556 625 696 698 721 717 681 610 614 637
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_budget_of_the_United_States
The US spends more on its military than the next 8 countries combined
The problem with the American right is that they don’t like each-other and won’t coordinate actions/cooperate. The strength of the American left is their coordination. When they want to spread BS they can instantly have 100 sources sprouting the same BS and so people (being naturally lazy) assume multiple sources must mean it’s true/news worthy even if none of them provide any evidence or even if what they say is self-evidently false. They promote each-other’s causes or, at the very least, stay out of the way.
This is a universal truth for all of the Left. Inexplicable that the Right don’t understand it or unite to combat it.
Philip Mudd bio:
Yep, this Philip Mudd:
I note that J Edgar Hoover was a Republican according to Wikipedia.
In my youth, I saw this as a problem. Now it seems to have gone fully the other way.
This link is from Pointman website https://thepointman.wordpress.com/
Exceptional Work by Sharyl Attkisson – Did FBI Violate Woods Procedures?
So,they cast the object of their interest as an active spy for a foreign power.
https://tinyurl.com/ybxhpxao
The “deep State” appears to traverse both parties.
Isn’t it embarrassing that we’ve discovered that your ilk tried an illegal coup against the United States constitutional form of government, and this is your best line in defense?
The appropriate way to think of the so called Deep State is the equivalent of the Iranian Council of Guardians who according to wkipedia:
The Guardian Council of the Constitution is a 12-member council that wields considerable power and influence.
The council is composed of six Islamic faqihs (expert in Islamic Law), “conscious of the present needs and the issues of the day” to be selected by the Supreme Leader of Iran, and six jurists, “specializing in different areas of law, to be elected by the Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) from among the Muslim jurists nominated by the Head of the Judiciary,”[3] (who, in turn, is also appointed by the Supreme Leader).[4]
It is charged with interpreting the Constitution of Iran,[5] supervising elections of, and approving of candidates to, the Assembly of Experts, the President and the Majlis,[6] and “ensuring … the compatibility of the legislation passed by the Islamic Consultative Assembly [i.e. Majlis] … with the criteria of Islam and the Constitution”.
The US DoJ, FBI, and others in the upper echelons of the permanent bureaucracy and intelligence community think they are a Council of Guardians – those who will decide, if not who can run for Office, who will be allowed to win Office.
In Australia we don’t need a Council of Guardians, because we have a professional public service that gives by and large the same advice to any government just spinning it slightly left or right to accommodate the fashion of the day and the whims of the party that won the previous election. But in no event will they allow the power of the bureaucracy be curtailed.
The simple problem in all advanced economies is the same:
-money is power
-over a third of the economy (or money) is the public sector
-the public sector has more money and hence power than anyone else in the economy
-power once gained will never be given back willingly.
We need a party, any party, to dramatically reduce the size, reach and power of the public sector. Either the public re-establishes control over the public sector or the public sector will continue to control us.
I think that’s because of the focus of their beliefs and goals. The right tends to want do do certain things or achieve various ends. These goals get interfere with each other ,render other goals impossible. Each group pushing an agenda therefore has to fight others on the right.
The left just want to destroy whatever the right has built and hand over cash to various interest groups. Lack of funds has never stopped a leftist government from spending ever more and destruction is easy on many concurrent fronts. This means that the left can cooperate as their goals do not get in the way of each other.
John Comnenus,
I see your point. It does all fit rather well to conforming to the UN agenda.
Trump did not pay Stormy Daniels for sex.
She did that for free.
He paid her later not to tell others about it.
Hard to see how normal sex means he paid for golden showers in Russian hotels
Not certain of my understanding of pornstar professional nomenclature here:
Was her first pet’s name ‘Stormy’ or ‘Daniels’?
I think it is as good to be clear on details when weighing up such matters.
It might be, and feel free to chatter about it all you like at dinner parties, where it may or may not be legitimate gossip fodder.
I’ll tell you what it is not, though.
It is not grounds for a warrant to spy on US citizens.
Steele has been largely proven to be a lying grub. Interesting on Fox this morning was a guy asking the quite legitimate question as to, if Steele was (as he claims) closely connected to MI6, MI7 and MI8, why did the FBI not use their regular trans-Atlantic channels to validate his claims?
Why?
Because they knew that they were horseshit,
Never ask a question if you may not like the answer.
The FBI also claims that they have a relationship with Steele going back a long way.
As the Fox commentator pointed out, if he was concurrently working for MI6-7-8 and the FBI, he is due jail time in both countries.
The dems say Carter Page gave a speech critical of US policy in Russia and is a Russian agent
Seems he is only a Dastyari type figure and the target was always Trump
Obama made a career out of bagging America in every country in the world.
Where does that leave him?
There have been many fictional novels set in the US in which “right wingers” in the military or the IC attempt to restrain or overthrow a “progressive” president. David Baldacci is a recent contributor, but it goes back at least as far as the JFK administration (Seven Days in May).
Now it is actually happening, it is left fascists in the IC and legal institutions who are doing the dirty work.
The left always, always, project their own intentions on their perceived enemies.
Leigh
I was thinking out loud there’s risk here . Trump paid off a porn star not to talk. The point is that Trump getting involved in a live version of the Trevi Fountain may not be that hugely far fetched. This is a crazy fuck we’re dealing with.
JC, I Think it’s you who is drawing the very long bow here.
Trump has repeatedly been criticised for being a germophobe who eats at McDonald’s purely because they have high hygiene standards and don’t know he’s coming to adulterate his food. That level of fear does not lend itself to watersports, and certainly not sleeping in the same bed afterwards as alleged.
Even if he did do such a thing, you are further supposing that Putin kept a recording of Trump (of all people) just in case they could make him a puppet President. In addition you theorise that this unlikely scenario in an otherwise discredited dossier should be ground for not one, but three FISA surveillance approvals into a presidential candidate.
There may have been grounds for these wiretaps that we don’t know about, but that event should never have been a consideration. After a year of abuse of process there has been no indication that any collusion has been unearthed. There has been no evidence of Russian involvement in anything than the leaking of DNC emails (which revealed corruption by the Clinton campaign).
Stevem
I not even drawing a cross bow let alone a long one. I also don’t understand why his germ affliction has any bearing. If Trump was watching a waterworks display I don’t see how it would impact on his mysophobia, as he would be just watching, not participating.
I’m not suggesting it’s true and most likely isn’t, but at the same time it’s also worth thinking about possible risks. After the porn payoff story, it has me a little apprehensive.
The “deep state “has existed for many many years in all countries . For instance you don’t think the unruly mob that overthrew the Bourbons and their political structure were capable of running France ,the existing aparat or public service changed sides and ended up with new ministers . The Bolshevik fascists won over the aparat to control Russia ,Hitler,Franco ,Mussolini,Salazar all took over the aparat in their countries ,and things went on almost as usual . Aparats exist in all countries ,they are needed to prevent total chaos ,,however when they get ideas above their station they need controlling ,the best way to control them is small government and minimal regulation ,like socialism ,activism ,racism ,u.n.communism defund them and they perish it seems Mr Trump is aware of this and is taking action ,he will succeed he is not part of the aparat like career politicians are .
Still waiting for this “evidence”.
So far we have law enforcement initiating a warrant against an individual (before he was in any way associated with the Trump campaign), on the basis of his links with Russia (which the individual himself has boasted about). This warrant was regularly extended by people of both republican and democratic bent. There is no evidence to suggest Obama himself was involved in any of this.
Am I missing something?
“although we have never before seen it revealed so openly.”
We have. Its just that many have elected to not see it for so long, dismissing those of us who do see it as being “conspiracy theorists”.
‘xactly.
Smokin’ hot Laura Ingraham seems to be getting quite a few hits on target with her new show.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump Campaign Adviser Carter Page Speaks Out on Dossier
Must be an interesting experience to be ground zero of a Democrat all-in nuclear live-or-die strategy.
Is it illegal to use a federal office to spy on a political opponent based on a rumour of some ‘kinky sex”?..and then realise the findings of that investigation?
Conservative Treehouse is reporting that Carter Page has been an agent of the FBI and may have been employed by the FBI in an operation against the Trump Election Campaign.
The question now is did Meuller know any of this sham FISA stuff when he took up his investigation, or even subsequently.
Why did he initially stack his team with a veritable beauty pagent of bent cops and prosecutors in the tank for the Democrats?
How on earth did he think he could get away with people like Strzok and Lisa Page, a Democrat dream team of crooks leading his team and that no one would notice his stacked deck? He even failed to inform the House Committee that he had sacked them for six months and subsequently tried to hide it.
Meuller’s investigation is collapsing before our eyes with virtually any evidence he has gathered now tainted, even his process crimes.
Meanwhile two minor but fascinating things that have intrigued me.
1. The biggest mistake they made with the fabricated fraudulent dossier was to include the outrageous “Golden Showers” incident which was so outrageous from the outset that no one really believed it. (Or was this delibrrate to get instant media attention over it, but a fatal mistake anyway).
2.What is the full story behind Nellie Ohrs ham radio license and did she broadcast anything including short data bursts as a way of communicating with Dodgy Christopher Steel?
There is a long way to go with this story, but Trump season 2 ep 4 one of the best so far!
If Meuller doesn’t interview all these players including his own team Strozk & Page, Bruce & Nellie Ohr, Comey & McCabe, Rosenstein, Steel, Simpson & wife etc etc as well as the FISA judges, then his investigation is worthless.
I don’t give a toss even if both are true. In fact he’s too mild when the times call for a real bastard to be on the people’s side since the media have completely abrogated their responsibility. I wish we had someone like that in Australia. Both Malcolm and Clive Palmer could have been such men but turned out to be completely without ideas once they got the people’s vote, showed that it was all about them.
You could rightfully argue that Trump is in it for Trump but he also understands that it is a social contract with the voters and he better deliver on his promises.
Yes.
The FISA request on Page was a “TITLE I” request – to spy on a US citizen. The standard of evidence required is of the highest order. That’s why Lynch signed off on the requests. I suppose it’s possible she didn’t tell Hussein.
The problem here is that Page was an undercover employee of the FBI from 2013 until at least March 2016 and instrumental in the case against a real Russian spy – Evgeny Buryakov. Yet by October 2016 Page was allegedly an agent for Russia.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/in-march-2016-carter-page-was-an-fbi-employee-in-october-2016-fbi-told-fisa-court-hes-a-spy/
Furthermore, the intelligence products Nunes sighted early in his investigation were viewed at the Eisenhower SCIF. This suggests he viewed product which was available to Traitor44.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/29/understanding-the-nunes-paradox/
Don’t be distracted by pissgate. It’s a distraction squirrel. The dossier probably wasn’t even compiled by Steele, which is why Grassley/Graham are going after him – to flush out who really compiled it. Prime suspect: Nellie Ohr. Steele’s role was likely the launderer of the fake intel.
Empire:
None of that provides evidence for the allegation from the article I quoted.
Especially given the warrant was issued before his connection with Trump.
Consider that a Russian pro could score a payday to end sll paydays if she could convincingly say she was the girl in the waterworks show, and no one has come forward. It’s not as if Team Putin would want to stop her.
I consider the waterworks story competely bogus.
As for the Stormy Daniels thing. Both parties allegedly in the room say it never happened. Both parties say no money or consideration was exchanged for a confidential settlement.
JC and co simply cannot prove at any level that their fantasies have any basis. They only have “prove it isn’t true”, which as anyone who finished high school should now is a logical fallacy.
I think Charlie Sheen said you pay them to go away.
and extended after his association with Trump commenced. I presume by “article” you means Kates’ post.
Lynch signed off on a TITLE I application to spy on a guy who was employed by the FBI and extended it after his employment ended.
If you want to play a game of sophistry, I suspose we require the intel supporting the Nunes memo to be declassified and released. That will prove Traitor44 knew of the play.
Empire:
So Obama, in anticipation of this guys future role in Trumps future campaign, arranged for his government minions to spy on him. Having taken this massively inappropriate and probably illegal step, Obama didn’t see the benefit in doing the same for anyone else actually substantially involved in Trumps campaign? Quite remiss of him really! He’s not even good at watergate-beating deep state conspiracies!
What’s even sadder is that Andrew McCarthy, the former Prosecutor of the Blind Sheik for the first World Trade Centre attack in 1993, has vouched for Mueller before he was appointed. Idiots like that don’t seem to realise that people change in 20+ years and are not what you thought they were in your youth.
I’ve come to believe that old style Republicans are too naive to be allowed anywhere near the levers of power. On the other hand 79 years seems to be the average age of power brokers in Washington DC so dementia may be the reason.
Isn’t it then possible that Carter Page was instructed to join the Trump campaign?
If the FISC approved applications on Carter Page, knowing that he was an FBI agent, then that action is by definition an obstruction of justice by the FISA officials involved- including the judge.
FISC is the responsibility of the Chief Justice of the United States.
“When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.” – US Constitution (Article III section 1)
Get the picture?