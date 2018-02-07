David Bidstrup:More madness from the state of darkness.

Recently “The Advertiser” reported that the SA government will solve the power problem with a “250 mW virtual power station” comprised of 49,000 solar/battery systems plonked on roof tops in Adelaide. It is headlined as a “solar brainwave”.
The systems will comprise a 5 kW solar system coupled to a Tesla, (who else?) battery with some “authority” having control over the contents of the battery if the poo starts hitting the fan. Using conservative numbers, each system will cost around $21,000.00 and produce 7.75 mWh in a full year.
49,000 5kW solar systems will produce 379,750 mWh in a full year. SA’s annual consumption in 2017 was 11.5 million mWh so the $1,029 million “investment” will produce the equivalent of 3.3% of our annual consumption.
24,000 “free”, (but taxpayer funded), systems will be installed on Housing Trust public housing properties, will cost $504 million and will produce 1.6% of the state’s annual power consumption. A further 25,000 private home systems, (dependent on finding enough gullible folk with a lazy $21,000.00 in their pockets), will cost a further $525 million and add another 1.7% of annual consumption.
In the depths of winter solar output reduces to 40% of peak summer output, (and is zero every night of the year), so there will not be enough “winter sun” to charge the batteries and provide “free” power.
Much is made of “future savings” of “$80.00 on all bills”. This has been “modelled” by the government’s pet consulting economist. The $80.00 reduction, if it ever manifests, will cost participants about $21,000.00 up front and they will cede control of their “free power” to others. On the basis of 4 power bills a year the $21,000.00 investment yields a return of $320.00 annually, or 1.5% – slightly worse than a term deposit. The “payback” period, without discounting, is 66 years.
The proposal is marketed as a “250 mW virtual power station” however when the production is compared to a conventional station it is around 43 mW, a capacity factor of 17%. This is about half of the abysmal output from wind farms.
Using a discharge rate of 2kW for a time of 5 hours, (Lithium batteries cannot be discharged below 10%), the “virtual power station” could deliver 98 mWh per hour or a total of 490 mWh. At “average” load of 1,500 mW this is about 20 minutes’ worth of power. For days like January 19 2018, where the daily consumption was 51,000 mWh the “contribution” would be just under 1% of the days consumption.
It is fascinating that these people expect us to believe bullshit like this. Far from being a “solution”, it is an act of desperation from a government that destroyed our power system and hopes to fool us into believing they have a fix for the mess they made.
Yes! Another powerful ‘solution’.
$6000 bought me a very nice whole house, auto start generator which will provide me backup power 24/7 , whenever I want, and no ‘central authority’ will be able to control it without firearms.
That’s a great article from The Onion! …Wait, it’s actually real?
I guess in the same way that Yes Prime Minister & Idiocracy really were documentaries, this is another one future generations will marvel over and add to “the extraordinary delusions” of our era.
I presume that the Premier of South Australia now takes on the title “Lord of Darkness”.
Or is that “Prince of Darkness”? I’m rusty on the feudal system, Prince outranks a Lord I think.
Where does the opposition stand on this abomination?
Jupes…good question. In fact THE question….crickets.
Looking for their straws. They’re all just a bunch of feltching. skirts.
Rest assured, there is still a lot of gullible idiots out there in voter land. I guarantee that fewer than 1% of the population of SA will do any sort of check on the claims made. Oh joy, oh joy, more ‘free’ renewable energy. Coal is bad, bad, bad.
Without power being fed from Tasmania and NSW via the interconnectors, both Victoria and South Australia would have had load shedding of some sort this summer. The madness of unreliables will continue until the public are affected on a regular basis.
One of the most embarrassing things out of this renewable saga is that most of our porky politicians are pushing this agenda. AND they get away with it because the MSM are chocablock full of left leaning gerbil warming journalists. NB I use the term journalist very loosely.
David,
Well done. Minor point; megawatt is abbreviated MW.
Milliwatt is abbreviated mW.
To add to your critique, consider the long term maintainence of 50000 inverters and batteries etc., especially if the householders get limited benefits.
The proposed pumped hydro by Tilt using a quarry is good for about 4hrs running flat chat…..hopefully it wont silt up.
even the private ones will get some sort of massive subsidy, so the return to the plebs will be sooner than 66 years
To the author: where you mention the payback period of 66 years, it may be provident to mention the expected lifespan of the panels and battery.
Panels degrade at 1% per year, I believe, so after 66 years they would be 34% efficient.
As for the batteries, I read online that the warranty period for a ‘PowerWall’ is 10 years.
On the other hand, if you factor in inflation, and increases in power prices, in 66 years, 7.75MWh * 34% might be worth a lot of money.
My Avatar name is Adelagado. This is a contraction of the words Adelaide and Lagado. The Grand Academy of Lagado was an institution described in Gullivers Travels where scientists conduct pointless, impractical and senseless experiments. For example, trying to extract sunbeams from cucumbers so that crops can be grown at night, or trying to make water flow uphill so water mills can be constructed at the top of the hill.
I began using my avatar name about 10 years ago as more and more crazy schemes began to soak up public money in SA, but little did I realise how far down this lunatic path we would travel. Today it was announced that, in addition to the scheme described above by David Bidstrup, $400 million dollars would be spent on a pumped hydro scheme in the piddling Adelaide Hills that would deliver just 300mW for a whole 4 hours. I doubt even Jonathon Swift could have imagined that a scheme so expensive or utterly devoid of practical value would see the light of day outside the world of fiction.
It’s all about keeping power on to homes.
They won’t achieve that of course, doing this, but there is no room for industry in this, not even in the considerations, so it doesn’t matter.
Without industry they can power every home successfully with unicorn farts and the place will still become a third world shithole to bring on the marxist revolution.
This is a buying time announcement, to placate the masses until it’s too late.
Whether homes are powered or not is irrelevant if nobody is working in Private sector.
What business will start in Australia, like this, but they talk to the ignorant masses who believe the only places using electricity are homes.
I keep saying this is a planned U.N. agenda and it has a time line.
It’s called agenda 21 and it’s update agenda 30.
24,000 “free”, (but taxpayer funded), systems will be installed on Housing Trust public housing properties
Public housing properties you say! The solar panels and batteries will, in no time, be sold or destroyed or both.
I have found it very frustrating over the last two weeks of very hot weather that there has not yet been a major electrical outage, because until these begin to happen, the vast majority of people think everything is OK. Yes, they’ll hate the high energy bills, but until there is NO ELECTRICITY AVAILABLE, they assume things are OK and just pay the bill without too much thought.
That’s because they replaced clean coal with stinky polluting diesel.
You “really couldn’t make this shit up” in a real world!
Libs offering similar?
It’s not called the U.N.iparty for nuffink.
If the Left put one tenth of the effort that they put into ignoring the obvious, instead into generating cheap affordable electricity, we would be swimming in the stuff. Latest SA “brainwave”. Use an old quarry to create a miniature scheme a la Turnbull’s Snowy Mark 2scheme (and yes he is a Leftist too). This is to be done by pumping water uphill then letting it flow downhill again into the pond at the bottom of the quarry. Apparently neither Turnbull nor Weatherill have yet worked out that the net effect of this has to be a loss of energy. Unless my understanding of physics is seriously flawed.
Although my guess is that this is yet another Labor scheme never intended to be put into effect. It’s a plan designed to be announced not to be implemented. Why? There’s an election due in less than 2 months and they figure that Labor voters and potential Labor voters are too dumb to figure this out. Sad thing is they may just be right.
I tell you who would believe BS like this. Shane Wright, the so-called Economics Editor of the West Australian, that’s who.
This guy swallows and regurgitates every bit of left wing, Green and dirigiste excrement fed to him in the cesspit of Canberra. He is an unthinking slave to the Canberra Press Borg who hasn’t seen a tax or spending program he doesn’t like.
Yep, this latest brain fart from Weatherdill in SA is exactly the type of nonsense over which Shane Wright would be in raptures. Says it all.
Flyingduk
#2630591, posted on February 7, 2018 at 8:43 pm
$6000 bought me a very nice whole house, auto start generator which will provide me backup power 24/7 , whenever I want, and no ‘central authority’ will be able to control it without firearms.
Flyingduk
can you share the make/model and specs?
David, you really had me scratching my head – until I worked out you didn’t mean “milliwatts”, and “milliwatts-hours”, but actually “megawatts”, etc. Please, “milli-” uses the lower-case ‘m’, and “mega-” uses upper case. So, ‘250 MW virtual power station’, and ‘a total of 490 MWh’.
Cheers!
“Nations, like individuals, cannot become desperate gamblers with impunity. Punishment is sure to overtake them sooner or later.”
“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.”
Charles Mackay, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds