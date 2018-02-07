David Bidstrup:More madness from the state of darkness.

Recently “The Advertiser” reported that the SA government will solve the power problem with a “250 mW virtual power station” comprised of 49,000 solar/battery systems plonked on roof tops in Adelaide. It is headlined as a “solar brainwave”.

The systems will comprise a 5 kW solar system coupled to a Tesla, (who else?) battery with some “authority” having control over the contents of the battery if the poo starts hitting the fan. Using conservative numbers, each system will cost around $21,000.00 and produce 7.75 mWh in a full year.

49,000 5kW solar systems will produce 379,750 mWh in a full year. SA’s annual consumption in 2017 was 11.5 million mWh so the $1,029 million “investment” will produce the equivalent of 3.3% of our annual consumption.

24,000 “free”, (but taxpayer funded), systems will be installed on Housing Trust public housing properties, will cost $504 million and will produce 1.6% of the state’s annual power consumption. A further 25,000 private home systems, (dependent on finding enough gullible folk with a lazy $21,000.00 in their pockets), will cost a further $525 million and add another 1.7% of annual consumption.

In the depths of winter solar output reduces to 40% of peak summer output, (and is zero every night of the year), so there will not be enough “winter sun” to charge the batteries and provide “free” power.

Much is made of “future savings” of “$80.00 on all bills”. This has been “modelled” by the government’s pet consulting economist. The $80.00 reduction, if it ever manifests, will cost participants about $21,000.00 up front and they will cede control of their “free power” to others. On the basis of 4 power bills a year the $21,000.00 investment yields a return of $320.00 annually, or 1.5% – slightly worse than a term deposit. The “payback” period, without discounting, is 66 years.

The proposal is marketed as a “250 mW virtual power station” however when the production is compared to a conventional station it is around 43 mW, a capacity factor of 17%. This is about half of the abysmal output from wind farms.

Using a discharge rate of 2kW for a time of 5 hours, (Lithium batteries cannot be discharged below 10%), the “virtual power station” could deliver 98 mWh per hour or a total of 490 mWh. At “average” load of 1,500 mW this is about 20 minutes’ worth of power. For days like January 19 2018, where the daily consumption was 51,000 mWh the “contribution” would be just under 1% of the days consumption.

It is fascinating that these people expect us to believe bullshit like this. Far from being a “solution”, it is an act of desperation from a government that destroyed our power system and hopes to fool us into believing they have a fix for the mess they made.