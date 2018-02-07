Islam on the front foot in Indonesia

Posted on 9:18 am, February 7, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Alan Jones announced this morning that a coalition of Islamic and military parties in Indonesia will be pushing at a meeting this week for a radical law reform to clamp down on extramarital and gay sex. Also in The Australian.
But don’t worry. We are told that Islam is a religion of peace and love.
So what could possibly go wrong?

32 Responses to Islam on the front foot in Indonesia

  1. JohnA
    #2630020, posted on February 7, 2018 at 9:41 am

    a coalition of Islamic and military parties in Indonesia

    We are told that Islam is a religion of peace and love.

    That should alert us to the core of the Islamic problem.

    So what could possibly go wrong?

    For whom, and to what extent? Not a case of “if” but “when”.

  2. Old School Conservative
    #2630025, posted on February 7, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Oh dear.
    Barnaby will be banned from Bali.
    Jacinta will be jackbooted out of Jakarta.

  3. Rockdoctor
    #2630026, posted on February 7, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Was in South East Asia over Christmas break. I have worked in that part of the world previously, it’s not just Indonesia that is going down the more hardline route. In Thailand outside the deep south I saw my first niqabs on a Thai muslims. The Hijabs is now being worn by many more Muslims than I have seen in the past. There has been an explosion of middle eastern style Saudi funded mosques as well, you can tell them because they are not the discreet squat Asian style mosque that I am used to seeing. I would guess there is a correlation between Wahibbi money pouring and this newer puritanical observance of Islam.

  4. rickw
    #2630031, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:09 am

    The Wahibbi’s have convinced most Asian muslim’s that they’ve been doing it all wrong.

    Mind you, no muslim community in Asia has ever been particularly peaceful, it’s just that we don’t get to hear about their murderous ways.

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2630032, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Wahabbi petrodollars are ruining South East Asia.

  6. Habib
    #2630034, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Love for 1st cousins and pieces of you scattered about if you’re on the other bus or jump the fence. But Jim Molan’s an islamophobe, a dangerous fringe-dweller according to a real doctor.

  7. Roger
    #2630035, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:18 am

    So what could possibly go wrong?

    A million or so refugees fleeing an Islamic Indonesia to Australia in the future, for one thing.

  8. H B Bear
    #2630037, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Relax. Indonesians are moderate muzzies …. kaboom.

  9. jjf
    #2630038, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I’m sure according to Waleed its all fine – just the west having no “understanding” of true Islam.

    Just waiting to Tim from Stasi to berate us for even mentioning the I word!

  10. H B Bear
    #2630040, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:20 am

    A million or so refugees fleeing an Islamic Indonesia to Australia in the future, for one thing.

    Mmmm … all those tasty satays.

  11. lotocoti
    #2630047, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Bad luck for Bali, but I hope the revised law gets up.
    Then we can watch the weasel Di Natale blame Jim Molan for another islamophobic inspired catastrophe.

  12. Fat Tony
    #2630053, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2630032, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:11 am
    Wahabbi petrodollars are ruining South East Asia.

    And Australia and Europe and …………..

  13. iain russell
    #2630079, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:13 am

    The Great Lie of Indo-Aus relations is that ‘they practice a more tolerant and wiser form of Islam’. Utter bullshit. Murderous, hate filled bigots all and it’s getting worse. We are seeing more and more Christians and de-tribalised Muslims from Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia emigrating to Oz. It’s to our benefit, of course. They are engineers, IT specialists and architects, not head loppers. In memory of Theresa Morangke, Alfita Poliwo, Yani Sambue and all the Jakarta Rugby Club lads murdered by the bastards.

  14. cohenite
    #2630080, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:13 am

    The world is and always has been at war with islam, which is and always has been and always will be at war with itself.

    If aliens wanted to destroy humanity they could not do any better then have introduced islam.

  15. Robbo
    #2630098, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Just what we need on our northern borders, a bunch of religious and military nutters. They may be aiming their craziness internally for the present but it wouldn’t take much for them to start eyeing off Australia as a place to expand their lunacy.
    Memo to Turnbull and Shorten. Start doing something positive to boost our border protection and internal security. Don’t wait until the facts hit you in the face and the game is virtually over.

  16. Mr Johnson
    #2630111, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Gays support Islam – Islam wants to outlaw gays.
    Conservatives are suspicious of Islam – gays are suspicious of Conservatives.
    No paradox at all.

  17. Delta
    #2630118, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:44 am

    I say there’s one saving grace about Islam and that is the extent to which they marry their first cousins or sisters or whatever. Mind you their practices have added some burden to the UK NHS but you don’t see or read much about that. See this search link for a few stories.

  18. Up The Workers!
    #2630130, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Looks like the Joyce family – both Kiwi Barnaby and his Irish cousin Alan, should give Indonesia a wide berth for a while until Islam brings itself up-to-date with the last 14 centuries or so, of human learning, development and progress.

    And in the meantime, they should STOP pointing things they don’t understand, at other people. You never know when they might go off (we’re looking at YOU, Barnaby!).

  19. jupes
    #2630165, posted on February 7, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    We fought the bastards in the ’60s then fired the odd shot at them in the late ’90s.

    Next time may be a little more serious, so if I were running the ADF I would stop with the shielas, trannies and genderless freaks and get serious myself.

  20. stevem
    #2630167, posted on February 7, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    The usual apologists won’t raise a peep about this and other signs of increasing fundamentalism until it’s too late.

    That will be when they or their friends get arrested and sentenced to be stoned to death while having their gay honeymoon in Bali.

  21. Roger
    #2630220, posted on February 7, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    They may be aiming their craziness internally for the present but it wouldn’t take much for them to start eyeing off Australia as a place to expand their lunacy.

    Indonesia’s military has always had a two-fold focus: control of the local populations and defense of the nation. Despite it’s impressive manpower, it’s not really geared up for an amphibious or airborne invasion of a vast country like Australia. The most their navy could do is harass our northern shipping. The greatest threat to Australia from a militant Islamic coup in Indonesia, apart from the sponsorship of terrorists, would be the likely break up of the republic and the flight of dissenters to our shores. How would we handle the influx of perhaps a million or so Indonesians in a short time? Would we permit them to settle or confine them to refugee camps in the north? The burden on Australia, both financially and socially, would be something we have never before experienced.

  22. old bloke
    #2630222, posted on February 7, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2630032, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Wahabbi petrodollars are ruining South East Asia.

    Stop buying Arab oil, we have plenty of oil resources here waiting to be developed.

    cohenite
    #2630080, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:13 am

    The world is and always has been at war with islam, which is and always has been and always will be at war with itself.

    It’s the other way around actually, Islam has been at war with the world for 1400 years, it’s just that the world is too stupid to know what’s going on.

  23. jupes
    #2630227, posted on February 7, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    By the way, Australia is spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year funding Indonesian schools. Indonesia is the biggest recipient of Australian aid. Apparently this is to counter the influence of the Saudi madrassas.

    Doesn’t look like we are getting value for money does it?

    What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.

  24. Fat Tony
    #2630250, posted on February 7, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    cohenite
    #2630080, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:13 am
    The world is and always has been at war with islam, which is and always has been and always will be at war with itself.

    If aliens wanted to destroy humanity they could not do any better then have introduced islam.

    If Satan wanted to destroy humanity they could not do any better then have introduced islam.

  25. old bloke
    #2630268, posted on February 7, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Fat Tony
    #2630250, posted on February 7, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    If Satan wanted to destroy humanity they could not do any better then have introduced islam.

    Correct, Islam is the vehicle which he will use.

  26. Wayne Job
    #2630306, posted on February 7, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    It must also be remembered that the Japanese had a pact with Indonesia during WW2. In return for not interfering when Japan finished its invasion of OZ the Indonesians were promised half of Australia. Trusting Indonesia is fraught with dangers.

  27. Boambee John
    #2630339, posted on February 7, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    A million de-tribalised Muslim refugees from Indonesia?

    test pattern is keen on brown Muslims, perhaps they should all be settled in the Kimberley and Arnhem Land?

  28. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2630364, posted on February 7, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    And we spend billions on useless subs we will get in 100 years or so to keep Pyne and turnbull in power to make an orderly handover to their

    lefty comrades . The money could be used to increase our army and set up a Missile Corps with Australian made and designed rockets ,anti shipping ,anti submarine ,anti aircraft ,anti missile rockets.we should develop ballistic missiles with serious warheads . A Drone corps should also be set up ,They]have the numbers but one missile is worth many troops . If islamofascist takes over Indonesia they will be looking South no doubt about that ,a stse of armed readiness is sensible and no crime .-

  29. Defender of the faith
    #2630485, posted on February 7, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Jones and other sectarian blowhards are very effective. A few of my younger staff in jakarta are too afraid to bring their spouse to Australia on business trips as the rhetoric has convinced them it is too dangerous. And people wonder why our trade and other relations are so poor.

  30. Mr Black
    #2630501, posted on February 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Conservative activists should be trying to rent muslim owned spaces for gay events and then launch public civil and criminal actions against them at each refusal. Where are our activists?

  31. testpattern
    #2630523, posted on February 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    ‘fraught with dangers’

    You mean short with danglers? Makes much more sense.

  32. Chris M
    #2630584, posted on February 7, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    If Satan wanted to destroy humanity they could not do any better then have introduced islam.

    Indeed he did just that. Mohammad himself said he had revelations from demons.

