Alan Jones announced this morning that a coalition of Islamic and military parties in Indonesia will be pushing at a meeting this week for a radical law reform to clamp down on extramarital and gay sex. Also in The Australian.
But don’t worry. We are told that Islam is a religion of peace and love.
So what could possibly go wrong?
Liberty Quote
Trade unions, professional associations, industrial organisations, special interests of all kinds, from artistic to environmental, not only demand increased government expenditure but also oppose reductions that would limit their activities, power, influence, and incomes.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on David Bidstrup:More madness from the state of darkness.
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Peter Campion on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Chris M on Islam on the front foot in Indonesia
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Crossie on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- nemkat on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Sinclair Davidson on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Peter Campion on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Eyrie on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Ubique on Monday Forum: February 5, 2018
- cynical1 on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Alan Moran on Renewable subsidies and the destruction of Australian energy competitiveness
- dopey on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Atoms for Peace on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- John Comnenus on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- In praise of Greg Lindsay
- David Bidstrup:More madness from the state of darkness.
- Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
- John Jay Chapman quotes you should know even if you don’t know who John Jay Chapman was
- Islam on the front foot in Indonesia
- Renewable subsidies and the destruction of Australian energy competitiveness
- Obamagate: Shameful and a disgrace
- Q&A Forum: February 5, 2018
- What? No!
- David Leyonhjelm on Rationalising Suicide
- Monday Forum: February 5, 2018
- RIP John Coleman climate skeptic
- Blockchain as a ledger
- If you want to raise the minimum wage you need to raise productivity first
- Chile the success story of South America
- Katie Hopkins reports from South Africa
- The core question is whether it is OK for a government in power to use surveillance agencies to win elections
- Renewable energy subsidies: poison to a once efficient industry, calamitous for the economy
- Open Forum: February 3, 2018
- So far so good but this is only Year One
- Support Peter Ridd and freedom of speech
- Media will be media
- Tax system and regulation are stifling productivity growth
- Freedom quotes from Thomas Sowell
- What they said: s44 edition
- They are coming for us again
- Documents in filing cabinets
- Jo Nova reports on power prices
- What is wrong with this country in 1 sentence
- What the French Health Minister told the Assemblée Nationale
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
That should alert us to the core of the Islamic problem.
For whom, and to what extent? Not a case of “if” but “when”.
Oh dear.
Barnaby will be banned from Bali.
Jacinta will be jackbooted out of Jakarta.
Was in South East Asia over Christmas break. I have worked in that part of the world previously, it’s not just Indonesia that is going down the more hardline route. In Thailand outside the deep south I saw my first niqabs on a Thai muslims. The Hijabs is now being worn by many more Muslims than I have seen in the past. There has been an explosion of middle eastern style Saudi funded mosques as well, you can tell them because they are not the discreet squat Asian style mosque that I am used to seeing. I would guess there is a correlation between Wahibbi money pouring and this newer puritanical observance of Islam.
Was in South East Asia over Christmas break. I have worked in that part of the world previously, it’s not just Indonesia that is going down the more hardline route. In Thailand outside the deep south I saw my first niqabs on a Thai muslims. The Hijabs is now being worn by many more Muslims than I have seen in the past. There has been an explosion of middle eastern style Saudi funded mosques as well, you can tell them because they are not the discreet squat Asian style mosque that I am used to seeing. I would guess there is a correlation between Wahibbi money pouring and this newer puritanical observance of Islam.
The Wahibbi’s have convinced most Asian muslim’s that they’ve been doing it all wrong.
Mind you, no muslim community in Asia has ever been particularly peaceful, it’s just that we don’t get to hear about their murderous ways.
Wahabbi petrodollars are ruining South East Asia.
Love for 1st cousins and pieces of you scattered about if you’re on the other bus or jump the fence. But Jim Molan’s an islamophobe, a dangerous fringe-dweller according to a real doctor.
So what could possibly go wrong?
A million or so refugees fleeing an Islamic Indonesia to Australia in the future, for one thing.
Relax. Indonesians are moderate muzzies …. kaboom.
I’m sure according to Waleed its all fine – just the west having no “understanding” of true Islam.
Just waiting to Tim from Stasi to berate us for even mentioning the I word!
Mmmm … all those tasty satays.
Bad luck for Bali, but I hope the revised law gets up.
Then we can watch the weasel Di Natale blame Jim Molan for another islamophobic inspired catastrophe.
Infidel Tiger
#2630032, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:11 am
Wahabbi petrodollars are ruining South East Asia.
And Australia and Europe and …………..
The Great Lie of Indo-Aus relations is that ‘they practice a more tolerant and wiser form of Islam’. Utter bullshit. Murderous, hate filled bigots all and it’s getting worse. We are seeing more and more Christians and de-tribalised Muslims from Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia emigrating to Oz. It’s to our benefit, of course. They are engineers, IT specialists and architects, not head loppers. In memory of Theresa Morangke, Alfita Poliwo, Yani Sambue and all the Jakarta Rugby Club lads murdered by the bastards.
The world is and always has been at war with islam, which is and always has been and always will be at war with itself.
If aliens wanted to destroy humanity they could not do any better then have introduced islam.
Just what we need on our northern borders, a bunch of religious and military nutters. They may be aiming their craziness internally for the present but it wouldn’t take much for them to start eyeing off Australia as a place to expand their lunacy.
Memo to Turnbull and Shorten. Start doing something positive to boost our border protection and internal security. Don’t wait until the facts hit you in the face and the game is virtually over.
Gays support Islam – Islam wants to outlaw gays.
Conservatives are suspicious of Islam – gays are suspicious of Conservatives.
No paradox at all.
I say there’s one saving grace about Islam and that is the extent to which they marry their first cousins or sisters or whatever. Mind you their practices have added some burden to the UK NHS but you don’t see or read much about that. See this search link for a few stories.
Looks like the Joyce family – both Kiwi Barnaby and his Irish cousin Alan, should give Indonesia a wide berth for a while until Islam brings itself up-to-date with the last 14 centuries or so, of human learning, development and progress.
And in the meantime, they should STOP pointing things they don’t understand, at other people. You never know when they might go off (we’re looking at YOU, Barnaby!).
We fought the bastards in the ’60s then fired the odd shot at them in the late ’90s.
Next time may be a little more serious, so if I were running the ADF I would stop with the shielas, trannies and genderless freaks and get serious myself.
The usual apologists won’t raise a peep about this and other signs of increasing fundamentalism until it’s too late.
That will be when they or their friends get arrested and sentenced to be stoned to death while having their gay honeymoon in Bali.
They may be aiming their craziness internally for the present but it wouldn’t take much for them to start eyeing off Australia as a place to expand their lunacy.
Indonesia’s military has always had a two-fold focus: control of the local populations and defense of the nation. Despite it’s impressive manpower, it’s not really geared up for an amphibious or airborne invasion of a vast country like Australia. The most their navy could do is harass our northern shipping. The greatest threat to Australia from a militant Islamic coup in Indonesia, apart from the sponsorship of terrorists, would be the likely break up of the republic and the flight of dissenters to our shores. How would we handle the influx of perhaps a million or so Indonesians in a short time? Would we permit them to settle or confine them to refugee camps in the north? The burden on Australia, both financially and socially, would be something we have never before experienced.
Infidel Tiger
#2630032, posted on February 7, 2018 at 10:11 am
Wahabbi petrodollars are ruining South East Asia.
Stop buying Arab oil, we have plenty of oil resources here waiting to be developed.
cohenite
#2630080, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:13 am
The world is and always has been at war with islam, which is and always has been and always will be at war with itself.
It’s the other way around actually, Islam has been at war with the world for 1400 years, it’s just that the world is too stupid to know what’s going on.
By the way, Australia is spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year funding Indonesian schools. Indonesia is the biggest recipient of Australian aid. Apparently this is to counter the influence of the Saudi madrassas.
Doesn’t look like we are getting value for money does it?
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.
cohenite
#2630080, posted on February 7, 2018 at 11:13 am
The world is and always has been at war with islam, which is and always has been and always will be at war with itself.
If aliens wanted to destroy humanity they could not do any better then have introduced islam.
If Satan wanted to destroy humanity they could not do any better then have introduced islam.
Fat Tony
#2630250, posted on February 7, 2018 at 2:15 pm
If Satan wanted to destroy humanity they could not do any better then have introduced islam.
Correct, Islam is the vehicle which he will use.
It must also be remembered that the Japanese had a pact with Indonesia during WW2. In return for not interfering when Japan finished its invasion of OZ the Indonesians were promised half of Australia. Trusting Indonesia is fraught with dangers.
A million de-tribalised Muslim refugees from Indonesia?
test pattern is keen on brown Muslims, perhaps they should all be settled in the Kimberley and Arnhem Land?
And we spend billions on useless subs we will get in 100 years or so to keep Pyne and turnbull in power to make an orderly handover to their
lefty comrades . The money could be used to increase our army and set up a Missile Corps with Australian made and designed rockets ,anti shipping ,anti submarine ,anti aircraft ,anti missile rockets.we should develop ballistic missiles with serious warheads . A Drone corps should also be set up ,They]have the numbers but one missile is worth many troops . If islamofascist takes over Indonesia they will be looking South no doubt about that ,a stse of armed readiness is sensible and no crime .-
Jones and other sectarian blowhards are very effective. A few of my younger staff in jakarta are too afraid to bring their spouse to Australia on business trips as the rhetoric has convinced them it is too dangerous. And people wonder why our trade and other relations are so poor.
Conservative activists should be trying to rent muslim owned spaces for gay events and then launch public civil and criminal actions against them at each refusal. Where are our activists?
‘fraught with dangers’
You mean short with danglers? Makes much more sense.
Indeed he did just that. Mohammad himself said he had revelations from demons.