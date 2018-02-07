Tell that to the judge

This is getting beyond a joke.
ALP MP Susan Lamb is very likely a dual citizen and as such is ineligible to sit in the Australian parliament. s44 does not say that you can ignore the law of the land if you are estranged from your Mum.
To be sure, Ms Lamb’s feelings of loss and abandonment obviously cut very deep and at a human level we can and should have a lot of sympathy for her. But we should not lose sight of the other basic issue here. She should be referred to the High Court and have to recontest her seat. If her own party will not do so, the government should do so – in fact, I would have thought that this should be The Speaker’s job.
When are these people that signed statements indicating that they are not dual citizens when they are going to be charged and tried and punished?
The Uniparty is trying to minimise its losses.
The Coalition is not moving on Susan Lamb because they have someone, somewhere in parliament, in a similar situation.
By tacit agreement, Lamb will be OK and the next Lib/Nat to be exposed will be OK too.
If a guy blubbed away he’d be ruined politically. She needs to get her paperwork sorted out like every one else.
Meanwhile I’m off to cry on the tax collector’s shoulder…………..
Barnaby pleads for the family situation to be kept out of it, this petal cries for the reverse.
Whilst her situation is deserving of sympathy, it does not change the law.
If the paperwork is not in order, c u later.
MP Susan Lamb should refer herself to the High Court immediately, to retain any semblance of honesty. She knows she is a dual citizen, and she needs to convince the High Court that she has made very effort to rescind, not us, nor today’s Parliament.
Confected crocodile tears to try and save a generous parliamentary salary. Cynical? No, she’s a politician and deserves nothing but contempt for this public display of emotion for no reason other than to avoid her referral to the high court! Nothing but a stunt.
So, she can’t sit in parliament…should be any argument. She has clear lied when she signed the paperwork and wow, didn’t they all lay it on thickly today…most of it quite irrelevant to the basic issue (rather more on abandonment)
You can’t be a pilot is you are colourblind and you can’t sit in parliament if you are a citizen of another country even if you cry; or perhaps you can as the political class will band together on self interest. They just make me feel sick.
Our politicians are a disgrace
Yes Davo. Spot on!
This is fine blowback on Shorten.
Electricity Bill seemed to adopt the strategy of saying catch us if you can and relying on the MSM to “forget” to mention ALP pollies with s44 issues.
At the same time the ALP have been banging away at people like Barnaby (oops, bad metaphor) about dual citizenship.
Which has had the effect of clearing out the vulnerable LNP pollies and getting the by-elections out of the way in what could be an election year.
So now we see what Shorten’s policy is leading to: a drip drip of ALP people who have been researched by bloggers or etc who suddenly get High Courted. This could be going all year.
He has resisted a general deck-clearing exercise, where a Parliamentary subcommittee gets appointed to run the s44 check test over every pollie in both houses. Which suggests he has worries about who such an exercise might turn up. But if he doesn’t clear decks this could haunt him all through this whole year.
I still think Malcolm, who likewise has been very reluctant to do a general review of all Canberra pollies, may fear his own date with the HC if his mum happens to have applied for and gotten British citizenship at some stage. That would be most entertaining!
Criminals the lot.
Rule of Law is not for them.
You can kiss your ass goodbye, we’re stuffed.
Our country will truly be in the same state as Venezuela within five years at this rate.
Then all those that wanted to bring it on, so people can learn from it, will find that learning the lesson won’t matter.
You can’t just reverse it, especially with the level of cultural Marxism.
This isn’t economic.
It’s culture they have attacked, and that is what is killing our economy, and why you won’t be able to bring it back.
What about Sharkey in Mayo? She needs to convince the High Court she is not a dual citizen.
Quote from a mate regarding this issue … didn’t try hard did she
Flick the switch to victim and cry for sympathy. Grow up, girl. We’re not interested. Comply with the rules or go.
Spot on, Aussieute. Having obtained all sorts of B,D @M certificates for genealogical purposes, it simply did not ring true to me that she was refused a copy of her parents’ marriage certificate. Once again emotion trumps reason in our political kindergarten.
Why? Nothing has happened to any of them. They are a class of their own with their own rules.
Who’s going to stop them spitting in our faces, disrespecting our laws and constitution?
FFS! Who’s responsible for administering our laws in this country, how much more do we have to take from these lying crooks?
These crooks should all be sent on vacation at one of Her Majesty’s Prisons and their assets of crime confiscated, just like happens to the rest of us!
That might be what the LNP stupidly think, but that isn’t how it would play out. The media have one rule for labor figures, and quite another for the LNP.
I have no sympathy whatsoever. Whether she is genuinely distressed or simply acting is irrelevant. She is crying crocodile tears to gain sympathy for illegally holding a job and claiming millions of taxpayer dollars. She is a disgrace and doubly so for trying to garner sympathy for her negligence and theft from the Commonwealth.
Why is she allowed to read a speech? That’s against standing orders. Doesn’t anyone have the guts to call out this fraud?
Maybe Sinc is a communist? Too much sympathy for a rent seeker.
Did I not see a news article before parliament began its new year to the effect that her estranged mother had the document required by the British Home Office and was happy to supply it if asked?
I’m sure I didn’t dream it.
Lamb’s tears are real.
Who wouldn’t cry at the prospect of losing a salary package of $300,000?
Whata about the w0g bastard Albasleazy who discovera hisa papa lasta year fora the ALPBC butta no canna finda him no more thisa year?
She is ALP. Different rules apply. And anything goes. And her tears show she is the victim of a dastardly male conspiracy.
Isa…howa you saya…mystery!
Very unseemly to have all these Liars balling their eyes out on the floor of Parliament. At least there is less chance of Lamb just lying and misleading the House than when Thomo tried this on. Possibly.
Soaked up quite a bit of moola while not recognising any issue with s.44 no doubt a coincidence.
Let’s have seats allocated according to sob stories. The bigger the sob story, the more entitled you are. The judges/voters should be refugees from countries that should not be described as 5h1th0le5. Oh, and why are we even considering this privileged white woman?
Oh, and who can refer a fake parliamentarian to the High Court? Can Cats do it?
Female workplace tactics 101 – get found out for breaking the rules and rubbing up the boss’s leg isn’t working for you? Turn on the waterworks.
As I have said previously, my bad relationship with my accountant means I will no longer be filing tax returns. Please leave me alone in this traumatic time.
I do but it is tempered with the contempt that she used her situation to try to guilt the government into call off the dogs. That raises serious questions about the depth of her feelings of loss and abandonment. What we saw was a piece of political theatre, a last roll of the dice.
Anyone with any dignity would have accepted their fate – I can’t get the documents I need, that’s the end of it, I’m not going to bear my wounds for the public in a Hail Mary attempt to keep my job in the Australian equivalent of Oprah’s couch.
My contempt for politicians is increasing by the day.
What did we do to deserve this pack of deadbeats, crooks and spivs running the couuntry?
Someone once said that being born with British Citizenship was like winning the lottery of life.
Susan Lamb, like David Feeney, has too much baggage to stand in the Seat again, so there’s zero chance of her renouncing now.
Longman is always marginal, while British Citizenship is always likely to come in handy, so i think this game has been going on for a while, where the Candidate makes a half hearted attempt to comply with S44 shortly before the Election, then the Home Office writes back after the Election saying, ”Sorry, not enough information, so we can’t process your application.”
Turnbull’s mother was born here to English touring actors, so i’d say she was a British Citizen and so is Mal.
Agree.
Leaving it until the last two weeks is a risk she chose to take. Anyhow, the High Court can figure out whether the marriage certificate really is important or not, but it does need to go before the court for sure.
There are millions of people who suffer severe emotional loss and they have to perform their everyday duties. The show must go on. Do we feel a lot of sympathy for them? I doubt it. So why a politician?
Who else has gotten emotional in parliament?
Hawke and the Tiannamen Square killings. Yet he travels now very often to China.
Julia and a breaking voice – cannot recall the reason. Misogyny maybe.
Thomson who had his credit card(s) stolen. That is enough reason to cry.
Now Susan Lamb.
There are probably others.
I too would be very sad if I were to lose a few hundred grand and have no other way of recouping it. But I would not blub publicly about it.
But I do not expect someone who is making decisions for the rest of us to be to be unable to control their emotions. What if an airline pilot became emotional when landing, or a general in the military becoming emotional before battle, or a surgeon unable to control emotions during a brain op. The pollies do not live in the real world, and they demonstrate it.
The law is the law regarding dual citizenship and being eligible for representing people in parliament. It is quite possible that she has now lied to the House if in fact you can obtain a B<M and D certificate for genealogical purposes.
Yesterdays performance was tugging at the taxpayers heartstrings – there are most likely sadder stories than hers and her history does not change her citizenship status. Anything to hang onto that salary and superannuation. She should resign today.
I didn’t mean to rob the bank at gunpoint, I just watched a Lassie film and,( sniff), and nobody had snipped the dog’s nails.
All records of UK Births. Deaths and Marriages are available to the public from the General Register Office (or its equivalent in Scotland or Northern Ireland). No permission required – just £9.25.
I have done this same search. All you need are names and a rough date.
Ms Lamb’s case must have special circumstances – I wonder who advised her she had no “legal entitlement to claim“.