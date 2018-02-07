Tell that to the judge

This is getting beyond a joke.

ALP MP Susan Lamb is very likely a dual citizen and as such is ineligible to sit in the Australian parliament. s44 does not say that you can ignore the law of the land if you are estranged from your Mum.

To be sure, Ms Lamb’s feelings of loss and abandonment obviously cut very deep and at a human level we can and should have a lot of sympathy for her. But we should not lose sight of the other basic issue here. She should be referred to the High Court and have to recontest her seat. If her own party will not do so, the government should do so – in fact, I would have thought that this should be The Speaker’s job.