Wednesday Forum: February 7, 2018
LOL
Talk about ROFL.
The Doom Lord strikes again.
A more truly despicable phrase would be ‘go bombers’. Ugh.
She is not an ex yet, these things take time. The adulterer and his girlfriend neglected to tell her what was going on until it was obvious to all.
Gladys has started a program to deprogram terror kiddies in NSW even though she acknowledges it won’t work. It sounds perfect for South Australian Labor pollies.
In the throes of passion, I should imagine those choppers could do a fair bit of damage?
Just watching my now and future son-in-law on TheirABC’s 7.30 report.
(Because daylight saving.)
Thanks, Sinc, My wife, her mother, has known longer than I have. Some things are secret wymyns business… Mrs Campion, bless her, tries to insulate me from the real world.
Tinta, on the old thread. I’ve just caught up.
I’ve seen plenty of it and heard about this happening so often. Man (in politics, media, academia or corporate life) at peak career dumps faithful wife and mother of his children for younger woman he works with, and new woman (sometimes wife) enjoys the rewards of success while previous wife struggles with the children. The previous wife is distraught, the children suffer, the man didn’t actually mean to have another child, and the new relationship often falls apart after the first few years and he begins to wonder if it’s all been worth it; but first wife has moved on, a return is too hard. He’s then free to do it all again, with the growing bevvy of females who are desperate now they are forty plus.
The foolish man should be condemned, but the woman who uses the situation to get pregnant is also at fault. She is a home-wrecker if she is not prepared to go it alone with the child. Thankfully many women would withdraw from the advances of such a man.
The child does make a difference; it turns a brief affair of the heart into a quantum shift in relationships. The situation moves from adultery to parenthood and marriage, so there is little social condemnation. But there should be. At least the first marriage should have been given warning and a time to redress.
It’s a good thing this coming child has a grandpa waiting in the wings, ready to pick up the pieces if necessary. Daughters don’t always behave well and fathers adore their daughters; we get that.
Having been dumped once with two young children when young enough to have another go at marriage and children, I said to Hairy he’d better be serious about it this time because I was never going to be dumped again, nor dump anyone. (He married young, and they divorced with no children after years of fighting with her; before I came on the scene). We made, and have kept, very sincere promises of fidelity to each other. His first wife wasn’t so lucky. She found another man, big shot in the media, who dumped her with three young children for a younger work colleague. Usual story.
It is my understanding that there are several North Adelaide matrons who have never murdered, gone on welfare or had to strip a Commodore personally.
And then there is the Crazy Horse, the industrial base remaining to Adelaide.