I am personally very pleased to see the back of one our worst ever Attorneys-General, George Brandis QC. He achieved absolutely nothing and personally (and possibly deliberately) sunk the amendments to Section 18C.
He has hung around as a Senator for which he was paid while waiting to take up his undeserved prize of Australian High Commissioner to the UK, with fancy house in which to live.
At his pointless Valedictory Dinner this week, he made this snippy but completely incoherent remark:
Increasingly in recent years powerful elements of right-wing politics have abandoned both liberalism’s concern for the rights of the individual and conservatism’s respect for institutions, in favour of a belligerent, intolerant populism which shows no respect for either the rights of individual citizens or the traditional institutions which protect them … We have seen the development of right-wing post-modernism: a set of attitudes which had its origin in the authoritarian mind of the left has been translated right across the political spectrum. This presents a threat both to liberalism and conservatism, and a profound challenge to the Liberal Party as the custodian of those philosophical traditions.
What does this even mean? Verbose sludge probably aimed at Peter Dutton, Corey Bernardi and Pauline Hansen.
Here’s the thing, George: you did more to undermine the rights of individual citizens when you were AG and part of the government than anyone else within living memory. And as for traditional institutions? Do you include the Australian Human Rights Commission in that category?
In sum: good riddance, George.
Yes!
Farewell, Phallictic Cranium.
Three cheers for Judith. What a pompous do nothing, entitled white male. Hopefully the amount of damage he can do with his new appointment will be limited to spouting bullshit at embassy piss ups.
Not much grace shown by someone on their way to a prestigious job involving high level diplomacy.
What a dreadful advertisement for Australia to send to London.
Like a modern day remittance man.
Rafe;
Perhaps it’s a form of revenge?
Well said Judith.
What’s the chance this will be published in the Australian?
Pompous rsole
Hear hear. One of the worst.
The electoral destruction of the Lieboral Party cannot come soon enough.
George, high on the hog.
Oink, oink.
It wouldn’t be so bad if he just filled up and kept his mouth closed.
Just another lyin’ compromised professional parasite.
One is really sorry for the man.
He believes, believes to the (very shallow) depths of his soul that he is righteous. I doubt he has ever had a nano-second of self reflection in his entire life. He will go to his grave secure in the self knowledge that has has made a huge contribution to Australia.
He will be forgotten.
No.
Re-read those remarks until you comprehend them.
Brandis may be criticised for being ineffectual – personally I think he should have pushed harder for traditional liberty; and should have ensured the Securency proceedings were conducted in full public glare, rather than behind a super-injunction – but he’s head and shoulders above his labour predecessors, and several of the Liberals.
He’s correct on this bizarre development on the ‘right’ that sees the separation of powered and the rule of law as a bug, not a feature in true institutions of a liberal state.
Well, he is a lawyer.
Another case of kicking the useless and incompetent upstairs.
Nanny Roxon, Dreyfus, Lavarch, Ruddock … high praise indeed.
The old kapok-cruncher really was a huge disappointment, wasn’t he? Almost bad enough to have scored silk from a labor government. Like most other portfolios, i really fail to see how that blithering idiot and bedwetting embarrassment Dreyfuss could be measurably worse.
Ah well, London is now taken.
Malcolm will have to offer Barnaby the ambassadorship to France instead.
Paris is, after all, the city of love.
Brandis is a classic example of what is wrong with Australian politics and politicians at the moment. And they probably wonder why so many aussies despise them.
Send the bastard home to Woolingtoon. He’d be right at home with the incumbents.
I’m surprised he didn’t burst into tears. He was all about “feelings” most of the time in the Senate.
He has hung around as a Senator for which he was paid while waiting to take up his undeserved prize of Australian High Commissioner to the UK, with fancy house in which to live.
Movements of Politicians to The Bureaucracy and to International Agencies should be restricted.
Politicians should only be able to take up these roles after 10 years out of Politics.
This would smash up the smug mutual aid somewhat.
Can filthgeorge brandfilth betray Brexit?.
Imagine the eternal worming and undermining of the interests of the West that the oozing cultural Marxist can get up to in London.
What a life.
Wimbledon … Ascot … imaginary nights on the piss with Trump campaign workers.
George is going to London?
Who will take Christopher to the mid-winter ball?
That passage reminds me of an interview with Jordan Petersen.
In connection with Justine Trudeau’s idiotic interruption to a request from a very knowledgeable young lady, to correct her use of the word ‘mankind’. The interviewer asked Jordan “What was Trudeau thinking?”
To which Jordan replied “Trudeau is incapable of thought. He simply runs some sort of ideological subroutine in his head and blurts out whatever words he remembers”, or words to that effect.
Brandis is also incapable of thought, for the very same reason.
George of the Bungle should simply have retired. Or do anything where he can do no harm.
Joe Hockey was also undeserving of his role as Australian Ambassador to the United States. When Trump was elected to President, the Australian government had to go through Greg Norman to get the President’s phone number.
To which of the following Diaries and OpEds do the Cats object, and why?
https://www.spectator.co.uk/author/george-brandis/
a profound challenge to the Liberal Party as the custodian of those philosophical traditions.
The profound challenge to the Liberal Party was entirely down to those aligned with the wet left and Trumbull. That’s how you get to within one seat of losing government after having a healthy majority.
Brandis and Dreyfuss: Peas in a pod.
Thankyou Judith,
on the money again!
term limits of 2, and ineligible for any government or qango position upon exit.
The new bourbons need a bloody good lopping.
Im still fond of the old Irish traditions..
Bog bodies are kings sacrificed by Celts
Clonycavan Man was little more than 5 ft and used pine resin to keep his hair in place.
Kelly says Old Croghan Man died horribly, having holes cut in his upper arms through which a rope was pulled through in order to restrain him. He was stabbed repeatedly and he had his nipples sliced before he was finally cut in half.
Clonycavan Man was disemboweled and struck three times across the head with an ax and once across the body and also had his nipples cut.
Cutting the nipples was more than torture. The aim was to dethrone the king. “Sucking a king’s nipples was a gesture of submission in ancient Ireland,” says Kelly. “Cutting them would have made him incapable of kingship in this world or the next.”
“By using a range of methods to kill the victim, the ancient Irish sacrificed to the goddess in all her forms. This manner of death is peculiar to the ritual killing of kings. It means that a king was being decommissioned.”
We should decommission our ex pollies much the same way.
Turnbull will have a role in Brandis’ appointment I would imagine. .another “good” decision by Turnbull. This man just does not stop giving ? When do we see the end of him ?..just cannot wait.
Amen to that Judith. Furthermore George surrounded himself with intellectually indolent staff who, of course, took their cues from this pompous oaf.
To which of the following Diaries and OpEds do the Cats object, and why?
Bedwetter Brandis loves to talk about himself and if he had stuck to writing about himself in The Spectator and never been A-G, Australia would have been better of.
He was a disappointment.
What does he even mean? Utter twaddle.
I’m all for the decommissioning of the terminally useless in politics, of which old Georgy Boy is a shining example.
Yet another example of being massively rewarded for failure, a clear feature of Australian politics, it’s bureaucracy, and it’s corporate sector. Not sure what it will take to reset it but it cannot come soon enough.
We need an Australian Trump – can’t see one on the horizon though
I wonder if it was his filing cabinet that found its way to the op shop.
He seems like a chap who would lose keys regularly and forget where he put stuff.
In sum: good riddance, George.
Yes, exactly that.
Kind of ironic that for a guy who was so disliked and derided by the Left as being someone who looked and sounded like an “old white man” he was to turn out to be nothing more than another bloody left wing sheep in wolf’s clothing.
With people like him around it is no wonder voters are turning from traditional parties in droves. And deservedly so. Moreover I get heartily sick of politicians like him who denounce anything they disagree with as “populist”. I guess that all you have left when you piss off so many of your own constituents, is to call those who actually agree with your erstwhile voters “populists”. I cannot think of any other reason why a participant in a democratic system (and who is supposed to enact the popular will) would be so dismissive of those who actually understand this.
I’m surprised he didn’t burst into tears.
Toddlers resort to tears to gain sympathy and advantage. They grow out of the ruse by mid-primary school, because they realise it is ineffectual and, in fact, demeaning.
Unfortunately, pollie-blubbing is on the rise. We saw a prime example of it in Parliament yesterday, when Lamb simultaneously tugged at the heartstrings and played for an Oscar.
Brandis was a master snuffler, bringing out the tissues to signal the wealth of his humanity. He will not be missed.
Brandis should not have been rewarded with a plum job in the UK. He failed as Attorney General, he betrayed the Liberal base and achieved very little during his time in parliament. He had the audacity to spend huge amounts of taxpayer money on books for his library fetish and will continue to milk Australian taxpayers in the UK.
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare #2631222, posted on February 8, 2018, at 12:32 pm
Demonstrating once again the wisdom of the dictum:
“Better to remain silent and let others wonder at your stupidity than to speak up and remove all doubt.”
Thank you Judith. My sentiments exactly.
There is another major blot on his performance as AG.
George Brandis was grossly negligent in the way he conducted passage of the same-sex marriage legislation. He went out of his way to overlook the adverse consequences for the basic freedoms of speech, conscience and religion, and for parental rights. This was despite the warnings given about their substantial suppression in other countries where SSM had been legalised, by conservatives and the early-2017 Senate committee hearing, and the warnings given by SSM activists whose Leftist agenda is to press for these basic freedoms to be curtailed and to promote the ‘normalisation’ of homosexuality.
Unfortunately, we have not got rid of George Brandis completely. He may go out of sight, but remains a significant ongoing expense that has to be borne by taxpayers.
Who will take Christopher AT the mid-winter ball?
Your welcome.
Greens give Brandis a standing ovation:
Met him once, briefly; that was enough.
But why inflict him on us at a time when, if we in the UK ever manage a proper extraction from the jaws of ‘Europe’, we hope for a recrudescence of our natural overseas relationships?
It’s been massively confusing having both a Brandis and a Bandt in the same building, especially when they both act like prissy prima donnas. I’m not going to wring hands over the loss of either or both, but what I am worried about is finding a quality replacement.
We have been fishing at the shallow end of the talent pool for too long. There’s nearly 30 million people in this country so why are our leadership so consistently crap? I understand not everyone is cut out to be a politician, but how hard can it be?
I still can’t work out how he passed his basic Uni exams to become a legal eagle. The man is a complete wanker. I do wonder what his “connections” were that he got to where he did. It sure wasn’t on his intellectual ability or his skill as as a person who had a proper understanding of what makes the world go around. Nasty little man, nothing more, nothing less.