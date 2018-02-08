I am personally very pleased to see the back of one our worst ever Attorneys-General, George Brandis QC. He achieved absolutely nothing and personally (and possibly deliberately) sunk the amendments to Section 18C.

He has hung around as a Senator for which he was paid while waiting to take up his undeserved prize of Australian High Commissioner to the UK, with fancy house in which to live.

At his pointless Valedictory Dinner this week, he made this snippy but completely incoherent remark:

Increasingly in recent years powerful elements of right-wing politics have abandoned both liberalism’s concern for the rights of the individual and conservatism’s respect for institutions, in favour of a belligerent, intolerant populism which shows no respect for either the rights of individual citizens or the traditional institutions which protect them … We have seen the development of right-wing post-modernism: a set of attitudes which had its origin in the authoritarian mind of the left has been translated right across the political spectrum. This presents a threat both to liberalism and conservatism, and a profound challenge to the Liberal Party as the custodian of those philosophical traditions.

What does this even mean? Verbose sludge probably aimed at Peter Dutton, Corey Bernardi and Pauline Hansen.

Here’s the thing, George: you did more to undermine the rights of individual citizens when you were AG and part of the government than anyone else within living memory. And as for traditional institutions? Do you include the Australian Human Rights Commission in that category?

In sum: good riddance, George.