Let the experts decide. They know better.

Here is a quiz question for Cats. Name this product.
One is required by law to consume it.
- There is a publicly provided version version of this product and a privately provided one.
- The private version costs the consumer more than the public version, this despite the myth perpetrated that the public version is “free”.
- Those who purchase the privately provided product do so voluntarily well aware of the additional costs and obligations.
- Those who don’t purchase the private provided product believe that those who do are any and all combinations of stupid, ill informed, racist, elitist, sexist and profligate.
Perhaps the last question gave it away.
Yes. The product in question is primary and secondary education. We all pay for it, through our taxes. But there are some who pay a voluntary “supplement”, by way of private school fees, to consume the privately provided version. That supplement, can be small, but it can also be large; upto $35,000 per annum of after income tax money.
Yet despite the fact that there are people who voluntarily spend this money, sometimes at great financial pain, those who don’t spend such money seem to think that they know better. And not just that they know better, but that they are morally superior for not spending their own money.
I can’t think of any other product where those who don’t consume it seem to know more about it than those who pay to consume it.
Here is a possible reason why people voluntarily pay this private school premium.
According to its annual report, at end financial year 2016, the NSW Department of Education employed close to 90,000 full time equivalent staff. With seeming pride, the annual report acknowledged that more than 73% were teachers. Such a “boast” fails to see the problem with having some 24,000 full time equivalent staff not being teachers. That is 1 in 4 employees.
The 24,000 non teaching staff of the NSW Department of Education is about half the total number of staff of the Commonwealth Bank, one of Australia’s largest private employers having also a foreign footprint. Extrapolate also the number of non teaching staff across Australia’s other states and territories and then add in the number of non teaching staff within the Commonwealth Department of Education (ie 100% of them) and think about how many people working to educate children don’t actually educate children.
Now the NSW Department of Education is one of the largest individual employers in the Southern hemisphere. And the thing about large organisations, government ones in particular, is that their core modus operandi is to centralise, bureaucratise and standardise. Hence the need to have 1 in 4 employees not involved in the actual production of the product. A 25% corporate overhead would be rightly lambasted in a private business environment, and 25% does not factor in the cost of the Commonwealth.
The irony of government promoting diversity has always amazed Spartacus. How can you have diversity in organisations where standardisation and centralisation is essential to manage and control unnaturally large organisations?
And that’s the thing. You can’t have diversity in such environments which is why such organisations, despite their purported cultural diversity have no intellectual or philosophical diversity. It’s very Henry Ford. You can have any skin colour or race you like, as long as you think like we do. Hence the group think within the ABC which shows through their news content. Hence the group think within government agencies which shows through their belief that any and every problem can be solved through more and bigger government.
Yes. I know Spartacus has gone off on a tangent, but the theme is the same. The experts and the public servants who are not part of the transaction always seem to believe that they know more than those people who are part of the transaction. As Sir Humprey presciently said:
How on earth would parents know which schools are best? …..
You can’t expect ordinary people to know where to send their children. …..
Parents have no qualifications to make these choices. Teachers are the professionals. …..
Parents are the worst people to bring up children. They have no qualifications. No training.
Another day in the People’s Democratic Republic of Australia.
My parents didn’t trust public education.
My initial guess was health insrance. Then it was security. My third guess was Education.
At first I was thinking the ABC was the topic…which is fun since Blair has a post today:
NOBODY’S WATCHING, NOBODY CARES
The show not being watched is the very expensive 15-minutes-a-week Media Watch. So little is it watched that the righty journos being pummelled now as often as not don’t even know or hear about it.
Anyway back to the topic.
The point of all of this is now that the Left has fully captured public education they want to indoctrinate all kiddies with leftiness. So they get lots of cultural diversity (LGBTism), racial diversity (victimology), economic diversity (Marxism) and scientific diversity (catastropharianism). They get little of actual value like being taught to spell and add up.
Parents then escaped to the private system, as you say. Thus the private system got monstered by ACARA curricula, so that the kiddies trying to flee the indoctrination could be recaptured and purged of thoughtcrime.
The next step is parents taking their kids out of the education system entirely and doing home schooling, such as towards the International Baccalaureate.
The Left is wising up to this threat. In the US the home schooling sector is bigger than here, and so now in the Peoples’ Republic of California (Marxist-Leninist) we get this:
California overreacts and presumes every homeschooling parent is a child abuser (31 Jan)
Be warned parents. This obscene tactic will be used on you if you persist in trying to defy the Gramscians. There is no escape.
When I was at a medium sized state high school in the ’60s there were around 25 teachers, 1 nurse/administration person & a gardener shared with the town’s 2 state primary schools. Looks like the bureaucrats have won.
And so the belief that the UN is going to solve everything in the world …. drum roll “sustainability”.
Here it is Cats, the plan to corral folks into controlled urban locations, for the sake of the environment, diversity, women and children, indigenous people. All of us living in cultural harmony, run by ever growing bureaucratic governments intent on removing private property, spreading the wealth and saving the planet from CO2.
The future of humanity, financed by taxpayers.
Private education exists for the same reason private golf courses exist. So you don’t have to put up with the people like mUnty during and after your round.
I can’t find the NSW stats.. but for now, here’s the Aus ones:
http://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/[email protected]/mf/4221.0
2.5M students in public schools (65% of 3.8M)
405k school staff – 70% teachers.
So there’s 1 school staff member for every 6 kids, and 1 teacher for every 9.
mind boggling.
It’s significantly worse in the public universities in Australia. Non-teaching staff – including general staff, academics who administer full-time (HoS, Deans, PVC’s etc etc) and full-time researchers who are on the Uni’s payroll – used to account for well over one-half of the total staff.
Bruce in Newcastle may have some up-to-date figures
I have never understood why political parties on the right, who are supposedly in favour of small government, free enterprise, markets and individual choice, do not support school voucher programmes. In fact why not vouchers for health insurance too?
Seems like there really is no substantial difference between the Labor and Liberal parties.
I knew a couple of government school teachers who got around with stickers on their car ’support government schools’, actually part of a campaign for teacher pay rises.
They sent their own children to expensive elite private schools.
Bruce of Newcastle #2631116, posted on February 8, 2018, at 11:09 am
It has already happened in Australia. Not fully de jure as you quoted, but de facto by harrassment.
I have personally assisted parents with court appearances over such issues.
Ah well, on that score the IPA has a study to help us assess the performance of government…
IPA legislative growth slowing still growing
It is time we had a memo of this sort:
From: Office of the Speaker / Office of the Senate President
To: All Members
Subject: Productivity Decline
It has come to our joint attention that members are failing in their primary task of passing legislation.
Therefore until further notice, there will be a freeze on salaries, bonuses, allowances and junket (that is, study tour) fares until the volume of business passing through Factories 1 and 2 is restored to at least the levels seen approximately three years ago. It is difficult to envisage any further improvement to levels seen in the more distant past, but hope does spring eternal.
If this decline is not arrested, it will come to the notice of customers who will express their loss of confidence in Capital Hill Enterprises at the next round of interferences (err, elections). This would be likely to result in further budgetary constraints.
You have been warned!