Muddy: Catictionary

It must be about time to dust off the Catictionary again and request contributions.

For those unfamiliar (or regulars who don’t like reading the small print), the Catictionary is a collection of ORIGINAL words from the sparkling minds of Catallaxians, with the underlying intention of reclaiming our language.

Since the concept of a catalexicon was originally floated, there have been some snappy redefinitions submitted of existing, commonly-used words. As stated previously, however, I believe it more appropriate for such to be included in a class of their own. To borrow a phrase from a catributor whose name I cannot now recall, I want to keep the Cat’s linguistic Galapagos pristine. With luck and strong hinting, perhaps incoherent rambler and acolytes will resurrect their thesaurus, which predates the Catictionary by some years. I believe Mr. Rusty also had a similar idea.

By all means submit a nickname for a present political or media personality, but please remember that when such an individual eventually fades from public view, the novelty value and relevance of the nickname will fade also.

I’m not at all keen on words that diminish a significant traumatic historical event, i.e. Yestapo, no matter how clever the word appears. Let’s ignore the fact that I’m a hypocrite for favouring the phrase ‘Year Zero Party’ to describe the ‘Greens.’ No Mel Brooks quotes on this please. As the Big Banana and Supreme Overlord of the Catictionary, this is the decision I have made.

As previously, after three such submission rounds, I will present the cumulative results, minus those I choose to randomly scatter to the winds when I’m having a bad hair day.

So let the NEW words flow…