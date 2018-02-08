Muddy: Catictionary

It must be about time to dust off the Catictionary again and request contributions.
For those unfamiliar (or regulars who don’t like reading the small print), the Catictionary is a collection of ORIGINAL words from the sparkling minds of Catallaxians, with the underlying intention of reclaiming our language.
Since the concept of a catalexicon was originally floated, there have been some snappy redefinitions submitted of existing, commonly-used words. As stated previously, however, I believe it more appropriate for such to be included in a class of their own. To borrow a phrase from a catributor whose name I cannot now recall, I want to keep the Cat’s linguistic Galapagos pristine. With luck and strong hinting, perhaps incoherent rambler and acolytes will resurrect their thesaurus, which predates the Catictionary by some years. I believe Mr. Rusty also had a similar idea.
By all means submit a nickname for a present political or media personality, but please remember that when such an individual eventually fades from public view, the novelty value and relevance of the nickname will fade also.
I’m not at all keen on words that diminish a significant traumatic historical event, i.e. Yestapo, no matter how clever the word appears. Let’s ignore the fact that I’m a hypocrite for favouring the phrase ‘Year Zero Party’ to describe the ‘Greens.’ No Mel Brooks quotes on this please. As the Big Banana and Supreme Overlord of the Catictionary, this is the decision I have made.
As previously, after three such submission rounds, I will present the cumulative results, minus those I choose to randomly scatter to the winds when I’m having a bad hair day.
So let the NEW words flow…
A dictionary is a compilation of words in use, not a list of neologisms invented for amusement.
The last list was silly because only about three percent of the words had ever been used here.
LL’s “Bananaby” is the only one that has recently entered into actual, organic usage.
A Barnaby, the Left getting excited about a non-Leftist’s marital status. Related to a Trump.
Republican n. & a. (U.S. politics) (member) of political party unable to distance itself from wife-beaters and white supremacists, because it needs their votes. [https://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-shocking-allegations-of-abuse-against-the-top-white-house-staffer-who-just-resigned-2018-2]
HUMANDOR: Noun: A woman whose vagina is used to moisten the tip of cigars for Democrat Presidents.
I think my word “Trumps” (haha) yours Gavin.
Spoilsport!
Ballotshock
BRANDISIZE: Verb. To add puffery to a speech to give the misguided impression of high intellect and education
A dictionary is a compilation of words in use, not a list of neologisms invented for amusement.
There is also a tradition of satirical dictionaries, cf. Ambrose Bierce, The Devil’s Dictionary.
Some of the neologisms coined here are very witty and deserve preservation in the hope that they might seep into wider usage.
Former President of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad may have faded into history but his nickname Armageddonouttahere will remain forever burnished in memory.
Barnababy?
Fattoo. Tattoo on a fat person.
Increasingly common in our ladyfolk.
Jewel citizen. A dual-citizen MP who has sat in parliament illegally and gets to keep all the goodies we have bestowed on them during their illegal tenure.
ABC comedy. A TV programme you can safely watch post-op with no fear of breaking the stitches.
Make that ABComedy.
Good Cat language, ie in the context of the cat, should need no explanation. A letter or two more or fewer than you’d realise in the spoken word-
Shortyn
AWFL, or alternatively, AFLGBTIQ+
I’ll have a ponder on those that have made me laugh Muddy, and try to write in. But in keeping with Dave’s Theory of Fun Things Destroying Brain Cells, the laugh-out-loud best can be a challenge to recall.
Stickler Shock – the hurt surprise a leftist gets when a spoilsport points out that their latest idea is either illegal, contravenes the laws of physics, or is economically impossible.
DemoKKKrats – political party once allied to the KKK explicitly, but now covertly following their objectives of keeping African Americans in poverty and despair by drafting numerous race-based unworkable and counter-productive laws and policies allegedly directed at helping them.
Post-modem – the philosophy that transmission of complex thoughts and arguments that was once perfectly achievable at 64K bps now takes 1000 times the speed and hardware costs to achieve a significantly less intelligent result.
Whether? – reluctantly applied if the day’s temperature, rainfall, snowfall, etc is within a small band around the average. If not, apply Climate!!!
Climate!!! – applied if the day’s temperature, rainfall, snowfall, etc is NOT within a small band around the average. If it is, also see Climate!!! (Note: this definition soon traps you in a closed loop.)
(IainC of The Ponds)
A couple more, may have a short shelf life due to current event specificity.
Tempus Furius – medical term for the focused, acetylene torch-like feelings of rage and anger that a feminist gets when a man looks at his watch when a woman is speaking.
Tempus Harmonius – medical term for the extended, trance-like feelings of peace and inner calm a feminist gets when a government department advises women to wear modest, full length clothing in certain overseas countries to appease the patriarchy.
(IainC of The Ponds)
Malcolm just inspired this one.
Apollygy. An apology made by a hopeless PM about something they had no personal involvement in but, hey, running the counry is about seeming more virtuous than the previous PM.
Petersons Curse… That malady afflicting media interlocutors when they realize that the “Gotcha” interview victim they set up, has suddenly and irrevocably become the polite and unassailable master of the event.
A dictionary is a compilation of words in use, not a list of neologisms invented for amusement.
The last list was silly because only about three percent of the words had ever been used here.
LL’s “Bananaby” is the only one that has recently entered into actual, organic usage.
The intention has never been to document words that were only used here on Catallaxy, but rather original words created by Cats that can be used beyond the echo-chamber.
Ask yourself, ‘How do words enter into common usage? From where do words originate?’
The Catictionary is a long-term project, the purpose being stated in the second sentence of the post. If amusement is gained, then that’s a secondary benefit.
Apathy emasculates.