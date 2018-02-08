Swatting Leftists in 6 Easy Steps

Happy New Year everyone! I hope 2018 is off to a flying start for you all.
What’s that I hear you say? It’s been too long since my last post and you’re starting to feel triggered? And you want me make up for it with a multi-part special on debating leftists?
I’m so glad you asked!
Foreword
If you haven’t done so already, do yourself a favour and watch this video that did the rounds the other week.
It shows Doctor Jordan Peterson artfully taking apart leftist interviewer Cathy Newman (who apparently graduated with a ‘first’ in her arts class at Oxford no less) on topics such as the ‘gender pay gap’ and ‘the patriarchy’. It’s a little slow to start, but well worth investing 30 minutes of your time in. Alternatively, you can just read the next 5,000 or so over the next 6 parts and get the general gist of things that way (or do both) – it’s up to you…
(H/T Adam Piggott)
I’m not writing for the purpose of deconstructing why I agree with Doctor Peterson’s arguments. Goodness knows there are hundreds of videos and articles out there already on this (such as this excellent one). Instead, I’m going to highlight some of the useful debating techniques Doctor Peterson has used to deal with this particular leftist – techniques you can try for yourself at home, parties and gatherings, or even at a local university somewhere!
Leftists are lurking everywhere and the potential debating situations you may encounter with them are numerous. In the above video, the debate was organised and both sides knew what was coming. It was also structured at face value as an ‘interview’, so the questioning mainly came from the interviewer (NB: there nothing wrong with this in terms of quantity – of course, the quality of questioning is another story). These situations are pretty rare for most people.
A far more common situation you will face will be at a gathering of friends mixed in with some acquaintances you rarely see or have never met. In this setting, there’s a good chance you will come across a vocal leftist, hell-bent on administering an unwanted dose of political virtue to any innocent victims standing in the wrong place at the wrong time.
For example, someone might mention how hot (or cold – it really doesn’t matter anymore) the day was and the leftist will say something like ‘I can’t believe there are people who still don’t believe in taking action on climate change’.
Other examples include: ‘I can’t believe Trump was voted in’ or ‘I don’t know anyone in favour of Brexit’ (because democracy is still a bit of a Bermuda Triangle for many leftists).
If you’re really lucky, you’ll get someone busting out the well-worn ‘I can’t believe that there aren’t more women in power/powerful positions’ (NB: the word ‘power’ will invariably be used by these bloodthirsty leftists and totalitarians – it’s a great word to use against them down the track).
The poor people standing around will generally be apathetic to the subject matter being foisted on them. That’s because they’re simply there to have a good time and most people (including leftists) have little idea or couldn’t care less about boring things such as:
- how much carbon dioxide is in the atmosphere and how much of it is impacted by humans;
- the historical aggregate pay gap between male and female graduate lawyers under the age of 25 in Australia (negligible); or
- the fact that, in 1985, female graduate lawyers were paid 16.5% more than male graduate lawyers in Australia – and between 1977 and 2012, female graduate engineers were paid (slightly) more than male graduate engineers in Australia (see page 17).
Consequently, on being subjected to an unwanted advance by a leftist, most non-leftists will either wait for the leftist to tire themselves out, move elsewhere or appease the leftist by nodding and agreeing insincerely – in the hope that they will stop. While this represents the path of least resistance, it regrettably leads to people within the leftist’s event horizon becoming brainwashed (including the appeaser). Repeated untruths and lies are very powerful things (see: propaganda).
Of course, if you’ve made it this far, there’s a good chance that you’re different. The question is: what are you going to do about it? (PS: it’s your civic duty to do something about it). Are you going to let the leftist carry on with their propaganda? Or are you going to have a go at entertaining and persuading those around with the truth… and an agitated leftist?
The upcoming techniques will help you achieve the strategic aims of:
- balancing attack and defense during the debate;
- successfully persuading listeners; and
- discharging your civic duty with relish and aplomb.
Regardless of the debating situation you face, the core principles and techniques will remain largely the same. If you find yourself new to debating and wanting to get better, it’s best to start off with one-on-one and family debates, before moving on to debates in front of small crowds and working your way up to larger platforms.
Next up: Part One – Read and Prepare.
Waste of time.
Just surrender to the Borg. Why kick against the goads?
‘Repeated untruths and lies are very powerful things (see: propaganda).’
Your link is rubbish. Good propaganda is 99.9% truth 0.1% misinformation. Having first established credibility with the target audience, then doubt can be introduced. Here is what I wrote in May 2016 before Trump was elected. I referred to Bateson’s WW2 propganda method Schismogenesis. This is what Russia uses to undermine the US polity. The hyper partisan nature of US political elites have been very obliging.
testpattern
#2026831, posted on May 11, 2016 at 10:22 pm
I’m sure bernays’ canon on the techniques of political propaganda are familiar to you, but here they are again anyway.
‘The publics democratic judgement was not to be relied upon..feared that the American public could very easily vote for the wrong man or want the wrong thing so that they had to be guided from above.’
‘The manipulation of public opinion was a necessary part of democracy.’
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Bernays
Dan Gabriel has been employing memetics for the cruz campaign, techniques he used in Iraq and Afghanistan with the cia. I won’t be here for much of the election campaign, but perhaps someone could keep an eye out for evidence that Gabriel is being copied by one or both of the parties here.
I’m just waiting for the Americans to turn bateson’s schismogenesis against their own people, bound to happen one day
Doctor Peterson was far too gentlemanly IMO.
The link to WUWT about the contribution of human CO2 to the atmospheric increase shows EIA Table 3; this infamous Table shows the relative contributions from nature and humans; the increase is less than the human CO2 emissions; so the argument that humans can’t cause all of the increase in CO2 is not supported by Table 3.
What does support it is this:
http://www.onlineopinion.com.au/view.asp?article=14581
Carry on nodding politely then Chris – as it is your prerogative to do so. This post series is designed for those who wish to be different.
In your haste to label my link as rubbish, you have failed to grasp the fact that:
(a) the link is functional and works; and
(b) there is plenty of effective propaganda based on lies and untruths.
Here, have a leftie link:
http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20161026-how-liars-create-the-illusion-of-truth
“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a law of propaganda often attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels. Among psychologists something like this known as the “illusion of truth” effect.
Are you a victim of propaganda? If so, help is available.
‘Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth’
The power of fake news. Look at the New Testament. 2000 years and still going.
Dear oh dear. There are no laws of propaganda, there are evolving techniques.
“illusion of truth” effect.
Availability heuristic. You are two generations behind. At least.
Jordan Peterson Theme Song.
The question is: what are you going to do about it? (PS: it’s your civic duty to do something about it).
Perxactly. There is nothing worse than the cowardly pearl-clutching conservative swine who tell you of their lefty twat mates who arc up one evening on the lefty twat topics-du-jour and then they add “Oh! You can’t say anything to them!” or “I don’t want to make a scene!” Well fuck off then you useless pansy douchebags.
Every time a leftist is allowed to proselytise unchallenged, a devil gets their horns and pitchfork. You should aim to shut them down so rapidly and effectively that they wouldn’t dare open their mouths again in public. The left have gotten away with shit because nobody has told them they are wrong and they should STFU.
If you’re the kind of person who “doesn’t want to lose friends” then you’re a selfish twat who deserves the gulag that you will eventually end up in. I’d rather lose so-called friends (who if they dump you for your political views aren’t your friends anyway) than let a leftard get away with their lies / fuckwittery / stupidity. Every time they do, it emboldens them and they go onto spread their poison elsewhere. You are killing future generations by letting leftism spread.
I could regale you with stories of my discussions / arguments, usually starts with me against the world. By the end there is a hardcore lefty crying under a table and the rest of “the world” are toasting freedom and breathing a sigh of relief “Jeez, I thought I was alone in thinking the world is going crazy!” they will say. Or they will tell you secretly they actually think Trump is great or SSM is “troublesome”.
Point is, unless you’re at a Greens conference, then in a room of 10 people there will be a lefty virtue signalling twat who will do what marcus describes above and the other 9 are all expected to nod in agreement. When one doesn’t then the other 8 will initially side with lefty twat but keep standing up and things will turn your way as truth and reality wins eventually.
How you do it is probably less important – and something marcus will cover I guess – than the fact that you actually do it and you do it loud and proud. It’s bloody good fun I can tell you, especially when you get really good at it.
Right now I reckon Peterson is one of the most important people in the world. He hasn’t quite got everything nailed, factually he is brilliant but he can be a bit fuzzy on his political ideologies and history. He’s a major threat to the left, they probably don’t know what to do about him. Since he’s polite, well-spoken etc. if they attack him they look like twats but they can’t afford to let him speak too much or too widely so they need him silenced. It will be interesting to see what they do next month when he comes here.
Here’s a link for Stimpy!
http://maggiesfarm.anotherdotcom.com/archives/31204-What-do-you-find-useful-in-Prof.-Petersons-talks-and-interviews.html
Enjoy Cat man! Do!
Right now I reckon Peterson is one of the most important people in the world.
No, PewDiePie is one of the most important people in the world.
And his recent fairly positive YouTube review of Peterson’s book to his 60 million young subscribers could potentially allow Peterson to have the level of influence you talk about.
This would be a good thing overall in my opinion, even though Peterson annoys me.
I’ve spent much of my working life having to deal with misguided leftists. It’s very rare to find one with even a rudimentary grasp of facts and figures. For example, maybe 1 in a 100 would know how much CO2 is in the atmosphere (most guess between 4 and 20 percent … sigh). While I have no regrets, I can’t say having a reputation as an “economic rationalist” and a climate sceptic did my career in the public service any favours.
I wasn’t purporting to give a fulsome treatise on the laws of propaganda – I was merely showing how repeating lies and untruths is a powerful tool used by propagandists – something which your comment above clearly concedes is relevant to this very day (e.g. fake news). Whether there are further types and methods of propaganda is completely irrelevant to the point at hand.
Please, put the bong down and wait half an hour until your next toke.
‘the laws of propaganda’
I’ve already told you there’s no such thing. Smarten your act up.
Seriously, in-person argument is well worth doing.
Conflict in front of an audience is not as common as online forams (sic). In the old days it was worth trying to be the adult in the room so the crazies suffered by comparison.
I got my first letter to the Editor published in 1976. I last bothered to send one about 2007. Peak of career was top letter in the Weekend Australian once.
Used to debate in public forums eg ca. 2001 old Matilda Forum and 2003 ‘Public Debate’ as they opened up. Argued with people like that twat lab technician Lambert, lacklenj, the clinical psych at Freo, and scored run-outs on notorious dishonest types like Chapman and Alpers.
Before the Drum forum closed I gave up arguing except as ‘a connected series of statements intended to establish a proposition’. Facts are a waste when the entire audience is gimp-suited partisan twats.
Now I do how to vote cards, join and donate to the parties of my choice – which are not the same as past ones.
Here is a contemporary example of propaganda, in which truth is conflated with misinformation –
In the The Australian today on the front page they claim Molan served as Defence attache in Jakarta 1992-1999, thus giving the casual reader the impression that position was continuous. It was not. In that time he was in the Jakarta post for just four years not the eight suggested. Little lies that slip through without scrutiny, not big ones.
Yes you would be familiar wouldn’t you.
Most of us would read that and say ‘Eight years? Probably four postings in that time, summarised for simplicity.’
That’s the flimsiest straw man I’ve seen in some time. I never claimed that there were laws of propaganda. I simply said I wasn’t purporting to give a fulsome treatise on them (if they even exist – whether they do or not, I couldn’t care less as it’s completely irrelevant here).
As for what you’re trying to say, goodness only knows. Do you actually have a point to make, or would you like to keep going with this small-minded tangent that’s going nowhere for you? If so, a padded room would probably work best from here.
If you’re fortunate enough to have the gift the most effective weapon against leftists is ridicule e.g. Tim Blair.
‘summarised for simplicity.’
KRudd Australian PM 2007-2013. Gillard didn’t exist. KRudd would like this. He’s another whose book presents a problem for librarians – the fact or fiction shelves.
I watched the interview some time back. In the interim not much has changed, particularly in the opinions of those who are not open to Platonic dialogue with a view to having their minds changed if it can be demonstrated that their thinking is flawed or not beneficial.
Mr Peterson gave a sterling account of himself, remaining measured and willing to acknowledge any statement if it had merit.
This will give a warm glow to rationalists, and does not mean that I advocate for all that he says.
For SJW’s and their fellow travellers, he has no currency because his statements are counter to the narrative they push.
It is ingrained in people these days to not have conversation or debate.
The preferred method is to shout down anyone with wrong ideas before they get started, accusing the person with the wrong idea of saying things they have not said and extrapolating anything that may be said into an attack on them.
All the while the right thinkers are pillorying and ridiculing the wrong thinker.
I’ve just had a dose of it from my son. He is highly trained and effective in critical decision making in acute situations.
He is also blind to his own behaviours when revving me for saying something as conversational that he immediately turned into a battle of civilisations.
He also didn’t like me saying that I hope he isn’t sleep walking towards oblivion.
All the evidence suggests that this is what is occurring.
‘I never claimed that there were laws of propaganda’
Then you shouldn’t have written things you didn’t mean. Twice. Smarten up your act.
No no, it was Hitler who wrote the propaganda textbook (with a little help from his friends):’… use a lie so colossal that no one would believe that anyone could have the audacity to distort the truth so infamously …’.
Of course there is: Orwell. Gramsci. Alinsky.
The Left is not about winning debates: it is about gaining power and holding it forever.
The Right is a bunch of gentleman losers.
As you say DM
testpattern
#2631396, posted on February 8, 2018 at 2:57 pm
‘Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth’
The power of fake news. Look at the New Testament. 2000 years and still going.
test pattern again displays his religious bigotry.
testpattern
#2631442, posted on February 8, 2018 at 3:48 pm
‘the laws of propaganda’
I’ve already told you there’s no such thing. Smarten your act up.
Repeating something doesn’t make it true.
Bit like your frequent claim that there is no such thing as Western Civilisation.
To expand on what I said:
People here are impressed by Jordan Peterson body slamming SJWs on Youtube. At the same time he is “winning” on Youtube his research has been defunded and there are serious attempts to get him sacked from his university position. Who is really winning?
Here in Australia it does not matter how many smashing columns inches are written by the Tim Blairs and Andrew Bolts. It does not matter if some conservative wins a point on Lateline. Liberal George Brandis defeated your attempts to reform section 18C. The creeping horror known as Gillian Triggs ran the HRC for years without any serious opposition despite the most shocking incompetence.
The Left is winning in the only competion that matters: who controls the institutions of the state.
History – thus Non-fiction.
History – victors get to tell the tale – KRudd won in the end as the alternative was even more hopeless.
Gillard was the propagandist, KRudd delivered the agenda.
People here are impressed by Jordan Peterson body slamming SJWs on Youtube. At the same time he is “winning” on Youtube his research has been defunded and there are serious attempts to get him sacked from his university position. Who is really winning?
His book is number 1 on Amazon, not just in its category but the entire platform.
I read somewhere that he is making about 40K a month off his youtube videos.
Sounds like winning to me. The way that you really beat the left is by crushing them in public whilst simultaneously sidestepping their only method of silencing which is by collective bullying in the professional world.
That Peterson has also become fabulously wealthy into the bargain is just the cherry on top of the cake.
‘Defence’ please.
in your corner DM.
I think there is no turning back.
Just a bit of rear guard action to keep morale high before the fall.
Book sales, supportive tweets and barracking at zingers is one thing.
The institutional changes proceed without interruption
As an example of the pointlessness of wrestling with a formless blob, how come the Greenies, Earthians, any assorted environmentalists etc are not rioting in the streets at Elon Musk’s plan to dump his car on Mars- an act of environmental vandalism driven by ego.
Not a word. Maybe Mars doesn’t count or something
First time I’ve had the chance to listen to the full interview. Most satisfying. Glad that I purchased his book.
Was the Tesla fully sterilized? If not, some inadvertant terra forming on the cards.
Rong fwed
A wise woman once gave me this advice: “You can never win an argument with a woman”.
Correct.
Greens are Neo-Pagans.
Jordan does have the advantage of having been a practising clinical psychologist (in addition to his teaching role) for the past 25 years. As he noted to another interviewer after the Cathy Newman interview, he has seen quite a lot of contrived performances, and is pretty cool with dealing with them.
Most of us tend to get intensely provoked by some of the more outrageous bullying techniques of dedicated Leftists. Jordan could see exactly how she was manipulating the exchange and refused to play the game. That, and his mastery of the areas she was raising, put him in a wining position.
But the coup de grace was his unexpected concession of her role as an interrogator, and then his “gotcha” comment. Superb!
Rarely does one derive such enjoyment from these normally one-sided “interviews”.
I am SO looking forward to hearing him in Sydney in March.
I’ve just had a dose of it from my son. He is highly trained and effective in critical decision making in acute situations.
He is also blind to his own behaviours when revving me for saying something as conversational that he immediately turned into a battle of civilisations.
Don’t worry “overburdened” – you are not alone! I also have highly educated & high corporate ranking family members who have swallowed the “progressive” drivel that is even being fed into management seminars.
The one that really riles me is “unconscious bias”, a concept that is outrageously condescending and presumptuous. I argue that I may have bias – but it goddamn is not unconscious!!
DM – Jordan has had close to 4 million (yes – 4 million) views of that UTUBE clip. His influence & presence on the internet is now astonishing. He is raising enormous amounts of money by way of his website to finance his determination to speak what he believes is “the truth”.
Incidentally, he has not yet been sacked from Toronto University – they simply don’t dare.