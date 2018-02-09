George Brandis on privacy and secrecy

Posted on 1:57 pm, February 9, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

George Brandis in his farewell speech:

For more than four years, I was the minister responsible for domestic national security. That period coincided with the escalation of Islamist terrorism at home and abroad. I believe that we got national security policy right. …

There’s a vital balance needed between security and privacy, and for the most part, so far, Australia seems to have got it right.

Here he is explaining exactly how that works.

 

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Libertarians don't live by argument alone, Oppressive government, Shut it down. Fire them all.. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to George Brandis on privacy and secrecy

  1. stackja
    #2632285, posted on February 9, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Here he is explaining exactly how that works.

    Mumble jumble.

  2. Rayvic
    #2632304, posted on February 9, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    As George Brandis appears to be admitting responsibility for the recent failures in national security, e,g, the siege at the Lindt Chocolate Café at Martin Place, Sydney on 15 December 2014; and Melbourne’s Flinders Street station attack on 20 December 2017, assumably Australia should be safer now that he has abdicated that responsibility.

  3. jupes
    #2632316, posted on February 9, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    FMD what a communicator!

    Has anyone ever spent money on this goose to represent them in court?

  5. Helen
    #2632354, posted on February 9, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    What did he say? I went to sleep.

  6. Marcus
    #2632359, posted on February 9, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    It really is a sign of the decline in the Liberal Party that the Sports Minister in the Howard Government was Attorney-General and Senate Leader in the Turnbull Government.

  7. Marcus
    #2632363, posted on February 9, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I will say, though, that David Speers has an unparalleled ability to ask seemingly innocuous questions and have government ministers fall to pieces in front of him. Bill Shorten, George Brandis…

  8. Dr Faustus
    #2632370, posted on February 9, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    It really is a sign of the decline in the Liberal Party that the Sports Minister in the Howard Government was Attorney-General and Senate Leader in the Turnbull Government.

    Correct.
    Based on his abject stewardship of the Centrelink robo-debt scheme, I doubt Christian Porter will be a significant improvement.

  9. Up The Workers!
    #2632402, posted on February 9, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    So the new Attorney General is a “Christian Porter”???

    Well, that sounds a big improvement on the “Muslim Porter” who preceded him.

  10. RobK
    #2632423, posted on February 9, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    It’s excruciating that pollies can’t give one word answers when required.

  11. Jo Smyth
    #2632647, posted on February 9, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Sometimes you just know life is better when certain people aren’t around. Brandis is one of them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *