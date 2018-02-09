George Brandis on privacy and secrecy

George Brandis in his farewell speech:
For more than four years, I was the minister responsible for domestic national security. That period coincided with the escalation of Islamist terrorism at home and abroad. I believe that we got national security policy right. …
There’s a vital balance needed between security and privacy, and for the most part, so far, Australia seems to have got it right.
Here he is explaining exactly how that works.
Mumble jumble.
As George Brandis appears to be admitting responsibility for the recent failures in national security, e,g, the siege at the Lindt Chocolate Café at Martin Place, Sydney on 15 December 2014; and Melbourne’s Flinders Street station attack on 20 December 2017, assumably Australia should be safer now that he has abdicated that responsibility.
FMD what a communicator!
Has anyone ever spent money on this goose to represent them in court?
George Brandis explains metadata 2014
What did he say? I went to sleep.
It really is a sign of the decline in the Liberal Party that the Sports Minister in the Howard Government was Attorney-General and Senate Leader in the Turnbull Government.
I will say, though, that David Speers has an unparalleled ability to ask seemingly innocuous questions and have government ministers fall to pieces in front of him. Bill Shorten, George Brandis…
Correct.
Based on his abject stewardship of the Centrelink robo-debt scheme, I doubt Christian Porter will be a significant improvement.
So the new Attorney General is a “Christian Porter”???
Well, that sounds a big improvement on the “Muslim Porter” who preceded him.
It’s excruciating that pollies can’t give one word answers when required.
Sometimes you just know life is better when certain people aren’t around. Brandis is one of them.