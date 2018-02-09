International recognition for John Hyde

Thanks to a feed from the indefatigable Ron Manners. Thank you John!
The subject of the tenth essay in this Heroes for Liberty from Around the Globe series is a man I was fortunate to meet in person in Perth, Australia, in March 2017. His name is John Hyde. His story, related here by Mannkal Economic Foundation executive director Andrew Pickford, reminds me of the famous statement that adorned the Oval Office desk of President Ronald Reagan: “There’s no limit to how far a man can go if he doesn’t care who gets the credit.”
Yes, John Hyde, the former federal politician is a champion for the cause and a hell of a nice bloke.
Why didn’t he get this when he was alive?
I believe he is still alive.
Yes he is still alive!
Gerard Henderson is another stalwart still going strong, this is the media watchdog 393.
John Hyde, and before him Bert Kelly in the Oz as it woz in the late 70s, made this callow ignorant university student a few shades less severiously educated over the course of a few years cafeteria readings. Now I turn to the Cat for similar sagacity. Thank to (nearly) all of you here, and keep it up. You never know who is reading or how far your ideas can carry. From what I’ve read over the years, there are many lurkers here who would agree.