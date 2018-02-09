Here is Alan Sunderland – editorial director of the ABC:
I work for for a propd (sic) organisation that asks difficult questions, holds governments to account and speaks up for people who don’t have a voice – that will sit uncomfortably with a great many people a lot of the time.
I would hope that makes people very uncomfortable all of the time. That is not what the ABC charter requires of the ABC:
(1) The functions of the Corporation are:
(a) to provide within Australia innovative and comprehensive broadcasting services of a high standard as part of the Australian broadcasting system consisting of national, commercial and community sectors and, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, to provide:
(i) broadcasting programs that contribute to a sense of national identity and inform and entertain, and reflect the cultural diversity of, the Australian community; and
(ii) broadcasting programs of an educational nature;
(b) to transmit to countries outside Australia broadcasting programs of news, current affairs, entertainment and cultural enrichment that will:
(i) encourage awareness of Australia and an international understanding of Australian attitudes on world affairs; and
(ii) enable Australian citizens living or travelling outside Australia to obtain information about Australian affairs and Australian attitudes on world affairs; and
(ba) to provide digital media services; and
(c) to encourage and promote the musical, dramatic and other performing arts in Australia.
Open admissions about ignoring their charter mean bugger all, they blatantly flout it daily, and don’t give a shit because they’re never brought to account. Why do you think they’re so insufferably smug? They know they’re more untouchable than a Bombay dunny cleaner who moonlights at the riverside crematorium.
We don’t know how lucky we are!
And here’s the ABC’s Chief Finance Officer speaking today:
TheirABC – disguising activism as journalism.
Like I said in response to the earlier ABC post: the ABC is a classic example of institutional capture!
Today’ “show trial”, I mean viewer feedback in Sydney – just another way to snub their noses at us.
These words will mean exactly what I want them to mean!
The charter could be updated and narrow the duties and services, along with the funding, to reflect digital service which is now almost ubiquitous from other suppliers.
Did they ever find the tattooed tars who held that African Centrelink seeker’s hands to the engine? It was a huge issue, pace the ABC, a few years back. Surely there was a Walkley in that ‘expose’.
“…..and speaks up for people who don’t have a voice….”
Anyone with even a passing acquaintance with the ABC will know that it has pet minorities, but will also know that the ABC is quite selective on that point. Just to take an increasingly relevant example, the ABC’s sometimes abundant compassion is often missing in action when it comes to the homeless – unless such folk manage to penetrate the consciousness of our inner-city-centric national broadcaster by camping out in otherwise salubrious parts of Sydney and/or Melbourne. The less fortunate in outer suburbia and regional cities and towns are simply not on the radar – certainly so far as the ABC’s national reporting and programming is concerned.
As to the minor detail of what the governing legislation actually says, I have great trouble seeing the case for ABC22 – the “Comedy Channel” for those not familiar with it. Most of the programming is imported, and a reasonable chunk of it is/was available on free-to-air commercial channels (for those who feel a need to be amused and cannot afford a subscription service or the cost of DVD/Blu-Rays).
I work for for a propd (sic) organisation that asks difficult questions, holds governments to account and speaks up for people who don’t have a voice – that will sit uncomfortably with a great many people a lot of the time.
And who holds the ABC to account?
Apply the rabz doctrine now. Shut.It.Down.Fire.Them.All
A Trump fan?
ABC’s funding is 34% lower than the average of other public broadcasters, including the BBC.Per capita funding has halved in real terms since 1987 — ABC CFO Louise Higgins
Speaking of relativities, per capita funding in 1928 was zero. Bring those days back.
Allan Ashbolt lives on thirteen years after he was supposed to have carked it. The ABC breeds these creatures and they multiply there like tribbles.
Ok whats the abc s left/right position on these issues.
Climate change
Refugees
Coal mines
Gas extraction
Aboriginal issues
Gonski
NBN
and im sure theses dozens more people can name.
Attacking labor from the left isnt balance you numpties.
Institutional Capture indeed.
The ABC belongs to the staff, and the staff live in another country. Enemy country.
thefrolickingmole
#2632562, posted on February 9, 2018 at 7:21 pm
Ok whats the abc s left/right position on these issues.
Climate change
Refugees
Coal mines
Gas extraction
Aboriginal issues
Gonski
NBN
and im sure theses dozens more people can name.
Same Sex marriage