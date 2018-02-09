The ABC is a bargain

Today we read in The Australian:
“Back in 1987, your ABC famously cost each Australian eight cents a day. In 1987 dollar terms we now cost each Australian just four cents a day. In other words, our per-capita funding has halved in real terms,” Louise Higgins, ABC chief financial officer, told the first ABC annual public meeting.
Hmmmmmmmm. In nominal terms the ABC now costs us about 14c per day. In an analysis showing a willingness to pay comparison between the ABC and Foxtel, QUT academics Brian McNair and Adam Swift asked this question:
But who can seriously maintain, given around 2.5 million Australians pay nearly hundreds of dollars a year to Foxtel, that 14 cents a day for the ABC’s content is excessive?
When stated in those terms it seems almost churlish to resent being deprived of 14 cents per day to pay for the ABC. Yet this question itself is not the most obvious question to ask. Surely a far more interesting question to ask – and perhaps answer – is why do millions of Australians choose to pay hundreds of dollars per year to watch television when the ABC provides those services – and apparently more – for a mere 14 cents per day?
Answers coming soon.
Thats about 25 sheets of toilet paper. A more fitting comparison imo.
Fundamentally dishonest to compare a day price with a year price. 14c a day is $51 per year.
Also fundamentally dishonest to ignore the people who are paying for the ABC but either never watch or hardly ever watch.
alos fundamentally dishonest as nearly half pay no tax anyway, so the other half pay over $100/yr which is not that far from netflix. why do I have to pay for ABC when I pay for netflix?
Churlish or not, I deeply begrudge every single cent stolen from me and my efforts to support any of these worthless state edifices. The ABC is just the most egregious and openly insulting of them.
If as they continually claim it’s so cheap and highly valued, make it a subscription service, freeing it from the yoke of parsimonious government budgetary restrictions and any whiff of editorial interference. It’d be coining it in, could probably buy Fox.
Of course once the drugs wear off, it’d close quicker than an Anthony Lowenstein musical.
My household share – 8.8M households, half of whom pay tax – is $227 per annum. I am the taxpayer, supporting a family.
Paying hundreds is no 17c.
Through the propaganda the ABC continually spews the cost is magnified. So for example the lack of fiscal discipline can be slated home to leftist politics, which are promulgated by the ABC. If we did not have the indoctrination by the ABC we might have a balanced budget.
Therefore the ABC helps to cost us $2,000 per man woman and child in Australia, being the annual Federal deficit.
You can add more from the crazy electricity prices the ABC causes us to have to pay, the inflated welfare costs coming out of our taxes, the stupid climate crap they go on and on about and the law enforcement costs their immigration ideology has been costing us.
Excellent summary
I think 14 cents is too much and the place should be shut down, the earth salted and then we can begin the repair of our nation.
I do not favour salting the earth. Emulsifying the leftists and using them to fertilise the tree of liberty would be a program we might be able to get behind.
I’ve got foxtel, Netflix, private health and send my kids to private school.
I must be mad.
Like being forced to pay fifty buck for a meal of warm light ice beer, raw chopped kale, soaked quinoa all sprinkled with organic tofu, as waleed ali and his golden calf band play the extended 40 minute version of Stairway to Heaven as entertainment. Their sarah hanson young and fran Kelly dancing as go-go girls.
Walking out without paying a tip and going next door to a single malt whisky bar, where the Rolling Stones are playing an intimate gig overlooking an internal courtyard, where cloned dinosaurs are being livefed godless commo hippie activists on a regular basis.
Who cares what they charge, life is too short to waste on their abc crap.
Pay TV is discretionary spending.
Let’s see what happens when you short change the ATO to the tune of 14c x 365 and that assumes flat tax.
Anyone who proffers the argument that public broadcasting as it stands is good value is either a communist or a carpet-bagger.
BoN, very true.
Also the erosion of decent values for virtue signalling is not paid in dollars.
One thing in the ABC’s favour though is that they have their own helicopter, which can be used to hurl staff from.
The cost of the ABC to taxpayers is one issue but it is not the central one. The central issue is relevance. The ABC was a public service for broadcasting information and entertainment created for a bygone age. Technology progress has rendered it obsolete. Such a government service would never be created today (one hopes). The ABC is a classic example of institutional capture. It does not exist for the benefit of taxpayers; its continuing existence is for the benefit of its employees.
SHUT.IT.DOWN
BLOW.IT.UP
– Robert Heinlein, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress
LOL. Brilliant summary.
As usual, JC hits the nail on the head. But
Shut it down. Sack them all.
Well it’s obviously good value to some people.
On the other hand, it’s a waste of money to others, and the political activism is strongly slanted towards the “Progressive” causes.
There is no meaningful global metric of “good value”, which is entirely based on personal preference.
So completely dishonest.
How many actual taxpayers are there in Australia, remember this doesn’t count anyone in the PS or anyone in the private sector who has a contract with government.
Take kids and pensioners out of the equation and you’ve got probably less than a million paying for everything.
– Thomas Jefferson
Just as legendary A.L.P. numbers genius Wayne Swan could never tell the difference between a surplus and a deficit, it seems that the A.L.P.’s propaganda orifice cannot tell the difference between the INPUT and the OUTPUT of its fact-phobic sheltered workshop operation .
The A.L.P.B.C. costs Australian taxpayers BILLIONS of dollars per year, but puts out an optimistic alleged 4 cents worth of value per day – after all, if you are daily guessing the weather across a landmass as big as ours, you are bound to occasionally fluke it for the right temperature somewhere.
There.
Fixed!
Apparently the less we pay them in their terms the better they get, so if we pay them nothing they will be as good as they will ever be.
The real cost of the abc:
http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com.au/2013/10/can-australia-afford-abc.html
The abc advocates many left policies which cost Australia, 10s of billions such as alarmism, renewables, the black-armband view of aboriginals, muslim immigration, the greens generally. These cost much more than the nominal cost of $1 billion PA.
On a like-for-like basis: ABC annual cost = $1.1 billion; ABC audience reach = 5.5 million*;
cost per viewer/listener/consumer = $200
* annual report.
They really think everyone’s an idiot like their left wing audience. This x cents per day is so misleading they ought to be reported.
The Australian population in 1987 was 16.3 million. It now 24 million. In other words 50% higher. You don’t need to be spending the same per head for broadcasting.
So dishonest.
More importantly, if the ABC is so great then why a people buying Foxtel, Netflix, Stan etc?
Dear Julie Bishop (my local MHR),
The ABC’s pathetic claim that it is very cheap on a per capita basis ignore the fact that net taxpayers are a rare breed, and ABC viewer beneficiaries even rarer.
There are 24M Australians, who the ABC are pleased to claim benefit from their self-indulgent output. In very broad terms the ABC gets about 9%-12% of the media market, each regular listener therefore costs taxpayers $415 per year.
As the breadwinner of one of 8.8M Australian households, roughly half of whom are net taxpayers and supporting a family, my share of the ABC’s self-indulgent expenditure is perhaps $227 per year.
But my share of cost for Government debt and completely pointless environmental regulation and energy cost wastage on issues that the Government is locked into by political correctness is perhaps $6000 per year.
Alternative opinions are struggling to be heard, such as questioning the benefit-cost of envirnmental efforts, yet are strangled by subsidised near-monopoly.
Could you please find out for me why my family must be deprived, the Australian economy cannibalised, and the public debate impoverished to fund the egos of the ABC staff and their fellow travellers in the academic and public service sectors?
All the best at the next election,
Chris
Tel at 1541
Fundamentally dishonest to compare a day price with a year price. 14c a day is $51 per year.
Also fundamentally dishonest to ignore the people who are paying for the ABC but either never watch or hardly ever watch.
All words except “fundamentally dishonest” in those sentences are superfluous.
Perhaps Their ABC might propose to become a subscription service.
At a dollar a week, they should be able to steal all Foxtel and Netflix customers.
Habib at 1545
Hadn’t scrolled down, sorry!
I cannot help but wonder, if when calculating those per capita costs of the ABC they have taken into account the ABC’s falling number of listeners and watchers. My bet is that they have not and when adjustments are made for this, the actual real per capita cost (based on people who use the service) is much, much higher. If you disbelieve me that this is so then Google “ABC falling audience share”. But here is a sampler for you:
http://www.news.com.au/finance/business/media/their-abc-viewers-turned-off-aunty-in-2014/news-story/2b076bf07aec37ba6b84fa149c836721
https://mumbrella.com.au/abc-news-guardian-record-big-drops-digital-audiences-across-december-494917
I have long held that the answer to ABC’s lack of respect for its Charter is easily dealt with. Make them get a significant proportion of their funding from commercial sources. Only have the government pay for the “community service” component of its functions and force ABC to seek commercial funds for the rest. They will soon learn that willingness to ignore their audience involves a real cost.
As for me. Commercial TV is childish rubbish. And ABC is adolescent, left wing rubbish. I just turn off.
What cost a treasonous murder of crows who seek to distort truth, disrupt what works, and demean lifters?
Apparently there is a forum where the value of a service relative to its price gets to be tested. It’s call the market place.
Like others, I favour the ALPBC being privatised. However, if that objective is a bridge too far, making the ALPBC a subscription service will allow its true level of support to be amply demonstrated. Particularly amongst the sizeable section of the public that make no net contribution to the funding of the ALPBC whatsoever.
I know, I know – I should not be labelling the ABC the ALPBC. It’s plainly not true that all ABC staff and employees are ALP supporters. In fact, a sizeable majority support the Greens.
Bugger. Fat fingers. “Called” not “call” in first line of post.
Yup, the ABC’s bulldust numbers have been done to death on this blog and elsewhere.
The taxpayer is funding this behemoth to the tune of hundreds per annum each – the equivalent of a PayTV subscription, to fund the Green-Left’s extreme media agenda, if Q&A is a showcase of Aunty’s “values” – the show ain’t over til the fat freak sings?
Merge it with SBS and run ads* and be done with them.
*The Trivago/AAMI/Ford/Toyota gals on high rotation, just for the Frightbats.
“This presentation of Q&A with Snowcone is brought to you by Bungcreme – treatment for genital warts”.
It doesn’t really matter how many cents per day it is – what is the opportunity cost?
For those who like to see the government spending (other people’s, mainly) money to solve the world’s problems, the annual funding provided to the ABC could surely do a lot more, of a practical nature, to add to the sum total of human happiness than it does right now – even if a small, disciplined, soberly focused, residual national broadcaster was retained.
For those who tend not to believe the “she’ll be right” out year projections for the federal Budget, and the blithe assumption of our econocrats that we shall always be masters of our own fate as to public sector borrowing costs, the funding provided to the ABC could be used to reduce annual deficits and cumulative public sector debt.
If as they continually claim it’s so cheap and highly valued, make it a subscription service,
As with so much else in contemporary Australia the rot started with Gough Whitlam, who in 1974 abolished the TV licence which previously funded the ABC and switched to government grants as a method of funding.
So, bring back the TV licence on an opt in basis for those who desire the ABC, SBS & NIV. Said broadcasters would then have to trim their cloth to match what their consumers are willing to pay and they’d be off the goverment teet.
Those organisations would then have to trim their cloth to what their
NITV, that should be – National Indigenous TV, which features a lot of programs on Inuit eskimos and Plains Indians and the like, for some reason.
Funny set up this alpbc scam ,the huge majority of the people who pay for it don’t listen to it or watch its tv branch. If it is so successfull,privatise it ,float it on the ASX ,then pay all present employees entitlements in shares in the new private company ,the new company can lease offices. Studios and equipment from the people .as we actually paid for it . Be interesting to watch the shares in it. Snowcone and vitrioli etc would live an interesting life in this scenario,be more like a real life ,you know like we live .
And Maoris – any dark skinned indigines will do!
Nailed it.
Tax payers willing pay to watch private meeja such as teh intarweb and PayTV services.
Creative thinking at its finest. Just brilliant.
And Maoris – any dark skinned indigines will do!
They had a show which used to feature some Maori gents in NZ fishing – non-traditional! – in various spots which was not bad.
But then I wouldn’t pay to watch it.
14 cents per day…less than half a cent per hour…practically free!
As an unwilling contributor to the ABCs existence, and as someone that watched about an hour last year, it cost me 50 dollars…expensive!
I think they should also add on the cost of shutting down the Indonesian cattle industry for a year, the franklin dam, various coal & gas projects etc to the costs of having the ABC.
Would be the most economically destructive organisation in Australia by miles.