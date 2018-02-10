Does the left ever get anything important right?

Just wandering through Instapundit this morning and the overpowering sense of no is everywhere. Examples:
1) LATE-STAGE SOCIALISM: Mad Max violence stalks Venezuela’s lawless roads.
In one video apparently showing a looting and uploaded to social media, people are seen gleefully dragging live chickens from a stranded truck.
The looters use tree trunks and rocks to stop vehicles, and are particularly fond of “miguelitos” – pieces of metal with long spikes – to burst tires and halt vehicles.
A ring-road round the central town of Barquisimeto, with shanty-towns next to it, is notorious among truckers, who nickname it “The Guillotine” due to the regular attacks.
In some cases, crowds simply swarm at trucks when they stop for a break or repairs. Soldiers or policemen seldom help, according to interviews with two dozen drivers.
Yone Escalante, 43, who also takes vegetables from the Andes on a 2,800-km (1,700-mile) round-trip to eastern Venezuela, shudders when he recalls how a vehicle of his was ransacked in the remote plains of Guarico state last year.
“Social media” is as close as this Reuters report gets to the words “socialism” or “socialist.”
2) INEZ FELTSCHER STEPMAN: How Uber’s Pay Gap Disproves The Pay Discrimination Myth. “It turns out that female Uber drivers work shorter hours, are less likely to work during peak times, and drive more slowly. Because the compensation structure is automatic, Stanford researchers were able to pin down the three factors that caused the gap: experience on the platform, willingness to work at peak times and in busy areas, and driving speed preferences.”
Nonsense. Unshakable feminist media science demonstrates irrefutably that when men are doing better than women it’s because of discrimination, and when women are doing better than men it’s because men are stupid and incompetent and should be more like women.
3) FALLEN ANGELS IS JUST A SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL, RIGHT GUYS? RIGHT? GUYS? The sun is going to be really cool in 2050, scientists say. “Based on 20 years of data collection and observations, a research team led by physicist Dan Lubin calculated that the sun will be 7% cooler — and dimmer — by the mid-century.”
4) JUST RELEASE EVERYTHING BUT THE LAUNCH CODES AND THE NOC LIST: A second memo is on the horizon as Nunes gears up to launch the next strike in his investigation into the FBI.
Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle have been two of my favourite authors for some time. Whether writing individually or in collaboration, their stories are usually well written and have significant basis of fact, rather than fiction.
But the Uber pay gap survey certainly brought out more fiction writers as expected. And Venezuela? Well, that’s just pure fantasy that’s become reality.
Every newly entered year 12 collage student “MUST” compulsory write a essay on the fall of Venezuela from Democracy to Socialism! They will be the ones who will be eligible to vote a year or so after leaving college! They are the ones who will have to live in this 5hit hole in the years to come if we dont educate them now!
I can dream, please! (Sigh!)
feminism is a fifty years long bitching session
South Australia confirms they don’t. AEMO dashboard says we’re generating half the electrickery we need. Me looking out of the window sees 100% cloud cover and not a breath of wind.
Russia went from possible democracy to Stalin. Venezuela is just the latest. Others Mao, Castro, Allende …
Uber’s automated compensation system clearly has a male bias.
Why, I suspect it unwittingly discriminates against Asian drivers too.
Uber should be boycotted until this is rectified.
From each according to her ability, to each according to her desires, comrades.
Is this Uber research an acknowledgement that there are two genders?
The cloud cover is deisel fumes from the generators.
It just goes to prove that men are dangerous drivers.
I want an immediate inquiry into the possible introduction of dual speed limits, one for men and one for women.
We can not allow testosterone driven (tee hee) men charging past our schools, hospitals and elderly care centres. Men are and have always been a danger to our society.
Allowing women to drive slightly faster than men will also help erase the intolerable gender pay gap.
Alternatively, we can get about 10% of the male Uber drivers to identify as women, instantly erasing the gender pay gap.
Of course the left never gets anything right.
That’s because they are the left. To be right, they need to be on the right.
A 7% cooler sun means we need to go coal and nuclear now; in readiness.
It’s not such a long game to 2050.
Uh oh, Uber driverless cars will put them out of biz.
Wymminz accident rate per km is higher, which could be logged with professional driving records.