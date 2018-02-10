Jacqui Lambie book: Rebel with a cause

Who would have thought that Jacqui Lambie would write an autobiography (without a ghost writer)? The former soldier and long-term recipient of unemployment benefits who stumbled (illegally as it turned out) into the senate courtesy of Clive Palmer has taken pen to paper to outline her exciting life and principles. Good luck to Jacqui, who is now annoyed that Steve Martin is not going to resign in her favour (he has now been kicked out of the Jacqui Lambie network). I wonder how much Allen & Unwin has paid Jacqui as an advance.
Separately, her former chief of staff, Rob Messenger, is taking action in the Burnie Magistrates Court to stop publication as he claims to have written a manuscript as a ghost writer and claims Lambie has stolen his words.
Perhaps it was the first sentence in the book ‘I woz a soldier’?
‘Bogan Without a Clue” would be more accurate
She was a truckie for five years and an elephant tracker for another five.
Her spelling is atrocious. It’s rabble not rebel, slapper not soldier, idiot not Lambie, criminal not senator and who cares not beyond.
Given that she had two children, I’m wondering how long she spent on maternity leave and light duties.
Bound to win some award or other.
It looks like Peter Fitzsimons might have some competition.
Bound to be a copy on Teh Insiders coffee table.
Procedes of deception?.
What was her “cause”?
Why, the greater good of Jacqui Lambie, of course.
What was her “cause”?
I suppose you’ll have to read the book to find out.
The bogan Lambie is an easy target for criticism, but we have many time-servers in the senate who may be better educated but have neither the gumption nor the guts to say what she said several times on a) Muslim immigration and b) Muslim terrorism, namely a) stop it and b) deport them or charge them with treason according to their citizenship status.
Jackie is having delusions of competence
Something tells me you will be none the wiser after reading it.
Should have called the book ” Hung Well” and offered it in some sort of package.
Another rewriting of history no doubt coupled with big doses of fiction. Lambic is a dill and it is only in Tasmania that someone so thick and crass could get elected to the Senate.
Cause why not?
She tried to force her selected senate replacement to stand aside so she could resume her ‘job’.
She didn’t succeed, so she expelled him from the party.
Trouble is the $1million, he’ll now earn, means the party has moved on from her place to his place.
Bwahahahahahaha!
How someone as unsuitable as Lambie could ever been recruited into the army let alone get elected to parliament is both a wonder and a disgrace.
Would that it were true! Plenty of non-Tasmanian senators could challenge her in the thickness/crassness stakes.
Does she have a Chapter on Barndoor?
There you go.
If the publishers had held back another week, they could have added another chapter, and sold 50,000 copies.
No way. Jaqui Lambie is hands-down winner for the most stupid person elected to office in living memory. She may not be the most evil or the most dangerous but in the low IQ stakes she is tops.
And I have a question. Do you need to pass an IQ test to get into the Australian army? And is it the same test for males and females?
‘And I have a question. Do you need to pass an IQ test to get into the Australian army? And is it the same test for males and females?’
My understanding is that there is at least an aptitude test and a psyche test. I’ve no idea whether these measure IQ, but i assume that the tests are the same for all genders.
he APS used to have an entry test that measured literacy, numeracy, cognative ability and general knowledge. There was an entire section in the old Public Service Commission dedicated to developing and trialling these tests.
The entry tests were abolished by Dr ‘Shitshark’ Shergold.
Really? Have you been paying attention? Is this just a cheap shot at a main-chancing incompetent bogan?
Malcolm Macgregor persuaded the Chief of Army to accept that he was now a she. A warrior cut his cock off and continued to serve. Ponder that.
Richo was paid to be a Senator in the Australian Parliament for eleven years. The Persian Dwarf continued to draw a salary for four months after being exposed as a traitor.
There have been and continue to be far greater abuses of public trust than “Gimme a John Holmes Old Fella Jack-Jack”.
A little perspective, please.
True.
I regard Lambie as the stopped clock of parliament. She was right a couple of times and I applaud her stance on Muslims.
The highlight of her career was when she was set up on Q and A to be humiliated by Yassmin Abdel Magied. Jacqui – Jackie gave it to her with both barrels and beclowned the stupid bint. Magied has never recovered.
Other than that Lambie had no principals or consistency. She was a member of the Palmer United Party for fuck’s sake.
So she served under Lucy?
Dad’s Army?
Haha maybe that was a bit harsh on Jacqui…. but I understand she wasn’t an actual Senator legally?
11 years in the Army and she achieved the rank of corporal. In supply. (wiki) She was not the gun shearer in the shed.
Some of her random ideas made sense, but since she was spraying in every direction she was bound to hit something sometimes.
Putting her in a leadership position was always a grotesque joke.
Lambie transferred to the Military Police. Promotion to the rank of corporal is automatic there, to give you the authority to order the unwashed soldiery about, but it’s very slow after that. Her job in the Military Police was “Traffic control” – she wore the reflective gauntlets, and made sure all the trucks in the convoy went the same way. It’s not rocket science.
I’m gona prove youse all wrong
She led Palmer up the garden path-he is an Open Borders guy, and she reckons filling the Country with Muslims may not be a long term success.
He had the money, but no Candidates with any profile, Lambie and Glenn Lazarus had the profile.
Palmer looks like he may be back in the big time, maybe Jacqui and The Brick should have stuck with him.
Somewhat misdirected effort in terms of target market. The bogans that vote for her dont actually read books.