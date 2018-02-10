Jacqui Lambie book: Rebel with a cause

Who would have thought that Jacqui Lambie would write an autobiography (without a ghost writer)? The former soldier and long-term recipient of unemployment benefits who stumbled (illegally as it turned out) into the senate courtesy of Clive Palmer has taken pen to paper to outline her exciting life and principles. Good luck to Jacqui, who is now annoyed that Steve Martin is not going to resign in her favour (he has now been kicked out of the Jacqui Lambie network). I wonder how much Allen & Unwin has paid Jacqui as an advance.

Separately, her former chief of staff, Rob Messenger, is taking action in the Burnie Magistrates Court to stop publication as he claims to have written a manuscript as a ghost writer and claims Lambie has stolen his words.

Perhaps it was the first sentence in the book ‘I woz a soldier’?