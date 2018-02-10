Liberty Quote
Markets are imperfect because they work with and for imperfect people.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Open Forum: February 10, 2018
I am the greatest.
Stereophonics – Dakota (Official Video)
Chumbawamba – Tubthumping
yazoo only you official video
Well I’m the 3rd person posting.
Flying Pickets – Only You
run on?
Rootes motors nothing to do with Vanguard.
Anyway, in the Vanguard here.
Let’s make a deal everyone..: no one acknowledge or mention the weird troll ever again no matter what. Understood?
Otherwise I will withdraw my funding and Sinc will close this xunt of a shithole.
Deal
Jeez IT which weird troll is that???
Twenteeee
I thought the Grigs socks made some good points on the last thread.
[runs away]
Rand Paul is about the only decent person in that whole rotten city.
The spending bill those scum have agreed to is national suicide.
If Trumpy has any sense at all he will veto that disgusting spending bill. The madness must stop.
Great point on its head,
Word.
Back when Ben Elton was funny and prolific, he wrote a novel called Stark wherein a poseur greenie industrialist surreptitiously made an escape rocket to flee the dying Earth.
Kinda makes you think dunnit.
You do realise gas is street slang for speed (as in amphetamine)?
Well if so I’m sure you’ll be very productive!
Zyco, don’t give up your day job. Seriously. Some of the tunes you post are just awful.
Back when Ben Elton was funny and prolific
Saw him on stage. Maybe 1993. Funny 50%.
Those 1200 drones at the Olympics ceremony were pretty cool.
Are you crazy? Of course he won’t! Do you really think the executive wants the legislature to pick up any semblance of a budget oversight role again? Rand Paul is a good man, have thought so since he was elected. He can’t stop this, though. He’s doing the right thing by trying but he has said he knows he ultimately can’t stop it on his own, and he doesn’t see anyone willing to join him.
Hilarious …
‘Sinking’ Pacific nation is getting bigger: study.
Last year Tuvalu was begging Australia for money:
Tuvalu frustrated with delays in climate funds and has to use its own money.
The Winter Olympics opening ceremony seemed to be performed in front of an audience consisting of a man and a dog. Was everyone else in South Korea hiding in a bomb shelter?
If the debt madness doesn’t stop, the reckoning is going to be so brutal no one in the West will be able to either prepare for it or comprehend it.
What Olympics is on?
That’s where the prolific comes in- he had a relentless line in rapid delivery rants.
Funnily enough, he saw me on stage a decade ago- he’s bought a swath of greenery somewhere down here, and burns a bit of jet fuel between it and Europe and the US- nice bloke, stepped up to say he liked our vibe.
Drinking Gin and reading Killing the Black Dog, Les Murray’s account of depression. In a single page he’s referenced the fact that rubber-powered slingshots are called gings out west as differs from shanghais, and Phil Larkin’s poem Aubade.
I was at the moment shuffling records, and listening to You Am I’s limited release Aubade. Tim, Andy, Rusty and Davey back near their best.
Listening to You Am I? No wonder you want to kill yourself.
Ben Elton is a nutty lefty who lives in Fremantle, which makes perfect sense because Fremantle is urban Australia’s equivalent of Byron Bay, so Elton fits right in there.
He wrote a book a while back that was based around the remnants of a love affair between a right wing USAF officer who was based in the UK in the 1980s and a young and impressionable SJW Pommy girl. Funny thing was that the right wing character made some really powerful arguments for the conservative viewpoint, and shot down a great many of the SJW’s silly lefty talking points, exposed lots of lefty hypocrisy. Of course in the end the conservative turned out to be a psychopath who had unexpectedly dropped by to visit his ex-lover a decade or more after leaving her to murder her because he had Presidential ambitions and he wanted to tie up any loose ends that might derail his run, so all his arguments that he made earlier could be dismissed because he turned out to be a murderous thug.
Er, no. The arguments still stand, doesn’t matter who makes them. If someone recites the 10 Commandments and then begins massacring people, that doesn’t discredit the 10 Commandments. Elton is obviously aware of the conservative viewpoints he wrote about, which, for some reason, he didn’t bother to refute in the novel. He just made the guy who made them into a crazy person so everything he said could be ignored. To me that seems particularly dishonest on Elton’s part.
This is how the SMH’s Latika Bourke is reporting Adam Bandt’s humiliating backdown and retreat:
Jim Molan backs down from threat to sue MP after forcing second apology.
Front page lead.
He actually lives in North Fremantle in a huge house on a massive block. Like all good greenies he has concreted most of the garden and ruined the historic house with disgusting solar panels.
When I was about 15 I read Stark and thought it was the funniest book I had ever read. Luckily I grew up. Perpetual teenager and unfunny turd Elton never did. But he still owns a huge riverside mansion, so more fool me.
Ben Shapiro has described Justin Trudeau on Twitter as “if the song Imagine assumed human form and then ate a Tide pod”.
There was a You Am I album that I quite liked. Or at least there’s a song on there that I like a lot. It’s the Country and Western-inspired one – What Rhymes With Cars And Girls. Song’s called I Left My Heart All Over The Place. I really like that song.
I quite like Heavy Heart, too.
Now ev’ry t-shirt’s got a white stain
I’m lovin’ cigarettes a-gain
I know every tune
About guys and girls and hurts and hearts and moons
We’ve all been there, more or less.
But yeah, that’s pretty much it.
…you can call off the suicide watch IT. You Am I are ace, a casket of riches. Tim Rogers is lovely and I regard him as a close friend.
Maybe Baby…. no hang on it was called Inconceivable as a novel. Good stuff, although the protagonist was largely a pathetic male. My copy got pulled to bits as it was passed around our friends who were stumbling through IVF and all that stuff.
Oh, North Fremantle?? I did not know that. There is a massive difference between Fremantle and North Fremantle. So he’s a western suburbs wanker trying to act like he’s got a streak of Freo hippydom in him.
Right. I’m putting on TISM’s I Might Be A Xunt, But I’m Not A Fucking Xunt. Great song. Elton is a fucking xunt.
Have a listen to Spit Polish, oco- you might find more that you can dig.
Dress Me Slowly is the essential YAI album. It’s been reissued on orange vinyl for the tragics- the original black lacquer is officially the rarest YAI pressing, at 100 copies, most of which were dumped during a Richmond music store shifting premises.
The name doesn’t ring a bell but I probably know the tune, Dave. Not a huge You Am I fan. At one point I thought Berlin Chair was like the best song eva, but then I turned 14.
Fremantle
Is a disgusting enclave of filthy stinking hippies that should be nuked into glass.
Fun fact – how did Silverchair come up with their band name? They were writing in their vote in that year’s Hottest 100 and they wrote in Berlin Chair and Nirvana’s Sliver. But because they couldn’t spell, they wrote Silver. Apparently this was incredibly hilarious and Silverchair was the result, somehow. Sorry, silverchair. Because proper nouns are so lame and undeserving of grammatical recognition.
To be fair to the Silverchair boys, when they grew up a bit, they realised that insisting that not capitalising the first letter of their band name was juvenile wankery of the highest order, and reverted to grammatical norms. By that time their ship had sailed, so it was too late. Better late than never, though. Some awesome silverchair (from the silverchair days) –
No more maybes
Your baby’s got rabies
Sitting on a ball
In the middle of the Andes
Deep stuff there. And the following is the subtlest of riddles that only the most mull-influenced could decipher:
There’s no bathroom and there is no sink
The water out of the tap is very hard to drink
No bathroom and no sink, I can see why the water would be hard to drink. This is too subtle for me.
Henry Ergas in the Oz this morning:
“Listening to [Sally] McManus is undoubtedly the cheapest way of travelling to another planet.”
I wish I could write putdowns as brilliant as that.
Daniel Johns never managed to break away from his uber-wanker state of mind, even in his later days, when he started ‘collaborating’. Ugh. Last I saw of him, he was being interviewed wearing a pair of dark sunnies with one lens removed. Yep, you’re a natural born dick, Danny boy.
Game over, IT:
yes
A sad and depressing backwater. Tumbleweeds blow down speed-humped streets lined with boarded-up shops. Sullen and derelict warehouses interminably await council redevelopment approvals. The Myer department store is but a distant memory. Meth heads and drunks frequent parks and alleyways. Rapacious council parking inspectors lurk at every corner.
Early early interview with Nirvana In Pyjamas had Daniel Johns saying that the band name was after C.S. Lewis’s The Silver Chair, and was about how people had different personas and personalities in different company and when the sun goes down and pretending to your mates you don’t give a shit when your girlfriend dumps you two weeks before the Ball and other stuff that’s important to fourteen year olds. Then they backed away from that story- because it’s got to do with lions, witches and wardrobes and books and other stuff which is way not cool for fourteen year olds who need to fill girlfriend vacancies.
Wish I could have found that original interview- it must have been on ABC, but it might have been commercial FM.
Tim Rogers was nineteen when he strummed along to Berlin Chair. He was thirty when he wrote Beautiful Girl- and Fifty when he wrote Part Time Dads. He was always a singular talent, but depth comes with experience.
“Don’t want to drink on sleepover nights-
but gotta show that you’re still the same guy
Start brewin’ tea and resume reading
repair the plaster on the ceiling
learn how to swing that iron”
Ok, it reads like a limerick, but think of a divorce dad you know and listen to the song.
For us, it’s the summer Olympics.
Atlanta Fed has a model which produces an very frequent forecast. It’s called GDPnow. It’s forecasting 4%.
https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow.aspx
Yes, Fremantle is a dump – right-on hipsters, sullen or noisy drunk abos, shitloads of vacant shop fronts as a result of the moronic Australia-hating mayor Brad Pettit and a dwindling tourist trade, mainly from cruise liners ( you can tell from the “We stopped here??? WTF???” expressions on their faces)
As a North Freo resident, I never knew I was sharing a postcode with Ben Elton. I shall certainly debag him should I ever encounter him (more strenuous measures will be eschewed because he did write some good Blackadder scripts)
There was once a v famous Italian film in the 50s or 60s called “The bicycle thief” depicting the disruption to some hard-working Italian artisan’s life when his bicycle was stolen. Now our problem is apparently huge numbers of disposable bikes that nobody wants.
We should really be celebrating this as part of the advance of civilization.
Everything old is new again?
Ofo are yet to turn a profit and China’s third biggest bike sharer has already gone broke.
Share bikes seem to be orderly in Europe, all tidy on public racks.
I suspect the lack of regulation in Australia will end, probably with taxpayers picking up the cost of additional bike racks
OCO, we North Freo peons pay exorbitant rates to the People’s Organic Tractor-Weaving Soviet of Fremantle. You wouldn’t deny us the petty benefits of pretending to be hip wif da kidz, would you?
The bill should be presented to the executor of the sheep owner’s Will.
I’m calling bullshit on that. I heard the early interviews, too, when the Silverchair teens explained the genesis of the band name. I’m not calling bullshit on you saying Johns said what you say he said at some point early in their career, but I suspect he discovered – or was informed – of the CS Lewis connection rather later down the track and decided it sounded more cerebral than the dopey justification they first gave.
(They were not a cerebral band. Don’t forget they named themselves thr Innocent Criminals – a bunch of 13yos – before they switched to Silverchair.) And Johns was a pretentious dick from day one. Why would he would dump the “deep” literary reasoning for the band name and revert back to the portmanteau of chair and the dopey ballsed up spelling of sliver? These boys took themselves rather seriously at their height, especially Johns. Their song lyrics don’t suggest any great book learning. Sorry, but I don’t buy the CS Lewis thing for a second.
Squawk, I live in the damn western suburbs, too, so I don’t hold anything against you doing the same. North Freon isn’t really Freo. Freo is a nice place to visit, occasionally. But by God there are a lot of hobos and deadlocked freaks around there. Absolutely insufferable. North Freo, not so much. I’ve had several good nights at Mojos in my younger days, too.
Enough of the Barnaby story! The rights of the unborn child to privacy and to support from the society in which it is to be born trump the public interest. Excessive media attention is not good for pregnant mother and therefore for child. Events have been noted, time to move on.
Daniel Johns is a complete dick, but he pantsed Natalie Imbruglia. Think about the justice of that
Mark Knight.
Paul Zanetti.
Peter Brookes.
Michael Ramirez.
A.F. Branco.
Ben Garrison.
Gary Varvel.
Steve Kelley.
Glenn McCoy.
Lisa Benson.
Which Oxfam?
I once had a mercifully brief professional contact with Oxfam. Useless lefty scum. But at least they’re generously remunerated.
Oxfam? Oxfam where have I heard that name recently? Oh yes: Oxfam distances itself from activist employee Dtarneen Onus-Williams article in the Oz 31.1.2018 – no link
Excellent harvest this morning Tom. Thank you
Trump Derangement latest: Dems introduce bills to block funds for Trump’s proposed parade.
This epic trolling is now worth one or two percentage points to pro-Trump GOP candidates in November: despite them desperately trying to row away from this Chappaquidick, he’s effectively forcing them to declare their hatred of the military.
Thanks Tom
OCO
The Silver Chair was made into a movie with Tom Baker as Mugglewump.
No book learnings required.
It’s just a recent story I heard with some minor facts changed.
Inalaways assumed silverchair started out as a religious band hence the name.
North Fremantle – anyone else ever frequent ‘The Stoned Crow” in the 70’s?
Bother! I left my appreciation of the oiled Tongan flagbearer on the old fred!
😀
That’s shorthand for “gimme munni”.
Back in the 90’s when I was living in Perth, Freo wasn’t a bad place at all.
Seemed to have good pubs and restaurants and good bands.
I used to show a lot of tourists around Freo and they’d visit the maritime museum, the old gaol, and the Endeavour was being built and moored there, it had a lot going on.
I was very proud to show tourists from all over the world, Western Australia, and Perth in those days was a sparkling Je wel.
Nowadays
Puddleglum, nota. My favourite Narnian.
😀
Gawd. Vikings marathon just finished.
An excellent show IMHO, and for the most part historically accurate. And with some damn fine ladies in there as well. A credit to the early Middle Ages female.
The following is a public service announcement for any single males on the Cat.
If you decide to look in a kitchen cupboard you haven’t opened since you moved in four years ago – don’t. Just don’t. It is far less aggravation to set the whole house on fire and walk away than it is to clean it and dispose of the….. items inside.
Gawd. Vikings marathon just finished.
An excellent show IMHO, and for the most part historically accurate. And with some damn fine ladies in there as well. A credit to the early Middle Ages female.
PC madness, the difference in upper body strength would utterly doom almost any woman who picked up a sword and shield. plus no contraception so where are the babies, good tv though. Most of the people of the inner and outer Hebrides are descended from the Irish Vikings who were led by Ivar the Boneless or his sons
Are we really taking You am I seriously?
Just one of those bands you make yourself like so you can delude yourself into thinking you’re edgy.
You’re just a little out there and only the cool people get it.
Tim is a con man who has to live with himself.
He knows his audience, and he knows it’s more about how they want to perceive themselves and to be perceived than it’s about music.
Garage band shit is what he produces because it doesn’t really matter, does it?
He knows it.
FFS the bloke couldn’t hold a tune if his life depended on it,
As was Silverchair who again were promoted by left wingers and our taxes at the start out of all proportion to their talent because they were “alternative” rock and suited the cultural Marxists war on Australia, and why they probably didn’t do so well when they tried to have a crack outside of Australia.
Children who liked Nirvana.
By the way, it’s just my opinion, and in the big scheme of things, not that relevant on a political blog.
Until you look at what these bands promote and who promoted them.
Diesal,
Agreed on that one – they called the chick soldiers shieldmaidens because they carried them for the warriors. Otherwise, they were very attractive breeding machines. Which was their job.
The greens in the tree trunk from Zanetti is perfect.
Diesal, Ivar the Boneless had sons?
Maybe Ivar wasn’t always boneless.
From today’ Oz.
Political reporterCanberra
The Australian Taxation Office has warned trustees of self-managed super funds of the dangers of investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies, amid an investment surge and dramatic losses.
The ATO, which regulates self-managed funds, said there was growing interest in crypto-currency investment by SMSFs, but the relatively new asset class posed risks.
In advice provided to The Weekend Australian, the ATO said there was no specific prohibition on SMSFs investing in crypto-currencies, but it warned of the need to maintain a clear separation between personally owned crypto-currency assets and those owned by the fund.
It cautioned that SMSF-held assets must be suitable as retirement investments.
“Some of the unique features of Bitcoin and crypto-currencies may make it more difficult for SMSF trustees to maintain compliance … particularly in relation to the requirement that ownership of SMSF assets are kept clearly separate from the trustee’s personal assets,” the ATO said.
“As is always the case with any SMSF investment, SMSF trustees need to ensure that an investment of this nature is consistent with their fund’s investment strategy.”
It said trustees should also be aware that Bitcoin and crypto-currencies were not exempt from the general prohibition against SMSFs acquiring assets from related parties. In order to qualify for superannuation tax concessions, SMSF’s need to prove they are for the sole purpose of retirement benefits of members.
The ATO is currently preparing general advice on superannuation regulatory issues as part of broader advice on tax issues relating to crypto-currencies.
More than $500 billion has been wiped off the global crypto-currency market since the start of the year, after a speculative pre-Christmas frenzy turned sour.
One Bitcoin was worth $10,200 yesterday — down from $25,800 in December, but still up nearly 1000 per cent for those who bought 12 months ago.
Self-Managed Superannuation Fund Association chief executive John Maroney compared investing in crypto-currencies to investing in start-ups or buying bonds from distressed Third World countries.
“Bitcoin and crypto-currency in general would fall into the category of speculative assets. These are ones where you really need to be prepared to lose the lot,” Mr Maroney said.
“It’s unlikely to be considered a suitable feature of a retirement investment strategy to hold much in the way of speculative assets.”
Mr Maroney said funds with more than a small proportion of speculative investments risked non-compliance and stiff penalties.
Queensland gold and silver dealers Ainslie Bullion started dealing in crypto-currencies in August last year.
Director Paul Engeman said demand from SMSF investors had been “extraordinary”.
“It’s a very large part of our customer base,” he said. “At one stage we had people waiting for 1½ hours in the waiting room before they could get in to make a purchase.”
Mr Engeman said the firm provided the required documentation to meet ATO requirements.
“Just as we do with bullion, we prepare an invoice in the fund’s name that shows how much was purchased and, importantly, the address of the wallet where it was loaded.”
He said the public nature of crypto-currency blockchains — the distributed ledgers on which they are built — made the asset class “highly auditable”.
The ATO has in recent times issued guidelines that gains from crypto-currency investments are taxable and subject to capital gains tax rules, but it has made no formal rulings
Where’s Mossad when you need them?
Oh, that’s right. We’re not supposed to “like” Israel.
Bad news from the swamp in Washington, Admin caves on budget restraint.
And urb, if you’re lurking, have fun at your school reunion. I don’t bother any more, because Queen Bees just can’t stop even when they’re grannies.
My first waking thought this morning – it’s been half a century since I started High School.
The best years are still to come.
The Pacific nation of Tuvalu—long seen as a prime candidate to disappear as climate change forces up sea levels—is actually growing in size, new research shows.
So it’s not toodle-oo to Tuvalu.
For history Cats, some stories in the news:
Anti-Plagiarism Software Discovers Likely Inspiration for 11 Shakespeare Plays
Spain cracks secret code on King Ferdinand’s mysterious 500-year-old military letters
UK history MAPPED: From battles to Brexit, fascinating maps show how Britain became great
This is on the back of news of the cracking of the famously uncrackable Voynich manuscript a couple weeks ago. The advances in software and instrumentation like large and small scale laser mapping is really giving archaeology and history a kick along.
EDITORIALS
Greens lure Labor away from working families
Apart from the Batman by-election it is not easy to find a current argument between the ALP and the Greens. Bill Shorten has adopted the Greens’ idea of a federal anti-corruption body and Labor’s daily inequality rhetoric matches the Occupy Wall Street sloganeering of the Greens. Once the party of coalminers and other workers, Labor now crab-walks away from Adani’s Carmichael coalmine in central Queensland. As a move to help Labor win the votes of hipster, green-left voters in the inner northern suburbs of Melbourne, this might be clever politicking. But as a strategy to inspire confidence as an alternative government, it is shortsighted. And as a portent for good governance in this nation it is ominous.
The Greens have crept into the heart of national politics. While their national appeal has fallen back to less than 9 per cent of the Senate vote, their balance-of-power status and the concentration of their supporters in the lower house electorates of the trendy inner suburbs in the capital cities have ensured influence far beyond their popular appeal or intellectual might. Unusually, the Greens have been called to account this week for rhetorical overreach. Melbourne MP Adam Bandt joined his colleagues in vicious attacks on new Liberal senator and former major general Jim Molan over his unwise reposting of videos circulated by the unsavoury group Britain First. The criticism was out of proportion but Mr Bandt went too far, referring to Senator Molan’s Iraq war record, dubbing him a “complete coward” and suggesting he was a war criminal. He was admonished mildly by his leader, Richard Di Natale, and the Opposition Leader but issued a minimalist apology only after he was threatened with legal action. Yesterday, however, Senator Molan accepted a second, fulsome apology from Mr Bandt, who also promised to make a donation to a veterans organisation. As distasteful as the matter was — and for all the insight it gave us into the character of the Greens — it is the least of our worries.
Extreme policies on serious issues are creeping into the mainstream debate as the ALP, in particular, is lured further to the left by social media, activist noise and inner-city campaigns. The Greens, for instance, oppose the nation’s second largest export industry, coalmining, which provides $50 billion in earnings, pays $5bn in royalties and employs 51,000 people. Increasingly, the ALP is adopting this anti-coal stance, as evidenced by its gradual abandonment of the Adani project. The Greens also oppose the US alliance and advocate foreign policy placing UN action above our sovereign interests. They have a liberal approach on illicit drugs but an interventionist approach on taxing sugary drinks. They promote higher taxes and while they support the free movement of people across borders they argue against free trade. Their extreme positions work against the nation’s economic interests, its security and its very character. The Greens need to be opposed and exposed by the major parties, not embraced. Rather than think about votes in Batman, Mr Shorten and Labor need to consider jobs in Queensland — not to mention votes in the suburbs and regions.
Yet there is a cautionary note, too, for the Prime Minister. Malcolm Turnbull will be tempted not to run a candidate in Batman, maximising the chances of a Greens win and a bloodied nose for Mr Shorten. But the interests of the Liberals and the nation are better served by running in all seats and providing voters with a viable right-of-centre option. The Coalition should run in Batman and preference Labor ahead of the Greens, demonstrating its determination to place Australia’s interests above partisan point-scoring.