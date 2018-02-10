Open Forum: February 10, 2018

This entry was posted in Open Forum.

  7. classical_hero
    #2632765, posted on February 10, 2018 at 12:06 am

  10. Dan Dare
    #2632771, posted on February 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Rootes motors nothing to do with Vanguard.
    Anyway, in the Vanguard here.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2632772, posted on February 10, 2018 at 12:29 am

  13. Fat Tony
    #2632778, posted on February 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

  15. Arky
    #2632780, posted on February 10, 2018 at 12:51 am

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2632782, posted on February 10, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Senator Rand Paul
    @RandPaul

    Jan 4, 2017
    I took an oath to protect & defend the Constitution. I take that oath seriously & will continue to fight for liberty in the 115th Congress.

    Rand Paul is about the only decent person in that whole rotten city.

    The spending bill those scum have agreed to is national suicide.

    If Trumpy has any sense at all he will veto that disgusting spending bill. The madness must stop.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2632784, posted on February 10, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Senator Rand Paul
    @RandPaul
    Republicans are in charge and busting the spending caps. Democrats are complicit. This is a ROTTEN deal and I won’t support it!

    Word.

  20. Dave in Marybrook
    #2632785, posted on February 10, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Back when Ben Elton was funny and prolific, he wrote a novel called Stark wherein a poseur greenie industrialist surreptitiously made an escape rocket to flee the dying Earth.
    Kinda makes you think dunnit.

  21. Oh come on
    #2632789, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:06 am

  22. Oh come on
    #2632790, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:07 am

  23. Top Ender
    #2632791, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Back when Ben Elton was funny and prolific

    Saw him on stage. Maybe 1993. Funny 50%.

  24. C.L.
    #2632792, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Those 1200 drones at the Olympics ceremony were pretty cool.

  25. Oh come on
    #2632793, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:12 am

    If Trumpy has any sense at all he will veto that disgusting spending bill. The madness must stop.

    Are you crazy? Of course he won’t! Do you really think the executive wants the legislature to pick up any semblance of a budget oversight role again? Rand Paul is a good man, have thought so since he was elected. He can’t stop this, though. He’s doing the right thing by trying but he has said he knows he ultimately can’t stop it on his own, and he doesn’t see anyone willing to join him.

  26. C.L.
    #2632794, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Hilarious …

    ‘Sinking’ Pacific nation is getting bigger: study.

    The Pacific nation of Tuvalu—long seen as a prime candidate to disappear as climate change forces up sea levels—is actually growing in size, new research shows.

    A University of Auckland study examined changes in the geography of Tuvalu’s nine atolls and 101 reef islands between 1971 and 2014, using aerial photographs and satellite imagery.

    It found eight of the atolls and almost three-quarters of the islands grew during the study period, lifting Tuvalu’s total land area by 2.9 percent, even though sea levels in the country rose at twice the global average…

    Rather than accepting their homes are doomed and looking to migrate to countries such as Australia and New Zealand, the researchers say they should start planning for a long-term future.

    “On the basis of this research we project a markedly different trajectory for Tuvalu’s islands over the next century than is commonly envisaged,” Kench said.

    Last year Tuvalu was begging Australia for money:

    Tuvalu frustrated with delays in climate funds and has to use its own money.

  27. Ubique
    #2632795, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:17 am

    The Winter Olympics opening ceremony seemed to be performed in front of an audience consisting of a man and a dog. Was everyone else in South Korea hiding in a bomb shelter?

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2632796, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:17 am

    If the debt madness doesn’t stop, the reckoning is going to be so brutal no one in the West will be able to either prepare for it or comprehend it.

  29. Infidel Tiger
    #2632797, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:19 am

  30. Dave in Marybrook
    #2632798, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:21 am

    That’s where the prolific comes in- he had a relentless line in rapid delivery rants.
    Funnily enough, he saw me on stage a decade ago- he’s bought a swath of greenery somewhere down here, and burns a bit of jet fuel between it and Europe and the US- nice bloke, stepped up to say he liked our vibe.

  31. Dave in Marybrook
    #2632800, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Drinking Gin and reading Killing the Black Dog, Les Murray’s account of depression. In a single page he’s referenced the fact that rubber-powered slingshots are called gings out west as differs from shanghais, and Phil Larkin’s poem Aubade.
    I was at the moment shuffling records, and listening to You Am I’s limited release Aubade. Tim, Andy, Rusty and Davey back near their best.

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #2632801, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:27 am

  33. Oh come on
    #2632802, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Ben Elton is a nutty lefty who lives in Fremantle, which makes perfect sense because Fremantle is urban Australia’s equivalent of Byron Bay, so Elton fits right in there.

    He wrote a book a while back that was based around the remnants of a love affair between a right wing USAF officer who was based in the UK in the 1980s and a young and impressionable SJW Pommy girl. Funny thing was that the right wing character made some really powerful arguments for the conservative viewpoint, and shot down a great many of the SJW’s silly lefty talking points, exposed lots of lefty hypocrisy. Of course in the end the conservative turned out to be a psychopath who had unexpectedly dropped by to visit his ex-lover a decade or more after leaving her to murder her because he had Presidential ambitions and he wanted to tie up any loose ends that might derail his run, so all his arguments that he made earlier could be dismissed because he turned out to be a murderous thug.

    Er, no. The arguments still stand, doesn’t matter who makes them. If someone recites the 10 Commandments and then begins massacring people, that doesn’t discredit the 10 Commandments. Elton is obviously aware of the conservative viewpoints he wrote about, which, for some reason, he didn’t bother to refute in the novel. He just made the guy who made them into a crazy person so everything he said could be ignored. To me that seems particularly dishonest on Elton’s part.

  34. C.L.
    #2632806, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:35 am

    This is how the SMH’s Latika Bourke is reporting Adam Bandt’s humiliating backdown and retreat:

    Jim Molan backs down from threat to sue MP after forcing second apology.

    Front page lead.

    Newly minted Senator Jim Molan, who has been at the centre of a week-long row over Britain First Facebook posts, has retreated from this threat to hit fellow MP Adam Bandt with a lawsuit, but only after he forced two apologies from the Greens representative.

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2632807, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:38 am

    He actually lives in North Fremantle in a huge house on a massive block. Like all good greenies he has concreted most of the garden and ruined the historic house with disgusting solar panels.

    When I was about 15 I read Stark and thought it was the funniest book I had ever read. Luckily I grew up. Perpetual teenager and unfunny turd Elton never did. But he still owns a huge riverside mansion, so more fool me.

  36. C.L.
    #2632808, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Ben Shapiro has described Justin Trudeau on Twitter as “if the song Imagine assumed human form and then ate a Tide pod”.

  37. Oh come on
    #2632809, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:44 am

    There was a You Am I album that I quite liked. Or at least there’s a song on there that I like a lot. It’s the Country and Western-inspired one – What Rhymes With Cars And Girls. Song’s called I Left My Heart All Over The Place. I really like that song.

    I quite like Heavy Heart, too.

    Now ev’ry t-shirt’s got a white stain
    I’m lovin’ cigarettes a-gain
    I know every tune
    About guys and girls and hurts and hearts and moons

    We’ve all been there, more or less.

    But yeah, that’s pretty much it.

  38. Dave in Marybrook
    #2632810, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:45 am

    …you can call off the suicide watch IT. You Am I are ace, a casket of riches. Tim Rogers is lovely and I regard him as a close friend.
    Maybe Baby…. no hang on it was called Inconceivable as a novel. Good stuff, although the protagonist was largely a pathetic male. My copy got pulled to bits as it was passed around our friends who were stumbling through IVF and all that stuff.

  39. Oh come on
    #2632811, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Oh, North Fremantle?? I did not know that. There is a massive difference between Fremantle and North Fremantle. So he’s a western suburbs wanker trying to act like he’s got a streak of Freo hippydom in him.

    Right. I’m putting on TISM’s I Might Be A Xunt, But I’m Not A Fucking Xunt. Great song. Elton is a fucking xunt.

  40. Dave in Marybrook
    #2632813, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:50 am

    Have a listen to Spit Polish, oco- you might find more that you can dig.
    Dress Me Slowly is the essential YAI album. It’s been reissued on orange vinyl for the tragics- the original black lacquer is officially the rarest YAI pressing, at 100 copies, most of which were dumped during a Richmond music store shifting premises.

  41. Oh come on
    #2632814, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:54 am

    The name doesn’t ring a bell but I probably know the tune, Dave. Not a huge You Am I fan. At one point I thought Berlin Chair was like the best song eva, but then I turned 14.

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2632815, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:03 am

    Fremantle

    Is a disgusting enclave of filthy stinking hippies that should be nuked into glass.

  43. Oh come on
    #2632816, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Fun fact – how did Silverchair come up with their band name? They were writing in their vote in that year’s Hottest 100 and they wrote in Berlin Chair and Nirvana’s Sliver. But because they couldn’t spell, they wrote Silver. Apparently this was incredibly hilarious and Silverchair was the result, somehow. Sorry, silverchair. Because proper nouns are so lame and undeserving of grammatical recognition.

    To be fair to the Silverchair boys, when they grew up a bit, they realised that insisting that not capitalising the first letter of their band name was juvenile wankery of the highest order, and reverted to grammatical norms. By that time their ship had sailed, so it was too late. Better late than never, though. Some awesome silverchair (from the silverchair days) –

    No more maybes
    Your baby’s got rabies
    Sitting on a ball
    In the middle of the Andes

    Deep stuff there. And the following is the subtlest of riddles that only the most mull-influenced could decipher:

    There’s no bathroom and there is no sink
    The water out of the tap is very hard to drink

    No bathroom and no sink, I can see why the water would be hard to drink. This is too subtle for me.

  44. ArthurB
    #2632817, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Henry Ergas in the Oz this morning:

    “Listening to [Sally] McManus is undoubtedly the cheapest way of travelling to another planet.”

    I wish I could write putdowns as brilliant as that.

  45. Oh come on
    #2632818, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:15 am

    Daniel Johns never managed to break away from his uber-wanker state of mind, even in his later days, when he started ‘collaborating’. Ugh. Last I saw of him, he was being interviewed wearing a pair of dark sunnies with one lens removed. Yep, you’re a natural born dick, Danny boy.

  46. Oh come on
    #2632819, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Game over, IT:

    President Trump signed a $400 billion budget deal Friday, hours after the House passed it in a pre-dawn vote, reopening the federal government after it was partially shut down for the second time in less than a month.

  47. BorisG
    #2632820, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:20 am

    Those 1200 drones at the Olympics ceremony were pretty cool.

    yes

  48. Ubique
    #2632821, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:27 am

    Fremantle

    A sad and depressing backwater. Tumbleweeds blow down speed-humped streets lined with boarded-up shops. Sullen and derelict warehouses interminably await council redevelopment approvals. The Myer department store is but a distant memory. Meth heads and drunks frequent parks and alleyways. Rapacious council parking inspectors lurk at every corner.

  49. Dave in Marybrook
    #2632822, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:29 am

    Early early interview with Nirvana In Pyjamas had Daniel Johns saying that the band name was after C.S. Lewis’s The Silver Chair, and was about how people had different personas and personalities in different company and when the sun goes down and pretending to your mates you don’t give a shit when your girlfriend dumps you two weeks before the Ball and other stuff that’s important to fourteen year olds. Then they backed away from that story- because it’s got to do with lions, witches and wardrobes and books and other stuff which is way not cool for fourteen year olds who need to fill girlfriend vacancies.
    Wish I could have found that original interview- it must have been on ABC, but it might have been commercial FM.
    Tim Rogers was nineteen when he strummed along to Berlin Chair. He was thirty when he wrote Beautiful Girl- and Fifty when he wrote Part Time Dads. He was always a singular talent, but depth comes with experience.

  51. JC
    #2632824, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2632797, posted on February 10, 2018 at 1:19 am

    What Olympics is on?

    For us, it’s the summer Olympics.

  52. JC
    #2632827, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:43 am

    Atlanta Fed has a model which produces an very frequent forecast. It’s called GDPnow. It’s forecasting 4%.

    https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow.aspx

  53. squawkbox
    #2632828, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:49 am

    Yes, Fremantle is a dump – right-on hipsters, sullen or noisy drunk abos, shitloads of vacant shop fronts as a result of the moronic Australia-hating mayor Brad Pettit and a dwindling tourist trade, mainly from cruise liners ( you can tell from the “We stopped here??? WTF???” expressions on their faces)

    As a North Freo resident, I never knew I was sharing a postcode with Ben Elton. I shall certainly debag him should I ever encounter him (more strenuous measures will be eschewed because he did write some good Blackadder scripts)

  54. stackja
    #2632829, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:54 am

    The people who are quitting Facebook
    Angela Mollard, The Daily Telegraph
    February 9, 2018 10:00pm
    Subscriber only

    At the end of 2017, Sheridan Wright did something she wished she’d done years before.

    Yet she realised her addiction to Facebook — at times she was checking in every seven minutes — was affecting her mental health, her sleep and her genuine friendships.

    “I had this false idea that I was maintaining relationships because I was constantly interacting with people on screen,” she says.

    So what did she do?

    She quit Facebook.

    Social media psychologist Aleks Krotoski says the recognition that we are being manipulated and our fears of being addicted to the dopamine hit of social media has prompted a “scene change”.

    While she advocates interacting with our devices in a way “that’s responsible to ourselves”, she also expects the social media landscape will change significantly now Facebook has been around 13 years.

    “That’s a really long time in the lifespan of a social media platform, and what I’ve observed across different platforms is that once you start to get a number of people who are leaving then very quickly it becomes a critical mass,” she says. Those who do leave often never look back.

    Consultant Pete Livanes ditched Facebook seven years ago due to the “look at me” culture and an instinct that he’d rather catch up with friends in person than read a daily update of their activities.

    “I don’t miss it at all,” he says. “I keep in touch with family through Whats App and I organise getting together with cycling mates via text.”

    But with he and his wife Jessie expecting their first baby later this year, will fatherly pride lure him back to Facebook so he can post pictures of his child’s first gurgle and first step?

    He laughs.

    “I’ll share little videos with my direct circle of friends and family. That said, Facebook has been great as a marketplace — Jessie picked up a cot for the baby for a really good price.”

    Oh the irony — that Mark Zuckerberg’s grand creation might end up as a prosaic little pinboard for classified ads

  55. stackja
    #2632830, posted on February 10, 2018 at 2:58 am

    Sydney share bike plague creates eyesores across city
    CLARISSA BYE, The Daily Telegraph
    February 10, 2018 12:00am
    Subscriber only
    THE great bike plague is spreading across Sydney — they are hanging from trees, caked in mud on the banks of rivers around the city, stranded in the sand at Bondi Beach and sprawled across suburban footpaths everywhere.

    Foreign operators have flooded the market with cheap bikes that are being vandalised and becoming a hazard. Companies do not have to have permits and the state and local governments are continually passing the buck over who should crack down on cowboy operators.

    The biggest operator, Beijing-based Mobike, was the last of the companies to start operations in Sydney, in November last year.

    “Mobike share the concerns of the community and want to work with the state government to address these issues,” a spokesman said.

    A spokeswoman for ofo bikes, also founded in Beijing, said it has a team dealing with faulty and misplaced bikes, while Reddy Go, which started in July last year, said it employed 30 people to scour the streets and check on the conditions of its cycles.

  56. squawkbox
    #2632831, posted on February 10, 2018 at 3:02 am

    There was once a v famous Italian film in the 50s or 60s called “The bicycle thief” depicting the disruption to some hard-working Italian artisan’s life when his bicycle was stolen. Now our problem is apparently huge numbers of disposable bikes that nobody wants.

    We should really be celebrating this as part of the advance of civilization.

  57. notafan
    #2632832, posted on February 10, 2018 at 3:12 am

    Everything old is new again?

  58. notafan
    #2632833, posted on February 10, 2018 at 3:19 am

    Ofo are yet to turn a profit and China’s third biggest bike sharer has already gone broke.

    Share bikes seem to be orderly in Europe, all tidy on public racks.

    I suspect the lack of regulation in Australia will end, probably with taxpayers picking up the cost of additional bike racks

  59. squawkbox
    #2632834, posted on February 10, 2018 at 3:20 am

    Oh, North Fremantle?? I did not know that. There is a massive difference between Fremantle and North Fremantle. So he’s a western suburbs wanker trying to act like he’s got a streak of Freo hippydom in him.

    OCO, we North Freo peons pay exorbitant rates to the People’s Organic Tractor-Weaving Soviet of Fremantle. You wouldn’t deny us the petty benefits of pretending to be hip wif da kidz, would you?

  60. Zatara
    #2632836, posted on February 10, 2018 at 3:30 am

    Entropy
    #2632753, posted on February 9, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    ….. let’s say the chap with the sheep went and decided for themselves to order a truckload of feed under the neighbour’s name (because no one would deliver to them due failure to pay bills), which got delivered and then the sheep owner didn’t pay for it.

    Who is liable for the bill?

    The bill should be presented to the executor of the sheep owner’s Will.

  61. Oh come on
    #2632837, posted on February 10, 2018 at 3:46 am

    Early early interview with Nirvana In Pyjamas had Daniel Johns saying that the band name was after C.S. Lewis’s The Silver Chair, and was about how people had different personas and personalities in different company and when the sun goes down and pretending to your mates you don’t give a shit when your girlfriend dumps you two weeks before the Ball and other stuff that’s important to fourteen year olds

    I’m calling bullshit on that. I heard the early interviews, too, when the Silverchair teens explained the genesis of the band name. I’m not calling bullshit on you saying Johns said what you say he said at some point early in their career, but I suspect he discovered – or was informed – of the CS Lewis connection rather later down the track and decided it sounded more cerebral than the dopey justification they first gave.
    (They were not a cerebral band. Don’t forget they named themselves thr Innocent Criminals – a bunch of 13yos – before they switched to Silverchair.) And Johns was a pretentious dick from day one. Why would he would dump the “deep” literary reasoning for the band name and revert back to the portmanteau of chair and the dopey ballsed up spelling of sliver? These boys took themselves rather seriously at their height, especially Johns. Their song lyrics don’t suggest any great book learning. Sorry, but I don’t buy the CS Lewis thing for a second.

  62. Oh come on
    #2632838, posted on February 10, 2018 at 3:51 am

    Squawk, I live in the damn western suburbs, too, so I don’t hold anything against you doing the same. North Freon isn’t really Freo. Freo is a nice place to visit, occasionally. But by God there are a lot of hobos and deadlocked freaks around there. Absolutely insufferable. North Freo, not so much. I’ve had several good nights at Mojos in my younger days, too.

  63. Rufus
    #2632839, posted on February 10, 2018 at 3:58 am

    Enough of the Barnaby story! The rights of the unborn child to privacy and to support from the society in which it is to be born trump the public interest. Excessive media attention is not good for pregnant mother and therefore for child. Events have been noted, time to move on.

  64. Snoopy
    #2632841, posted on February 10, 2018 at 4:18 am

    Daniel Johns is a complete dick, but he pantsed Natalie Imbruglia. Think about the justice of that

  75. Snoopy
    #2632852, posted on February 10, 2018 at 4:37 am

    Which Oxfam?

    Top Oxfam Staff Paid Haiti Quake Survivors For Sex. Some of them may have been kids.

    I once had a mercifully brief professional contact with Oxfam. Useless lefty scum. But at least they’re generously remunerated.

  76. Tintarella di Luna
    #2632853, posted on February 10, 2018 at 4:53 am

    I once had a mercifully brief professional contact with Oxfam. Useless lefty scum. But at least they’re generously remunerated.

    Oxfam? Oxfam where have I heard that name recently? Oh yes: Oxfam distances itself from activist employee Dtarneen Onus-Williams article in the Oz 31.1.2018 – no link

    Ms Onus-Williams works as a senior officer for Oxfam Australia’s Straight Talk program — which focuses on Aboriginal youth — but the charity said she was not representing their views at the rally. “Oxfam Australia disagrees with these statements and they do not represent Oxfam’s position,” a spokesman said.

  77. Tintarella di Luna
    #2632854, posted on February 10, 2018 at 4:53 am

    Excellent harvest this morning Tom. Thank you

  78. Tom
    #2632855, posted on February 10, 2018 at 5:05 am

    Trump Derangement latest: Dems introduce bills to block funds for Trump’s proposed parade.
    This epic trolling is now worth one or two percentage points to pro-Trump GOP candidates in November: despite them desperately trying to row away from this Chappaquidick, he’s effectively forcing them to declare their hatred of the military.

  80. notafan
    #2632859, posted on February 10, 2018 at 6:50 am

    OCO

    The Silver Chair was made into a movie with Tom Baker as Mugglewump.

    No book learnings required.

  81. Entropy
    #2632861, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Entropy
    #2632753, posted on February 9, 2018 at 11:57 pm
    Hers a question for legal Eagles.
    Let’s say an owner of a bunch of say, let’s call them sheep, was on the verge of going under and had run out of feed, and their neighbour took pity on them and let them graze their sheep on his place for free. Then let’s say the chap with the sheep went and decided for themselves to order a truckload of feed under the neighbour’s name (because no one would deliver to them due failure to pay bills), which got delivered and then the sheep owner didn’t pay for it.

    Who is liable for the bill?

    Gab
    #2632767, posted on February 10, 2018 at 12:08 am
    Who is liable for the bill?

    If the neighbour can prove it was a fraudulent transaction then the sheep owner would be made liable. Without proof then I believe the neighbour would be made liable. But then, I’m no legal eagle.

    Also, what exactly are you up to, Entropy?

    It’s just a recent story I heard with some minor facts changed.

  82. Entropy
    #2632862, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:03 am

    Inalaways assumed silverchair started out as a religious band hence the name.

  83. Eyrie
    #2632864, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:07 am

    North Fremantle – anyone else ever frequent ‘The Stoned Crow” in the 70’s?

  84. calli
    #2632865, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Bother! I left my appreciation of the oiled Tongan flagbearer on the old fred!

    😀

  85. calli
    #2632867, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:22 am

    “Mobike share the concerns of the community and want to work with the state government to address these issues,” a spokesman said.

    That’s shorthand for “gimme munni”.

  86. struth
    #2632868, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Back in the 90’s when I was living in Perth, Freo wasn’t a bad place at all.
    Seemed to have good pubs and restaurants and good bands.
    I used to show a lot of tourists around Freo and they’d visit the maritime museum, the old gaol, and the Endeavour was being built and moored there, it had a lot going on.
    I was very proud to show tourists from all over the world, Western Australia, and Perth in those days was a sparkling Je wel.

    Nowadays

  87. calli
    #2632869, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Puddleglum, nota. My favourite Narnian.

    “Life isn’t all fricasseed frogs and eel pie”

    😀

  88. Knuckle Dragger
    #2632870, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Gawd. Vikings marathon just finished.

    An excellent show IMHO, and for the most part historically accurate. And with some damn fine ladies in there as well. A credit to the early Middle Ages female.

  89. Knuckle Dragger
    #2632871, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:36 am

    The following is a public service announcement for any single males on the Cat.

    If you decide to look in a kitchen cupboard you haven’t opened since you moved in four years ago – don’t. Just don’t. It is far less aggravation to set the whole house on fire and walk away than it is to clean it and dispose of the….. items inside.

  90. Diesal
    #2632872, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Gawd. Vikings marathon just finished.

    An excellent show IMHO, and for the most part historically accurate. And with some damn fine ladies in there as well. A credit to the early Middle Ages female.

    PC madness, the difference in upper body strength would utterly doom almost any woman who picked up a sword and shield. plus no contraception so where are the babies, good tv though. Most of the people of the inner and outer Hebrides are descended from the Irish Vikings who were led by Ivar the Boneless or his sons

  91. struth
    #2632873, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Are we really taking You am I seriously?

    Just one of those bands you make yourself like so you can delude yourself into thinking you’re edgy.
    You’re just a little out there and only the cool people get it.

    Tim is a con man who has to live with himself.
    He knows his audience, and he knows it’s more about how they want to perceive themselves and to be perceived than it’s about music.
    Garage band shit is what he produces because it doesn’t really matter, does it?
    He knows it.

    FFS the bloke couldn’t hold a tune if his life depended on it,

    As was Silverchair who again were promoted by left wingers and our taxes at the start out of all proportion to their talent because they were “alternative” rock and suited the cultural Marxists war on Australia, and why they probably didn’t do so well when they tried to have a crack outside of Australia.
    Children who liked Nirvana.

    By the way, it’s just my opinion, and in the big scheme of things, not that relevant on a political blog.
    Until you look at what these bands promote and who promoted them.

  92. Knuckle Dragger
    #2632875, posted on February 10, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Diesal,

    Agreed on that one – they called the chick soldiers shieldmaidens because they carried them for the warriors. Otherwise, they were very attractive breeding machines. Which was their job.

  93. 132andBush
    #2632877, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:03 am

    The greens in the tree trunk from Zanetti is perfect.

  94. stackja
    #2632878, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Who ordered the Hilton Hotel bombing?
    Matthew Benns, The Daily Telegraph
    February 9, 2018 10:00pm
    Subscriber only

    There is one man who arrived in Australia just before the bombing took place who was known to cult members as Abhiik Kumar, a bearded young American born as Michael Luke Brandon.

    A 1994 inquiry by ASIO watchdog Roger Holdich, the inspector general of intellig­ence, said: “Violence had occurred in many parts of the world shortly after Brandon’s visits.”

    The Holdich report said the bombing was “consistent with other Ananda Marga attacks on Indian officials during the period and there are grounds for strongly suspecting Ananda Marga responsibility”.

    It identified five Margis, as cult members are known, by their cult names and said that Kumar had told them to “undertake the Hilton bombing”. Landers says: “He is still out there. Last I heard, he was in Israel and up to his 11th or 12th alias.”

  95. stackja
    #2632879, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:08 am

    George Pell lawyers accused of ‘fishing’ for material
    Rebekah Cavanagh and Shannon Deery, Herald Sun
    February 9, 2018 6:04pm
    Subscriber only
    GEORGE Pell’s lawyers have been accused of going on a “fishing expedition” as they sought to subpoena further material to defend his historical sexual allegations.

    Lawyers for the Cardinal told the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday they wanted more documents from legal and medical practitioners, including the medical records of alleged victims.

    Robert Richter, QC, for Cardinal Pell, who was not required to attend court, also indicated they planned to ask to issue subpoenas on each of the complainants in the future.

    Crown Prosecutor Mark Gibson SC said the defence’s application had no legitimate purpose and was purely “a fishing expedition”.

    Cardinal Pell’s lawyers defended its applications, saying they were “responsible and considered” and related to the accused.

    They were also seeking documents from Justice Health; and lawyers Ingrid Irwin and Vivian Waller; and law firm Madden Lawyers. It was not clear what exactly they wanted.

    Magistrate Belinda Wallington will rule on what should be released on Wednesday next week.

    It comes after ABC journalist Louise Milligan, who has written a book about Cardinal Pell, was made to hand over her research notes, transcripts and recordings to his lawyers, with the names of confidential sources redacted.

    His lawyers also earlier successfully sought material from Victoria Police and Melbourne University Press.

  96. Dan Dare
    #2632881, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Diesal, Ivar the Boneless had sons?

  97. Entropy
    #2632882, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Maybe Ivar wasn’t always boneless.

  98. Mak Siccar
    #2632883, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:15 am

    From today’ Oz.

    Political reporterCanberra

    The Australian Taxation Office has warned trustees of self-managed super funds of the dangers of investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies, amid an investment surge and dramatic losses.

    The ATO, which regulates self-managed funds, said there was growing interest in crypto-­currency investment by SMSFs, but the relatively new asset class posed risks.

    In advice provided to The Weekend Australian, the ATO said there was no specific prohibition on SMSFs investing in crypto-­currencies, but it warned of the need to maintain a clear separation between personally owned crypto-currency assets and those owned by the fund.

    It cautioned that SMSF-held assets must be suitable as retirement investments.

    “Some of the unique features of Bitcoin and crypto-currencies may make it more ­difficult for SMSF trustees to maintain compliance … particularly in relation to the requirement that ownership of SMSF assets are kept clearly separate from the trustee’s personal assets,” the ATO said.

    “As is always the case with any SMSF ­investment, SMSF trustees need to ensure that an investment of this nature is consistent with their fund’s investment strategy.”

    It said trustees should also be aware that Bitcoin and crypto-currencies were not exempt from the general prohibition against SMSFs acquiring assets from ­related parties. In order to qualify for superannuation tax concessions, SMSF’s need to prove they are for the sole purpose of retirement benefits of members.

    The ATO is currently preparing general advice on superannuation regulatory issues as part of broader advice on tax issues relating to crypto-currencies.

    More than $500 billion has been wiped off the global crypto-currency market since the start of the year, after a speculative pre-Christmas frenzy turned sour.

    One Bitcoin was worth $10,200 yesterday — down from $25,800 in December, but still up nearly 1000 per cent for those who bought 12 months ago.

    Self-Managed Superannuation Fund Association chief executive John Maroney compared investing in crypto-currencies to investing in start-ups or buying bonds from distressed Third World countries.

    “Bitcoin and crypto-currency in general would fall into the category of speculative assets. These are ones where you really need to be prepared to lose the lot,” Mr Maroney said.

    “It’s unlikely to be considered a suitable feature of a retirement investment strategy to hold much in the way of speculative assets.”

    Mr Maroney said funds with more than a small proportion of speculative investments risked non-compliance and stiff penalties.

    Queensland gold and silver dealers Ainslie Bullion started dealing in crypto-currencies in August last year.

    Director Paul Engeman said demand from SMSF investors had been “extraordinary”.

    “It’s a very large part of our customer base,” he said. “At one stage we had people waiting for 1½ hours in the waiting room before they could get in to make a purchase.”

    Mr Engeman said the firm provided the required documentation to meet ATO requirements.

    “Just as we do with bullion, we prepare an invoice in the fund’s name that shows how much was purchased and, importantly, the address of the wallet where it was loaded.”

    He said the public nature of crypto-currency blockchains — the distributed ledgers on which they are built — made the asset class “highly auditable”.

    The ATO has in recent times issued guidelines that gains from crypto-currency investments are taxable and subject to capital gains tax rules, but it has made no ­formal rulings

  99. calli
    #2632884, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Last I heard, he was in Israel and up to his 11th or 12th alias.

    Where’s Mossad when you need them?

    Oh, that’s right. We’re not supposed to “like” Israel.

  100. Rafe Champion
    #2632885, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Bad news from the swamp in Washington, Admin caves on budget restraint.

  101. calli
    #2632886, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:35 am

    And urb, if you’re lurking, have fun at your school reunion. I don’t bother any more, because Queen Bees just can’t stop even when they’re grannies.

    My first waking thought this morning – it’s been half a century since I started High School.

    The best years are still to come.

  102. herodotus
    #2632888, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:41 am

    The Pacific nation of Tuvalu—long seen as a prime candidate to disappear as climate change forces up sea levels—is actually growing in size, new research shows.

    So it’s not toodle-oo to Tuvalu.

  103. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2632889, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:42 am

    For history Cats, some stories in the news:

    Anti-Plagiarism Software Discovers Likely Inspiration for 11 Shakespeare Plays

    According to the New York Times, “The authors are not suggesting that Shakespeare plagiarized but rather that he read and was inspired by a manuscript titled ‘A Brief Discourse of Rebellion and Rebels,’ written in the late 1500s by George North, a minor figure in the court of Queen Elizabeth, who served as an ambassador to Sweden.”

    Spain cracks secret code on King Ferdinand’s mysterious 500-year-old military letters

    Secret 500-year-old letters sent by King Ferdinand II of Aragon to one of his military commanders have finally been deciphered. … The king, who is known as Ferdinand the Catholic, is a major historical figure. He played a key role in the ‘Reconquista’ or ‘Reconquest’ that ended centuries of Islamic rule in the Iberian Peninsula. Ferdinand, with his wife Queen Isabelle I of Castile, also sponsored the voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World in 1492.

    UK history MAPPED: From battles to Brexit, fascinating maps show how Britain became great

    FROM Brexit to the Battle of Hastings and the Queen’s Coronation to Hitler’s planned invasion – this extraordinary selection of maps tell the history of Britain. … They feature in new book ‘A History of Britain in Maps’ by author and historian Philip Parker who has previously written books on the Roman Empire, the Vikings and the Himalayas.

    This is on the back of news of the cracking of the famously uncrackable Voynich manuscript a couple weeks ago. The advances in software and instrumentation like large and small scale laser mapping is really giving archaeology and history a kick along.

  104. OldOzzie
    #2632890, posted on February 10, 2018 at 8:47 am

    EDITORIALS
    Greens lure Labor away from working families

    Apart from the Batman by-election it is not easy to find a current argument between the ALP and the Greens. Bill Shorten has adopted the Greens’ idea of a federal anti-corruption body and Labor’s daily inequality rhetoric matches the Occupy Wall Street sloganeering of the Greens. Once the party of coalminers and other workers, Labor now crab-walks away from Adani’s Carmichael coalmine in central Queensland. As a move to help Labor win the votes of hipster, green-left voters in the inner northern suburbs of Melbourne, this might be clever politicking. But as a strategy to inspire confidence as an alternative government, it is shortsighted. And as a portent for good governance in this nation it is ominous.

    The Greens have crept into the heart of national politics. While their national appeal has fallen back to less than 9 per cent of the Senate vote, their balance-of-power status and the concentration of their supporters in the lower house electorates of the trendy inner suburbs in the capital cities have ensured influence far beyond their popular appeal or intellectual might. Unusually, the Greens have been called to account this week for rhetorical overreach. Melbourne MP Adam Bandt joined his colleagues in vicious attacks on new Liberal senator and former major general Jim Molan over his unwise reposting of videos circulated by the unsavoury group Britain First. The criticism was out of proportion but Mr Bandt went too far, referring to Senator Molan’s Iraq war record, dubbing him a “complete coward” and suggesting he was a war criminal. He was admonished mildly by his leader, Richard Di Natale, and the Opposition Leader but issued a minimalist apology only after he was threatened with legal action. Yesterday, however, Senator Molan accepted a second, fulsome apology from Mr Bandt, who also promised to make a donation to a veterans organisation. As distasteful as the matter was — and for all the insight it gave us into the character of the Greens — it is the least of our worries.

    Extreme policies on serious issues are creeping into the mainstream debate as the ALP, in particular, is lured further to the left by social media, activist noise and inner-city campaigns. The Greens, for instance, oppose the nation’s second largest export industry, coalmining, which provides $50 billion in earnings, pays $5bn in royalties and employs 51,000 people. Increasingly, the ALP is adopting this anti-coal stance, as evidenced by its gradual abandonment of the Adani project. The Greens also oppose the US alliance and advocate foreign policy placing UN action above our sovereign interests. They have a liberal approach on illicit drugs but an interventionist approach on taxing sugary drinks. They promote higher taxes and while they support the free movement of people across borders they argue against free trade. Their extreme positions work against the nation’s economic interests, its security and its very character. The Greens need to be opposed and exposed by the major parties, not embraced. Rather than think about votes in Batman, Mr Shorten and Labor need to consider jobs in Queensland — not to mention votes in the suburbs and regions.

    Yet there is a cautionary note, too, for the Prime Minister. Malcolm Turnbull will be tempted not to run a candidate in Batman, maximising the chances of a Greens win and a bloodied nose for Mr Shorten. But the interests of the Liberals and the nation are better served by running in all seats and providing voters with a viable right-of-centre option. The Coalition should run in Batman and preference Labor ahead of the Greens, demonstrating its determination to place Australia’s interests above partisan point-scoring.

