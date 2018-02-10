Wayne Swan to retire

The world’s greatest Treasurer has finally decided it’s time to retire and has announced he won’t be contesting Lilley at the next election.

Wayne says he hopes that his seat goes to a young woman. Unfortunately Wayne waited so many years that many of the young women who could have replaced him are now old. If Wayne was so concerned about having a young woman in Lilley he could have retired years ago.

It seems that Wayne is both ageist and sexist. Does he expect the young woman who replaces him to serve a short time before she becomes middle aged? Is Lilley only open to women aged between 18 and 25?