Wayne Swan to retire

The world’s greatest Treasurer has finally decided it’s time to retire and has announced he won’t be contesting Lilley at the next election.
Wayne says he hopes that his seat goes to a young woman. Unfortunately Wayne waited so many years that many of the young women who could have replaced him are now old. If Wayne was so concerned about having a young woman in Lilley he could have retired years ago.
It seems that Wayne is both ageist and sexist. Does he expect the young woman who replaces him to serve a short time before she becomes middle aged? Is Lilley only open to women aged between 18 and 25?
Of course not.
Wayne’s preferred candidate is his daughter, Erinn, 33.
Do the voters in Lilley have any say in this?
….dont let the door hit you on the way out!
Heaven forbid that members of parliament should have a fair amount of life experience before going to that place.
Fairdinkum, I’m starting to believe that we are a product of alien beings from somewhere way out in space and they were bored and on the piss one Saturday arvo, so had a game amongst themselves to see who could come up with the most utterly ridiculous pack of creatures that were so hopless they could barely survive!!!!
Well the one who came up with the human being won hands down, hey Swannie!
ALP Honor roll
Jim Cairns
Paul Keating
Wayne Swan
Genesis says someone did the creation. Then man met the snake.
Some advice from Wayne Swan that convinced Australia to vote for LABOR in 2007
Surely it would be preferable to include mention of a non-binary candidate?
Labor are so sexist.
I hope that the Labor(sic) Party’s legendary mathematical genius and “World’s Greatest Treasurer”, who gave Australia those 6 consecutive unforgettable massive Budget Surpluses, retires on a Golden Handshake of a healthy Parliamentary Super scheme surplus of MINUS $1.5 million (in the red, of course, as MOST of his numbers were).
(Who cares about surpluses or deficits – it’s the VIBE that counts!)
My all-time favourite Wayne Swan quote is:
“There are only THREE types of people in this world: Those who CAN count, and those who CAN’T!”
Just F*@k off!
What a miserable, worthless bit of garbage this SOB is!
I hope he chokes on his unworthy pension.
To Chris M at 2.34pm:
“…non-binary candidates…”???
Do you mean like idiots, pea-brains AND imbeciles?
Wikipaedia says she’s “An accomplished actress, Erinn has appeared in many Brisbane based projects” and here she is in a scene from “The Australian economy after 6 years of my Dad”
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=nCxmyO7N&id=6174DA441F259188AD42A29AC5FBAA07ACEC0641&thid=OIP.nCxmyO7NVuTZ6RF03DxvlwHaE8&q=errin+swan&simid=608041155011806322&selectedIndex=9&qpvt=errin+swan&ajaxhist=0
I was beginning to think NOTHING would prise this Goose away from his comfy well paid job. So, this is something of a celebration really. Thank Goodness he’s going. Mind you he was always sooo unreliable that he might change his mind…..sorry if that disturbs your day! There’s nothing we can do about his obscenely large superannuation and pension ( oh….yes there is….but who wants to pull the trigger? All right ,calm down you lot! lets have a bullet… I mean “ballot’)
Just how does any person sit in the House of Representatives, absorb every conceivable observation of just how inept one was; not even blush, and sustain it for year on year? Well Swan did. He even squeaked up on occasion in a futile attempt to brush away the opprobrium…with out the slightest effect. Ya gotta conceded that Wayne Swan is stoic if nothing else. My guess is that he kept saying to himself “By the end of today that’ll be another $2000 in the Fund, and another$1500 on the Pension each week, so suck it up sunshine…..”
My dear old Swanee!
http://www.australiandebtclock.com.au/
Some more tips from the worlds greatest Treasurer
This man is surely Australia’s most incompetent Treasurer & its sad that taxpayers had to pay for that. In any private company, he would have been fired on the first day but sadly this is Labor, the party of incompetence & corruption.
Total waste of space. How many far more deserving creatures – E. coli and the like – were robbed of oxygen by this utter cretin and vandal?
I didnt realise he was still there clinging to the public teat.
Did he have some years of service threshold to meet to maximise benefits or something?
Labor are a moral to win next time, so he’ll never have a better chance to give his daughter a leg up into Club Fed.
http://www.budget.gov.au/2012-13/content/speech/html/speech.htm
The four years of surpluses I announce tonight are a powerful endorsement of the strength of our economy, resilience of our people, and success of our policies.
In an uncertain and fast‑changing world, we walk tall — as a nation confidently living within its means.
This Budget delivers a surplus this coming year, on time, as promised, and surpluses each year after that, strengthening over time.
Wayne Swan 8/5/2012
Swanee should call Barnaby for a recommendation for a young woman who needs a job.
Australia’s Adam Pelosi-Schiff!!
Probably not so much. It’ll be more open to pricks in Tutu.
Blabbersac put out a statement ending in “we are in his debt.”
Out of the collection of scumbags and criminals in the R-G-R grubiment, I believe I hate him most of all.
Well listen to my story ’bout a woman named Ged
Poor unionist barely kept her party red
Then one day she was hunt’n for a goose,
and up popped a Treasurer who was fiscally loose
Deficits that is, BER, MRRT…
Well the first thing you know unionists are millionaires
The Goose then said lets move it on from there
Said Can-berra is a fiscal soiree
Deficits as far as the eye can see
No wonder Ged now wants to join the party
Retirement would also be consistent with ALP Policy, since Goose [b. 1953] turns 65 before the Election.
Possible he waited till his daughter had the numbers before announcing.