Early contender for the Bernard Salt smashed avo award

In the early running it’s … Bernard Salt.

Here’s a series of dangerous ideas. Work hard, don’t do drugs, don’t smoke, build good relationships, learn skills, save for a deposit for a house, spend time with your kids, invest in your health. Here’s another: sometimes when raising a family it’s necessary to do a job that you don’t particularly like for months or maybe even years on end in order to provide for that family. This isn’t life being mean to you; sometimes you just gotta do it. Accept it and move on. Am I being too dangerous for you?