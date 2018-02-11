The state of free speech in Britain

Our survey, ranking 115 UK universities using our traffic-light system, shows that 55 per cent of universities now actively censor speech, 39 per cent stifle speech through excessive regulation, and just six per cent are truly free, open places.
The long march is complete, now for the thought control.
This is a very serious worry indeed as the universities here become increasingly PC. The worry is, I don’t see how this is going to reverse itself unless the students themselves see the diabolical situation and actually do something about it. Staff will be cowed into inaction for fear of losing their contract re-appointment.
The English aren’t happy unless they’re miserable. They bloody love oppressing themselves.
Cripes.
I have a cuz who went to Dundee, twenty odd years ago.
Religious or political jokes were standard fare for a girl from Ulster.
But offensive sexual noises? Perhaps not.
I think it is more the case that Theresa May wants them miserable:
This is all happening under the watch of that pathetic cretin aka Theresa May…a so called Conservative. May is more than a disgraceful appeaser, she is an outright Quisling. She should have been kicked out after the election result which happened because of her dismal performance. Like the woeful Turnbull here, she thought she would cruise to victory. When I was in the UK last year, not one person I spoke to had a kind word to say about her. People despise her because people can see that she has zero convictions. Because of her utter ineptness, she will gift the UK first to Corbyn and then to Islamism. Oh and we have a similar leader here.
Thank you to sp!ked for doing this research. We really need the same thing done here in Australia. Maybe the IPA could do it?
I couldn’t possibly comment. Unless I was in a screened room, and among fellow conspirators. Come to think of it, some of them would be a bit suss.
Bastions of intolerance suspended in a sea of resignation.
So vastly better than US colleges, then?
People accepting censorship? Their problem.
from what i’ve seen the stats wouldn’t be much different here in Oz.