What’s so special about what Jordan Peterson says and how he says it?

This is from Instapundit discussing Jordan Peterson, the most articulate defender of our Western values found anywhere in the world. The question that really is of central interest is why he has become the phenomenon he is. I have my own views but am interested in yours.
AMADEUS SYNDROME: “As I say, [Peter] Hitchens at least feints towards what’s really bugging many of these people. It is the Amadeus syndrome. Many of [Jordan] Peterson’s haters on the right have been toiling in the fields these long years, equally worried about, writing about, the treatment of men, especially young men; about the erosion of freedoms, etc. Where, they are wondering, are their rewards? So they are bitter. It’s a feeling I’m familiar with,” Kathy Shaidle writes.
As Dr. Helen noted earlier today, “Still at #1 on Amazon, Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.”
And for a tiny sample of what he says and the approach he takes, here is a relatively uncharacteristic interview in that he is being interviewed by people who ought to understand what he’s on about but do not. These I went looking for to see what Peterson has said about Donald Trump. These were about the only things I could find, but there are probably others.
The hosts asking the questions are supposedly on the conservative side but are clearly open-ended critics of Trump. Peterson was much more careful and if he was critical, it was only about Trump’s timing in what he said and not what he said. The bozos interviewing cannot see the point. This is Peterson in my own rough but reasonably accurate transcription (from around 2:00 in):
“Truth is a tricky thing because you have to take the temporal context into account. There are white lies and black truths. Black truth is when you use the truth in a way that isn’t truthful. . . just like a white lie is a lie that isn’t harmful…
“What Trump did wrong … was he failed to specify the time and the space of the utterance. Because what he should have come out and done is said that I unequivocally denounce the white supremacist racism that emerged in Charlottesville, and then he should have shut up. And then two weeks later he could have said, well when we look at the political landscape as a whole that it’s pretty obvious there are reprehensible individuals acting out on both ends of the extreme. The Charlottesville week was not the week to make that point.”
And this is Peterson’s views on Trump’s intelligence.
He gets it, even if he is cautious about saying it. And then this, where he is being interviewed by Canada’s Cathy Newman, and if you don’t know about Cathy Newman’s interview with Jordan Peterson, you should seek it out at your earliest opportunity.
The left will get him if they can, the very thing he worries about himself.
TO WHICH MAY BE ADDED THIS: This is titled What It’s Like To Be A Conservative Talking To Progressives. Actually, it is only our dearest wish, but the link does have the original Cathy Newman interview of Jordan Peterson. It’s all there, including a proper level of ridicule for Newman. But as the author writes:
The point here is not what it’s like to be Jordan Peterson giving an interview, it’s that this same interview technique gets used on conservatives fairly often. Case in point, ex-Google engineer James Damore gave an interview to CNN Tech in which his views were repeatedly mischaracterized in much the same way. CNN Tech’s Laurie Segall brought up the alt-right twice, forcing Damore to denounce a group he had no connection to in the first place. The effort seemed less to understand than to throw him into a hole of insinuations from which he could not escape.
There are no friendly interviews from the left of the right, where the interest is merely to understand our point of view. Whether Peterson has shown the rest of us the way forward we will only know when someone else does what he did.
It’s simply the first time a lot of people are hearing or thinking about this stuff.
Especially from a Canadian psychologist and academic who sounds like Kermit the Frog.
No. There’s a depth to what he is saying that is completely absent from every other commentator I’ve ever heard (and I’ve absorbed everything in this space for my whole adult life, 20-ish years), including every ‘conservative’ or right-adjacent commentator.
Imagine a unified field theory of evolutionary psychology, applied in the most practical and truthful manner possible. He’s been a clinical psychologist for decades, so what he’s saying doesn’t just sound right, it is right. He’s got the data.
Combined with the focus on young men, who have been ignored and reviled for 30 years, the message is incredibly powerful. It’s not hyperbole to say that for my generation, the is the father we never had.
He is thoughtful, knowledgeable and logical. Areas that are wholly lacking in the vast majority of commentators.
He understands how the current trendy themes can lead to wholesale evil.
He has a message that resonates from his practical knowledge.
It's not hyperbole to say that for my generation, the is the father we never had.
And herein lies the problem.
Lack of competent fathers, or lack of fathers entirely.
A Canadian psychologist should not be the one to have to explain these things.
Your father should have.
I can understand all those people disappointed they have essentially the same message and not getting the cut through, but I hope they can add to the message rather than detract from it.
Yes his voice does sound tired, like he has been lecturing or fillibustering, and I no, would not want to be married to him (I would be worried he was analysing me all the time and I prefer to be more mysterious, like the usual man woman relationship) but I sincerely believe he will bring more people back to Christianity in the West than anyone else. He makes it ok to be Christian, even a strength to be Christian.
Maybe that is the reason why he resonates and others have not so much.
Who trains the competent father? What is a comptent father? One who roves food, shelter, love and access to an education? Do they have to be a philosopher as well? Fathers have differing skill levels and abilities, they are just human, like all of us.
My Dad, dear though he was, was a farmer who shouldered all his worries to himself, to care for us, but even he could not provide the answers in the context Peterson has.
* roves = provides 🙂
He’s better than Shaun Micallef , IMHO.
Peterson did a lot of work over many years. There ar YouTube videos of his uni lectures going back to when he was a lot younger, shall we say. In one video, he talks about his insomnia; being kept awake at night puzzling over some idea or other. Some Cats might appreciate that. Initially he would write to work out the idea, but then he hit on the idea of making videos. These became on-line events as he answered questions being put to him in real time.
By the time of his stand on the egregious “Pronoun Bill,” he already had a big folowing. One of the surprising things about his early campus confrontations over pronouns was the vical support he attracted from quite a few supporters.
As is often the case, the secret of overnight success is years of preparation.
Peterson’s support among young men is tremendously encouraging. There’s a huge swell of masculine opposition building, and how and in what places it breaks is beyond JP’s abilbity to control, although he may exert a significant influence. However, the forces that will be unleashed are so potent and primal, and the current holders of the levers of power are so out-of-touch and so fanatically hostile to opposition that any sort of soft landing is unlikely.
Helen,
Unfortunately, he is not a Christian. He’s another one of these intellectuals who have constructed a personal religion which happens to have the historical figure of Jesus of Nazareth at or near the centre of it. That’s my understanding of the things I have heard him say about Christianity.
He’s not alone in this. My beloved Michael Polanyi also constructed his own version (see Personal Knowledge), which I believe he may have distanced himself from in later life.
If you can’t say the Creed without crossing your fingers and making all sorts of “personal interpretations” you aren’t one.
Peterson understands that the relentess drift left of culture has destroyed all of the good things we used to get from family, especially for young men relentlessly belittled and humiliated by the misandry of Marxist feminism. And now the new social media platforms have given an even bigger bully pulpit to the noisy nihilist dregs of the left. The reason Peterson has cut-through is simple: he is speaking the truth.
Thanks pbw; you saved me the trouble.
As I’ve written elsewhere here, Peterson is a neo-Gnostic moralistic therapeutic Deist.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that – it’s a free world, or ought to be – just don’t mistake it for Christianity.
I should add – that doesn’t mean Peterson doesn’t have some wise advice, but as he acknowledges, it is distilled from the Western tradition with an admixture of Taoism.
Peterson fans who haven’t yet read C. S. Lewis might like to start with The Abolition of Man.
Who trains the competent father? What is a comptent father?
It should be the father trains the competent father.
One who raises children more successful or competent than themselves.
It is the point of life.
To evolve, to reproduce, and for each generation to in some way surpass that which has come before.
It’s why unlike most other animals, we can choose to ignore our instincts/emotions.
In many ways compared to my father I am a failure.
However by replicating and tweaking his teachings/philosophy/style/moral outlook I succeeded where he failed, by raising responsible successful children. So he still succeeded in a way through providing nurture that allowed me to help recognize and combat my nature.
Because my one fear was that they would end up like me.
This was a ridiculous fear obviously, because they aren’t crazy.
However I didn’t know that at the time.
😁
The RAND Corporation calls this ‘Truth Decay‘, and evidently there’s money to be had in researching it.
Dr. Stimpy, you make a wise point about fatherhood.
After all, women have a father in the state.
Imagine a unified field theory of evolutionary psychology, applied in the most practical and truthful manner possible. He’s been a clinical psychologist for decades, so what he’s saying doesn’t just sound right, it is right. He’s got the data.
Imagine you have a child.
You think the child has a rather mild form of anxiety and depression, so you put the child on antidepressants from the age of around 11, before puberty.
Then after roughly 13 years of this the child(now adult) changes their diet and the symptoms disappear.
Were you right to put the child on antidepressants?
How does this impact the data?
Was it a mistake?
My father was raised by a widow. I am told I am a gentleman.
My father was raised by a widow. I am told I am a gentleman.
Would your father have preferred to grow up like you with a father, or not?
This bloke is very weak.
At 4.46, the Interview harpie chides him about being photographed behind a Pepe the Frog flag.
He just falls apart, starts rambling about the ”Far Right”.
Low energy, very tired, he talks about the symptoms of the destruction of Western Civilisation, rather than the causes.
” It’s a feeling I’m familiar with,” Kathy Shaidle writes.” What a pity she cannot write in English……. i.e. : It’s a feeling with which am familiar” So much nicer, don’t you think?
He seems to have struck a chord. I was astounded last week, when using a rowing machine at the gym and eavesdropping on the conversation occurring between the personal trainer and his client on the next machine, to hear the 20 something trainer mention Jordan Peterson and the Cathy Newman interview. The woman he was talking to didn’t have a clue who he was, but the trainer was, quite rightly, glowing in his admiration for Peterson. It was not the sort of conversation I expected to hear in a gym.
My theory about Peterson’s popularity with young men is that he is telling them the truth about the world for the first time, and resolving the cognitive dissonance between what modern leftist/feminists say and what young men see the world is actually like. The truth is that life is tough, bad things happen, you’ll never be fully appreciated, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t work hard and try to better yourself. He’s also trying to instill intrinsic motivation in young people who have been taught extrinsic motivation their whole life.
Stimpson, it’s not just presence of fathers or otherwise – it’s the demonisation of men in general, society’s cultural portrayal of men as bumbling useless idiots, so even when dad is around or tries to be involved he is cut off at the knees whenever he tries to have input because his credibility has been destroyed before he even opens his mouth. It’s taken me 25 years after my parents divorce to work that one out and work through the impact that had on me personally. Peterson was one of a few very helpful influences.
It’s taken me 25 years after my parents divorce
I doesn’t to offend you but merely to ask some hard questions.
Who had custody?
Why do men let women have custody of their children instead of sharing it fairly or owning it?
Do not men dominate in every other aspect of society?
Why is this acceptable in society?
Why do men not change their lifestyle and careers around access to their children?
Why do men not want to raise their own children?
What are the consequences of this to our society?
Peterson reminds me of a modern day stoic.. many of his ideas follow the same veins of thought.
I think he does well right now, because he is very careful with his words. It is very hard for the leftists to point and shout bad things, as he knows exactly what he said, what he meant by it, and will stand by his own words.
That last interview is hilarious.
The interviewer keeps banging on about Pepe being a symbol of the ‘far right’.
Somehow I think Che, Marx, Lenin, et. al shifts have not even entered her tiny mind.
Stimpson,
Family law.
No. It’s a matriarchy, and becoming more so by the day.
See above.
They do, all the time. But they are being bled dry by the banshees they had the misfortune to marry.
They do, all the time. But see “Family law,” above.
(With apologies in advance) Catastophic!
Seconded.
Disagree about “white lies” being harmless. Lying is always destructive. But the “black truth” as he defines it – yes. It usually involves an element of cherry picking.
Family law.
The law did not force them to marry their wife in the first place.
What kind of woman are men marrying?
Do people actually believe in luck?
The choices we make matter.
Every single one from the moment we open our eyes.
The female kind. I’m told NAWALT.
Stimpson,
All major cultures, AFAIAA, including our own, if you disregard its current phase of terminal decline, understand that the trajectory of a culture is the reverse of the one you sketch. Cultures begin with a golden age, in which the virtues and strengths of the culture are taught and demonstrated. The young are adminished to elevate their gaze and train their expectations and ambitions toward the age of giants. The culture then thrives to the extent to which the young maintain their elevated gaze. But alas, it’s too hard.
(I believe there is a term in linguistics which describes the simplification of the grammatical structures of languages over time. I may be just confusing this with syncope – the shortening of spoken words by elimination of some letters or sounds.)
If, as you say, the point is to evolve, to reproduce, and for each generation to in some way surpass that which has come before, it wouldn’t take too many generations to turn a society into a convocation of moral and intellectual giants. It ain’t happening.
My theory about Peterson’s popularity with young men is that he is telling them the truth about the world for the first time, and resolving the cognitive dissonance between what modern leftist/feminists say and what young men see the world is actually like.
MPH, yes, that is a large part of his appeal.
That’s what puzzles men who came of age before the dominance of feminism emasculated Western manhood. But while they were at the office or the job site, the feminized education system was shaping their boys.
Do you think he will become one, one day? Instead of a lot of long words which mean nothing to me that you say he is now?
I have to say he interested me in finding out more about Christianity, but then you guys come and slam dunk him and it puts me off finding out more. Why bother? Fuck it, I’ll just give up, because I can never aspire to the higher sacred learnings of you lot. You are not interested in encouraging a person to start on a journey, you are just interested in your moral so right positions. No better than lefties who wont argue with Lizzie at a party, really. Now I have made myself cranky. I better go and do something constructive.
the virtues and strengths of the culture are taught and demonstrated.
Who teaches?
Who determines culture?
Who has the most impact on a young humans life?
If, as you say, the point is to evolve, to reproduce, and for each generation to in some way surpass that which has come before, it wouldn’t take too many generations to turn a society into a convocation of moral and intellectual giants. It ain’t happening.
As I said above,
It’s why unlike most other animals, we can choose to ignore our instincts/emotions.
Everything is a choice.
I know that sometimes really bad or unexpected things happen, but I do believe we are not teaching our children to think carefully about life partners. I think the dating mentality has a lot to do with it – all those casual, take-it-or-leave-it relationships are far better training for divorce than marriage.
How often do you hear people saying they want to find someone who ‘loves a good time, is ‘hot’, has a good sense of humour’ etc? And how often do you hear they are looking for someone who is loyal, honest, diligent, kind … traits of character rather than personality?
That might sound dull, but over time, character matters. When life gets hard (and it often does), character matters. You know, ‘for better or worse, in sickness and in health, forsaking all others’ takes more than just warm, fuzzy feelings. The bond of family should be thick and strong to get us all through this life.
Don’t do yourself a disservice, Helen. The things Peterson draws on are truths that everyone hungers for in a world of lies and dissembling. If you consider those things worthwhile, then go a step further and check it out for yourself.
If you want to find out about Christianity, do it the fun way – have a look at the Screwtape Letters. And the marvellously breathless Gospel of Saint Mark.
Now I have made myself cranky. I better go and do something constructive.
Helen if you like Peterson and think he is helpful, then use him.
The same goes for any philosophy or system of belief.
Christians aren’t the be all and end all.
Jesus was not Christian and look what he achieved.
He was just a carpenter with some good ideas.
Jesus and his ideas is what makes Christianity special.
Without him there would be nothing.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to recognize good ideas when you hear them.
None of the disciples were.
Now I have made myself cranky. I better go and do something constructive.
Read C.S. Lewis! 😉
Jesus and his ideas is what makes Christianity special.
Sorry Stimps, but there’s nothing Jesus said that couldn’t be tracked down in the rabbinic tradition, the Old Testament or even other religious figures and traditions….with the exception of what he said about himself and the significance of his death, which was confirmed by his resurrection. That’s what makes Christianity special.
Helen, if you enjoy reading, here are some recommendations:
Classics
CS Lewis
The Abolition of Man, Miracles, Mere Christianity, Screwtape Letters
GK CHesterton
Orthodoxy, The Everlasting Man
Contemporary
David Bentley Hart
Atheist Delusions
Dinesh D’Souza
What’s So Great About Christianity?
Edward Feser
The Last Superstition
Vishal Mangalwadi
The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization
Report back!
🙂
First tidy your room!
Moses said stone. Jesus asked who first to throw stone.
Peterson is the Pastor for a lost and aimless post-Christian world.
the significance of his death, which was confirmed by his resurrection. That’s what makes Christianity special.
No that is what makes it a successful religion.
His ideas were different.
He was killed for his ideas.
The belief that he was the Son of God and was Resurrected cemented this point of difference, and created the basis of Christianity.
His ideas were different. He was killed for his ideas.
Claiming to be the Son of God wasn’t an idea, it was the truth, proven by his resurrection.
Gee you give tough homework, Roger!
Pssst…Helen. Mine’s easier. And the second selection (which should have been the first) is straight from the horse’s mouth, via Mark.
😃
Claiming to be the Son of God wasn’t an idea, it was the truth, proven by his resurrection.
This is a belief Roger.
Are the parables Jesus tells truth, or stories designed to teach?
Peterson is doing something good and popular with people. Christians, by and large, are not. Look at the church leaders and look at Peterson and ask which are feeding the souls of those who hunger after righteousness?
There are church leaders who are doing exactly that, Dr Beau. They tend to shun the limelight.
Exactly Calli. I could name a dozen Uniting Church ministers (yes UCA) doing exactly that. But because they are they’re too busy to be the loud voice of the church the loonies get presented by the media as the face of the organisation