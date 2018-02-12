Arranged marriages or the end of the species

According to research published in The Economist (sourced from YouGov and the Economist), and reported in the Daily Wire:
When it came to asking a woman out for a drink, about one in four young males and about 12.5% of young females said it would “always” or “usually” be a form of sexual harassment.
Yep. 1 in 4 males and 1 in 8 females consider asking a woman out for a drink a form of sexual harassment.
Can’t you see it now, the Human Rights Commission will deploy pub and bar chaperones to make sure that there is no sexual harassment going on.
What is this world coming to.
But look closely at the chart below. It gets worse.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Once we had gentlemen and ladies. Now? LOL.
Compare with the birth rates – not sure if there’s any pattern here.
Britain(UK) 1.88
France 2.07
Germany 1.45
Sweden 1.88
US 1.87
(ps: population replacement is 2.10)
.. and who said German’s had no humour — at least they can take a sexual joke.
Oh — and the German’s also appreciate the female form. Those Beer-hall cliche’s seem to be true.
Someone once explained to me: You have to attend ethics class, otherwise you won’t know what to say when confronted with an ethics related question.
With that additional information, these kind of pointless surveys (and their results) make a lot more sense.
That is said to a survey.
’50 shades of grey’ was made a best seller by the tidal wave of wymynsys that made the conscious decision to seek it out and buy it.
The obvious question that is never asked:
“is it still sexual harassment if the bloke is a hot single billionaire?.”
Interesting that more men than women think wolf whistling is a form of sexual harassment.
It won’t be the end to the human species, just an end to cultures who adopt this.
But when you look at the results in that table, that’s for the US and France. It’s about 0% for Germany, Britain and Sweden. So, the results are somewhat selectively reported.
In terms of the ‘end of the species’ – no. I reckon most people meet a partner through friends of friends. However, for those under 35 who don’t, most would either use a dating app like Tinder on their phone or dating website like RSVP, eHarmony etc. I would argue that is a more efficient way of find a date than asking people out for a drink.
I don’t see how the lede is derived from the chart. Que?
The days of the Junior Anti-Sex League are upon us.
Summary:
One in four blokes who ask a woman out for a drink are looking for nookie.
One in eight women understand that.