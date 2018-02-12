Arranged marriages or the end of the species

According to research published in The Economist (sourced from YouGov and the Economist), and reported in the Daily Wire:

When it came to asking a woman out for a drink, about one in four young males and about 12.5% of young females said it would “always” or “usually” be a form of sexual harassment.

Yep. 1 in 4 males and 1 in 8 females consider asking a woman out for a drink a form of sexual harassment.

Can’t you see it now, the Human Rights Commission will deploy pub and bar chaperones to make sure that there is no sexual harassment going on.

What is this world coming to.

But look closely at the chart below. It gets worse.

