David Bidstrup: Will “pumped” hydro save us?

Two reports in the Adelaide “Advertiser” caught my eye. One was headlined “Hydro to keep our electricity pumping” and the other concerned another billionaire who wants to save us – “Gupta pledges to fix SA’s energy debacle”. At least he was right in describing it as a debacle.
The hydro article lists five proposed “pumped hydro” schemes and lists capacity and output for each, but fails to mention how much water might be needed and that the schemes are nett users of electricity rather than generators.
Mr Gupta says he will install “one gigawatt of dispatchable renewable energy” which will power his Whyalla steelworks and have a bit left over for the rest of us. The articles confuse power with energy; the reporters constantly claim we “use MW”. Clearly they have no idea what they are talking about. The critical question is how long Mr Gupta’s “one gigawatt” will produce electricity for.
It is interesting that there are two mutually exclusive terms used; renewable and dispatchable.
I thought I would analyse the 5 hydro proposals to see how much they can provide as a percentage of average daily consumption, how much electricity they need to re-fill the dams and how much water is needed to run them.
The following analysis is based on a head difference of 150 metres. This is a bit generous but I do not have access to enough detailed topography. Remember, Mt Lofty is only 711 metres high and it is the second highest peak in SA.
The table below lists the 5 schemes and shows installed capacity, water flow required in cubic metres per second, stated output in MWh, the time each needs to operate to achieve that output and the total quantity of water in Megalitres for that time period.
|Scheme
|Capacity
MW
|Water flow
M3/sec
|Output MWh
|Hours
|Total water, Megalitres
|Goat Hill
|230
|174
|1,840
|8
|5,000
|Baroota
|200
|162
|1,600
|7.5
|4,350
|Cultana
|225
|170
|1,770
|8
|4,800
|Iron Duchess
|90
|68
|390
|4.5
|1,060
|Highbury
|300
|226
|1,200 (see * below)
|4
|3,260
|Totals
|1,060
|6,800
|18,500
(*: Cannot confirm this number but have seen it somewhere).
South Australia’s average daily power consumption is 31,600 MWh so the total output of the 5 schemes above can contribute 21% but they require the equivalent of 24% to pump all that water back uphill, so they are nett energy users, not generators.
The total cost quoted for the 5 schemes is $1.86 billion and the result is a deficit in power available for consumption. We are told that they will use “spare capacity” from wind farms and perhaps some solar installations to provide their pumping power. Today at noon wind was producing 1.25% of the total grid load. In SA we managed half of that, running at 150 MW). This is common during summer and lots of wishful thinking will not change it. My recent article on a proposed solar farm indicated the miniscule amount they can provide.
Adelaide’s average daily water consumption is about 550 Megalitres per day so the schemes require about 33 times this amount to be stored in “turkey’s nest dams”, an appropriate word. Where will this come from in the “driest state”?
If we consider a dam of 100 hectares surface area the depth of water needed for the largest scheme is 5 metres. Intakes must be submerged below the minimum level otherwise they will suck air so the full depth will be even greater. Also evaporation of around 3 metres per year needs to be considered.
There is some naive idea that these schemes can be a bit “agricultural”, just get some gear and build a couple of “turkey’s nests”, get some pipes and turbines and Bob’s your Uncle. The reality is very different, having been involved in a couple of hydro-electric schemes myself.
There is also the added cost of transmission and the complexity of running these things on the fly whenever we are a bit short of juice.
The point that is never mentioned is that the destruction of the Playford B and Northern power stations removed 760 MW of generating capacity, 76% of “one gigawatt”, and it was available every day of the year, night and day, windy or not. None of the proposed schemes can come within a bulls roar regarding economy and reliability and neither can wind and solar. We should remember that when we hear all the bullshit sprouted about “renewables” and recognise that it is all political and has no technical merit at all.
All this pain is to “reduce emissions” when there is plenty of evidence that it is a pointless exercise and that we actually do not have a problem called “anthropogenic global warming”. How do we get off this train to the madhouse?
I don’t know what threshold of electricity shortage/cost it will take before the punters singularly or collectively start hauling imbecilic pollies and their green seducers out from the comfort of their air conditioned dens and apply medieval punishments.
Gupta is another decline in the path to that threshold.
The most important undefined value here is:
“Us”
If we consider that Us means the Australian quisling orcs actively progressing the agenda of the Great transnational looting cartels, then yes, pumped hydro is a profitable politically progressive proposal.
If Us means the poor bastard proles that will pay, then the thing is a failure.
Therefore, Us means their Australian insider crony class that capitulate for cash and happily take a kopeks in the Kohinoor commission on the deals they commit the country to.
The energy debacle is the single biggest mistake politicians of both “major” parties have participated in. How to punish?
How do we get off this train to the madhouse?
The same way you get off any out-of-control train – it crashes and the survivors get dragged out, and their lives are never the same again.
John Constantine has it worked out – the de-colonisation of Rhodesia, South Africa, now Australia, Canada & New Zealand. (For a profit, of course).
You just got to look at the fuckwits running each of these countries – they are stooges for whomever is pulling the strings.
Put some engineers in charge; rather than arts grads, lawyers, accountants and political operatives.
From the Open thread
STEM students are rare indeed. None of them become politicians. Energy companies must be laughing all the way to the bank.
They are like children let loose in a science lab. We will be lighting our fa*ts next to generate electricity.
Promising to “solve” the power supply problem combined with follow-up promises to reduce household electricity cost is merely the platform for the next round of scamming and distortion by assorted spivs, snake-oil salesmen and politicians.
The whole thing is crap and they know it. Only a few days ago I was hearing it was “actually cheaper” to produce electricity via renewables than with either coal or gas. The only reason, that coal/gas power stations still exist was to assist with base load power supply. All said with a straight face.
If you think the Government care about your electricity bills – you’re dreamin’. This scam is based on ideology, not science. And, it will only get worse.
How the f*ck a business is supposed to survive is beyond me.
This country is too stupid to survive.
That’s an insight into Josh Frydenberg’s facile thinking echoed by an online commenter at The Australian comparing coal-fired generators to steam locomotives which were turned into scrap metal — s-o-o-o- last century.
It’s a form of historical determinism used as propaganda, the ‘march of progress’ resistance is futile, except the so-called progress is regressive.
The irony is steam locos were replaced by diesel electric a bit like Vic and SA electric generation today.
Presumably the water for pumped hydro comes from the ocean, you wouldn’t want to have your electricity supply dependent on SA’s erratic rainfall.
David,
Quite so. Pumped hydro is very site specific to be effective. Much like regular hydro steep gradients and large falls are the order of the day to keep costs and losses down. Evaporation and silting are issues. Of note too is the experience in Germany where pumped hydro had been economic for almost a hundred years in tandem with baseload, cycling daily in a predictable manner, now finding it difficult to make ends meet. With increased RE it becomes difficult to predict when supply is going to be short or in glut so it will be tricky to know when to release or how much to reserve. The intermittent nature of renewables means this problem is never going to go away and stand by fossil fuels will always be required. These schemes rely on the cost of energy to be high, they will also keep it that way.
I wonder if this is the same Mr Gupta who is currently said to be involved in State Caoture of another SA. SOUTH AFRICA?
Speedbox
I come across that shit all the time, usually from one friend. My response is “so tell me again why we subsidise renewables”
manalive
#2634978, posted on February 12, 2018 at 5:32 pm
Presumably the water for pumped hydro comes from the ocean
Good luck at making it survive in a marine environment.
der Spegel article
Referencing the difficulty with their existing pumped hydro.
der spegel article
Second time lucky?
The STEM students are running the energy companies. They’re not stupid. Like any other savvy business operator they know where the easy money is and their responsibility to the business owners mandates that they go after it.
As voters we’re the stupid ones. We keep giving power to a$$holes who hypnotise us into thinking that we can get something for nothing while we’re being bribed with our own money.
/international/germany/high-costs-and-errors-of-german-transition-to
Seems the links dont work. I googled “der spegel pumped hydro”. Its the 2013 article.
“The Storage Conundrum
The Cossebaude reservoir is Dresden’s largest and most popular open-air pool. On summer days, up to 8,000 sunbathers lounge on its sandy beach or cool off in the 10,000-square-meter (2.5-acre) lake.
Cossebaude is also part of the enormous Niederwartha pumped storage hydroelectric plant. At night or on weekends, when there is plenty of available power, lake water is pumped electrically through big pipes into a second reservoir 140 meters above the main reservoir. At noon, when electricity is scarce, the water is released from the higher-elevation reservoir, spinning giant turbines as it descends. The system generates electricity when the cost is high and consumes it when the cost is low. Plant operator Vattenfall makes its profit on the difference. When the plant was connected to the grid in November 1929, it was considered the technology of the future.
Now the power plant, along with the recreational lake attached to it, could soon be gone. The company plans to shut down the energy storage facility within the next two years. This is bad news for Dresden’s swimmers, but it’s especially detrimental to Germany’s energy transition, which depends on backup power plants like the Niederwartha facility.
When the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing, gas-fired power plants and pumped storage stations are supposed to fill the gap. A key formula behind the Energiewende is that the more green energy is produced, the more reserves are needed to avert bottlenecks.
This is true in theory, but not in practice. On the contrary, an ironic result of the green energy expansion is that many of the reliable pumped storage stations could be forced out of the market. There are roughly 20 of these power plants in Germany, with Vattenfall being the most important operator. The plants were very profitable for utilities for decades, but now the business has become highly unreliable. Dresden is a case in point.
When it’s sunny and people are most likely to head to the lake, solar power is abundant and electricity prices drop. This means the pumped storage station earns less money, so the power plant is shut off. In 2009, for example, the turbines in Niederwartha were in operation for 2,784 hours. Last year, Vattenfall ran the facility for only 277 hours. “Price peaks that last only a few hours aren’t enough to utilize the plant to full capacity,” says Gunnar Groebler, head of Vattenfall’s German hydro division.
No Incentives for Storage
Not surprisingly, the company invests very little in its pumped storage plants today. In Niederwartha, the buildings are filled with the musty smell of earlier floods, the paint is peeling from the walls and the reservoir leaks.
It would cost Vattenfall €150 million to modernize the plant. But company executives are hesitant, fearing they won’t recoup that money with future profits. Vattenfall has also hit the brakes elsewhere, like in Hamburg suburb of Geesthacht. Plans to increase the capacity of the existing reservoir there have been put on hold. Instead, the plant is used only as a backup.
Meanwhile, competitors RWE and EnBW have also shelved plans to build a large pumped storage power station in the southern Black Forest. Trianel, an association of about 100 municipal utilities, withdrew from a similar project at Rursee Lake in the western Eifel Mountains in late June.
All this gives credence to the claim that Germany’s energy reform is its own worst enemy. Despite the erratic expansion of wind and solar projects, the backup power capacity those projects require is lacking. One study found that Germany’s expansion of renewable energy will require additional storage capacity for 20 to 30 billion kilowatt-hours by 2050. So far the storage capacity has grown by little more than 70 million kilowatt-hours. And hardly anyone is interested in maintaining the existing storage facilities.
At least that isn’t the case in Dresden, where a grassroots movement is working to keep the old pumped storage facility open — partly because of the popular swimming lake.”
Why don’t they just build a perpetual motion machine to drive the generator. They could hire an alchemist to change lead into gold to finance it.
SA – Where reality is just a concept.
Love it! +1000!
Der spiegel ….not der spegel
Just a reminder that SA sits on the largest known single deposit of uranium ore on the planet.
Yup, throughput losses of 20%, only good for “peak shaving” use.
Is Gupta re-invigorating the OneSteel Whyalla power station?
It’s over for the lucky country, the grid is done. You can stay on it and go broke or insane or you can get off it and restructure your life.
Isn’t it claimed, that if the madness stopped now, we’d have to wait another ten years before we had a fully functioning grid again? And even longer before industry got moving again.
Expecting someone to step up and remove these parasites from our country is wishful thinking, it isn’t going to happen.
For a look into the future, just look at the latest in Venezuela. This is our future. It’s pretty bad over there and yet even there no one is prepared to step up and remove the parasites destroying their lives.
We’re boned!
Another scam gets S.A. Labor Government funding today….
https://indaily.com.au/news/business/2018/02/12/bigger-lng-sa-get-first-green-hydrogen-plant/
Apparently we are going to export hydrogen to Japan, even though they are more capable of making it than we are.
You need at a minimum TWO storage areas, one significantly higher up than the other one, and not too far apart. I agree there’s not too many mountains and valleys in that general area, more like rolling hills, but that said, just the general concept of building extra water storage around Adelaide must surely be useful for something. In particular it could be useful for water storage.
If you tell the Greens it’s really a “pumped hydro” scheme to solve Global Warming, than suddenly farmers will be able to build the dams they always wanted but were previously told would destroy the environment. Think “age of seeming”. Don’t have a design… have an angle.
If I remember rightly, the only remaining customer for Whyalla steel is government contracts (and even those guys are trying to find ways out of it) maybe building giant water tanks up in the hills would give them a bit of a sense of purpose??
How about this one? Get them to dig a giant pit, at least 500m deep and lined with stainless steel… as a you know “hydro project”. Then afterwards we can say, “You know, that would be a great place to put a nuclear reactor”.
How do we get off this train to the madhouse?
Put some engineers in charge; rather than arts grads, lawyers, accountants and political operatives.
Well, yes, but that is the problem everywhere, isn’t it? Just too many arts grads, lawyers, accountants and political operatives, many with master’s degrees in management or “public administration”. 60% of the population goes to university and thus gets 15-20 years of indoctrination in PC nonsense before being let loose on society – having been told all their lives how clever they are.
The university class has grown by orders of magnitude since the war. At first they only buggered up the sort of nonsense they were interested in – sociology, psychology, the yarts etc. But their sheer numbers now mean they bugger up everything. Even the most technical and practical matters are now subject to their ridiculous notions and turned into a shambles as a result. Think – power supply, water supply, garbage removal, bushfire prevention… even toilet design.
As you say, the solution is to put some engineers in charge. But I am afraid they will never again be in charge of anything. There will always be some smartarse pill of bureaucrat telling them what to do to save the bloody world.
Simply putting engineers in charge wont help. Its the subsidies that are toxic…and the accompanying narrative.
Sounds like a cunning plan!
…is the same Mr Gupta who is currently said to be involved in State Caoture of another SA. SOUTH AFRICA?
No.
I saw a mention of using sea water for SA pumped hydro. Not sure where.
If they do that it will be fun. The corrosion would be epic. The whole box and dice would be pitted like crazy in only a few years especially if they don’t pay attention to galvanic mismatches.
Can we not legislate, forcing the non-protected classes to hike up to their nearest height and urinate in a bloody great big slightly tilted metal trough, and use that to generate hydro power? Surely that’s a more efficient use of resources? A secondary benefit would be selling the television rights (ala Big Brother). If the physical exercise bit is too much of an effort, we could build enormous escalators (The Simpsons, anyone?) which would boost the economy.
RobK
#2635013, posted on February 12, 2018 at 5:57 pm
“The Storage Conundrum
Likewise, Japan has a lot of pumped hydro plants that were built to use excess energy from Nuclear generators.
Obviously they now have a problem.
Bruce, if their looting Class use seawater for pumped hydro and it fails, they will simply borrow more money and get their cronies to build another one.
This is why ruinables profitability is front end loaded, and the decommission costs are rear ended.
The article from the Der Spiegel.
If this was the one RobK was referring to
Put Engineers in charge? why? where have they been? why have they not spoken up? what are the professional associations doing? they just take the money and keep silent like everyone else, they are not your saviours.
Personally I hope the SA Government proceeds full steam ahead with these proposals. The sooner we precipitate the disaster , the sooner reality may dawn.
Fact check on comments here: True
Big problem though.
None of the imbeciles bent on the destruction of power supplies will listen and even if they did
would be too shit scared to act because the low information voters would give them the arse
as a result of the brainwashing from the mad greens and their fellow travellers that has been in
overdrive since the dispicables such as Gore started their (self) money making schemes and subsidies for useful idiots.
It’s the old story – follow the money.
And, these scum will walk away from the disaster they have created with absolutely no responsibility sheeted home to them.
“How do we get off this train to the madhouse?”………not anytime soon given the voting behaviour the populace.
Captured by just the sort of people who want to get involved in running such organisations — ie: the wrong sort.
I give you Engineers Australia
Read the energy policy and weep.
Duncanm, more useful idiots.
These are great for a bit of bullshit bingo, too.
https://www.engineersaustralia.org.au/Government-And-Policy/Submissions-To-Government
Voyage of the damned.