How much is free speech and free expression worth? USD$17,000 apparently.

It seems that charging university associations for the cost of security is an increasingly common phenomenon. It’s not just a University of Sydney thing or an Australian thing.

Yes the University of Sydney charged the “Conservative Club” a security fee to protect them from the individuals trying to stop the gathering.

Yes the University of Washington charged the “College Republicans” $17,000 for a similar security fee.

Yes the Victorian Policy charged the promoters of the Milo Yianopoulos performance for security.

It’s not exactly clear where or when this practice started, but there is a clear asymmetry in its application.

Were the Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance charged for public security during their “performance”. See the police in the picture? Who paid for that?

It cannot be that expression is only free, free from security charges, if you are of the “left”.

