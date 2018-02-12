North Korea and the modern media

The Winter Olympics are upon us, not usually of much interest in Australia given that we had experienced global warming well before anyone else. But it was nevertheless brought to my attention by this article in the Campus Review: Former North Korean students, in humanising suffering, tighten diplomatic ties. Not one-eyed at all, specially given the grievance expressed against South Koreans who don’t appear to be as sympathetic to the plight of North Koreans as you might wish, but certainly an article with more sense than you get in the American mainstream media. From Instapundit.

“THIS WEEKEND’S COVERAGE OF NORTH KOREA’S REGIME AT THE OLYMPICS WOULD MAKE EVEN FORMER NEW YORK TIMES JOURNALIST WALTER DURANTY BLUSH:” The Media Sides With North Korea Over The United States At The Olympics.

Ben Shapiro tweets:

As they say at David Horowitz’s Front Page Website, “Inside Every Liberal is a Totalitarian Screaming to Get Out.” The DNC-MSM are really going out of their way to drop the mask this weekend.

Flashback to last year: “Following the lead of CNN’s Brian Stelter, Thursday’s Situation Room touted the spike of sales in the book 1984 and strongly hinted that Americans view the Trump administration as the real-life version of Big Brother portrayed in George Orwell’s classic.”

UPDATE: Speaking of Stelter, as Michael Malice, the author of Dear Reader: The Unauthorized Autobiography of Kim Jong Il tweets, “Reminder that CNN was more hostile to an American citizen who made a wrestling gif than to a representative of the most evil government on earth.”