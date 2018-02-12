North Korea and the modern media

The Winter Olympics are upon us, not usually of much interest in Australia given that we had experienced global warming well before anyone else. But it was nevertheless brought to my attention by this article in the Campus Review: Former North Korean students, in humanising suffering, tighten diplomatic ties. Not one-eyed at all, specially given the grievance expressed against South Koreans who don’t appear to be as sympathetic to the plight of North Koreans as you might wish, but certainly an article with more sense than you get in the American mainstream media. From Instapundit.
“THIS WEEKEND’S COVERAGE OF NORTH KOREA’S REGIME AT THE OLYMPICS WOULD MAKE EVEN FORMER NEW YORK TIMES JOURNALIST WALTER DURANTY BLUSH:” The Media Sides With North Korea Over The United States At The Olympics.
Ben Shapiro tweets:
As they say at David Horowitz’s Front Page Website, “Inside Every Liberal is a Totalitarian Screaming to Get Out.” The DNC-MSM are really going out of their way to drop the mask this weekend.
Flashback to last year: “Following the lead of CNN’s Brian Stelter, Thursday’s Situation Room touted the spike of sales in the book 1984 and strongly hinted that Americans view the Trump administration as the real-life version of Big Brother portrayed in George Orwell’s classic.”
UPDATE: Speaking of Stelter, as Michael Malice, the author of Dear Reader: The Unauthorized Autobiography of Kim Jong Il tweets, “Reminder that CNN was more hostile to an American citizen who made a wrestling gif than to a representative of the most evil government on earth.”
I was surprised to see interviews with young South Koreans on 7’s local coverage which saw them expressing a longing for reunification with the North as though it were Germany in 1989. Just how on earth do they imagine a democracy will reunite with a Stalinist dictatorship?
Maybe they’re Greens voters.
Hmm, apropos the global warming mantra: wasn’t it supposed to end winters, and as a consequence the Winter Olympics?
Why is the meeja still going bananas over the Political Winter Olympics, then?
Enquiring minds want to know!
The brave MSM are not much interested in explaining the riddle.
I’m over 7’s coverage. Been watching Olympic summer, winter & Commonwealth games ever since they started being televised.
If I have to see one more f’ing 19 min interview with the chubby little skiing kid I’m going to vomit!
John a . Perhaps the snow is machine made using solar and wind power <since the global warming scam is a u.n.communist agenda plan ,there should be no problem getting thr Norks to go along with it .
I don’t about the North Korea stuff but I found the ladies figure-skating very watchable.
Maybe they’re Greens voters
Just to clarify, Tim, the South Koreans weren’t local, they were in S.K..
I can only imagine it’s some variant of the Stockholm syndrome that has South Koreans rejecting the U.S. & casting conciliatory gestures towards Kim.
“Inside Every Liberal is a Totalitarian Screaming to Get Out.”
Rhetorically, isn’t this just the deplorables in reverse?
Yes, Marxists are liberally spread through our institutions, they love only power, and their creed is hate masquerading as love. But many liberal voters are just people who think that one can care for others by shovelling out taxpayer dollars and that sort of thing.
It is significant that in all the pics I have seen of kim’s sister she keeps her mouth tightly closed not showing her teeth.
The North Koreans have outmanoeuvred Trump. He looks like a war monger and the North is looking for peaceful relations with the South. Pence looked stiff and out of place. However, the North’s stunt will be a flash in the pan unless they can cook up something big with substance.
Barry 1963, the North are cooking up something big with substance.
Perhaps that’s the real problem.