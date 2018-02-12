Liberty Quote
-
Meta
Q&A Forum: February 12, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Good Evening Troops
The bidding is open for Interuption Lotto
I’m in for 56
32 please, Carpe
40 please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 32
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 32
ZK2A 40
Carpe, 28 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Carpe, Campion (as in the DPM has impregnated my daughter) not Castieu – (sorry, Peter, the spelling eludes me).
Beliaik, not Custard
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Bugger – sorry
This is fun already.
64 please Carpe- it’ll be a doozy.
About the DPM?
Me. too.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
I’ll have four to the power of three (4^3) interuptions.
I’m just here for shits and giggles.
38 please Carpe
The traditional weapon of the outraged father used to be a stock whip, applied in public. – I can lend you one.
Forget it, Arky.
I said it proper and normal.
And first.
Ah shit.
Dave already has that.
Make mine 49.
Ta.
Oh come on dude, i’ve had a long day.
I was going to ask who would be on the panel tonight before proposing a number, but then realised I don’t care. So 57 .
Count for me cats, because I will be binging on season 2 of Vikings.
I’ll have 0.5 Arkies thanks Carpe San.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
That’s wot I get for being a smartarse.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Entropy 57
Egg – that is 24.5
I just looked up who is on. With that knowledge, combined with one of the obvious topics to be “discussed”, and the lack of conservatives, I’m saying 60.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Entropy 57
Egg ???????
Elle 60
Appreciated.
First few lashes might by clumsy, but I’m motivated.
Firty free pls.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Entropy 57
Egg 33
Elle 60
32 is taken so I give it a miss tonight.
Thanks Carpe
47, please Carpe.
Panellists: Linda Reynolds, Liberal Senator for WA; Terri Butler, Queensland Labor MP; John Hewson, Former leader of the Liberal Party; Chris Kenny, Associate Editor National Affairs, The Australian; and Van Badham, Columnist for The Guardian Australia.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Entropy 57
Egg 33
Elle 60
Mique 47
Panellists
Linda Reynolds – LINO
Terri Butler – Harpy, Harpy
John Hewson – Special Needs Child
Chris Kenny – Sacrifical Lamb
Van Badham – #1 on the Jenny Craig Most Wanted List
Frightbat Van Badham? Hard to watch, let alone listen to.
May I have35 please,Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Entropy 57
Egg 33
Elle 60
Mique 47
Vic in Prossy 35
2 for me please.
This is going to full on Barnababy tonight and Snowcone is going to let the dogs out.
52 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Entropy 57
Egg 33
Elle 60
Mique 47
Vic in Prossy 35
Motelier 2
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Entropy 57
Egg 33
Elle 60
Mique 47
Vic in Prossy 35
Motelier 2
Custard 52
Noice.
54 please Jugulum.
Frightbat alert.
Ok Troops – it’s that time again,
So lets all nude up get a wickwer basket and say proudly “It puts on the lotion or it gets the hose again” and;
Motelier, I was leading that way too, but thought if the host has skeletons he may not be so generous.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Entropy 57
Egg 33
Elle 60
Mique 47
Vic in Prossy 35
Motelier 2
Custard 52
Turtle of WA 54
Yet the ABC would claim this panel leans to the right.
1st Q is about Barnababy
Naaaaah, Snowcone is innocent, I tells ya.
Hey, gotta change the channel on the picture tube.
The Q&A set is lit in Lenin red. The Q&A logo looks like the communist hammer and sickle.
I’m glad the frightbat has covered her tuckshop arms.
Hypocrite Hewson leads the first question “when the wubber hits the road”.
Van Badass has been listening to Whale Songs in the Green Room?
Barn hasn’t bonked Van Badass (yet)?
Van fatpork goes off on a tangent early.
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle what a carrion crow
If it’s not too late, 37 please.
One interruption to Van Badass against Kenny.
Kenny trying to distance Barndoor from Turnbull… uh oh…
fvck me,
ABC24 has got sTan Grant on, talking about Barnababy.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Peter Campion 32
ZK2A 40
Dan Dare 28
Dave in Marybrook 64
Arky 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Entropy 57
Egg 33
Elle 60
Mique 47
Vic in Prossy 35
Motelier 2
Custard 52
Turtle of WA 54
Bruce in WA 37
Staalin was a right-wing nutjob.