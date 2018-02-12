Q&A Forum: February 12, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, February 12, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
60 Responses to Q&A Forum: February 12, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635240, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Good Evening Troops

    The bidding is open for Interuption Lotto

    I’m in for 56

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2635246, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    40 please, Carpe.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635249, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:05 pm

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635252, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:07 pm

  8. Peter Campion
    #2635253, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Carpe, Campion (as in the DPM has impregnated my daughter) not Castieu – (sorry, Peter, the spelling eludes me).

    Beliaik, not Custard

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635258, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Bugger – sorry

  10. Dave in Marybrook
    #2635259, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    This is fun already.
    64 please Carpe- it’ll be a doozy.

  11. Peter Campion
    #2635261, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    About the DPM?

    Me. too.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635262, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:12 pm

  13. Arky
    #2635264, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I’ll have four to the power of three (4^3) interuptions.

  14. cohenite
    #2635265, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    I’m just here for shits and giggles.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2635269, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Carpe, Campion (as in the DPM has impregnated my daughter

    The traditional weapon of the outraged father used to be a stock whip, applied in public. – I can lend you one.

  17. Dave in Marybrook
    #2635271, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Forget it, Arky.
    I said it proper and normal.
    And first.

  18. Arky
    #2635272, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Ah shit.
    Dave already has that.
    Make mine 49.
    Ta.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635273, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Arky
    #2635264, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I’ll have four to the power of three (4^3) interuptions.

    Oh come on dude, i’ve had a long day.

  20. Entropy
    #2635274, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    I was going to ask who would be on the panel tonight before proposing a number, but then realised I don’t care. So 57 .
    Count for me cats, because I will be binging on season 2 of Vikings.

  21. egg_
    #2635276, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I’ll have 0.5 Arkies thanks Carpe San.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635277, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:15 pm

  23. Arky
    #2635278, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    That’s wot I get for being a smartarse.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635280, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:16 pm

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635282, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    egg_
    #2635276, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I’ll have 0.5 Arkies thanks Carpe San.

    Egg – that is 24.5

  26. Elle
    #2635283, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    I just looked up who is on. With that knowledge, combined with one of the obvious topics to be “discussed”, and the lack of conservatives, I’m saying 60.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635286, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:19 pm

  28. Peter Campion
    #2635289, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2635269, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Appreciated.

    First few lashes might by clumsy, but I’m motivated.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635297, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:25 pm

  31. Mark A
    #2635298, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    32 is taken so I give it a miss tonight.
    Thanks Carpe

  33. egg_
    #2635302, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Panellists: Linda Reynolds, Liberal Senator for WA; Terri Butler, Queensland Labor MP; John Hewson, Former leader of the Liberal Party; Chris Kenny, Associate Editor National Affairs, The Australian; and Van Badham, Columnist for The Guardian Australia.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635303, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:27 pm

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635305, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Panellists

    Linda Reynolds – LINO
    Terri Butler – Harpy, Harpy
    John Hewson – Special Needs Child
    Chris Kenny – Sacrifical Lamb
    Van Badham – #1 on the Jenny Craig Most Wanted List

  36. Elle
    #2635308, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Frightbat Van Badham? Hard to watch, let alone listen to.

  37. Vic in Prossy
    #2635309, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    May I have35 please,Carpe?

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635312, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:32 pm

  39. Motelier
    #2635313, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    2 for me please.

    This is going to full on Barnababy tonight and Snowcone is going to let the dogs out.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635315, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:33 pm

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635317, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:34 pm

  43. Motelier
    #2635318, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Panellists

    Linda Reynolds – LINO
    Terri Butler – Harpy, Harpy
    John Hewson – Special Needs Child
    Chris Kenny – Sacrifical Lamb
    Van Badham – #1 on the Jenny Craig Most Wanted List

    Noice.

  44. Turtle of WA
    #2635319, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    54 please Jugulum.

    Frightbat alert.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635320, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s that time again,

    So lets all nude up get a wickwer basket and say proudly “It puts on the lotion or it gets the hose again” and;

  46. Elle
    #2635322, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Motelier, I was leading that way too, but thought if the host has skeletons he may not be so generous.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635323, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:36 pm

  48. Turtle of WA
    #2635325, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Linda Reynolds – LINO
    Terri Butler – Harpy, Harpy
    John Hewson – Special Needs Child
    Chris Kenny – Sacrifical Lamb
    Van Badham – #1 on the Jenny Craig Most Wanted List

    Yet the ABC would claim this panel leans to the right.

  50. Motelier
    #2635330, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Motelier, I was leading that way too, but thought if the host has skeletons he may not be so generous.

    Naaaaah, Snowcone is innocent, I tells ya.

    Hey, gotta change the channel on the picture tube.

  51. Robber Baron
    #2635331, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    The Q&A set is lit in Lenin red. The Q&A logo looks like the communist hammer and sickle.

  52. Turtle of WA
    #2635333, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    I’m glad the frightbat has covered her tuckshop arms.

  53. egg_
    #2635335, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Hypocrite Hewson leads the first question “when the wubber hits the road”.

    Van Badass has been listening to Whale Songs in the Green Room?

    Barn hasn’t bonked Van Badass (yet)?

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635336, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Van fatpork goes off on a tangent early.

    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle what a carrion crow

  55. Bruce in WA
    #2635337, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    If it’s not too late, 37 please.

  56. egg_
    #2635339, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    One interruption to Van Badass against Kenny.

  57. egg_
    #2635341, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Kenny trying to distance Barndoor from Turnbull… uh oh…

  58. Motelier
    #2635342, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    fvck me,

    ABC24 has got sTan Grant on, talking about Barnababy.

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2635343, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Peter Campion 32
    ZK2A 40
    Dan Dare 28
    Dave in Marybrook 64
    Arky 49
    Cpt Seahawks 38
    Entropy 57
    Egg 33
    Elle 60
    Mique 47
    Vic in Prossy 35
    Motelier 2
    Custard 52
    Turtle of WA 54
    Bruce in WA 37

  60. The Beer Whisperer
    #2635344, posted on February 12, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Yet the ABC would claim this panel leans to the right.

    Staalin was a right-wing nutjob.

