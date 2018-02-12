Tax Question for the Prime Minister and the Treasurer

Dear Prime Minister and Treasurer,

Can you please explain to us simple voters, why is it that a general company tax decrease will stimulate economic activity, job creation and wage increases, but a bank tax increase will also stimulate economic activity, job creation and wage increases?

How can a tax increase (bank tax) have the same effect as a tax decrease (company tax)? Are not banks companies? Are not the businesses that banks lend to and will pass on the tax to also companies?

Spartacus is very confused.

Can you please explain?

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus