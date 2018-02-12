It’s not just the story but the source that is remarkable. From The Sunday Guardian: How Obama’s Hillary Clinton cover-ups destroyed DOJ and FBI. It starts:
The epic Clinton scandals and cover-ups currently under investigation in Washington will make Nixon’s Watergate and subsequent cover-up look like kindergarteners playing in a sandbox.
My columns over the past few years have detailed how Washington DC, under twenty-five years of neoliberalism and the iron-fisted rule of the Clinton/Obama regime, have corrupted and weaponised senior members of Washington’s most bureaucratic law enforcement and intelligence agencies to act against the law and against the principles of democracy. Making matters much worse, senior members of the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Security Agency, and the Central Intelligence Agency have been operating a “shadow government”, which is only accountable to the “deep state.”
The Obama/Clintons’ shadow government operatives will stop at nothing to cover up their crimes against democracy, including the destruction of evidence and obstruction of justice. Destruction of evidence has been a big theme throughout the Bill/Hillary Clinton era. Just take a look at scandals involving the missing emails, Benghazi, and the Clinton Foundation. Based on the recent announcement from the Department of Justice regarding the 50,000 missing texts written by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, it appears this trend is continuing. The announcement states, “There was a problem with Strzok and Page’s bureau-issued SamsungGalaxies—that ‘firmware upgrades’ and other technical issues deleted records of texts sent from not only their phones but many phones across the bureau. We regretfully report that these text messages were lost.” This occurred during a crucial time in the Russia investigation that included Michael Flynn’s resignation due to lies about his Russian ties and FBI Director James Comey’s firing.
But it’s only when you see stories like this in the NYT, WP, and on the American mainstream media will you know the jig is up. Meantime, it’s the largest conspiracy in history, involving the Democratic Party and everyone willing to tolerate, and indeed actively support, the descent of the United States into a one-party state, which includes a large number of nominally Republicans as well. And for further interest, here is a list of some of the author’s other columns.
CORRECTION: I did think it was a near impossibility that the Guardian had broken ranks but that is how it looked. From Tom in the comments:
Don’t get too excited, Steve: the Sunday Guardian is an Indian outfit and has nothing to do with the Green communist propaganda rag in the UK. The fanciful idea that the Graniaud would use a Ben Garrison cartoon should have alerted you. They are up to their necks in Steve Bell and his ilk. Steve used to be amusing in a nihilistic way, but has become a parody of himself since Trump sent him around the bend.
So we are back to where we were, a near universal media silence on the greatest political scandal of our lifetimes. It’s not even that virtually none of it is reported, but that the left and their minions prefer not to know.
The biggest scandal in modern history and all we get is one pathetic response, attacking the OP of all people
That caravan is finding the boggy conditions of the swamp heavy going.
“Fake Birth Certificates”. What a load of rubbish.
Steve, you have lost the plot.
C’mon, Steve, Fake Birth Certificates? As if the Graun (or any sensible newspaper) would let that run. Even people who are glad to see the back of Obama don’t necessarily buy into that wing nut rubbish.
If that is the only criticism you can come up with when looking at that litany of shockingly anti-democracy actions by the Obama administration, you really are grasping at straws.
Dear Old School Conservative
It is nothing less than astonishing that these people can ignore all of the other depicted scandals, which no one can even doubt are true events, and focus on Obama’s birth certificate which was always a nothing issue and on which I have never said a word. It is a form of mental derangement, but how it can be dealt with is still an unknown. The source of the post may be different from what I thought it was but the contents are what need to be thought through.
This is the kind of thing that Jordan Peterson was discussing, the danger of making some single mistake that others can try to make something into. But if you are the kind of person who thinks that these things are just as it happens, then you are one of the fascists and Nazis you pretend to worry so much about.
Wise men say only fools rush in.
Still not a word to refute any of the corruption allegations. And the birth certificate released by Obama was fake. This was categorically proven by two unrelated sources using different methods.
Once the elites and the politically influential get a taste of the fruits of civil and economic corruption that only Socialism can provide there is no turning back.
Just as night follows day, the absolutism of civil corruption provides all the disguises necessary for personal, political and corporate corruption to succeed and putting an end, once and for all, to liberal democracies and constitutional republics in favor of servitude under the hugely powerful and influential Oligarch system.
All the roads of the once great ideal of freedom & liberty are racing towards despotism.
Indeed! LOL.