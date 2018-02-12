The foreseeable future in the US belongs to fossil fuels.

Of course if you want power that is less reliable and more expensive, take the Australian road. Courtesy of Jo Nova these are the numbers crunched by the American Energy Information Agency (EIA).
According to their best estimates (and even their “worst” estimates) thirty years from now, the main energy source for the US is natural gas and fossil fuels. Renewables grow from 5% to 14%, but coal, nukes, hydro stays about the same.
UPDATE. HOW ENERGY IS BECOMING A LUXURY GOOD IN GERMANY h/t Mark A and RobK on the pumped hydro thread.
Consumer advocates and aid organizations say the breaking point has already been reached. Today, more than 300,000 households a year are seeing their power shut off because of unpaid bills. Caritas and other charity groups call it “energy poverty.”
Lawmakers, on the other hand, have largely ignored the phenomenon. In the concluding legislative period, the government and opposition argued passionately over a €5 increase in payments to the long-term unemployed. But no one paid much attention to the fact that those welfare recipients would subsequently see the extra €5 wiped out by higher electricity bills.
It is only gradually becoming apparent how the renewable energy subsidies redistribute money from the poor to the more affluent, like when someone living in small rental apartment subsidizes a homeowner’s roof-mounted solar panels through his electricity bill. The SPD, which sees itself as the party of the working class, long ignored this regressive aspect of the system. The Greens, the party of higher earners, continue to do so.
Eventually all the forms of energy will compete more evenly. The economy of those jurisdictions pushing subsidies will ultimately fail. Choose your future.
That is more or less right. But the mix might be slightly different in australia as we have more sunshine per person cheaper coal and more expensive oil than the US.
Liberty Quote
The propensity to blame skeptics and fossil fuel companies for the serial political failures of the environmental movement should be understood as a tribal defense of the collective green ego, not the logical conclusion of a dispassionate analysis.
— Ted Nordhaus and Michael Shellenberger
Well exactly.
That is where all the nonsense about “fossil fuel subsidies” comes from.
Rather than admit and defend the fact that solar and windpower can’t stand on its own – after forty years of subsidies, it’s only getting worse – they go on the attack alleging that fossil fuel companies get subsidies.
Since there are virtually no such subsidies, they roll in any tax breaks, diesel rebates and consumer subsidies.
Even then, they fail to take into account the massive royalties, payroll taxes, company taxes, “windfall taxes” etc that coal, oil & gas companies pay.
Not to mention all the expensive staff they have to employ merely to deal with the hostile regulatory and environmental requirements.
When it comes to that sacred cow of renewable energy, the lid is firmly planted to prevent information and facts escaping.
One country is being reamed by the U.N. , and now, one country is not.
Until we are out of the control of the global socialists, no amount of talking about reason, or what is happening at the local level, who says what, and how well propaganda and lies are fought with logic, matters.
‘…it is only gradually becoming apparent’, WTF?! It was apparent from the get-go, but the soy latte sippers don’t care as they are doubly on the Gumment drip.