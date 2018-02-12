The foreseeable future in the US belongs to fossil fuels.

Of course if you want power that is less reliable and more expensive, take the Australian road. Courtesy of Jo Nova these are the numbers crunched by the American Energy Information Agency (EIA).

According to their best estimates (and even their “worst” estimates) thirty years from now, the main energy source for the US is natural gas and fossil fuels. Renewables grow from 5% to 14%, but coal, nukes, hydro stays about the same.

UPDATE. HOW ENERGY IS BECOMING A LUXURY GOOD IN GERMANY h/t Mark A and RobK on the pumped hydro thread.

Consumer advocates and aid organizations say the breaking point has already been reached. Today, more than 300,000 households a year are seeing their power shut off because of unpaid bills. Caritas and other charity groups call it “energy poverty.” Lawmakers, on the other hand, have largely ignored the phenomenon. In the concluding legislative period, the government and opposition argued passionately over a €5 increase in payments to the long-term unemployed. But no one paid much attention to the fact that those welfare recipients would subsequently see the extra €5 wiped out by higher electricity bills. It is only gradually becoming apparent how the renewable energy subsidies redistribute money from the poor to the more affluent, like when someone living in small rental apartment subsidizes a homeowner’s roof-mounted solar panels through his electricity bill. The SPD, which sees itself as the party of the working class, long ignored this regressive aspect of the system. The Greens, the party of higher earners, continue to do so.