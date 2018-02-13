Alternative Funding Arrangements

Posted on 7:22 pm, February 13, 2018 by I am Spartacus

What happens to a “business” that mocks and conspires to destroy the livelihood of its customers?  In a normal world, such a “business” would go out of business very quickly.  In Australia, where such a “business” is the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, they get more revenue.

Earlier today, while riding his two wheeled chariot home, your person (as in personkind) Spartacus was listening to an ABC podcast.  On this podcast, the irrepressible Fran Kelly was discussing the politics of the Batman bi-election.

It’s not clear whether Dear Fran is a reporter or an opinionator, but in her rant, Dear Fran was lamenting that, should the Adani coal proceed, Australia would be the world’s largest coal exporter.  To Dear Fran, this was clearly a bad thing.

This got Spartacus thinking.  In business, employees are incentivised to align their interests with shareholders.  Their remuneration is thus linked to things like revenue, profit and customer service.

The ABC seems to have no interest in profit or customer service, and its revenue seems to have no alignment to the performance of those who pay its fees and salaries.

Spartacus would thus propose that the ABC’s funding be linked directly to the amount of Australia’s mining exports.  Of note is that coal is the second largest component of this.

Thus when the ABC campaigns against mining, and specifically coal mining, when a given project does not proceed, then ABC’s funding is reduced.  If the rest of the citizenry don’t get the benefit of the taxes generated from mining, why should the ABC get the benefit of the taxes generated by the rest of the citizenry.

Would not that be delightful.  I would look forward to seeing Dear Fran’s face.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Alternative Funding Arrangements

  2. bemused
    #2636226, posted on February 13, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Just privatise and let them sink or swim on their merits.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2636237, posted on February 13, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    I think all ABC offices should be relocated to the tops of wind turbines.
    That way they’re closer to Gaia.

  4. Infidel Tiger
    #2636243, posted on February 13, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Riding a bike, listening to an ABC podcast.

    You have troubling issues

  6. Roger
    #2636269, posted on February 13, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Btw, the ABC routinely replays NPR programs on RN.

  7. stackja
    #2636283, posted on February 13, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    I don’t listen to ABC.

  8. Caveman
    #2636305, posted on February 13, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    You want to include electricity company’s, encouraging you to use less of their product and save, ha ha ha ABC are babes in the woods.

  9. egg_
    #2636322, posted on February 13, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Merge it with SBS, that would get right up Fran’s nose.

  10. egg_
    #2636324, posted on February 13, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Fran could be on the Food Channel, sampling authentic Himalayan Yak ball stew.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *