Alternative Funding Arrangements

What happens to a “business” that mocks and conspires to destroy the livelihood of its customers? In a normal world, such a “business” would go out of business very quickly. In Australia, where such a “business” is the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, they get more revenue.

Earlier today, while riding his two wheeled chariot home, your person (as in personkind) Spartacus was listening to an ABC podcast. On this podcast, the irrepressible Fran Kelly was discussing the politics of the Batman bi-election.

It’s not clear whether Dear Fran is a reporter or an opinionator, but in her rant, Dear Fran was lamenting that, should the Adani coal proceed, Australia would be the world’s largest coal exporter. To Dear Fran, this was clearly a bad thing.

This got Spartacus thinking. In business, employees are incentivised to align their interests with shareholders. Their remuneration is thus linked to things like revenue, profit and customer service.

The ABC seems to have no interest in profit or customer service, and its revenue seems to have no alignment to the performance of those who pay its fees and salaries.

Spartacus would thus propose that the ABC’s funding be linked directly to the amount of Australia’s mining exports. Of note is that coal is the second largest component of this.

Thus when the ABC campaigns against mining, and specifically coal mining, when a given project does not proceed, then ABC’s funding is reduced. If the rest of the citizenry don’t get the benefit of the taxes generated from mining, why should the ABC get the benefit of the taxes generated by the rest of the citizenry.

Would not that be delightful. I would look forward to seeing Dear Fran’s face.

