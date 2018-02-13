As I looked upon the chair

I saw a pres who wasn’t there!

He wasn’t there again today,

Thank the Lord he’s gone away!

The poem, such as it is, is my own adaptation from William Hughes Mearns, but the picture I owe to SDA and Clint Eastwood

AND NOW THESE AS WELL: Many more takes on the portraits at Powerline: THE WEAK IN PORTRAITS: OBAMA EDITION, but without the poetry.