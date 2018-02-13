As I looked upon the chair
I saw a pres who wasn’t there!
He wasn’t there again today,
Thank the Lord he’s gone away!
The poem, such as it is, is my own adaptation from William Hughes Mearns, but the picture I owe to SDA and Clint Eastwood
AND NOW THESE AS WELL: Many more takes on the portraits at Powerline: THE WEAK IN PORTRAITS: OBAMA EDITION, but without the poetry.
You have adapted it from an old ditty, but I grant that you have added significant creativity – something missing from the portraits of the ex_POTUS and ex_FLOTUS.
Gold.
Explains much.
And when he was there …
Superb and Thanks Baldrick – a Winner as well
I note that in Baldrick’s version of the painting, Obama still has his jocks on.
That clearly explains the important role of Joe Bidet in the Obama Maladministration.
At least a wall of wallpaper would have stood up to Iran and moved when Syria crossed over that line in the sand.
The memers have been working overtime!
The Weak in Portraits: Obama Edition
😀
Obama talked the good talk in 2008, ending wars, not starting new ones, I’m pretty sure “draining the swamp” got a mention all the way back then… and I will once again point out the other choice would have been John McCain.
Once he became President, the story changed quite a bit. His signature deliverable was Obamacare which was an attempt to mix socialized medicine with free market insurance, while trying to pretend that no one would be worse off. Very disappointing, but I still think John McCain would have been worse.
I tend to agree, but then again I think that the choices have been stuck between “poor & mediocre”/”leaves a lot to be desired” for quite some time now.
Dubya/Kerry
McCain/Obama
Romney/Obama
Trump/Clinton
In other words, it’s been a pick between cuck & big government conservative/statist/socialist/crook/bufoon (I realise that for some people here Trump can do no wrong, but let’s be real please!)
And that seems to be the case pretty much wherever one looks, not just in the USA. Our upcoming choice between Malcolm and Peanut Head falls squarely into the “poisoned chalice” category, too.
These affirmative action hires really aren’t working.
You really have to be perverted, naive and be obsessed with Obama to put up such a clearly fake photo. Your hero would say fake news and in this case he’d be right.
Obama is a much better public speaker, and much more humorous speaker than Trump. He was also a far better president. You know I’m right Kates, one day you will admit your error of Trump advocacy.
Here is the real painting: https://goo.gl/images/U8G3yv
So why don’t you check your sources for their veracity Kates? I hope your academic work shows more rigour, although I doubt it. You really are a crank.
Very ironic. It looks as if Leftists are as shit at art as they are at governing. All in all, a very apt choice of artist – history’s worst portrait painter for history’s worst President.