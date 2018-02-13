Sunrise in Pyongyang

Not quite “Wake up, you sleepyhead”. From EVERY MORNING IN NORTH KOREA, THE MASSES ARE AWOKEN BY CREEPY SYNTH MUSIC BLASTING OVER LOUDSPEAKERS. Only a handful of comments at the site, but a quite interesting specimen of the mindset of the left. Marty must work for the ABC.
Marty Krog ·
JUst some more Western media hype painting a negative light over a culture they have no fucking understanding about, but just happy to the stir the shit for some Western agenda. Maybe a bit of chilled music in the morning will stop your retards from shooting each other at school.
Oh please. There are many criticisms to be made about the West but North Korea is a totalitarian dictatorship, with concentration camps, torture and collective punishment. Maybe you should read the plethora of books there are written by North Korean refugees and the horror they had to endure and then come back and make an informed comment.
Marty Krog ·
Peggy Whitfield Not sure what makes you think I am uninformed, other than your own ignorance. Does Guantanomo Bay mean anything to you? And if you call them terrorists, then do a bit of reading yourself. They were illegally siezed and transported from their places of domicile as a result of 911 which we all know was really guilty of that shit show, and the invasion of Iraq under the false pretenses of WMD.
Cultural and moral relativism at its best – and, of course, Marty is completely convinced that he is presenting a rational and logical argument.
A perfect example of why thinking the Left can be defeated or even combated by argument is a mistake. All the time the Peggy’s of this world are trying to engage rationally with Marty, the Marty’s of this world are busy indoctrinating our children via leftist education programmes like Safe Schools.
Marty sounds like an arts graduate. Probably an Obama/Clinton fan.
Marty is a perfect example of a leftie in total denial of facts.
The defence method used is to deflect to Guantanomo. Huh?
That is no argument. Typical.
Marty isn’t nearly sympathetic enough. He needs to eat kerbside grass for a month or so to fully identify with the noble North Koreans and their incredibly diverse and beautiful culture.
And maybe sell a kidney if he feels the need for richer fare.
Marty is just a total loony from the left. Believes in the Rothschilds Central Bank myth which he has posted since this went up.
Yes. You can’t debate them. They are way beyond listening. It’s a tribal commitment, a religion, and they will believe any nonsense that supports it and ignore any evidence that does not. Working to keep them away from our children is the best thing we can do at present, although difficulties abound there too. You can still speak rationally to children, but not to the deep left, and especially not on their greenism.
Guantanomo Bay is a disgrace, Obama was quite right to shut it down.
It’s often said that the USA has the largest percentage of prison population in the world. Then again, at least in the USA they bother to count them… in North Korea, who knows?
It’s also quite unfair to imagine that the USA is homogeneous, and that’s a trick people play with statistics. Come cities in the USA have ridiculously high crime rate and a police force that largely serves to capture people and stuff them into prison instead of attempting to reduce crime (yes Detroit would be the prime example). Other parts of the USA are actually pretty good.
Which he failed to actually do…
At least in Gitmo the inmates didn’t all have worms and they didn’t have to eat grass or starve (unless they wanted to go on hunger strike because Mo). Maybe they got a reveille through. Such torture.
Guantanamo is no disgrace since the alternative is to hang them all until they are dead.
Marty needs to tell us how old he is, what Universities he went to, who his Lecturers were and what literature he was asked toread i.e has he been a participant in the long march through the institutions and become so indoctrinated he is now incapable of free thought and clear thinking.
Marty isn’t the ALPBC foreign correspondent is he?
Current events point to a future with Kim Jong Un as Nobel Peace Prize winner.
(Or Celebrity MasterChef finalist.)
Hi Jo,
Perhaps you can ask him. His comments at the linked site were authenticated using a facebook account. His profile and contact details are readily available there. While his comments are pretty awful in my view, they boil down to a seemingly intense dislike for US foreign policy and the general state of the world. Thats not exactly unique to the rabid left. Given his background (40 yo or so white South African, ex SA army, possibly served in Angola, left SA in around 2000, has been travelling the world ever since.) His attitudes may be a reflection of what has happened to his country over the past 20 years.
As an aside, there is an object lesson here about the absence of privacy on the internet……
Yeah well, it’s the thought that counts. Most of Obama’s efforts fall into that category… can’t have everything.
Hmmm, at one stage there might have been an option to not invade Afghanistan. Might have been a lot fewer Heroin addicts (and I admit probably more meth addicts to compensate). OK, that option is not available any more, but it’s healthy to go and do a bit of revision to remember what could have been done better.
Given that the people in Guantanamo never have been to trial, nor evidence presented against them (they were mostly simply purchased for bounty when the US troops invaded) it’s kind of difficult to both believe in justice as a principle, but also believe in hanging people who have largely arbitrarily been selected. If you are going to have governments capture people and kill them in a secret prison without even a cursory attempt at a legal process then that’s tyranny accomplished. After that the road to North Korea might take a bit of time, but that’s at least the general direction we are going.
Kim 3 probably read 1984 and so loved Big Brother idea of loudspeakers.
privacy is probably nonexistent today. Not sure if privacy ever really existed. During WW2, Australian phone calls were regularly monitored. And mail was probably subject to inspection.
+100.
That’s it right there.
Until we take the fight up with those funding them with our taxes we have no hope.
We have got to take the money away.
How do you fight leftism in this country.
Attack your Liberal, Labor, Green Member of parliament and get on their case.
Marxism is insanity fuelled by hate, which is fuelled by Marxism.
Too late once you’re a victim of it, which these lazy dumb bastards are.
We must stop the funding.
The raving lefty is irrelevant in as much as arguing with them helps anything.
The quickest cure for leftism is to be taken off the government teat and made to compete in the real world, and pay taxes.
I thought it was a new episode of Dr Who.
Tel – Why would you put prisoners of war on trial? I think that is illegal under Geneva anyway.
The small issue that the war has been continuing for nearly 1,400 years, and is unlikely to end soon, or ever, doesn’t change the fact that these are prisoners of war. The US didn’t start the war, it was started by the AQ people who blew up USS Cole and the embassies. Then 9/11.
Many of those guys released by Obama have gone back to violent jihad.
As for Afghanistan a retributive response may have been more appropriate on hindsight, but no one knew that at the time, except possibly the Israelis. The Wahhabist awakening didn’t peak until later. Quarantining Afghanistan like the Norks is probably the best compromise from a unilateral standpoint, but it’s a bit hard on the population who hate the Taliban. Which is most of them.
I’ve described my position several times. The better approach would have been to fortify each town and village with walls, then train and equip a village militia. That fixes the problem of the Taliban coming back after the US soldiers leave. Unfortunately central governments like Kabul don’t like the idea of all their citizenry in defended walled cities, since they just might tell Kabul to go jump.
Struth, you are 100% right. It’s all about the money. Last December Trump signed an Executive Order giving Authorities the power to seize money and assets. There is a lot going on behind the scenes and Tel is likely to become even more incensed because apparently a lot more people have been moved to Gitmo and guess what. There is even talk of building a second facility there. How will you cope Tel?
Marty probably hasn’t seen this: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/02/12/report-terrorist-boasts-rosetta-stone-classes-strawberries-n-creme-oreos-gitmo/.
They’ll have to give the peace prize to Kim’s sister in the current political environment. Totalitarian Communist dictator is still a bit of a glass ceiling for the sisterhood.
No one really cares what Marty thinks, says or does. He is irrelevant in the real world. However, online…well, he gets people all worked up. Best to ignore the Marty’s of the world and do not hire them or do any business with them. Let the free-market deal with them appropriately.
I’ll just enjoy the opportunity to call out hypocrites.
You know who I’m talking about… the people who profess to dislike moral relativism, and who put forward the idea of absolute moral standards.
Moral statement #1: It’s evil for North Korea to threaten to nuke Guam, lob missiles over Japan and South Korea, kidnap and enslave people.
Moral statement #2: It’s perfectly acceptable for the USA to:
* invade Iraq;
* invade Afghanistan;
* impose regime change on Libya;
* supply arms and training to rebels in Syria with the hope of overthrowing Assad (most of those guns went to ISIS, but you knew that);
* support the Kurds in an on-again-off-again manner resulting in more deaths;
* assist with the blockade of Yemen (resulting in mass starvation and disease);
* ignore their own Constitution when it comes to declaration of war;
* fly drones over Pakistan blowing up various people with metal enhanced warheads;
* make war in Somalia (more drone strikes);
Love those absolute moral standards, so rubbery! Very general purpose. What I really can’t understand though, why do you guys even bother to criticize people like Monty when he indulges in blatant hypocrisy? Shouldn’t you all be signing up with that guy?
Viewing this video explains where the architects for Melbourne’s Southbank got their inspiration from. Melbourne is a communist shithole.
Bad, glow in the dark bad. Deaths in the millions.
Bad, but somewhat limited in bad and not glow in the dark bad. Deaths not in the millions.
Ethnics aren’t allowed in the Big Boys Club Tel.
You know this.
Tel, you seem to be getting very worked up. Chill.
POW’s can be trialed under Geneva.
But I agree with your other arguments. It’s a war. The Islamists declared it and persecute it. There’s no end in sight. The likes of David Hicks and his fellow Mo’s Witnesses should still be locked up as POW’s until they have unilaterally and unconditionally surrendered.
*tried
Fuck yeah. Apparently they allow the Mussos to follow their evil ideology and even go so far have the US soldiers hand them Korans with a gloved hand so as not to contaminate it with Kafur germs.
Except that he didn’t and now hopefully The Donald will fill it up again.
Probably yes, depending upon the results of Gulf War #1, plus intel much of which has substantially been confirmed. In hindsight I believe the strategy was wrong, but the casus belli was probably justified.
Certainly yes. They were under the Taliban harbouring AQ, were allied with AQ and supported AQ against the US. Again the strategy was probably wrong although it’s debatable what strategy would have worked.
No to that one. Gaddafi was being pretty accommodating, admittedly after 40 years of anti Western acts of war.
Certainly yes. Syria is formally at war with Israel, who are a US ally.
Probably yes as ISIS was a self declared enemy of the US, therefore informally allying with the Kurds against ISIS is acceptable. For the same reason supporting the Kurds against Iraq is questionable and supporting the Kurds against NATO member Turkey is verboten.
Quite justified as the Houthis are allied to the Iran/Syria axis, which is at war with Israel and Saudi Arabia. Also they attacked USN ships with multiple cruise missiles recently.
The declaration of war took place just after 9/11 as I recall.
Pakistan harbours declared enemies of the US.
Al Shabab are at war with the US through aggression, piracy, attacks on Kenya and terrorism.
Likewise Trump is legally allowed to use any force necessary against North Korea as the state of war continues between them, and the Norks have breached the truce many many times.
Well done Bruce. Saved me the trouble there.
Sad to see Tel resort to his hippy mode.
My problem with the way the US conducts itself is that it doesn’t go in hard enough. They conduct war in a half-arsed fashion with changing objectives resulting in the conflicts dragging on for years.
As for Afghanistan a retributive response may have been more appropriate on hindsight, but no one knew that at the time, except possibly the Israelis.
The Israeli’s?
They knew nothing.
Honestly.
They are so hopeless they can’t even tell the difference between an American ship and an Egyptian one.
Incidentally regarding the Kurds, it’s now emerged that a couple of Putin’s Green Men bought the farm when Assad’s boys had a go at a US/Kurdish position across the Euphrates last week. One was a Russia nationalist and the other a Cossack.
The reinforced battalion attack on the Kurds, which they and the US obliterated, was in breach of the agreement reached between the US, Assad, Putin and others. Therefore they got what they deserved.
Russian Fighters Killed In Clash With US-Led Coalition Forces In Syria
But those moral sentiments are naturalist. You seem to be criticising them for a lack of reference to a standard of what is right and good, one tied to consideration of the nature of the universe, a transcending law.
Are you a closet theist?
Adopt the Dr Fred credo, the destruction of u.n.communist socialist gangrene fascism is simple ,one word ,Defunding <as Mrs Thatcher implied ,those theories cannot survive without Taxpayer funding . Who ever heard of socialists using the money they bludged for themselves on promoting socialism ? Never happened and never will, without Tax money politics dies .
Yeah nah. Most of the population of Afghanistan are cool with the Taliban. They don’t have ideological differences with them. The Taliban were welcomed by most of the country when they invaded from Pakistan back in the ’90s.
Since then, the Taliban may have pissed of some tribes by either killing a relative or folding so easily during the US invasion. Nevertheless, if the Taliban get control of the country again most Afghans will be happy to live the dream in their Islamic paradise.
Not too many of them give a shit about girls education or whatever the fuck it was Australia ended up being there for.
Compare and contrast North Korea v South Korea:
North Koreans take great risks to get out of the joint while the only traffic in the other direction is by abductions.
Phill, if Marty is in his 40’s he could not have served in the SADF in Angola.
Phill, if Marty is in his 40’s he could not have served in the SADF in Angola.
Child soldier.