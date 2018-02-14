Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018

Posted on 7:00 pm, February 14, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

89 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018

  7. egg_
    #2637140, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Twitter stumble where trying to claim Joyce’s end of June 2017 UK trip had Vikki in tow, except that the record clearly shows Natalie accompanied him on that trip.

    Nyuk nyuk nyuk

  8. m0nty
    #2637141, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Oops, not VC, I meant JC. If JC was a VC he would be more interesting.

  9. egg_
    #2637142, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Bolta bonkers over Barnababy?
    Into the limelight?

  10. Tim Neilson
    #2637143, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Look away for a second…

  11. Nick
    #2637144, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    There should be a welcome to thread.

  12. herodotus
    #2637145, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Cape Grimm steaks are excellent. You can get them via Farmers Direct for cooking at home, but the serves are small so order double.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2637146, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Defence call for public support from ‘allies’ of LGBTI soldiers
    MATTHEW BENNS, Editor-at-Large, The Daily Telegraph
    14 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    POLITICALLY correct defence chiefs have told members of the Australian military to signal they are an “ally” of the LGBTI community by putting a rainbow flag next to their name in the national ADF staff directory.

    The latest attempt at “inclusion” comes after the Human Rights Commissioner fired a salvo at defence chiefs saying there were still “pockets of resistance” to “embracing diversity” within defence.

    But Army veterans warned the rainbow flag attempt at inclusion could backfire by excluding many members of the military who chose not to be a Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Intersex (LBGTI) ally.
    Former Army captain Bernie Gaynor.

    Defence’s “Diversity and Inclusion Adviser” Thomas Hoffman wrote to members of the military about the “sweet new function” which allowed people to show they are an “LGBTI ally” by putting the rainbow flag next to their name on the Defence Corporate Directory.

    “The broad principal (sic) with workplace allies is that they are visible, supportive people who can act as a POC (point of contact) should someone have an issue in the workplace,” he wrote last month.

    “We are not putting strict rules in place on who is or isn’t an ally because we don’t want to stifle the fantastic, positive and uplifting conversations you know you’ll be having amongst colleagues and peers,” he said.

    Australian Peacekeeper and Peacemaker Veterans Association NSW President Bruce Relph said: “This is nuts. Sexuality has no place in the military.

    “I respect people in the military because they are good soldiers not because they have a rainbow next to their name.”

    He said there were concerns that not conforming to the rainbow tag could affect opportunities for promotion. “Something like this should not be allowed to affect someone’s career path,” he said.

    Former Army officer and Australian Conservatives member Bernie Gaynor said that by not signing up, those members of the defence force “will be publicly outed” and their career affected.

    “Defence members who refuse to sign up are likely to face difficulties obtaining promotions, especially to the higher ranks

    The move comes after Human Rights Commissioner Edward Santow told the Military Pride Ball last year that “pockets of resistance remain in the ADF”.

    “Embracing diversity will not only allow the ADF more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they defend,” he said.

    Mr Gaynor said: “It is extremely concerning that this program has been launched following the Human Rights Commissioner’s declaration that there are ‘pockets of resistance’ to homosexuality within Defence.

    “We are facing a ‘rainbow jihad’ inside Defence. This policy is not about acceptance. It is about pressuring all Defence members to celebrate homosexuality.”

    The ADF did not respond to requests for comment.

  14. dover_beach
    #2637150, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    EXCLUSIVE POLITICALLY correct defence chiefs have told members of the Australian military to signal they are “allies” of the LGBTI community by putting a rainbow flag next to their names in a staff directory.

    An idol of the age. We are expected to prostrate ourselves before the rainbow flag.

  15. Tim Neilson
    #2637152, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2637146, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    In the name of diversity they should offer the alternative of having a crescent moon on a green background next to the name.

  16. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2637153, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Is Mizzzzz Kitching still awaiting a tap on the shoulder from Plod, concerning her shenanigans exposed by the TURC? Something about falsifying right of entry qualifications, as I recall. Just a normal day in the Union, so I gather it has been shoved down the memory hole.

  17. Myrddin Seren
    #2637155, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Putin had to approve Russian attack on US troops

    US force embedded with the Kurdish forces blatted a Russian ‘mercenary’ battalion that attacked a clearly identified position the US was occupying.

    This is probably an even bigger deal than it looks.

    Apart from the Russkis – and Mad Dog Mattis’s troops being clearly allowed to defend the position, versus Six-Finger Obama and Benghazi – Erdogan and the Turks have been pushing the Kurds back.

    The question now to be asked is – Has Mad Dog fired five shots or six ? Do the other players feel lucky ? Well punks ?!

    And Israel.

    Looks like Syria will continue to be an apocalyptic dystopia for some time yet.

  19. thefrolickingmole
    #2637157, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    “Embracing diversity will not only allow the ADF more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they defend,” he said.

    Ok this is the single stupidest thing said so far this year.

    Exactly how does having a battery licker or a rear turret gunner help a squads effectiveness in combat?
    Because thats whats being said here, something as stupid as “a gay man increases the average squads fighting capability 50%”!

    And the “expectations of the community” is that they will becapable of closing in and killing the enemy, not frocking up for the next mardi gras.

    Lets try a few more..

    “Embracing diversity will not only allow the Titanic more effectively to meet the challenges of modern icebergs, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they freight,”

    “Embracing diversity will not only allow the General Custer more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they defend,”

    “Embracing diversity will not only allow the brain surgeons more effectively to meet the challenges of vital procedures, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they operate on,”

  20. Tom
    #2637158, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    An idol of the age. We are expected to prostrate ourselves before the rainbow Stalinist flag.

  21. Marcus
    #2637159, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    I believe this is the first time we’ve heard from Ed Santow.

    Another bit of Brandis brilliance!

  23. Pete of Perth
    #2637161, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    From hipster central

  24. Tel
    #2637162, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Porterhouse please, VC.

    We’ve decided to put you on a vegetarian diet. Recommended by the AMA apparently, anyhow big government knows best and there’s absolutely no point kicking up a fuss over it.

    Don’t worry it will taste very very nearly almost like meat, and the colour will be quite passing similar to reddish brown. For your own good. No no don’t thank me, I know perfectly well what you would do to me if the boot was on the other foot.

  25. Sydney Boy
    #2637163, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Defence call for public support from ‘allies’ of LGBTI soldiers.

    Until someone can explain exactly how a LGBTI soldier enhances the combat power of my brigade more than a heterosexual soldier – and for no other reason than being LGBTI – I will remain a pocket of resistance. I have no promotion prospects anyway.

  26. jupes
    #2637164, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    “We are not putting strict rules in place on who is or isn’t an ally because we don’t want to stifle the fantastic, positive and uplifting conversations you know you’ll be having amongst colleagues and peers,” he said.

    LOL just listen to the poof! Conversations about say, combat capability are so last century in the new fabulous ADF.

  27. Eyrie
    #2637166, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    JC, yep I worry about GE’s pension liabilities and the same for other US companies.

  28. jupes
    #2637168, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    “Embracing diversity will not only allow the ADF more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they defend,” he said

    .

    Ok this is the single stupidest thing said so far this year.

    Maybe, however it is ADF doctrine: Diversity is a strength and the ADF must be representative of the community to be able to defend it.

    No one who has attained the rank of Colonel or above will deny it. They actually believe the current ADF is the most capable it has ever been.

  29. JC
    #2637169, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Eyrie

    Sure, but I think a firm like Boeing has done a great deal in terms of providing for their liability. Miles more so than GE.

    Look, as I said it may be a decent bet.

  30. Muddy
    #2637170, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    On February 10th Iran launched a drone into Israel from Tiyas airbase in Syria’s central Homs region. In response Israel used an Apache attack helicopter to down the drone. It is unknown whether or not the drone was armed.

    Israel then sent four fighter jets into Syria to strike the Tiyas airbase. During the attack Syrian anti-aircraft batteries downed one jet which crash-landed in Israel.

    Both pilots ejected before crashing, one pilot is in critical condition. The anti-aircraft fire went into northern Israel triggering an emergency lockdown. No civilians were reported injured.

    Israel then launched 8 fighter jets for another raid into Syria striking 12 targets, a mixture of Syrian air defense batteries and Iranian assets.

    On Saturday evening, Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Vladimir Putin over the phone informing him that Israel intends to defend its self from any form of aggression and to prevent Iran from establishing a presence within Syria. Recent reports have suggested that Russia has continued to deploy advanced S-400 Air Defense system in Syria, and Russian defense officials claim to have integrated the their Air Defense network with the Syrian system.

    One of Israel’s primary objectives has been to intervene when necessary to prevent Iran from using Syria as a corridor to Lebanon to transfer advanced weapons to Hezbollah.

    Hezbollah hailed the Syrian air defenses after they shot the fighter jet down. They claim that this is a new era in which Israel cannot enter Syrian airspace without confrontation.

    Israeli security officials have publicly stated of that the Iranian drone which entered Israeli airspace was a copy of a U.S. drone captured by Iran in December of 2011. Iran denied the claim.

    Iran has for some time been working on their drone program, which includes “suicide” drones armed with explosives which have reportedly been provided to Hezbollah according to the U.S. Army. In 2012 Hezbollah threatened to use such drones to target nuclear infrastructure in Israel. By 2015, Hezbollah had a fully operational drone base in Lebanon from which to target Israel.

    On February 6th of 2018 Iran announced a mass production of bomb-carrying drones which can carry smart munitions and strike a variety of targets.

    Russian foreign ministry officials said that they were concerned about these recent events, and that everyone must exercise restraint to avoid further actions.

    The US also commented on the recent events in Israel, the Department of State said that the US is deeply concerned about the escalation in violence over Israel’s border and supports that Israel has a right to defend itself.

    The US continues to push back on Iran’s malign activities and has called for an end to Iranian behavior that threatens the stability of the region.

    As Iran is slowly gaining confidence within their military due to their success in Syria, they are beginning to test Israel to see how they will react to certain situations. After Israel’s retaliatory attack no further escalation has occurred.

    The United States condemned Iranian aggression and backed Israel’s right to self-defense while Russia publicly urged de-escalation and caution for all parties.

    Absent some miscalculation on Iran’s part it seems unlikely that there will be further escalation on this issue. We can expect that Iran will continue to test the Israeli border and its response, both directly and through proxies in the short to medium-term, and that the use of unmanned vehicles will continue to play a prominent role in Iran’s provocative tactics.

    Source.

  31. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2637171, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    One of the most sickening, disgusting, and horrific stories you will ever read in your life.

    Out there, in the land of tooth and claw, if a newborn even tries to suckle from the wrong mother, it is given short shrift. A calf attempting to latch onto the tits of a bull would be pure folly and junior is hard wired to know what is best for it.

  32. Myrddin Seren
    #2637172, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Exactly how does having a battery licker or a rear turret gunner help a squads effectiveness in combat?

    It doesn’t

    Because thats whats being said here, something as stupid as “a gay man increases the average squads fighting capability 50%”!

    Let’s read between the lines, TFM.

    Embracing diversity will not only allow the ADF more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare

    Modern warfare is really, really, really dangerous. As above, the US appears to have blatted the best part of a Russian ‘mercenary’ battalion in Syria.

    And the politics are career-ending. Even Putin has moved the regulars off the books and in to mercenary formations because the losses from the Ukraine war are political poison – even for him. And hence deniability.

    The Australian Protected Classes have worked this out for themselves after the calls to have Howard bundled off to The Hague after GW2.

    So – we respond to the challenges ( political ) of modern warfare by making sure we are utterly incapable of deploying any expeditionary forces to any place risky. Once the SAS, Commandoes, Combat Engineers and Clearance Divers have been ‘diversified’ – it’s all over and the political risk of active deployments evaporates.

    And the “expectations of the community” is that they will be capable of closing in and killing the enemy, not frocking up for the next mardi gras.

    Pretty sure that the communities the Protected Classes care about do in fact only care about Mardi Gras marching bands.

    Fortunately, our PM can probably say ‘We Surrender’ in Mandarin – so all is well.

  33. Delta A
    #2637174, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    I will remain a pocket of resistance. I have no promotion prospects anyway.

    You’re a hero in my eyes, Sydney Boy.

  34. zyconoclast
    #2637176, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    do any teams have 34 players?

  35. Rohan
    #2637177, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Wasn’t it Bruce Ruston who said if they allow gays into the military, the war will be over by the time they got out of the showers.

    I think that’s now a liberty quote.

  36. egg_
    #2637178, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    We’ve decided to put you on a vegetarian diet. Recommended by the AMA apparently, anyhow big government knows best and there’s absolutely no point kicking up a fuss over it.

    And no sugary drinks, as the fat pr1ck from the AMA recommends.

  37. overburdened
    #2637180, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Anyone who would either have their penis and testes chopped off or have their vagina sewn up or whatever they do to them and have an artificial penis and plastic nads attached is a sick person.
    They do need support, of the Psychiatric variety.
    I am sympathetic to the internal distress these people must have.
    It cannot by any measure be classified as normal.
    Otherwise everyone would be doing it.

  38. zyconoclast
    #2637181, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:47 pm


    An idol of the age. We are expected to prostrate ourselves before the rainbow flag.

    Prostrate for the prostate.
    (no lube)

  39. Tom
    #2637182, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Diversity is a strength and the ADF must be representative of the community to be able to defend it.

    Except if you need to win a war.

    How will you explain the murder of our civilians because you put our defence in the hands of physically inferior affirmative action hires?

  40. Muddy
    #2637184, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Military History nerds.

    The latest issue of the British Journal Of Military History has been available for a handful of days, and can be downloaded in pdf format, free of charge, here. This issue centres around aviation (mostly the RFC) in The Great War.

  41. overburdened
    #2637185, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    I know a lot of homos.
    They all acknowledge that they are special and different.

  42. Myrddin Seren
    #2637186, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    How will you explain the murder of our civilians because you put our defence in the hands of physically inferior affirmative action hires?

    Political Class Surrender Monkey: Yes, My Lord. There is some disquiet about the stern disciplinary measures. But fear not – we shall root out and deal with the malcontents.

    Your justice is firm but fair, My Lord.

    They won’t be explaining anything to We Mere Proles.

  43. Marcus
    #2637189, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    do any teams have 34 players?

    I believe there’s an island in the Pacific where the two villages play a cricket match every year and every adult in the village joins in.

    So, one of those.

  45. Myrddin Seren
    #2637192, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    In 2012 Hezbollah threatened to use such drones to target nuclear infrastructure in Israel. By 2015, Hezbollah had a fully operational drone base in Lebanon from which to target Israel.

    On February 6th of 2018 Iran announced a mass production of bomb-carrying drones which can carry smart munitions and strike a variety of targets.

    Well – that explains a LOT.

    Apart from any drone base – Hezbollah have riddled southern Lebanon with tunnels and bunkers, as the Israelis found out to their bitter cost in 2006 – bunkers that may be able to house drones that could be deployed to fly-off from roads or short dirt fields.

    Add drones capable of carrying munitions to Iran’s nuclear weapons programme – a programme that is without doubt co-operating with North Korea.

    And you have a situation that not only potentially threatens Israel once Iran achieves a nuclear break-out, but the whole Eastern Med.

    Expect an increasing intensity of ‘kinetic’ actions to disrupt the Iran-Hezbollah axis and stepped up attacks against targets of opportunity. The Sunni states will not kick up much of a fuss if a potential Iranian hornets nest in Lebanon and Syria is excised.

    This would be a completely different scenario under Six-Fingers Obama, and not a lot of confidence about Killary’s reaction – even if she has never seen a war she didn’t want to buy in to.

  46. Confused Old Misfit
    #2637195, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Dear God. 7’s coverage of the winter games is pitiful.

  47. zyconoclast
    #2637196, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I know a lot of homos.
    They all acknowledge that they are special and different.

    Not special.
    Different maybe.

  48. JC
    #2637198, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Really funny piece.

    Piers Morgan lets loose on Amarosa (what a name).

    He despises her but she sounds just vile.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5387031/PIERS-MORGAN-did-Trump-hire-Rob-Porter-Omarosa.html

  49. memoryvault
    #2637200, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Any other Elon Musk tragics who have watched the TV series “Salvation”?
    Thoughts? Observations? Comments?

  50. Sydney Boy
    #2637201, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    BTW, the National ADF directory is generally known as the “green tree” as the icon on the desktop is a tree.

  51. notafan
    #2637202, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    The family was shocked.

    Now wear that uniform with pride!

    The Sharia uniform that is

    the family that stabs together, stays together

  52. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2637204, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    CFMEU cops a $1 million fine over its bastardry with Boral. Small change for that money pit, but I guess the lads will have to get out on their bikes and make a few extra deliveries. I see also, that another ruling will make it compulsory for Union individuals to pay fines for their thuggery, and not be permitted to pass the tab on to HQ and other members.

  53. Arky
    #2637205, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Someone explain to me JCs fetish for taking Monty out and watch him eat steaks.
    Is it like a sexual thing or is he hoping Monty explodes like Mr Creosote in the Monty Python sketch?

  54. hzhousewife
    #2637206, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    re CFMEU million fine ( a pittance).
    Pity every union member doesn’t get a statement every month stating how much they have paid in to the union and their share of how much the union has had to pay out in expenditure re fines/donations to political entities etc.

  55. Muddy
    #2637207, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    And you have a situation that not only potentially threatens Israel once Iran achieves a nuclear break-out, but the whole Eastern Med.

    This may sound fanciful now, but I believe the potential will exist in the not-so-far future for certain non-state groups to harass merchant shipping in selected waterways using conventionally-armed drones. The primary object will be financial gain rather than physical destruction.

  56. cohenite
    #2637208, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    notafan

    #2637202, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    The family was shocked.

    Now wear that uniform with pride!

    The Sharia uniform that is

    the family that stabs together, stays together

    Over 80 terrorist incidents since 2014; each one isolated and posing no further threat to the community according to some arsehole in a police uniform. We are at war and our police force, our protectors, are lying through their teeth

  57. C.L.
    #2637209, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Dear God. 7’s coverage of the winter games is pitiful.

    It’s the Underbelly: Chopper of sports coverage.

  58. Arky
    #2637210, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    “Embracing diversity will not only allow the ADF more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they defend,” he said.

    ..
    Only if we intend fighting the next war against enchanted unicorns and My Little Pony.

  59. C.L.
    #2637211, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Yes, folks. This is a thing:

    Movement to ban ‘best friends’ in schools growing in America and Europe.

    Some American and European educators believe the time has come to eliminate the concept of “best friends” from schools in an effort to encourage kids to be more “inclusive.”

  60. Rae
    #2637212, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Dear God. 7’s coverage of the winter games is pitiful.

    I don’t agree. I watched the Opening Ceremony and have been watching the Skating and the Snowboarding. All have been excellent.

  61. hzhousewife
    #2637214, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    “Embracing diversity will not only allow the ADF more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they defend,” he said.

    Here’s hoping that Harry Harris may have a bit of subtle influence here.

  62. Arky
    #2637215, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Some American and European educators believe the time has come to eliminate the concept of “best friends” from schools in an effort to encourage kids to be more “inclusive.”

    ..
    Proposing this is an admission that they never had friends themselves in school.
    Fucking losers.

  63. Peter Castieau
    #2637218, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Just watching my daily fix of Whitehouse secretary Sanders and today it started on how the Trumpster was donating his quarterly salary and in this instance he donated the money to the department of transportation with specific criteria.

    It truly is a masterclass in how you change the political dynamic.

    Incredible winning!

  64. C.L.
    #2637219, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    POLITICALLY correct defence chiefs have told members of the Australian military to signal they are an “ally” of the LGBTI community by putting a rainbow flag next to their name in the national ADF staff directory.

    “Embracing diversity will not only allow the ADF more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they defend,” he said.

    In other words, anybody who isn’t a fag hag will never be promoted in the ADF.

  65. Jo Smyth
    #2637220, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Greg Sheridan has just been chatting to Richo. Sheridan is now a complete convert to Trumpism and was educating Richo on the benefits of Trump being there. It’s hard to believe only 12 months ago Sheridan thought Trump was a complete dill. Every time he wrote an article in the Australian he was educated via the comments as to how wrong he was. He obviously took note.

  66. Rae
    #2637222, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    On reflection and closer examination of Obamas portrait I think my earlier comments were incorrect. The hands in the portrait are in fact well drawn and not unlike Obamas actual hands.

  67. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2637224, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    In other words, anybody who isn’t a fag hag will never be promoted in the ADF.

    “Has old fashioned views about the role of the ADF in Australian society. Believes that the ADF exist to defend Australia. Not overly supportive of the LGBTI ethos of the ADF. Not fit for promotion.”

  68. Delta A
    #2637225, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Sheridan is now a complete convert to Trumpism and was educating Richo on the benefits of Trump being there.

    Let’s hope he starts educating Stewart Cameron, too.

  69. Arky
    #2637226, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Over the decades I have had many students come to me complaining of bullying or tell me they don’t want to come to school because they don’t have any friends.
    I have made the mistake in the past of listening to them without telling them to stop being stupid losers.
    This is because deep down I’m soft and kind.
    However, without exception, for every single one of them, it was all in their heads. No one hated them or was trying to exclude them.
    Foreign kid with no english has friends. The girl in the wheelchair with the facial deformity has friends. That kid who smells like shit has friends. The kid who went on to kill some guys over drugs had friends.
    If you don’t have friends either you don’t want them or you are too damn picky or you have some strange fucked up ideas.

  70. OneWorldGovernment
    #2637227, posted on February 14, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    JC and Eyrie

    Before you get too hot for GE I’d suggest you google – “ge’s troubles”

  71. Muddy
    #2637228, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Surely the next step for the ADF is to bling up the uniforms and allow more individuality? How can they expect to recruit ‘the best and the tightest’ if the uniforms are so dull and regimented? Can we contract one of our ‘comedians’ – who seem to be qualified for every other role but comedy – to do a redesign?

  72. Leigh Lowe
    #2637229, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    BTW, the National ADF directory is generally known as the “green tree” as the icon on the desktop is a tree.

    Swipe left or right?

  73. Eyrie
    #2637231, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Pal of mine in the Army is pissed off that it takes 7 clicks on the ADF website to get to “breaking things and killing people”.

  74. Muddy
    #2637232, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    In the global theatre of contemporary warfare, courage and endurance are crucial for overcoming adversity. However, for Caroline Paige, a jet and helicopter navigator in the Royal Air Force, adversity was a common companion both on and off the field of battle. In 1999, Paige became the first ever openly serving transgender officer in the British military. Already a highly respected aviator, she rose against the extraordinary challenges placed before her to remain on the front line in the war on terror, serving a further sixteen years and flying battlefield helicopters in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. Detailing the emotional complexities of her transition, Paige reveals the external threats she faced in warzones around the world and the internal conflict she suffered while fighting prejudice at home. The result is a story of secrecy and vulnerability, of fear and courage, of challenge and hope. Criss-crossing battle lines both foreign and domestic, True Colours is the unflinchingly honest and inspirational account of one woman’s venerable military career and the monumental struggle she overcame while grappling with gender identity on the quest for acceptance.

  75. hzhousewife
    #2637233, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    However, without exception, for every single one of them, it was all in their heads. No one hated them or was trying to exclude them.

    So true. I turned into a boring swot in 6th form and unmade friends by dint of not ‘hanging out” – I felt hurt finding out about the parties after they happened, but, it was my choice after all. Come High School Reunion 25 years later, I had a ball, and the best ever was my arch-enemy female academic rival asked me ” how come you know all these people?” I replied, they were all in our classes x, y and z, and that guy’s his brother, and she was the netball whizz, and that was the Chemistry teacher from 1967.
    Sadly, young people don’t have the perspective of years which adds to the richness of life. I think I’ve had too much wine tonight, Mum was born 100 years ago today, and I’m having a memory blitz.

  76. Seco
    #2637236, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    There’s a Military Pride Ball? When? After the ANZAC Day march or On Remembrance Day?

  77. Top Ender
    #2637237, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Blinged up future ADF uniforms needed?

    Search no further!

  78. Delta A
    #2637238, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Mum was born 100 years ago today, and I’m having a memory blitz.

    Mums have a habit of doing that, hz. I still think of mine every night, without fail.

  79. DrBeauGan
    #2637239, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Yes but you also like Maths.

    True stimpmeister. And the other guys at school and at university were boring. The girls on the other hand were fascinating, mysterious and unpredictable. Naturally I found the female of the species much more interesting.

    I understand blokes. I am one. Hanging out with a crowd of them is deathly dull. I can find far more interesting ways of passing the time. Thinking about language acquisition by bayesian robots for example.

  81. C.L.
    #2637241, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    When Obama had to choose somebody to paint his portrait, his criteria were …

    1) must be black
    2) must hate white people
    3) must endorse violence against whites and women
    4) must plagiarise the work of Chinese labourers
    5) must not be able to draw or paint or draft
    6) must show me with six fingers and a bent left foot

  82. Habib
    #2637243, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Sounds like bollocks, haven’t seen any rainbows over the green tree. You’re also highly unlikely to find a pot of gold. Pot of shit quite possibly. And leprechauns.

  83. Shy Ted
    #2637244, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Captain of the Starship Enterprise would never do a Barnaby.

    https://imgflip.com/i/241s4d

  84. C.L.
    #2637245, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    The other thing about the Obama portrait is the dunny-like vibe of it all.
    Even the wallpaper looks like something in a dunny (or the label of an air freshener).
    And there he sits …

  85. cohenite
    #2637247, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    In other words, anybody who isn’t a fag hag will never be promoted in the ADF.

    “Has old fashioned views about the role of the ADF in Australian society. Believes that the ADF exist to defend Australia. Not overly supportive of the LGBTI ethos of the ADF. Not fit for promotion.”

    The buck for this shit ultimately ends with turnball but it should involve some initial focus on this.

    And seriously I don’t know what it is.

  87. Top Ender
    #2637249, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Rock legend and former federal environment minister Peter Garrett says he was not prepared to serve under Kevin Rudd after the former prime minister won the Labor leadership back from Julia Gillard in a tumultuous battle in June 2013.

    The Midnight Oil frontman, who had been demoted by Mr Rudd over the failed home insulation scheme, said “all bets were off” after he­ ­regained the leadership.

    The day after the party swapped Ms Gillard for Mr Rudd — June 27 — Garrett, who had been an MP since 2004, announced he was quitting politics.

    “I just made it pretty clear I didn’t really want to serve under that kind of leadership again,” he said in an exclusive interview for The Deal monthly business magazine. “I didn’t want to go dancing across the stage with bright lights on me making that point, because I was conscious of the fragility of the government.

    “But at that point, all bets were off and so the best thing for me to do was just simply say, I won’t serve under him and I won’t stand again.

    “It seems to me that it’s easy to be crazy brave in politics — it’s much harder to be consistent and disciplined.”

    And so on. Some sort of hagiography in the Oz. Nothing about how much of a failure he was.

    Comments are piling up. Mine was:

    How’s that song going Pete: “Beds are Burning”?

    Is it true that the Oils now have a version called “Batts are Burning”?

    No comment about the insulation roof batts scheme you supervised which was such a disaster it burned down houses and killed four workers?

    Pete? Pete? Don’t walk off like that….

  88. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2637250, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Rabbiting on to myself on the Auld Thread. May auld acquaintance etc …

    Executive Summary:
    Wished everyone Happy Valentine there, as applicable.
    Noted the southerly had busted in.
    Opined that our defense chiefs are likely geeing up some gulags for wrongthinkers.
    Suggested that women had some responsibility for maintaining marital relationships.
    Informed I await my Valentine getting home from da soccer wit’ his mates.

  89. H B Bear
    #2637251, posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    The other thing about the Obama portrait is the dunny-like vibe of it all.

    The Kenyan basically took a dump on America and Americans for the last 8 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *