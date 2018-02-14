Liberty Quote
Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.— Lord Acton
-
Recent Comments
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Shy Ted on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- hzhousewife on Monday Forum: February 12, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Shy Ted on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Habib on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: February 12, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- P on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Seco on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Empire on As I looked upon the chair
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: February 12, 2018
- hzhousewife on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Muddy on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Eyrie on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Muddy on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Arky on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- EvilElvis on Monday Forum: February 12, 2018
- Rae on Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- Jannie on As I looked upon the chair
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- As I looked upon the chair
- Alternative Funding Arrangements
- Sunrise in Pyongyang
- The foreseeable future in the US belongs to hydrocarbons aka fossil fuels.
- Q&A Forum: February 12, 2018
- David Bidstrup: Will “pumped” hydro save us?
- North Korea and the modern media
- Monday Forum: February 12, 2018
- Tax Question for the Prime Minister and the Treasurer
- How much is free speech and free expression worth
- The epic Clinton scandals and cover-ups currently under investigation
- Arranged marriages or the end of the species
- The state of free speech in Britain
- Early contender for the Bernard Salt smashed avo award
- What’s so special about what Jordan Peterson says and how he says it?
- David Bidstrup: Solar nightmares
- Jacqui Lambie book: Rebel with a cause
- Wayne Swan to retire
- Does the left ever get anything important right?
- Open Forum: February 10, 2018
- International recognition for John Hyde
- Really?
- The ABC is a bargain
- George Brandis on privacy and secrecy
- Rogernomics in NZ
- Swatting Leftists in 6 Easy Steps
- Good riddance, George
- Richonomics
- Muddy: Catictionary
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First
Porterhouse please, VC.
Woo Hoo!
Muddy!
Woo Hoo
Top 5
Top Ten?
Nyuk nyuk nyuk
Oops, not VC, I meant JC. If JC was a VC he would be more interesting.
Bolta bonkers over Barnababy?
Into the limelight?
Look away for a second…
There should be a welcome to thread.
Cape Grimm steaks are excellent. You can get them via Farmers Direct for cooking at home, but the serves are small so order double.
An idol of the age. We are expected to prostrate ourselves before the rainbow flag.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2637146, posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:14 pm
In the name of diversity they should offer the alternative of having a crescent moon on a green background next to the name.
Is Mizzzzz Kitching still awaiting a tap on the shoulder from Plod, concerning her shenanigans exposed by the TURC? Something about falsifying right of entry qualifications, as I recall. Just a normal day in the Union, so I gather it has been shoved down the memory hole.
Putin had to approve Russian attack on US troops
US force embedded with the Kurdish forces blatted a Russian ‘mercenary’ battalion that attacked a clearly identified position the US was occupying.
This is probably an even bigger deal than it looks.
Apart from the Russkis – and Mad Dog Mattis’s troops being clearly allowed to defend the position, versus Six-Finger Obama and Benghazi – Erdogan and the Turks have been pushing the Kurds back.
The question now to be asked is – Has Mad Dog fired five shots or six ? Do the other players feel lucky ? Well punks ?!
And Israel.
Looks like Syria will continue to be an apocalyptic dystopia for some time yet.
One of the most sickening, disgusting, and horrific stories you will ever read in your life.
“Embracing diversity will not only allow the ADF more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they defend,” he said.
Ok this is the single stupidest thing said so far this year.
Exactly how does having a battery licker or a rear turret gunner help a squads effectiveness in combat?
Because thats whats being said here, something as stupid as “a gay man increases the average squads fighting capability 50%”!
And the “expectations of the community” is that they will becapable of closing in and killing the enemy, not frocking up for the next mardi gras.
Lets try a few more..
“Embracing diversity will not only allow the Titanic more effectively to meet the challenges of modern icebergs, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they freight,”
“Embracing diversity will not only allow the General Custer more effectively to meet the challenges of modern warfare, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they defend,”
“Embracing diversity will not only allow the brain surgeons more effectively to meet the challenges of vital procedures, but will also allow it to live up to the expectations of the communities they operate on,”
I believe this is the first time we’ve heard from Ed Santow.
Another bit of Brandis brilliance!
Hump day. Yay
From hipster central
We’ve decided to put you on a vegetarian diet. Recommended by the AMA apparently, anyhow big government knows best and there’s absolutely no point kicking up a fuss over it.
Don’t worry it will taste very very nearly almost like meat, and the colour will be quite passing similar to reddish brown. For your own good. No no don’t thank me, I know perfectly well what you would do to me if the boot was on the other foot.
Until someone can explain exactly how a LGBTI soldier enhances the combat power of my brigade more than a heterosexual soldier – and for no other reason than being LGBTI – I will remain a pocket of resistance. I have no promotion prospects anyway.
LOL just listen to the poof! Conversations about say, combat capability are so last century in the new fabulous ADF.
JC, yep I worry about GE’s pension liabilities and the same for other US companies.
Maybe, however it is ADF doctrine: Diversity is a strength and the ADF must be representative of the community to be able to defend it.
No one who has attained the rank of Colonel or above will deny it. They actually believe the current ADF is the most capable it has ever been.
Eyrie
Sure, but I think a firm like Boeing has done a great deal in terms of providing for their liability. Miles more so than GE.
Look, as I said it may be a decent bet.
Source.
One of the most sickening, disgusting, and horrific stories you will ever read in your life.
Out there, in the land of tooth and claw, if a newborn even tries to suckle from the wrong mother, it is given short shrift. A calf attempting to latch onto the tits of a bull would be pure folly and junior is hard wired to know what is best for it.
It doesn’t
Let’s read between the lines, TFM.
Modern warfare is really, really, really dangerous. As above, the US appears to have blatted the best part of a Russian ‘mercenary’ battalion in Syria.
And the politics are career-ending. Even Putin has moved the regulars off the books and in to mercenary formations because the losses from the Ukraine war are political poison – even for him. And hence deniability.
The Australian Protected Classes have worked this out for themselves after the calls to have Howard bundled off to The Hague after GW2.
So – we respond to the challenges ( political ) of modern warfare by making sure we are utterly incapable of deploying any expeditionary forces to any place risky. Once the SAS, Commandoes, Combat Engineers and Clearance Divers have been ‘diversified’ – it’s all over and the political risk of active deployments evaporates.
Pretty sure that the communities the Protected Classes care about do in fact only care about Mardi Gras marching bands.
Fortunately, our PM can probably say ‘We Surrender’ in Mandarin – so all is well.
You’re a hero in my eyes, Sydney Boy.
do any teams have 34 players?
Wasn’t it Bruce Ruston who said if they allow gays into the military, the war will be over by the time they got out of the showers.
I think that’s now a liberty quote.
And no sugary drinks, as the fat pr1ck from the AMA recommends.
Anyone who would either have their penis and testes chopped off or have their vagina sewn up or whatever they do to them and have an artificial penis and plastic nads attached is a sick person.
They do need support, of the Psychiatric variety.
I am sympathetic to the internal distress these people must have.
It cannot by any measure be classified as normal.
Otherwise everyone would be doing it.
An idol of the age. We are expected to prostrate ourselves before the rainbow flag.
Prostrate for the prostate.
(no lube)
Except if you need to win a war.
How will you explain the murder of our civilians because you put our defence in the hands of physically inferior affirmative action hires?
Military History nerds.
The latest issue of the British Journal Of Military History has been available for a handful of days, and can be downloaded in pdf format, free of charge, here. This issue centres around aviation (mostly the RFC) in The Great War.
I know a lot of homos.
They all acknowledge that they are special and different.
Political Class Surrender Monkey: Yes, My Lord. There is some disquiet about the stern disciplinary measures. But fear not – we shall root out and deal with the malcontents.
Your justice is firm but fair, My Lord.
They won’t be explaining anything to We Mere Proles.
I believe there’s an island in the Pacific where the two villages play a cricket match every year and every adult in the village joins in.
So, one of those.
7:44 video of Hannah Mouncey
Well – that explains a LOT.
Apart from any drone base – Hezbollah have riddled southern Lebanon with tunnels and bunkers, as the Israelis found out to their bitter cost in 2006 – bunkers that may be able to house drones that could be deployed to fly-off from roads or short dirt fields.
Add drones capable of carrying munitions to Iran’s nuclear weapons programme – a programme that is without doubt co-operating with North Korea.
And you have a situation that not only potentially threatens Israel once Iran achieves a nuclear break-out, but the whole Eastern Med.
Expect an increasing intensity of ‘kinetic’ actions to disrupt the Iran-Hezbollah axis and stepped up attacks against targets of opportunity. The Sunni states will not kick up much of a fuss if a potential Iranian hornets nest in Lebanon and Syria is excised.
This would be a completely different scenario under Six-Fingers Obama, and not a lot of confidence about Killary’s reaction – even if she has never seen a war she didn’t want to buy in to.
Dear God. 7’s coverage of the winter games is pitiful.
I know a lot of homos.
They all acknowledge that they are special and different.
Not special.
Different maybe.
Really funny piece.
Piers Morgan lets loose on Amarosa (what a name).
He despises her but she sounds just vile.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5387031/PIERS-MORGAN-did-Trump-hire-Rob-Porter-Omarosa.html
Any other Elon Musk tragics who have watched the TV series “Salvation”?
Thoughts? Observations? Comments?
BTW, the National ADF directory is generally known as the “green tree” as the icon on the desktop is a tree.
The family was shocked.
Now wear that uniform with pride!
The Sharia uniform that is
the family that stabs together, stays together
CFMEU cops a $1 million fine over its bastardry with Boral. Small change for that money pit, but I guess the lads will have to get out on their bikes and make a few extra deliveries. I see also, that another ruling will make it compulsory for Union individuals to pay fines for their thuggery, and not be permitted to pass the tab on to HQ and other members.
Someone explain to me JCs fetish for taking Monty out and watch him eat steaks.
Is it like a sexual thing or is he hoping Monty explodes like Mr Creosote in the Monty Python sketch?
re CFMEU million fine ( a pittance).
Pity every union member doesn’t get a statement every month stating how much they have paid in to the union and their share of how much the union has had to pay out in expenditure re fines/donations to political entities etc.
And you have a situation that not only potentially threatens Israel once Iran achieves a nuclear break-out, but the whole Eastern Med.
This may sound fanciful now, but I believe the potential will exist in the not-so-far future for certain non-state groups to harass merchant shipping in selected waterways using conventionally-armed drones. The primary object will be financial gain rather than physical destruction.
Over 80 terrorist incidents since 2014; each one isolated and posing no further threat to the community according to some arsehole in a police uniform. We are at war and our police force, our protectors, are lying through their teeth
It’s the Underbelly: Chopper of sports coverage.
..
Only if we intend fighting the next war against enchanted unicorns and My Little Pony.
Yes, folks. This is a thing:
Movement to ban ‘best friends’ in schools growing in America and Europe.
I don’t agree. I watched the Opening Ceremony and have been watching the Skating and the Snowboarding. All have been excellent.
Here’s hoping that Harry Harris may have a bit of subtle influence here.
..
Proposing this is an admission that they never had friends themselves in school.
Fucking losers.
Just watching my daily fix of Whitehouse secretary Sanders and today it started on how the Trumpster was donating his quarterly salary and in this instance he donated the money to the department of transportation with specific criteria.
It truly is a masterclass in how you change the political dynamic.
Incredible winning!
In other words, anybody who isn’t a fag hag will never be promoted in the ADF.
Greg Sheridan has just been chatting to Richo. Sheridan is now a complete convert to Trumpism and was educating Richo on the benefits of Trump being there. It’s hard to believe only 12 months ago Sheridan thought Trump was a complete dill. Every time he wrote an article in the Australian he was educated via the comments as to how wrong he was. He obviously took note.
On reflection and closer examination of Obamas portrait I think my earlier comments were incorrect. The hands in the portrait are in fact well drawn and not unlike Obamas actual hands.
“Has old fashioned views about the role of the ADF in Australian society. Believes that the ADF exist to defend Australia. Not overly supportive of the LGBTI ethos of the ADF. Not fit for promotion.”
Sheridan is now a complete convert to Trumpism and was educating Richo on the benefits of Trump being there.
Let’s hope he starts educating Stewart Cameron, too.
Over the decades I have had many students come to me complaining of bullying or tell me they don’t want to come to school because they don’t have any friends.
I have made the mistake in the past of listening to them without telling them to stop being stupid losers.
This is because deep down I’m soft and kind.
However, without exception, for every single one of them, it was all in their heads. No one hated them or was trying to exclude them.
Foreign kid with no english has friends. The girl in the wheelchair with the facial deformity has friends. That kid who smells like shit has friends. The kid who went on to kill some guys over drugs had friends.
If you don’t have friends either you don’t want them or you are too damn picky or you have some strange fucked up ideas.
JC and Eyrie
Before you get too hot for GE I’d suggest you google – “ge’s troubles”
Surely the next step for the ADF is to bling up the uniforms and allow more individuality? How can they expect to recruit ‘the best and the tightest’ if the uniforms are so dull and regimented? Can we contract one of our ‘comedians’ – who seem to be qualified for every other role but comedy – to do a redesign?
Swipe left or right?
Pal of mine in the Army is pissed off that it takes 7 clicks on the ADF website to get to “breaking things and killing people”.
So true. I turned into a boring swot in 6th form and unmade friends by dint of not ‘hanging out” – I felt hurt finding out about the parties after they happened, but, it was my choice after all. Come High School Reunion 25 years later, I had a ball, and the best ever was my arch-enemy female academic rival asked me ” how come you know all these people?” I replied, they were all in our classes x, y and z, and that guy’s his brother, and she was the netball whizz, and that was the Chemistry teacher from 1967.
Sadly, young people don’t have the perspective of years which adds to the richness of life. I think I’ve had too much wine tonight, Mum was born 100 years ago today, and I’m having a memory blitz.
There’s a Military Pride Ball? When? After the ANZAC Day march or On Remembrance Day?
Blinged up future ADF uniforms needed?
Search no further!
Mums have a habit of doing that, hz. I still think of mine every night, without fail.
True stimpmeister. And the other guys at school and at university were boring. The girls on the other hand were fascinating, mysterious and unpredictable. Naturally I found the female of the species much more interesting.
I understand blokes. I am one. Hanging out with a crowd of them is deathly dull. I can find far more interesting ways of passing the time. Thinking about language acquisition by bayesian robots for example.
When Obama had to choose somebody to paint his portrait, his criteria were …
1) must be black
2) must hate white people
3) must endorse violence against whites and women
4) must plagiarise the work of Chinese labourers
5) must not be able to draw or paint or draft
6) must show me with six fingers and a bent left foot
Sounds like bollocks, haven’t seen any rainbows over the green tree. You’re also highly unlikely to find a pot of gold. Pot of shit quite possibly. And leprechauns.
Captain of the Starship Enterprise would never do a Barnaby.
https://imgflip.com/i/241s4d
The other thing about the Obama portrait is the dunny-like vibe of it all.
Even the wallpaper looks like something in a dunny (or the label of an air freshener).
And there he sits …
The buck for this shit ultimately ends with turnball but it should involve some initial focus on this.
And seriously I don’t know what it is.
Trump gets in on the act.
https://imgflip.com/i/24j2wf
Rock legend and former federal environment minister Peter Garrett says he was not prepared to serve under Kevin Rudd after the former prime minister won the Labor leadership back from Julia Gillard in a tumultuous battle in June 2013.
The Midnight Oil frontman, who had been demoted by Mr Rudd over the failed home insulation scheme, said “all bets were off” after he regained the leadership.
The day after the party swapped Ms Gillard for Mr Rudd — June 27 — Garrett, who had been an MP since 2004, announced he was quitting politics.
“I just made it pretty clear I didn’t really want to serve under that kind of leadership again,” he said in an exclusive interview for The Deal monthly business magazine. “I didn’t want to go dancing across the stage with bright lights on me making that point, because I was conscious of the fragility of the government.
“But at that point, all bets were off and so the best thing for me to do was just simply say, I won’t serve under him and I won’t stand again.
“It seems to me that it’s easy to be crazy brave in politics — it’s much harder to be consistent and disciplined.”
And so on. Some sort of hagiography in the Oz. Nothing about how much of a failure he was.
Comments are piling up. Mine was:
How’s that song going Pete: “Beds are Burning”?
Is it true that the Oils now have a version called “Batts are Burning”?
No comment about the insulation roof batts scheme you supervised which was such a disaster it burned down houses and killed four workers?
Pete? Pete? Don’t walk off like that….
Rabbiting on to myself on the Auld Thread. May auld acquaintance etc …
Executive Summary:
Wished everyone Happy Valentine there, as applicable.
Noted the southerly had busted in.
Opined that our defense chiefs are likely geeing up some gulags for wrongthinkers.
Suggested that women had some responsibility for maintaining marital relationships.
Informed I await my Valentine getting home from da soccer wit’ his mates.
The Kenyan basically took a dump on America and Americans for the last 8 years.